China gaat export van batterijgrondstof grafiet beperken

China gaat vanaf 1 december de export van de grondstof grafiet beperken om 'de belangen van het land te beschermen'. Vanaf die datum worden er minder exportvergunningen verstrekt voor grafiet, dat een belangrijke grondstof is voor de productie van ev-batterijen.

Het Chinese ministerie van Handel verklaart dat het land 'exportvergunningen voor sommige grafietproducten nodig zal hebben om de nationale veiligheid te beschermen', schrijft Reuters. China is de grootste producent van grafiet ter wereld. Twee derde van de wereldwijde grafietproductie vindt daar plaats, volgens de NOS.

De maatregel heeft vermoedelijk te maken met de toenemende druk vanuit Europa en de VS op de Chinese techsector. De VS heeft eerder deze maand nieuwe exportbeperkingen aangekondigd, die moeten voorkomen dat bedrijven bepaalde AI-chips aan China verkopen waarmee ze exportrestricties omzeilen. De Europese Unie overweegt tarieven te heffen op Chinese ev's, om te voorkomen dat deze op oneerlijke wijze profiteren van subsidies.

Het is niet de eerste keer dit jaar dat China de export van grondstoffen beperkt. Sinds augustus is de export van gallium en germanium aan banden gelegd. Deze stoffen worden gebruikt bij de productie van halfgeleiders. Van alle gallium en germanium ter wereld wordt respectievelijk 97 en 68 procent in China gewonnen.

Economie en maatschappij China Elektrische auto Elektrisch rijden Export

Zyphlan
20 oktober 2023 20:26
Under the new restrictions, China will require as of Dec. 1 that exporters apply for permits to ship two types of graphite, including high-purity, high-hardness and high intensity synthetic graphite material, and natural flake graphite and its products.

Three types of "highly sensitive" graphite items had already been under temporary controls, the commerce ministry said, and are included in the new list.

Meanwhile, it dropped temporary controls on five less sensitive graphite items used in basic industries such as steel, metallurgy, and chemicals.
"What China is saying to the West with this decision is that we are not going to help you make electric cars, you have to find your own way to do that," Northern Graphite (NGC.V) CEO Hugues Jacquemin said.
Ze limiteren dus alleen de grafiet die bij de top behoort en voor batterij productie gebruikt word van EV het betreft dus net zoals bij de Chip sancties die tegen China staan een selecte range en niet de gehele range.

Vind persoonlijk dat het wel vermeld mag worden want dat geeft veel context voor het argument nationale security wat ze als argument gebruiken.

unglaublich @Zyphlan20 oktober 2023 22:22
> What China is saying to the West with this decision is that we are not going to help you make electric cars, you have to find your own way to do that,

Dat is helemaal niet wat het westen wil. Onze remmende voorsprong is olie. We hebben onze beschaving gebouwd op olie en zijn absoluut niet klaar om over te stappen naar een alternatief, ook al zou dat veiliger, gezonder en efficienter zijn.
Zyphlan
@unglaublich20 oktober 2023 22:48
... En in China denk jij dat dit anders is.
China leads the world in constructing new solar and new wind, while also building more coal plants than any other country, the report finds.
China is the world's biggest emitter of fossil fuels and has pledged for its emissions to peak by 2030.
Goed lezen,ze beloven dus vanaf 2030 hun piek bereikt te hebben en ze zijn nu al de grootste uitstoter en ze blijven maximaal bijbouwen tot 2030.

Geen enkel land is klaar om de overstap te maken en daarom is het op dit moment de beste oplossing om een combinatie van meerdere te doen ( gas / olie / kern / kolen / renewable).

De reden waarom EV zo populair zijn in China heeft te maken met uitgebreide subsidies en vooral in de grote steden dat je er gemakkelijk een kenteken voor kon krijgen.
In 2016, Shanghai introduced green license plates for electric vehicles, which exempted them from the road space rationing regulations applied to thermal vehicles. The following year, other cities followed suit. "According to our research in cities that have taken these measures, sales of electric vehicles have increased three to fivefold compared with the rest of China," said Stephen Dyer, automotive specialist and AlixPartners director.
https://www.npr.org/2023/...ther-countries-report-fin

Iederen die centen hadden in China die kochten snel een auto omdat ze anders tussen de 3 maanden en 100 jaar zouden moeten wachten om een kentekenplaat te winnen in de loterij.

