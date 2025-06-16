Bedrijf kondigt Trump-telefoon en mobiel abonnement aan - update

Een bedrijf die de naam in licentie heeft van de Amerikaanse president Donald Trump heeft een telefoon en mobiele provider aangekondigd. De telefoon heet T1 en is gemaakt van goud. Die telefoon moet later dit jaar uitkomen.

De T1 moet 499 dollar kosten en zou volgens Trump Mobile in de VS gemaakt worden. Het lijkt op het oog een Android-telefoon met drie camera's aan de achterkant. Vermoedelijk is het een variant op een bestaande telefoon. Er zijn nog geen specificaties bekend.

Trump Mobile is een mobiele virtuele provider voor de VS en er komt per direct een abonnement van 47,45 dollar. Vergelijkbare abonnementen bij andere providers kosten 25 tot 30 dollar. De komst van de telefoon en provider kwam al nar buiten door het aanvragen van een handelsmerk bij de US Patent Office. Het handelsmerk gaat niet alleen over telefoons en mobiele providers, maar ook over hoesjes, laders en fysieke telefoonwinkels. De Amerikaanse overheid gaat onder meer over spectrumverdeling in de VS, waardoor de komst van een provider die verbonden is aan de president de schijn van belangenverstrengeling kan wekken.

Update 18:01: De telefoon en het abonnement waren inmiddels aangekondigd, het artikel ging eerst alleen over het aanvragen van het handelsmerk.

Trump T1-telefoon

Door Arnoud Wokke

Redacteur Tweakers

Feedback • 16-06-2025 17:37 128

16-06-2025 • 17:37

128

Reacties (128)

Odie 16 juni 2025 18:39
@arnoudwokke het is zo te zien geen bedrijf van Trump, het is een naam-licentie van DTTM Operations LLC (die de naam van DJT beheert) aan T1 Mobile LLC. Dit is te zien in de disclaimer:

"TRUMP and the associated design are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of DTTM Operations LLC. Trump Mobile, its products and services are not designed, developed, manufactured, distributed or sold by The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals. T1 Mobile LLC uses the "Trump" name and trademark pursuant to the terms of a limited license agreement which may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.. T1 Mobile LLC uses the "Trump" name pursuant to the terms of a limited license agreement which may be terminated or revoked according to its terms. © DTTM Operations LLC."

Het bedrijf T1 is in Florida opgericht op een adres waar ook jurist en voormalig FBI agent Stuart Kaplan resideert, wat niet wil zeggen dat hij de eigenaar of oprichter van T1 is.

The Guardian stelt dat Don Hendrickson, Eric Thomas, en Patrick “Pat” O’Brien achter T1 Mobile zitten.

Grok heeft de claim dat de telefoon in de VS wordt gemaakt ook bestempeld als dubieus:

The Trump Organization announced the launch of Trump Mobile, including a T1 smartphone, on June 16, 2025, claiming the phones are "made in America." However, specific details about the manufacturing location are unclear, and no definitive evidence confirms a precise U.S. manufacturing site. The Trump Mobile website and related announcements state that the phones are produced in the United States, but they do not disclose a specific facility or city.

"Some posts on X have claimed the Trump phone is manufactured in St. Louis, Missouri, but these claims are unsubstantiated and lack corroboration from reliable sources. Additionally, one X post notes that the only known U.S. smartphone manufacturer, Purism in Carlsbad, California, has confirmed it is not producing the Trump Mobile phone. Another post suggests the phones are merely "assembled" in the U.S. with components sourced internationally, which aligns with the broader reality that most smartphones, even those marketed as "Made in America," rely heavily on overseas components due to the lack of domestic supply chains for chips and other parts."

De spec pagina van de telefoon is door Verge ook al gefileerd: geen CPU info, een 5000 mAh long life camera kuch.... En het camera island lijkt wel heel erg op die van de iPhone Pro. Een analyse heeft al becijferd dat een telefoon met die specs zo'n $3500 zou moeten kosten als ie volledig in de VS gemaak zou zijn.

Kortom: Trump heeft hier niets heel weinig mee te maken, het is een name franchise deal van een slimmerik en die liegt waarschijnlijk naar de MAGA-cult over "100% American". Alles voor de centjes... en de cult slikt het.

