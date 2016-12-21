Irfan Skiljan heeft versie 4.44 van IrfanView uitgebracht. Met dit gratis programma kunnen diverse afbeeldingsformaten en audio- en videobestanden worden geopend. Na installatie ondersteunt IrfanView rond de 30 formaten, maar door toevoeging van alle plug-ins kan dit aantal naar ruim 70 worden opgekrikt. De download is alleen in het Engels en Duits te gebruiken, maar door de toevoeging van taalbestanden is het ook mogelijk om het programma Nederlands te laten praten. Sinds versie 4.40 is er ook een 64bit-versie van IrfanView. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in version 4.44:
- Metadata PlugIn ported to Unicode (EXIF/IPTC/Comment data in JPG files)
- Batch scan dialog: Scan to multipage file works also with PDF output
- New Edit menu options: Remove or Insert strip (based on selection)
- New Blur filter: Gaussian Blur (thanks to Ivan Kuckir)
- New Blur filter: Fast Gaussian Blur (thanks to Mario Klingemann)
- New Properties->Fullscreen option: Show blurred image sides
- Option to show mouse coordinates (Properties->Viewing)
- New options in Histogram dialog: modeless dialog, selections, curves
- New effect added: Vertical Shift (Effects browser dialog)
- New Thumbnails menu: Show/hide filenames text for thumbnails
- New Image->Effects PlugIn: Film Simulation (thanks to Jan Ingwer Baer)
- (check the PlugIns page for CLUT files download)
- New wallpaper option: Fill (Hotkey: CTRL + SHIFT + F)
- New Rename dialog option: Rename also sidecar files
- New Print dialog option: Save settings (without printing)
- Command line option "/append" works also with PDF output
- A BMP loading bug fixed (thanks to Ren Yi)
- The hotkey "D" (clear screen) works also in Fullscreen/Slideshow mode
- Loading crashes fixed in JP2 PlugIn (JPG-2000 format)
- The Luratech formats (JP2/JPM) are now Freeware (Saving and Batch mode)
- Command line: /convert accepts wildcard also for a single filename, like:
- i_view32.exe c:\testimg.bmp /convert=c:\tifs\*.tif => save as "testimg.tif"
- Command line: /capture=7 can contain the input rectangle, like:
- i_view32.exe /capture=7=(0,0,800,600)