Ook niet vergeten dat je Data uit China altijd effe goed moet onderzoeken :)
Registering vehicles illegally. In China, manufacturers receive subsidies based on their EV sales. To verify the sales volumes reported by manufacturers, local government entities typically check the number of vehicle operation licenses issued. Certain manufacturers obtained the licenses via bribing or deceiving the local vehicle registration authorities without actually producing the vehicles, or by producing them with key parts (e.g., batteries, motor controllers) missing. As a result, some subsidized vehicles exist only on paper, rather than on the road.
https://theicct.org/subsi...rms-for-chinas-ev-market/

Gulpen @Zyphlan21 oktober 2023 13:43
[China belooft] dus vanaf 2030 hun piek bereikt te hebben
En in de praktijk is het zelfs nóg gunstiger:
"China is set to surpass its carbon targets, with emissions peaking by 2025 rather than 2030, a new report finds."
https://www.weforum.org/a...ming-climate-change-2030/

Ter vergelijking een overzichtje van uitstoot per capita: (grafiekje)
(NB let ook op het oppervlak onder de grafiek: ieders historische bijdrage aan het klimaatprobleem)
  • 1,0t Afrika (1,3 miljard inwoners)
  • 1,9t India (1,4 miljard)
  • 8,0t China (1,4 miljard)
  • 8,1t Nederland (17 miljoen)
  • 14,9t VS (330 miljoen)
Als China inderdaad over een jaartje piekt, dan zit het qua uitstoot/capita ongeveer gelijk aan waar Nederland nu zit (en dat is grofweg de helft van de V.S.). 75 jaar terug was China een feodaal-middeleeuwse landbouweconomie. Nu is het een hoog-industriële grootmacht die haar piek fossiele-uitstoot al heeft bereikt. Dat is tamelijk indrukwekkend, en zo slecht is China dus helemaal niet bezig met de energietransitie.

Integendeel, op tal van vlakken neemt China het voortouw. Qua zonnepanelen, hydro en wind bouwen ze dit jaar in één keer evenveel als de VS in haar hele geschiedenis bij elkaar heeft gebouwd. En deze voorsprong neemt elk jaar toe. Je kunt ook nog kijken naar hogesnelheidstreinen, productie EVs (NB. ook nog de helft van alle Tesla's komen uit Shanghai), zonnepanelen, accu's, etc. - op al die vlakken loopt China ver vooruit. Wat ook bijna niemand weet is dat China op jaarbasis evenveel aan herbebossing doet als de rest van de wereld bij elkaar - en dat is net zoveel als er aan Amazone in Brazilië verdwijnt: een kleine 2 miljoen hectare per jaar.

Al met al is China echt goed bezig qua energietransitie. Maar je hoort in onze media bijna nooit iets positiefs over China. Je kunt zelfs zo ver gaan de vraag te stellen, zoals deze auteur doet: What if China saved the world and nobody noticed?

supersnathan94 @Gulpen21 oktober 2023 15:28
Al met al is China echt goed bezig qua energietransitie. Maar je hoort in onze media bijna nooit iets positiefs over China. Je kunt zelfs zo ver gaan de vraag te stellen, zoals deze auteur doet: What if China saved the world and nobody noticed?
Weet je hoe dat komt? China heeft de afgelopen jaren op zowat elk vlak cijfers naar buiten gegooid die niet klopten.

Kijk alleen al naar de gigantische berg misinformatie die ze naar buiten hebben gebracht over COVID-19 (https://en.m.wikipedia.or...9_misinformation_by_China)

Ik snap wel dat media daar wat minder op ingaat.

Daarnaast. Cijfers per capita zijn leuk, maar als je vrij letterlijk zowat 100 keer zo veel inwoners hebt als een land als Nederland, is het totaal natuurlijk gigantisch.
Gulpen @supersnathan9421 oktober 2023 18:46
Nee dat is niet de (voornaamste) reden. De reden waarom er niets positiefs over China in het nieuws komt is omdat de VS uit is op de val van China: een oorlog wil ontlokken met China (via Taiwan) om China te verzwakken, of anderszins China economisch wil ondermijnen (door middel van sancties en handelsbeperkingen, b.v. via ASML). Daar is maar één reden voor en die is puur egoïstisch: de V.S. wil oppermachtig (de hegemoon) blijven op het internationale toneel, en haar macht en rijkdom is voor een groot gedeelte afhankelijk van de beheersing (en blijvende afhankelijk) van olie in de wereld - daarom doet de VS ook zo weinig aan de duurzaamheidstransitie. De VS is eigenhandig verantwoordelijk voor het mislukken van het bindende klimaatakkoord in Noordwijk in 1989, het Kyoto protocol 1997 en er sinds Kopenhagen voor te zorgen dat het uiteindelijke Parijsakkoord slechts een niet-bindende status heeft. (En Nederland is een trouwe, beetje naïeve bondgenoot van de VS; bij geopolitieke vraagstukken volgen onze media altijd het narratief van CNN, Reuters, etc.).

