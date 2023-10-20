China gaat export van batterijgrondstof grafiet beperken

China gaat vanaf 1 december de export van de grondstof grafiet beperken om 'de belangen van het land te beschermen'. Vanaf die datum worden er minder exportvergunningen verstrekt voor grafiet, dat een belangrijke grondstof is voor de productie van ev-batterijen.

Het Chinese ministerie van Handel verklaart dat het land 'exportvergunningen voor sommige grafietproducten nodig zal hebben om de nationale veiligheid te beschermen', schrijft Reuters. China is de grootste producent van grafiet ter wereld. Twee derde van de wereldwijde grafietproductie vindt daar plaats, volgens de NOS.

De maatregel heeft vermoedelijk te maken met de toenemende druk vanuit Europa en de VS op de Chinese techsector. De VS heeft eerder deze maand nieuwe exportbeperkingen aangekondigd, die moeten voorkomen dat bedrijven bepaalde AI-chips aan China verkopen waarmee ze exportrestricties omzeilen. De Europese Unie overweegt tarieven te heffen op Chinese ev's, om te voorkomen dat deze op oneerlijke wijze profiteren van subsidies.

Het is niet de eerste keer dit jaar dat China de export van grondstoffen beperkt. Sinds augustus is de export van gallium en germanium aan banden gelegd. Deze stoffen worden gebruikt bij de productie van halfgeleiders. Van alle gallium en germanium ter wereld wordt respectievelijk 97 en 68 procent in China gewonnen.