Edit: stukje over analyst toegevoegd.
Edit2: The Guardian info toegevoegd.
Edit3: niets aangepast naar "heel weinig" want ja, DJT leent z'n naam.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Odie op 16 juni 2025 19:42]

Reageer
LxxFxx @Odie16 juni 2025 18:54
Zeggen dat hij er niets mee te maken heeft, is misschien ook wat kort door de bocht?
Op de website van zijn Trump Organization staat een post over de onthulling van deze mobile service door het team van Trump Mobile, Trump zelf en zijn 2 oudste zonen.

https://www.trump.com/med...bold-new-wireless-service
Reageer
Odie @LxxFxx16 juni 2025 19:01
Het staat letterlijk in de disclaimer van Trump Mobile. Dat Trump een stukje propaganda voor T1 doet zal part of de deal zijn, maar dat wil niet zeggen dat hij er 'mee te maken heeft'.
Reageer
Mr.Apoptosis @Odie16 juni 2025 20:25
Volgens mij hebben wij een andere definitie van "mee te maken".
Als hij het stukje propaganda doet heeft hij er toch mee te maken?
Reageer
Robbierut4 @Odie16 juni 2025 18:48
Kortom: Trump heeft hier niets mee te maken, het is een name franchise deal van een slimmerik en die liegt waarschijnlijk naar de MAGA-cult over "100% American". Alles voor de centjes... en de cult slikt het.
Nou, niet helemaal. Trump kiest ervoor om de naam onder licentie te laten gebruiken. Krijgt daar vast een leuke zak geld voor. En zal ook wel een keer ervoor reclame maken.

Dat Trump niet zelfstandig een netwerk heeft opgezet lijkt me logisch, veel kan die man namelijk niet, al helemaal niet qua technologie.

Dit soort licentie deals heeft ie overigens met de meest rare dingen, van Trump bijbels tot Trump vuurwapens. Alles waar hij geld voor krijgt zegt ie ja op.
Reageer
Odie @Robbierut416 juni 2025 18:51
Lees de disclaimer: DTTM Operations LLC leased de naam en krijgt daar een zak geld voor. De rest heeft niets met DJT te maken. Dat is wat anders als "Een bedrijf van de Amerikaanse president Donald Trump heeft een eigen telefoon en mobiele provider aangekondigd" zoals @arnoudwokke in de eerste alinea schrijft.
Reageer
The Realone @Odie16 juni 2025 19:25
Prima natuurlijk, maar onder aan de streep maakt het niks uit. Trump heeft daar zijn toestemming voor gegeven, of dat nou direct of indirect is, dus hij staat er achter. Als de telefoon daadwerkelijk door Trump's eigen bedrijf in elkaar gezet zou worden, had hij er net zo veel/weinig mee te maken gehad.
Reageer
Odie @The Realone16 juni 2025 19:28
Ja en een bedrijf van Philips lanceert een nieuwe Hue lamp.

(Nee, Signify lanceert een nieuwe lamp, Philips licenseert de naam aan Signify. Philips is er verder niet bij betrokken...)
Reageer
icecreamfarmer @Odie16 juni 2025 19:30
Jawel die staan toe dat de naam gebruikt wordt.
Reageer
Odie @icecreamfarmer16 juni 2025 19:31
Ik val in herhaling maar: dat is *niet* hetzelfde als "een bedrijf van DJT lanceert..."
Reageer
Mr.Apoptosis @Odie16 juni 2025 20:24
Nee, maar ze hebben er dus wel "mee te maken".
Ze hebben toestemming gegeven, en in dat geval willen ze ook echt wel weten wat het eind product is, en zijn ze dus betrokken.
Reageer
klakkie.57th @Odie16 juni 2025 19:59
Philips , Signify is niet de president van de VS , dat is nogal een verschil.
Dit is echt een voorbeeld van hoe het niet hoort. Regeringsleiders horen ver weg van iedere vorm van “commercie” te blijven om zicht altijd te kunnen beroepen op onpartijdigheid.

Stel je voor dat dit bedrijf meedingt naar een overheidsopdracht om telecomdiensten te verlenen aan de Amerikaanse overheid en deze opdracht ook nog wint. |:(
Reageer
Odie @klakkie.57th16 juni 2025 20:28
Stel je voor dat je als hoofd van DOGE kritiek hebt op infrastructuur van de FAA (geleverd door Verizon, hoewel dat later niet waar bleek, Verizon had alleen een aanbesteding voor toekomstige levering gewonnen) en je besluit om Verizon eruit te knikkeren en Starlink naar binnen te fietsen. Stel je voor dat dat hoofd van DOGE ook de baas van SpaceX (de leverancier van Starlink) is?
Reageer
eesiediesie @Odie16 juni 2025 18:44
Wel direct enorm veel bashing reacties op Trump natuurlijk.
En in de topic over Micron die 200 miljard investeerd in de US of A
amper 6 reacties???
Reageer
Odie @eesiediesie16 juni 2025 18:49
Oh ik ga er geen geheim van maken dat ik DJT verafschuw en hem het liefst alleen aanwijs met een designatie die ik hier niet kan herhalen zonder massaal -1 te krijgen. Daarom laat ik het nu even bij feiten.

