Bedrijf kondigt Trump-telefoon en mobiel abonnement aan - update

@arnoudwokke
het is zo te zien geen bedrijf van Trump, het is een naam-licentie van DTTM Operations LLC (die de naam van DJT beheert) aan T1 Mobile LLC. Dit is te zien in de disclaimer:
"TRUMP and the associated design are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of DTTM Operations LLC. Trump Mobile, its products and services are not designed, developed, manufactured, distributed or sold by The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals. T1 Mobile LLC uses the "Trump" name and trademark pursuant to the terms of a limited license agreement which may be terminated or revoked according to its terms.. T1 Mobile LLC uses the "Trump" name pursuant to the terms of a limited license agreement which may be terminated or revoked according to its terms. © DTTM Operations LLC."
Het bedrijf T1 is in Florida opgericht op een adres waar ook jurist en voormalig FBI agent Stuart Kaplan
resideert, wat niet wil zeggen dat hij de eigenaar of oprichter van T1 is.
The Guardian stelt
dat Don Hendrickson, Eric Thomas, en Patrick “Pat” O’Brien achter T1 Mobile zitten.
Grok heeft de claim dat de telefoon in de VS wordt gemaakt ook bestempeld als dubieus
:
The Trump Organization announced the launch of Trump Mobile, including a T1 smartphone, on June 16, 2025, claiming the phones are "made in America." However, specific details about the manufacturing location are unclear, and no definitive evidence confirms a precise U.S. manufacturing site. The Trump Mobile website and related announcements state that the phones are produced in the United States, but they do not disclose a specific facility or city.
"Some posts on X have claimed the Trump phone is manufactured in St. Louis, Missouri, but these claims are unsubstantiated and lack corroboration from reliable sources. Additionally, one X post notes that the only known U.S. smartphone manufacturer, Purism in Carlsbad, California, has confirmed it is not producing the Trump Mobile phone. Another post suggests the phones are merely "assembled" in the U.S. with components sourced internationally, which aligns with the broader reality that most smartphones, even those marketed as "Made in America," rely heavily on overseas components due to the lack of domestic supply chains for chips and other parts.
"
De spec pagina van de telefoon is door Verge ook al gefileerd: geen CPU info, een 5000 mAh long life camera kuch
.... En het camera island lijkt wel heel erg op die van de iPhone Pro. Een analyse heeft al becijferd dat een telefoon met die specs zo'n $3500 zou moeten kosten als ie volledig in de VS gemaak zou zijn.
Kortom: Trump heeft hier niets
heel weinig mee te maken, het is een name franchise deal van een slimmerik en die liegt waarschijnlijk naar de MAGA-cult over "100% American". Alles voor de centjes... en de cult slikt het.
Edit: stukje over analyst toegevoegd.
Edit2: The Guardian info toegevoegd.
Edit3: niets aangepast naar "heel weinig" want ja, DJT leent z'n naam.
[Reactie gewijzigd door Odie op 16 juni 2025 19:42]