Maar dit is wensdenken. De V.S. zit op een neerwaartse boog, en China op een opgaande boog. Zo gaat dat in de geschiedenis. China is vaak een grootmacht geweest in de geschiedenis - zelden tot nooit heeft het buiten haar huidige grenzen militaire interventies ondernomen. En als je tegelijk er van uit gaat dat alleen al sinds 1990 de VS 120+ militaire interventies op haar naam heeft, en China nul, dan vind ik het helemaal niet erg als de V.S. even een stapje terug doet; erkennen dat haar oppermacht voorbij is. Nederigheid is geen ondeugd, en zou de VS (tijdelijk) goed doen, na alle mislukte oorlogen de afgelopen 25 jaar (Alleen al de War on Terror, in reactie op de 3,000 doden op 9/11, heeft in het Midden-Oosten en Noord-Afrika geleid tot 4.5 miljoen doden, 35 miljoen ontheemden en velen daarvan als vluchteling naar Europa - om de opkomst van ISIS/IS nog maar te verzwijgen).

Zyphlan
@Gulpen21 oktober 2023 19:26
Ray Dalio die je als bron gebruikt is ook al bijgedraaid.
Ray Dalio currently has approximately $3 billion invested in Chinese businesses, but even he’s convinced the country’s economy needs a massive restructuring.
China’s economy could cause a headache across the globe, with its struggling property sector—embattled by failing property giants and sinking house prices—prompting fears of contagion in other industries.
Gaan we trouwens kijken naar zijn analyse waar hij zijn mening op vormt dan blijft er weinig van heel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s1iv0q_SW3E
huidige grenzen militaire interventies ondernomen.
Dat is wel heel erg handig met de historie spelen. China was niet zo groot door de historie heen en wat nu het huidige china is binnen gehaald dmv overname en oorlog.
en China nul
Waarom niet gewoon de waarheid erkennen?
https://en.wikipedia.org/...ple%27s_Republic_of_China

Ja ook Chna heeft oorlogen gevoerd. Overwegend gezien met buurlanden maar doe nou niet alsof China een helig boontje is op de wereld en waarom hebben we vrije handel? Ook dankzij datzelfde amerika en wie heeft er het meeste baat gehad bij de internationale handel veiligheid? China aangezien die van export leven.
V.S. even een stapje terug doet; erkennen dat haar oppermacht voorbij is.
Heb je bronnen voor je economische cijfers en nee Ray Dalio die een analyse doet die volledig onderuit gehaald word door een econoom die niet wij van wc eend artikelen schrijft kan ik meer waarderen ( ray dalio heeft 3 miljard geinvesteerd in china dus die is nogal erg baat bij dat het een succes word ).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZqowS-hlZ3M


PS : Je meet waarschijnlijk met GDP cijfers en ook daar mag je hele grote vraagtekens bij hebben.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A5A5Eu0ra3I

Gulpen @Zyphlan21 oktober 2023 19:46
Er wordt al 30 jaar in de media beweert dat China's economie 'binnenkort instort'. Ik kan je b.v. artikelen van The Economist van 1990 tot 2023 aanhalen waarin dit voorspeld wordt voor het komende jaar (zie dit hele draadje of deze) - maar het gebeurt nooit. In mijn ogen is dit (Westers) wensdeken en een poging om China's (politiek-economisch) systeem (overdreven) zwart te maken - d.w.z. om onszelf superieur te doen lijken. Feit is dat de Chinese economie en samenleving op oneindig veel vlakken ongekend succesvol is geweest - ook hierover is oneindig veel te zeggen. Dat druist in tegen ons zelfbeeld, want wij denken dat alleen onze manier van leven 'goed' en 'succesvol' kan zijn.