Dit is gewoon een Money Grab, zowel van DTJ als het bedrijf wat zijn naam licenseert.

edit: destinatie moest designatie zijn

[Reactie gewijzigd door Odie op 16 juni 2025 19:22]

Reageer
The Realone @eesiediesie16 juni 2025 19:19
Omdat het niks met elkaar te maken heeft en het feit dat Micron investeert in haar bedrijf geen schokkend nieuws is, dat zien de namelijk al jaren. Berichten die politiek gevoelig liggen krijgen nu eenmaal meer aandacht, en de combinatie van deze dubieuze claims over "Made in USA" tezamen met Trump's ideologie om alles 'Made in USA' te maken, is dat natuurlijk voer voor (terechte) kritiek.
Ik begrijp dat je wellicht het bericht over Micron ook politiek wil maken, maar dat is het niet.
Reageer
eesiediesie @The Realone16 juni 2025 19:30
Dus volgens jou hebben de beslissingen van Micron om toch meer te gaan investeren in USA niets met die politiek te maken?
En die bagatel over die telefoons wel.
En gij kunt dat zomaar beslissen wat wel of niet politiek getint is.
En ik ben er zeker van dat als Micron zou beslissen van in de EU 200 miljard
te investeren dat wel zeer schokkend nieuws zou zijn.
Allee vooruit.
Wat is dat hier toch geworden zeg.

[Reactie gewijzigd door eesiediesie op 16 juni 2025 19:39]

Reageer
Superstoned @eesiediesie16 juni 2025 20:12
Micron zal het zeker voor de politiek doen. En de belofte is vast net zoveel waard als die van Apple - die heeft al een paar keer luid aangekondigd 500 miljard te gaan investeren, en niets gedaan. Of de Foxcon fabriek van Trump's eerste termijn - die nog steeds leeg staat. Dit soort dingen maakt de koning blij, maar het levert de burger niets op. Zo gaat dat vaak, je ziet het vooral in dictaturen waar ze de focus leggen op grote, megalomane projecten ipv dingen die minder flashy zijn maar echt impact hebben. Egypte, Saudi-Arabie, ja, noord korea...
Reageer
Ralphhh @eesiediesie16 juni 2025 19:31
Het is de laatste tijd het enige wat je leest op internet beetje vermoeiend.
Reageer
mace @eesiediesie16 juni 2025 19:53
Wat is je punt?
Reageer
MrRobot @eesiediesie16 juni 2025 18:50
Alles in Odie z'n post is feitelijk, wanneer je dat als bashing ziet dat ligt het probleem niet bij Odie maar bij jou opvattingen.

Daarnaast een mooie whataboutism, het is maar net wat de lezer kan boeien, het is geen complot.
Reageer
MrRobot @eesiediesie16 juni 2025 19:14
Maar waarom reageer je dan niet gewoon inhoudelijk op wat Odie zegt in plaats van een algemene reactie waar hij weinig mee te maken heeft. Slaat nergens op.
Reageer
Auteurarnoudwokke Redacteur Tweakers @Odie16 juni 2025 19:45
Goede nuance, ik heb dat even in de kop en de inleiding gezet :) Veel dank!
Reageer
OttoRocketman 16 juni 2025 17:43
Opvallend vind ik dat je Trump Mobile kunt afkorten als "T-Mobile", een andere telecomprovider die we allemaal kennen. Op de site van Trump Mobile staat geen verwijzing dat het iets te maken heeft ermee, tenminste niet dat ik kan vinden. Mááár als je in de broncode kijkt, staan er verwijzingen naar "t-mobile.com" (o.a. voor stylesheets en een of andere SDK), en die verwijzen wel naar het domein van de T-Mobile die we al kennen.

Foutje van de developers, of dit is echt een samenwerking met T-Mobile, of gewoon een bepaalde koppeling waar t-mobile niks te maken mee heeft?

