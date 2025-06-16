Bedrijf kondigt Trump-telefoon en mobiel abonnement aan - update

Een bedrijf die de naam in licentie heeft van de Amerikaanse president Donald Trump heeft een telefoon en mobiele provider aangekondigd. De telefoon heet T1 en is gemaakt van goud. Die telefoon moet later dit jaar uitkomen.

De T1 moet 499 dollar kosten en zou volgens Trump Mobile in de VS gemaakt worden. Het lijkt op het oog een Android-telefoon met drie camera's aan de achterkant. Vermoedelijk is het een variant op een bestaande telefoon. Er zijn nog geen specificaties bekend.

Trump Mobile is een mobiele virtuele provider voor de VS en er komt per direct een abonnement van 47,45 dollar. Vergelijkbare abonnementen bij andere providers kosten 25 tot 30 dollar. De komst van de telefoon en provider kwam al nar buiten door het aanvragen van een handelsmerk bij de US Patent Office. Het handelsmerk gaat niet alleen over telefoons en mobiele providers, maar ook over hoesjes, laders en fysieke telefoonwinkels. De Amerikaanse overheid gaat onder meer over spectrumverdeling in de VS, waardoor de komst van een provider die verbonden is aan de president de schijn van belangenverstrengeling kan wekken.

Update 18:01: De telefoon en het abonnement waren inmiddels aangekondigd, het artikel ging eerst alleen over het aanvragen van het handelsmerk.