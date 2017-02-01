De Document Foundation heeft versie 5.3 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken. Versie 5.3 voegt onder meer formatteeropties toe voor tabellen in Writer en vraagt Impress bij het opstarten welke template er gebruikt moet worden. Uitgebreide informatie over de veranderingen in versie 5.3.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. Dit zijn de belangrijkste die in Writer, Calc en Impress zijn aangebracht:

Writer

Writer has a new dialog for quickly jump to another page that is available through

Edit > Go to Page and Ctrl + G . tdf#83054

Table styles were implemented in Writer:

The "Table Autoformat" feature was extended from one-time formatting only to a full-featured table style: now when the table uses a table style, the style is preserved with edits in the table, including adding and deleting rows / columns / data.

Import and export of ODF table styles.

Table styles can be created and assigned to tables in the Styles & Formatting sidebar deck.

UNO API for working with table styles.

Undo and Redo support for table styles.

For detailed code changes, see this blog entry.

New drawing tools were added (that were previously available only in Draw and Impress). tdf#101390

It's now possible to set the small capitals character property via a toolbar button. blog entry.

Spacing to contents for pages/paragraphs/characters/headers/frames/images will now affect layout even if borders are not defined, allowing for compatibilty with other ODF-producing software.

The ability to define borderless padding will come in version 5.4. tdf#41542

Now it's possible to select multiple headings simultaneously and promote or demote their levels in the Navigator window in Writer. To do this, you need to toggle "Content Navigation View", and use the SHIFT or CTRL key for multiple selection.

Calc

New drawing tools were added (that were previously available only in Draw and Impress). tdf#101390

In new installations the default setting for new documents is now Enable wildcards in formulas instead of regular expressions. tdf#88581 This is for better interoperability with other spreadsheet applications and a better experience for users who are not familiar with regular expressions. Wildcards are more widespread and the large set of regular expression metacharacters often makes queries too complicated for casual users. See also ReleaseNotes 5.2 for wildcards.

instead of regular expressions. tdf#88581

The UI name of EFFECTIVE was changed to EFFECT to be the same as in other spreadsheet applications. tdf#100641

ISOWEEKNUM and WEEKNUM_OOO

Releases prior to 5.1 saved WEEKNUM wrongly as ISOWEEKNUM to ODF. Release 5.3 resolves the interim solution introduced with release 5.1 (see ReleaseNotes/5.1#Compatibility_with_ODF_1.2).

When importing ISOWEEKNUM , if the call uses one parameter it is kept as the correct ISOWEEKNUM.

, if the call uses one parameter it is kept as the correct ISOWEEKNUM. If the call uses two parameters it is determined if the second argument mode is a literal numeric value unequal to 1 in which case it is mapped to ISOWEEKNUM with one argument, as the old WEEKNUM function implemented exactly that for those modes.

in which case it is mapped to ISOWEEKNUM with one argument, as the old WEEKNUM function implemented exactly that for those modes. If the second argument is something different, i.e. a numeric value 1 or an expression, the call is mapped to the WEEKNUM_OOO compatibility function introduced in LibreOffice 5.1. WEEKNUM_OOO is now saved as ORG.LIBREOFFICE.WEEKNUM_OOO which releases 5.1 and 5.2 can read.

or an expression, the call is mapped to the compatibility function introduced in LibreOffice 5.1.

Number Format

Fraction Number Formats any of # , ? or 0 can be used for any of integer, numerator or denominator format string. For instance # ?/#00 will display 3.5 as 3 1/02 and PI as 3 16/113 tdf#100755 tdf#31449



any string can be used as delimiter between integer and fraction: #" plus fraction "?/? will display PI value as 3 plus fraction 1/7 tdf#100834 more accurate representation of fraction with a new algorithm tdf#99996

new default formats with forced denominator tdf#100592

if denominator has less digits than places, it is now left aligned tdf#102507: with format # ?/??? value 3.5 is displayed as 3 1/2 (with two spaces after fraction), instead of 3 1/ 2 (old behavior) format options available through UI dialog Format > Cells > Numbers and Sidebar

Default Cell Styles

Default cell styles are loaded from a file in the user profile Syntax is based on ODF and loaded through orcus Defining own default cell styles is now easy

New and improved default cell styles, tdf#90937

Pivot tables

Median is added to functions available in pivot tables, useful for data fields and for row/column fields (subtotals) tdf#61700 Only ODS file format is supported to save/load such pivot tables.



Other

Merge non empty cells Format > Merge cells > Merge cells brings a new option: tdf#30456 before LibO 5.3, if content was detected, it was possible to move it as text in first cell. If not content was just hidden but not removed. from LibO 5.3, a new option is available: empty hidden cell so that formulas refering to these cells will be updated.

> > brings a new option: tdf#30456 Functions ( Insert > Function ) can now be searched from the available list tdf#67974.

Impress

Images inserted via Insert > Media > Photo Album can now be linked instead of embedded in the document. tdf#65356

> > can now be linked instead of embedded in the document. tdf#65356 Slide properties content panel in sidebar for master slide mode. tdf#89466

Template Selector

When launching Impress, a Template Selector allows you to choose a Template to start with



Templates