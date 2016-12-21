Cookies op Tweakers

Door , , 6 reacties
Bron: AMD

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix)AMD heeft een nieuwe editie van zijn Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers uitgebracht en deze keer hebben ze de toevoeging 'optioneel'. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7750 en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- en R9-series. Voor wat betreft Windows worden alleen versies 7, 8.1 en 10 ondersteund. Voor oudere kaarten, die nu als legacy of non-gcn worden aangeduid is Catalyst Software Suite versie 15.7.1 de laatste stabiele uitgave. ReLive Edition voegt onder meer videocapturing en streaming voor games toe. Verder is er Chill, waarmee de videokaart efficiënter met energie moet omgaan en WattMan, waarmee de kaart kan worden overgeklokt. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

Fixed Issues
  • AMD FreeSync technology may experience performance issues with Borderless Fullscreen application support when a secondary display is attached and has dynamic content running such as video playback in a web browser or if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background. A workaround if this issue is experienced is to minimize all other running applications that are on the primary desktop display or on non-primary extended displays.
  • Radeon ReLive may fail to install during installation on some system configurations.
  • Battlefield 1 may experience flashing or corruption when running in Multi GPU with Radeon RX 400 series.
  • Instant Replay fails to enable itself after it has been turned off due to content protection.
  • Radeon Settings may not load on system boot for some system configurations.
  • Fixed some errors in translations for Radeon Settings and Radeon ReLive.
  • Audio recorded by Radeon ReLive may sometimes exhibit slow motion when played back.
  • Radeon ReLive may experience recording issues or issues toggling the Overlay/Toolbar when Frame Rate Target Control is enabled. Users are suggested to disable Frame Rate Target Control when using Radeon ReLive.
  • Mouse cursor may stutter in recorded video when there is limited on screen activity outside of minor mouse movement.
  • In AMD Multi GPU configurations the secondary graphics product will exit the low power state when Radeon ReLive is enabled.
  • Radeon ReLive may sometimes not be able to take screenshots of secondary displays.
  • Chromium may fail to utilize hybrid decode for VP9 content.
  • DOTA 2 may experience game corruption when performing a task switch while recording with Radeon ReLive in AMD Multi GPU configurations.
  • Radeon ReLive Overlay/Toolbar will not launch or Record when running League of Legends in Administrator Mode and Windowed Borderless Fullscreen.
  • Long ping times may be experienced with some WiFi adapters.
Known Issues
  • A small amount of apps may still experience issues with Borderless Fullscreen mode and AMD FreeSync technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.
  • Counter-Strike : Global Offensive and World of Warcraft may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.
  • AMD Multi GPU configurations may experience a system hang or reboot during install when using tiled MST 4K or 5K displays.
  • Titanfall 2 may experience black square corruption in game menus or during game play on some Graphics Core Next products.
  • FIFA 17 may experience an application hang or black screen on launch for some select Hybrid Graphics or AMD PowerXpress mobile configurations.
  • Radeon Settings may not show display details for connected displays in AMD X-Connect technology mode.
  • Mouse cursor corruption may be intermittently experienced on Radeon RX 480.
Known Issues for Radeon ReLive
  • The XBOX DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, users are suggested to disable XBOX DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues.
  • Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU Family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU Family products.
  • Battlefield 1 may experience UI flickering and/or performance drops when recording gameplay with Radeon ReLive on graphics products with 4GB or less of VRAM.
  • Radeon ReLive recordings may experience flicker when creating a single recording for many hours.
  • Radeon ReLive may experience minor graphical corruption for the first few recorded frames when launching UWP applications.
  • Radeon ReLive will not allow recording settings to change with Instant Replay enabled. A workaround is to disable Instant Replay and change settings then enable Instant Replay.
  • Vulkan applications may experience a game hang when using Radeon ReLive to record.
  • Radeon ReLive will not notify an end user of low disk space during recording.

AMD Radeon Crimson ReLive

Overige software

Gerelateerde producten

AMD Radeon Software geen prijs bekend
Versienummer:16.12.2 Optional
Releasestatus:Final
Besturingssystemen:Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website:AMD
Download:http://support.amd.com/en-us/download
Bestandsgrootte:372,00MB
Licentietype:Freeware
Reacties (6)

-1606+15+20+30Ongemodereerd1
+1 MicGlou
21 december 2016 11:09
Dat 'optional' is nieuw voor mij... gaan ze dat nu gebruiken ipv 'hotfix'?

Wel hulde voor AMD dat ze woord houden mbt het bijwerken van de drivers, tegenwoordig met zeer grote regelmaat updates met flinke lijsten van toevoegingen en fixes.
Reageer
+1 CH40S
@MicGlou21 december 2016 12:51
Ze hadden voorheen altijd maandelijks een nieuwe driver. Maar sinds vorig jaar of zo zijn ze ook daar weer van af gestapt. Steeds die deadline is ook niet fijn, plus elke keer moet de driver (om WHQL te zijn) ondertekend worden, wat ook een lang proces is. Tegenwoordig is er dus niet meer een touw aan vast te knopen, wanneer je een nieuwe driver kan verwachten. O.a. om kosten te besparen vanwege het ondertekenen bij Microsoft.

Moet overigens ook wel zeggen, dat de naam van de driver ook best wel korter had gemogen, de toevoeging 'optional' (zal idd iets in de trant van hotfix zijn of zo) maakt het alleen maar langer en denk dat het ook niet echt helpt of bijdraagt aan de herkenbaarheid.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH40S op 21 december 2016 12:52]

Reageer
+1 SiGNe
@CH40S21 december 2016 15:51
Ze zijn niet zo zeer van de maandelijkse drivers afgestapt, ze zijn afgestapt om elke maand een WHQL driver uit te brengen omdat dat een hoop geld kost en er vaak alleen voor bepaalde spellen optimalisaties zijn gedaan.
Daarnaast kregen ze met die WHQL drivers problemen met de deadlines.
Nu kunnen ze drivers uitbrengen wanneer ze willen en af en toe komt er weer een echte WHQL driver.
Reageer
+1 Countess

@CH40S21 december 2016 16:32
het afstappen van de vaste maandelijkse release is zelfs al wat langer geleden, namelijk 2012.
Daarna hebben ze een aantal jaar maar sporadische een driver release gedaan met veel negatief commentaar tot gevolg.

Since de oprichting van RTG zijn ze weer veel vaker releases gaan leveren, vaak meerdere per maand, maar ze hebben geen commitment gemaakt om er elke maand 1 uit te brengen dus het zou ook kunnen dat er een maand geen release is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Countess op 21 december 2016 16:36]

Reageer
+1 Ecniv010
21 december 2016 16:09
Kan iemand mij wellicht vertellen of het mogelijk is / zal zijn om met deze drivers dus ook naar de Pi te gaan streamen zoals bv. Moonlight dat kan met NVIDIA kaarten?
Reageer
0 Nik05
22 december 2016 13:27
Radeon Settings geeft bij mij aan dat er geen update is. De AMD Minimal Setup installer, versie 16.12.2, zegt dat er geen update is terwijl ik 16.12.1 draai.

Ik heb toen de driver volledig verwijderd en DDU gebruikt. Na herinstallatie met de eerder genoemde driver geeft Radeon Settings nog steeds aan dat ik 16.12.1 draai.

Lijkt erop dat die minimal setup niet de correcte versie heeft.

-edit-

De volledige installer geeft wel aan dat er een update is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Nik05 op 22 december 2016 13:37]

Reageer


