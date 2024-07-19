NetherRealm Studio ontslaat team mobiele game Mortal Kombat Onslaught

NetherRealm Studio heeft bekendgemaakt dat het stopt met het ondersteunen van de mobiele game Mortal Kombat Onslaught. Het team dat aan de game werkt, is ontslagen. Het zou gaan om minstens vijftig werknemers.

De gameontwikkelaar schrijft in een bericht op socialemediaplatform X dat de game in oktober uit de lucht gaat. Tony Lazzara, een quality assurance analyst bij NetherRealm, meldt via een LinkedIn-post dat hij en andere leden van zijn team zijn ontslagen. Het gaat om ontwikkelaars die zich behalve met Mortal Kombat Onslaught ook bezighielden met Injustice 2 en Mortal Kombat Mobile. Volgens Insider Gamer zouden minstens vijftig medewerkers zijn getroffen door de ontslaggolf.

Door Loïs Franx

Redacteur

19-07-2024 15:41

19-07-2024 • 15:41

14

Armselig 20 juli 2024 01:40
Het grote nadeel van mobiele games, na micro-transacties; Ze gaan vaak offline.
s0kkie 19 juli 2024 16:32
Ik speel iedere MK op de console, maar ik had werkelijk nog nooit gehoord van een MK mobile game, misschien dat meerdere mensen dit hadden? :+
houwimmie @s0kkie19 juli 2024 19:01
Absoluut! Ben fan sinds het eerste uur maar had hier ook nog nooit van gehoord.
Wel eens vaag gehoord van een MK mobile, waarin achievements van de Mobile game konden gebruikt worden in de console game van MK X.. nooit iets mee gedaan, helaas
Toonen1988
@houwimmie19 juli 2024 19:58
Mortal Kombat heeft twee mobiele games. De eerste heet "Mortal Kombat" en deze is in 2015 uitgekomen. Deze mobiele game kan je inderdaad linken aan Mortal Kombat 11 en voor beide games speciale rewards verdienen. Dit is de versie die jij bedoelt. Deze blijft gewoon operationeel.

Mortal Kombat Onslaught is uitgekomen op 17 oktober 2023 (dus nog geen jaar uit), en deze gaat nu dicht. Het is niet vreemd dat veel mensen nog nooit van dit spel hebben gehoord, want het is nooit uigekomen in de Benelux, wegens het lootbox systeem dat niet aan de eisen voldeed. Dit is de versie die nu dicht gaat, één jaar na release.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Toonen1988 op 22 juli 2024 13:18]

84hannes 19 juli 2024 16:34
stopt met het ondersteunen van de mobiele game Mortal Kombat Onslaught. Het team dat aan de game werkt, is ontslagen
Ik heb regelmatig aan een product gewerkt dat door mijn werkgever werd geannuleerd of op een laag pitje werd gezet. Dat was altijd om het team vrij te maken voor commercieel aantrekkelijkere projecten. Waarom worden ontwikkelaars van computerspellen altijd meteen ontslagen? Is dit Amerikaans, of een risicovolle markt, of zijn het gewoon slechte ontwikkelaars die eerst allemaal op hetzelfde project worden gezet zodat ze in één keer allemaal ontslagen kunnen worden?
Het.Draakje @84hannes19 juli 2024 19:31
Er zijn diverse redenen waarom de stekker uit een project getrokken wordt. Dat hoeft niet altijd een ander project te zijn waar men meer van verwacht.

In Nederland is de werknemer nogal beschermd, dus gaat men gauw over tot inzetten op andere projecten. Tenzij de medewerker freelance of extern is ingehuurd.

In Amerika is de medewerker minder beschermd, je mag (volgens mij) blij zijn met twee weken opzegtermijn. Werknemers worden daar sneller ontslagen en (de keerzijde van ons systeem) ook weer sneller aangenomen.
84hannes @Het.Draakje20 juli 2024 11:02
Werknemers worden daar sneller ontslagen en (de keerzijde van ons systeem) ook weer sneller aangenomen.
Een ander probleem met de huidige arbeidsmarkt is dat het duizenden, zo niet tienduizenden euros kan kosten om een geschikte kandidaat te rekruteren middels advertenties en/of recruiter(bureau)s. Liggen ze in de VS gewoon op straat?
Crahsystor @Het.Draakje20 juli 2024 22:22
Ligt aan de staat. Illinois bijvoorbeeld heeft at will employment. Dat betekend dat je op ieder moment per direct ontslagen kunt worden zonder opgaaf van reden. Een week ontslagvergoeding als ergens jaren gewerkt hebt is ook niet abnormaal daar.
gunghir 19 juli 2024 19:11
Altijd jammer als mensen hun baan verliezen!
Ik hoop dat iedereen weer snel terecht komt👍
JCD2020 19 juli 2024 15:57
Scorpion "Get out of here!"
zenith @JCD202019 juli 2024 16:08
Het is “Get over here!” 😀
Krijnemans @zenith22 juli 2024 14:22
Ik denk dat @JCD2020 dat wel weet :+