[Reactie gewijzigd door OttoRocketman op 16 juni 2025 17:45]

Reageer
foobar79 @OttoRocketman16 juni 2025 17:59
Foutje van de developers, of dit is echt een samenwerking met T-Mobile, of gewoon een bepaalde koppeling waar t-mobile niks te maken mee heeft?
Mijn gok is dat ze een LLM hebben gebruikt. Die zal ongetwijfeld enthousiast t-mobile gaan gebruiken aangezien die zeer waarschijnlijk vaak in de training set zit en het er genoeg op lijkt.
Reageer
Ruuddie @foobar7916 juni 2025 18:32
Nah, er wordt echt explicitiet gelinkt naar het domein van t-mobile.com:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://contentkit.t-mobile.com/prd/web-content-kit.css" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//cdn.styleguide.t-mobile.com/sdk/v2/styles/precompiled-themes/ext-theme.css" />

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ruuddie op 16 juni 2025 18:32]

Reageer
Creadion @Ruuddie16 juni 2025 18:56
Het lijken geen essentiele onderdelen van de site in ieder geval, als ik de requests blokkeer verandert er op het eerste gezicht in ieder geval weinig..

Er zijn wel meerdere sites die het gebruiken volgens publicwww (ik kan alleen niet zien welke): https://publicwww.com/websites/https%3A%2F%2Fcontentkit.t-mobile.com%2Fprd/www.com/websites/https%3A%2F%2Fcontentkit.t-mobile.com%2Fprd/

Ik denk dat T-Mobile geholpen heeft met de opzet..

Mooi ook die copy/paste in de broncode 😅
<!-- FIRST: Your config -->
<script>
window.tmobkit = {
cdnURL: 'https://contentkit.t-mobile.com/prd',
apiURL: 'https://www.t-mobile.com',
map: {
access_token: 'pk.eyJ1IjoidG11cy1kaWdpdGFsIiwiYSI6ImNtYjZ3bzR1NzAzeXEya3B0MHdsZHJ3dmkifQ.X5tXLyMV5j_Y_QEapdiPTQ'
},
preloadMapgl: false,
analyticsHandler: function(kitEvent) {
console.log(kitEvent);
}
};
</script>

<!-- SECOND: Now load the SDK after config -->
<script src="https://contentkit.t-mobile.com/prd/web-content-kit.js"></script>

[Reactie gewijzigd door Creadion op 16 juni 2025 18:58]

Reageer
Accretion @OttoRocketman16 juni 2025 17:56
Het handelsmerk wijst er dus op dat de Amerikaanse president een telefoon en bijbehorende accessoires onder eigen naam zou willen uitbrengen.
De website die jij hier linkt is een iets sterkere aanwijzing :P
Reageer
gfive @Accretion16 juni 2025 18:53
er zijn maar 3 netwerken hier in de usa. nl: AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile waarbij t-mobile de beste dekking heeft. (steden en vooral rural..)

Dus logisch dat een nieuwe virtual provider t-mobile gebruikt… en $47 is hier niet veel per maand
Reageer
Xfade @gfive16 juni 2025 19:33
Dan zijn die 25 tot 30 dollar die volgens de text hierboven voor vergelijkbare abbo's wordt gevraagd, mooi goedkoop.
Reageer
jip_86 16 juni 2025 18:40
Trump Mobile, its products and services are not designed, developed, manufactured, distributed or sold by The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals. T1 Mobile LLC uses the "Trump" name and trademark pursuant to the terms of a limited license agreement which may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.
Staat gewoon onderaan de pagina. De suggestie dat het van Trump komt lijkt me dus niet op zijn plaats.
Reageer
Rnej 16 juni 2025 17:41
Waarom is mijn eerste gedachte dat die telefoons (als ze echt verkocht gaan worden) vol komen te staan met spyware?

Sowieso weer een van de vele manieren van Trump om makkelijk geld af te troggelen van z'n goedgelovige achterban...
Reageer
DealExtreme2 @Rnej16 juni 2025 17:49
Wat Trump doet past eigenlijk perfect in de traditie van ex-presidenten die zichzelf te gelde maken — alleen doet hij het op z’n eigen manier. Waar Clinton, Obama en Bush miljoenen binnenhalen met dure lezingen (voor vaak selectieve gezelschappen) en boeken, kiest Trump voor merchandising, licenties en nu blijkbaar ook telefoons.

Hij geeft zelden betaalde toespraken zoals de anderen, maar verkoopt in plaats daarvan zijn naam op vanalles. Het is misschien opportunistisch en commercieel plat, maar fundamenteel niet heel anders dan wat andere ex-presidenten doen: geld verdienen met hun status.

Of er spyware op die telefoons zit? Geen idee, maar dat zou ik niet verwachten. Eerder juist dat hij zou claimen het omgekeerde. Een claim die natuurlijk niks waard is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door DealExtreme2 op 16 juni 2025 17:50]

Reageer
Scientific @DealExtreme216 juni 2025 18:40
Wat Trump doet heeft niets te maken met de traditie van ex-presidenten die zichzelf te gelde maken: Trump is namelijk geen ex-president maar een president.

