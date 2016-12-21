Door Bart van Klaveren, woensdag 21 december 2016 10:39, 4 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Irfan Skiljan

Irfan Skiljan heeft versie 4.44 van IrfanView uitgebracht. Met dit gratis programma kunnen diverse afbeeldingsformaten en audio- en videobestanden worden geopend. Na installatie ondersteunt IrfanView rond de 30 formaten, maar door toevoeging van alle plug-ins kan dit aantal naar ruim 70 worden opgekrikt. De download is alleen in het Engels en Duits te gebruiken, maar door de toevoeging van taalbestanden is het ook mogelijk om het programma Nederlands te laten praten. Sinds versie 4.40 is er ook een 64bit-versie van IrfanView. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit: