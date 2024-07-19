NetherRealm Studio ontslaat team mobiele game Mortal Kombat Onslaught

NetherRealm Studio heeft bekendgemaakt dat het stopt met het ondersteunen van de mobiele game Mortal Kombat Onslaught. Het team dat aan de game werkt, is ontslagen. Het zou gaan om minstens vijftig werknemers.

De gameontwikkelaar schrijft in een bericht op socialemediaplatform X dat de game in oktober uit de lucht gaat. Tony Lazzara, een quality assurance analyst bij NetherRealm, meldt via een LinkedIn-post dat hij en andere leden van zijn team zijn ontslagen. Het gaat om ontwikkelaars die zich behalve met Mortal Kombat Onslaught ook bezighielden met Injustice 2 en Mortal Kombat Mobile. Volgens Insider Gamer zouden minstens vijftig medewerkers zijn getroffen door de ontslaggolf.

We are sorry to inform you that Mortal Kombat: Onslaught will close its operations in October. It has been an honor creating this game for our Kommunity, and we appreciate the enthusiasm from our fans. In the coming weeks we will share specific timing of the close of the game.