Ik heb me bewust beperkt tot de periode vanaf 1990, omdat de Koude Oorlog tot 1990 woedde. Tot 1990 zijn er, met enige legitimering oorlogen gevoerd over de hele wereld, in een gevecht tussen 'democratie' (VS) en 'totalitarisme' (Soviet-Unie). God zij dank heeft de VS dat gewonnen. Máár, sinds 1990, hebben de VS, onder leiding van de Neocons (met name G.W. Bush, maar net zozeer zijn navolgers) zich ten doel gesteld de wereld te overheersen. Dat is een geheel ander doel dan het totalitarisme van de Soviet-Unie bestrijden. Dat is niet goedaardig, dat is kwaadaardig.

En slechts in de periode van 1990 tot heden heeft China nul oorlogen gevoerd (één vredesmissie), terwijl de VS nog 120. China heeft ook maar een half dozijn militaire bases over de wereld, de VS 700+. Ik kan zo nog wel door gaan. Er is geen vergelijking tussen die twee. De VS is een oorloghitserige staat en een gevaar voor de wereldvrede. Uit niets blijkt dat China dit ook is - behalve in de media. Als je verder terug dan 1990 wilt kijken ook prima: maar het plaatje wordt er niet mooier op. China (en het gehele Globale Zuiden) is absoluut vernederd door het Westen de afgelopen 500 jaar. Oorlog na oorlog, plundering na plundering, kolonisatie, slavernij, etc. - uitmondend in twee gigantische wereldoorlogen. Ik wil helemaal niet doen voorkomen alsof de rest van de wereld allemaal lief en aardig is - maar WIJ hebben absoluut geen recht van spreken in vergelijking met hen de afgelopen 30, 50, 500 jaar.

Over tanende oppermacht VS en opkomende macht China weet ik niet waar ik moet beginnen. Kan er uren over vertellen. Maar als je nieuwsgierig bent kan ik je het beste verwijzen naar dit kanaal van Arnaud Bertrand. Hij maakt de beste analyses in mijn ogen. Lees maar is een paar maanden terug, of volg hem een tijdje - mocht je op X zitten.

Zyphlan
@Gulpen21 oktober 2023 19:53
Er wordt al 30 jaar in de media beweert dat China's economie 'binnenkort instort'
Dat beweer ik toch niet? Ik beweer wel dat China niet de US gaat inhalen met hoe hun economie er nu voorstaat en de structurele problemen die ze hebben.
De VS is een oorloghitserige staat en een gevaar voor de wereldvrede. Uit niets blijkt dat China dit ook is - behalve in de media.
En toch gaan al landen om China de alliantie aan met Amerika? Zou dit misschien iets te maken hebben dat China juist wel aan het hitsen is ( zie fillipijnen).
Arnaud Bertrand.
Iemand met zover ik kan zien geen ervaring als econoom en kijken we naar ze andere bedrijf:

http://MeAndQi.com
the website that explains Chinese Medicine

Het is dus ook iemand die heilig overtuigd is in TCM wat psuedo wetenschap is.
Gulpen @Zyphlan21 oktober 2023 20:17
Hoe vaak ben jij uitgenodigd lezingen te geven over democratie in China en de VS? Arnaud Bertrand heeft een erg gebalanceerd denken, wat door veel mensen wordt gewaardeerd. Ik bedoel hem niet als een 'autoriteit', maar hij deelt zinnige inzichten over China - en vaak op X gewoon nieuwsartikelen uit allerlei bronnen - die je natuurlijk zelf op waarde moet schatten, zoals met alles.

Zyphlan
@Gulpen21 oktober 2023 20:26
Arnaud Bertrand heeft een erg gebalanceerd denken
Waar haal je dat gebalanceerde denken vandaan?

Want ik ben even door ze X heen gescrolled en kon geen enkel negatief puntje ontdekken.

Zelfs wat door vele weggezet worden als China bashers SerpentZa en Laowhy geven tenmiste ook toe dat er niet alleen slechte dingen zijn terwijl jij hier wilt beweren dat iemand die 0 slechte informatie deelt een gebalanceerde bron is?

China update betreft een persoon die gespecialiseerd is in economie en uitgebreid de bronnen deelt die hij samenvat voor je.
Elk van deze bronnen komt van economen in en buiten China die naar de cijfers kijken en daar baseer ik me mening op.