Dit is niet geld verdienen met zijn status. Dit is geld verdienen met zijn functie, die de belangen van de VS en alle Amerikanen zou moeten dienen. Er zijn allerlei wetten en eeuwenlange gebruiken die dat eigenlijk verbieden, maar Trump gaat ervan uit dat hij boven de wet staat.

Het is één van de vele voorbeelden van ongeziene verstrengeling van Trump zijn privé-belangen met zijn functie. Het is eigenlijk corruptie ten top.

Daar waar alle vorige presidenten hun privé-belangen en functie zo goed als mogelijk gescheiden hebben gehouden, beschouwt Trump zijn verkiezing als een goedkeuring om het presidentiële ambt schaamteloos te gebruiken, voor gelijk welk privé-belang dat het goed uitkomt.
Reageer
Neelon @Scientific16 juni 2025 20:07
DJT is in de ogen van DJT de enige Amerikaan van belang, dus in zijn verrotte visie klopt het, wat de rest van de wereld er van vindt zal 'm roesten. En ja, hij is afgestudeerd in corruptie. Misselijk gewoon.
Reageer
Antipater @DealExtreme216 juni 2025 18:24
Het is inmiddels een bekend patroon om Trump en andere extreemrechtse figuren te normaliseren: toegeven dat ze fout zitten, maar dan een zeer vage vergelijking zoeken met soortgelijk fout gedrag van hun voorgangers. De suggestie is dat Trump net zou fout is als anderen, dus eigenlijk heel normaal.

Zo is het verlenen van gratie aan duizenden criminelen die aan de opstand op 6 Januari hebben meegedaan niet anders dan Biden die zijn zoon gratie verleent. Net zoals de grootschalige corruptie en zelfverrijking eigenlijk hetzelfde is als het profiteren van je reputatie door lezingen te geven na je presidentschap.

Ik acht het tweakers publiek iets te kritisch om hier veel mensen in mee te krijgen. Al is het maar omdat je 1 detail helemaal vergeet: al dat 'geprofiteer' met lezingen en boeken gebeurd meestal NA het presidentschap, niet tijdens. Het andere 'detail' wat je gemakshalve negeert wordt in het artikel genoemd: de schijn van belangenverstrengeling.

Ik ben blij dat we in Nederland ondanks de PVV nog steeds een iets hogere eis aan integriteit stellen, hier zou een politicus voor een dergelijke actie het veld moeten ruimen. Al zijn er wat mij betreft nogal wat politici met name van de VVD die met teveel geprofiteer wegkomen.
Reageer
DealExtreme2 @Antipater16 juni 2025 19:12
Ik ben het helemaal met je eens, maar details vergeten doet de Rnej bovenal, en dezelfde willekeur projecteer ik de andere kant op. Inhoudelijk anders, maar het gemak waarmee alles maar dan ook alles zwart/wit bekeken wordt tegenwoordig is niet meer te houden.

Die frustratie had ik anders kunnen verwoorden, maar ook jij doet er weer aan mee: 'extreemrechtse figureren te normaliseren'. Kijk eens naar de andere kant van het spectrum en je ziet legio aan bizarre verheerlijking van dingen die we echt niet zouden moeten toejuichen, maar er wordt iedere keer iets nieuws voor bedacht. De eenzijdigheid en de niet rationele benadering spat overal van het beeld af, maar belangen hier en belangen daar doen ons het ene hokje nog harder afschuwen dan het andere.

Wat had Shell het toch goed toen ze ons bang konden maken voor de kerncentrales waar legio mensen -die er nu ook weer staan, maar dan voor/tegen iets andesr- tegen protesteerde. Maar niemand die het lijkt te zien. Polarisatie is de slagkracht, mensen die 'extreemrechtse figuren' of 'extreemlinkse mileuwappies' roepen de strijders. En macht en rijkdom het resultaat.
Reageer
Odie @Raymond Deen16 juni 2025 19:26
Ja ik moet hem ook effe twee keer lezen, maar er zit wel degelijk logica in z'n post. @Antipater bekritiseerd het salonfähig maken van extreem-rechts en haar acties door die acties te vergelijken met dezelfde acties van democraten (vooruit: 'the radical left') en streept ze een op een weg, terwijl er objectief gezien gewoon een enorm verschil zit tussen bewezen misdaden zoals een poging tot coup op hetzelfde niveau zetten als een pardon verlenen voor het kopen van een wapen terwijl hij het niet mocht (vanwege z'n verslaving) en belastingfraude. Allebei niet goed, maar wel heel wat anders dan waar de Proud Boys gang voor veroordeeld is.
Reageer
Baddie09 @DealExtreme216 juni 2025 18:09
Nog even en hij gaat ook zelf verzoekjes voor ingesproken voicemailberichten inspreken :P

[Reactie gewijzigd door Baddie09 op 16 juni 2025 18:10]

Reageer
Blokker_1999
@Baddie0916 juni 2025 18:21
Nog even en je kan tegen betalingen een executive order laten ondertekenen door hem.
Reageer
Odie @Blokker_199916 juni 2025 18:59
Nou ga er maar vanuit de de meeste Executive Orders tot stand komen OF vanuit Project 2025 en The Heretige Foundation OF vanuit Trump en zijn getrouwen OF via een forse donatie.

Most likely candidates: EO 14147 (de tariffs EO) is gewoon een ordinaire lobby-eo geweest. De DOGE EO is gewoon 'gekocht' door de zak met geld van meneer Musk. Die vond het én een geinige uitbreiding op z'n meme-coin en hij zou wel eens effe laten zien hoe goed hij met de sloophamer was (let that sink in...). Nou we weten hoe dat gegaan is: met de staart tussen de benen afgedropen.

De EO die crypto promoot: is rechtstreeks ingefluisterd door zijn Valley-crypto vriendjes met die enge gozer van Palantir voorop. Nog niet zo lang (2021) geleden riep Trump immers dat crypto "just seems like a scam".

De stimulering van olieboringen en opheffen van EV mandaat? Daar zitten heel wat donaties van olie-texanen en partijen als Chevron en Exxon achter. No doubt about it.

Het hele presidentschap van Trump is een groot schandaal en hangt aan elkaar van gekochte executive orders. Trump waait met alle winden mee, als het maar dollars oplevert. En hij schaamt zich er niet eens voor.
Reageer
Vampyre @Blokker_199916 juni 2025 19:08
Dat kon al.
Sterker, voor 250 miljoen campagne bijdragen kon je je eigen overheids departement kopen.
Reageer
Xbeek @Blokker_199916 juni 2025 19:10
Volgens mij gebeurt dat al aan de lopende band…
Reageer
kameleon20 @Baddie0916 juni 2025 18:15
Brrrr breng die vent niet op ideeën
Reageer
FearMe @DealExtreme216 juni 2025 17:59
ex-presidenten
Inderdaad, EX-presidenten.
Reageer
Unstable Element @FearMe16 juni 2025 18:31
Voor een gesprek met Clinton kon je ook gewoon doneren aan “the Clinton foundation”.
Het is niet zo dat omdat Trump een droeftoeter is de rest heilig was
Reageer
Scientific @Unstable Element16 juni 2025 18:45
De Clinton Foundation is dan ook een instituut met nobele doelstellingen dat door Clinton is opgericht als hij EX-president was.

Bij president Trump zijn zijn eigen zakken de nobele doelstelling...
Reageer
WhatsMyUsername @DealExtreme216 juni 2025 18:30
> kiest Trump voor merchandising, licenties en nu blijkbaar ook telefoons.
En vergeet niet de meme coins, corruptie en mensenhandel.

En jimmy maar z'n pindaboerderij verkopen om belangenverstrengeling tegen te gaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door WhatsMyUsername op 16 juni 2025 18:31]

Reageer
Odie @DealExtreme216 juni 2025 19:09
Wat Trump doet past eigenlijk perfect in de traditie van ex-presidenten die zichzelf te gelde maken — alleen doet hij het op z’n eigen manier. Waar Clinton, Obama en Bush miljoenen binnenhalen met dure lezingen (voor vaak selectieve gezelschappen) en boeken, kiest Trump voor merchandising, licenties en nu blijkbaar ook telefoons
Je laat gemakshalve even weg dat ex presidenten geen directe invloed op wetgeving/regels/uitvoerend beleid hebben en DJT wel. Dat maakt elke zakelijke activiteit duizendmaal gevoeliger voor belangenverstrengeling of ongeoorloofde financiering.

Neem de Trump-coin: dat is gewoon een ordinaire manier om geld uit dubieuze bronnen naar binnen te hengelen en op die manier invloed uit te oefenen. "Ik koop effe 100 miljoen coins, jij doet effe dat". Traceerbaarheid: moeilijk.

Daar komt bij dat ex presidenten hun leven lang met beveiliging moeten rondlopen, geen normaal leven meer hebben en eigenlijk niets anders meer kunnen dan hun voormalig presidentschap ten gelde te maken. Dat ze daar een hoop pegels voor krijgen is logisch, hoewel ik daar ook wat van vind. Maar ik vind überhaupt wat van de Amerikaanse politiek.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Odie op 16 juni 2025 19:11]

Reageer
willemd @DealExtreme216 juni 2025 17:53
Vind je niet dat er verschil zit tussen een voormalig president en de huidige? De belangenverstrengeling is toch kleiner bij iemand die niet meer in het Witte Huis zit.
Reageer
ariekanari @willemd16 juni 2025 18:11
Belangenverstrengeling Zelfverrijking is de gewoonste zaak in de Amerikaanse politiek. Republikein of Democraat, maakt geen verschil. Trump is Trump, en die doet het weinig subtiel.

Edit: belangenverstrengeling moet zelfverrijking zijn, dat dekt de lading in deze context beter.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ariekanari op 16 juni 2025 18:22]

Reageer
Scientific @ariekanari16 juni 2025 18:48
Nee, dat de president zijn zakelijke belangen verstrengelt met zijn functie is NIET de gewoonste zaak in de Amerikaanse politiek. De manier waarop Trump zijn functie misbruikt voor persoonlijk gewin is ongezien in de Amerikaanse politiek.
Reageer
ewoutw @Rnej16 juni 2025 17:46
Ik denk juist dat veel mensen deze keus gewoon met hun portemonnee nemen. En willen ze iPhone inruilen voor een andere smartphone?
Is Google bereid om Android beschikbaar te maken? Anders zijn er ook geen apps voor zijn telefoon.
Ik denk dat ze markt echt moeilijk is om in te stappen.
Microsoft heeft er een hoop geld tegenaan gegooid en het is hen niet gelukt….
Reageer
biteMark @ewoutw16 juni 2025 17:56
Maar Microsoft heeft geen maniakale dictator met gehersenspoelde achterban :+
Reageer
Heroic_Nonsense @biteMark16 juni 2025 19:42
Die luxe had inderdaad alleen Apple ;)
Reageer
Visgek82 @biteMark16 juni 2025 18:20
Klopt.
Reageer
Tweakriez @biteMark16 juni 2025 18:43
Klopt
Reageer
Antipater @ewoutw16 juni 2025 18:28
De meeste mensen maken die keuze met hun portemonnee inderdaad, maar Trump heeft ook een grote schare devote volgelingen. De Republikeinse partij is er sowieso goed in om politiek een kwestie van identiteit te maken. Het maakt niet zoveel uit wat je standpunt is, wat je belangen zijn, als je maar van team Trump bent.

Een gouden Trump telefoon is een goed status symbool waarmee je kan pronken met je lidmaatschap van de Trump cult.
Reageer
winwiz @Rnej16 juni 2025 18:12
Er zijn toch genoeg mensen daar die alles van hem kopen als de naam er maar op staat.
Reageer
ToolBee @Rnej16 juni 2025 18:12
Misschien zit je ook gelijk in alle chatgroepen... :+
Reageer
yevgeny @Rnej16 juni 2025 17:46
Vrijwel alle smartphones zitten al vol met spyware
Reageer
GrooV @Rnej16 juni 2025 18:17
Ik denk niet dat ze zo slim zijn
Reageer
R4gnax @Rnej16 juni 2025 19:26
Waarom is mijn eerste gedachte dat die telefoons (als ze echt verkocht gaan worden) vol komen te staan met spyware?
Waarschijnlijk heeft die gedachte iets te maken met het recente nieuws dat Trump het spionage-bedrijf Palantir heeft gecharterd om vrolijk en ongehinderd te gaan grasduinen in de databanken van de overheid om te kijken of ze interessante dingen kunnen vinden.

Bij wet mag de overheid haar eigen burgers op grondgebied van de VS niet bespioneren. Maar ze mag gerust een private firma met discutabele reputatie inhuren om door een grote bulk data die in algemeen beheer is te gaan spitten terwijl deze doet alsof correlatie hetzelfde is als causatie; en daarna de overheid van advies gaat voorzien. Klaarblijkelijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door R4gnax op 16 juni 2025 19:29]

Reageer
stuiterveer 16 juni 2025 17:44
Als een van de eigenaren van een mobiele provider ook president is, zou dat een verstrengeling zijn van belangen.
Stel dat dat uiteindelijk gebeurt, dan kan ook nog wel bovenop de andere belangenverstrengelingen... Wat een circus.
Reageer
Keypunchie @stuiterveer16 juni 2025 17:49
Mijn eerste gedachte ook, het lijkt een groot deel van de kiezers en de overweldigende meerderheid van zijn partijgenoten geen ene moer uit te maken hoezeer de “Trump Org” persoonlijk profiteert.

https://www.nytimes.com/2...ion/trump-corruption.html
Reageer
Double-X-L @Keypunchie16 juni 2025 18:00
In een officiele persconferentie is heel duidelijk gezegd dat t belachelijk is om hem te verdenken van persoonlijk gewin....must be true, must be true, must be true.... zou brother Fleekazoid zeggen.
Reageer
SterkeYerke @stuiterveer16 juni 2025 18:15
Ik verwacht eigenlijk dat aanhangers van Trump je heel goed kunnen uitleggen waarom die belangenverstrengeling juist heel cool is. Iets in de geest van dat hij het soort succesvol ondernemer is waar Amerika weer groots mee wordt of zo.
Reageer
Stijnvi @stuiterveer16 juni 2025 20:23
Vorig jaar had hij een inkomen van maarliefst $600 miljoen, o.a. uit crypto, golfresorts, de verkoop van Bijbels, en vastgoed in het buitenland.
Maar dit is een president die natuurlijk enkel doet wat het beste is voor de samenleving, en niet kijkt naar de invloed op zijn eigen portemonnee...
Reageer
Kafka 16 juni 2025 18:12
Wie neemt deze idioot (Trump) nog serieus.
Reageer
secretqwerty10 @Kafka16 juni 2025 18:18
te veel mensen, helaas
Reageer
Odie @Kafka16 juni 2025 18:20
Z'n MAGA-cult n00bs en z'n Heritage vriendjes (als useful idiot) en z'n rijke matties die belastingvoordelen en minder regeltjes nodig hebben...
Reageer
Majestici @Kafka16 juni 2025 18:55
Maar hun oppositie heeft eveneens een hekel aan hem om de verkeerde redenen. Begrijp niet waarom dit artikel geschreven wordt anders dan de hoop dat er een hoop comments en F5's op komen. DPG at its finest.
Reageer
bapemania 16 juni 2025 17:43
Elders las ik al dat het eerste toestel in september uit moet komen voor $499,- en gemaakt wordt in de VS. Heel benieuwd wat je voor die $499,- aan specs, kwaliteit en bloatware (Truth Social app en een sneaky $TRUMP miner schieten mij te binnen) krijgt.

Voordeel in de VS is dat ze VERSCHRIKKELIJK veel gedetineerden hebben die als moderne slaven die dingen in elkaar kunnen gaan zetten, hebben ze geen Oeigoeren in China voor nodig.

Ah, een deel van de specs:
The Trump Mobile website says its T1 phone runs on Android 15 and features a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Its other specs include 12 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of internal storage, as well as a 50-megapixel main camera.

[Reactie gewijzigd door bapemania op 16 juni 2025 17:54]

Reageer
machiel @bapemania16 juni 2025 18:20
Gemaakt in de VS is waarschijnlijk hooguit geassembleerd in de VS.
Reageer
bapemania @machiel16 juni 2025 18:42
Daarom noemde ik het in elkaar zetten.
Reageer
Raymond Deen @machiel16 juni 2025 18:47
Misschien in het doosje gestopt dan…
Reageer
LanTao @bapemania16 juni 2025 18:43
Via AppleInsider, de kans is groot dat het dezelfde telefoon is als de T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro 5G. Die telefoon wordt door Wingtech, eigendom van Luxshare, in verschillende steden in China gemaakt.

Het artikel heeft ook een vrij uitgebreide analyse van hoe geloofwaardig de claim van fabricage of assemblage in de VS is. Vrijwel alle onderdelen, van de camera's tot de chips, zullen uit het buitenland komen. Het zou mij niets verbazen als de "Made in the US!"-claims in augustus van de website verdwenen zijn.
Reageer
Martinspire 16 juni 2025 18:09
Benieuwd hoe lang het duurt voordat ie van de markt gehaald wordt. Enerzijds vanwege management, anderzijds vanwege patentinbreuk.
Reageer
kameleon20 @Martinspire16 juni 2025 18:19
Alsof Trump zich ook maar iets van gerechtelijke uitspraken aantrekt
Reageer
Khalid. 16 juni 2025 17:46
It's the most successful and the best smartphone ever made nobody could do what we did 👐
Reageer
ZiSE 16 juni 2025 17:50
Ondertussen is er al een aankondiging van abonnement en telefoon : https://www.cnbc.com/2025/06/16/trump-mobile-phone-plan.html @arnoudwokke
Reageer