Nu kom je met een bron waar jouw mening op gebaseerd word en dat betreft iemand die echt totaal niks negatiefs over China heeft te zeggen het type dat nog zal ontkennen dat prosititue makkelijk verkrijgbaar is in China ( ook dat is iets wat gewoon zo is en ja daar kun je moeilijk over doen maar als je het niet kan bespreken blijft het dus gewoon zo).

Valt me tegen.

Gulpen @Zyphlan21 oktober 2023 21:01
Hij is al een tijd aan het reizen dus plaatst nu niet zo veel. Je moet meer geduld hebben.
GeroldM @Gulpen22 oktober 2023 23:42
De hoofdredendat China niet alteveel militaire interventies buiten haar lansgrenzen heeft uitgevoerd, ligt heel erg aan hun geografische ligging.

Aan de zuidkant is een heel groot deel begrenst door de Himalayas. Het noorden: Mongolie en Rusland. Gebieden waar zo weinig mensen wonen omdat het weer zo extreem is daar en daardoor weinig groeit voor enige vorm van industrie.

En aan hun oostkant ligt de Chinese zee. de omvang van China is enorm, waardoor het heel veel grondstoffen kan delven. En dat was uitstekend voor hun maatschappij, wat veelal op landbouw was gebaseerd. Energiebronnen voor een high-tech economie, dat hebben ze echter niet. Dus importeren zij olie van Saudie Arabie. Deze tankers moeten echter wel door Indonesisch grondgebied (water?) varen. En daar is de VS marine actief. Importeren van energie is dus een groot probleem voor China. Een afhankelijkheid waar ze niet op zitten te wachten.

Zon, wind en hydro-installaties vereisen een boel energie om op te zetten. De makkelijkste/snelste manier om dat op te zetten is snel wat kool en andere fossiele energiecentrales neer te kwakken. Wanneer dat eenmaal op gang is gezet, dan zal China die fossiele energiecentrales net zo snel weer laten verrotten.

Niet omdat de CCCP het zo goed voor heeft met hun bevolking, maar vooral omdat men niet afhankelijk van energie wil zijn. De winsten en bevolkings-controle mogelijkheden die de CCCP heeft verkregen door hun huidige hi-tech economie, dat geeft de CCCP nooit meer af.

China heeft nooit echt veel militair e acties buiten de landsgrenzen genomen. Dezelfde redenen waarom zij dat niet gedaan hebben is ook de reden dat andere naties China nooit echt hebben aangevallen de laatste paar honderd jaar. De inwoners hebben dus al die tijd aan hun gesloten cultuur gewerkt. Iets wat makkelijk is als je zoveel grondgebied onder je hoede hebt dat je niks van niemand nodig hebt.

Alleen voor nu dan even energie.. Totdat ze genoeg capaciteit aan zon, wind en hydro hebben dat ze zichzelf nu en in de toekomst kunnen bedruipen. Dan kunnen ze al hun inwoners van een basis-inkomen voorzien, waaardoor de CCCP nog meer controle over haar bevolking heeft.

Iets wat elke 1e jaars totale dictatuur student door heeft.
Lapa @Gulpen21 oktober 2023 15:39
Inderdaad. Er is veel mis in China, maar qua energie transitie zijn ze stukken beter bezig dan de meeste andere landen. Goed dat je de uitstoot per hoofd v.d. bevolking er bij zet, dat is het enige getal dat telt als je eerlijk naar uitstoot wil kijken.

Ik word altijd heel moe van mensen die beweren dat als het om milieu gaat Nederland "het beste jongetje van de klas wil zijn" of dat wat wij doen niet uit maakt "want we zijn maar een klein landje".
We stoten per hoofd van de bevolking gewoon behoorlijk veel uit*, dus het is onze verantwoordelijkheid om daar wat aan te doen. Ongeacht het feit dat we een klein land zijn.

* en ja, onze uitstoot is nog steeds significant minder dan die van de gemiddelde Amerikaan, dus daar is uiteraard de meeste winst te behalen.
Zyphlan
@Gulpen21 oktober 2023 19:03
Bedank voor de bron, ik zie maar weinig reacties die het goed onderbouwen het wordt zeer gewaardeerd :).
We also estimate that emissions could rise by another 3% by 2025. Crucially, however, we find that current policies imply China’s emissions reaching a peak around 2025 before falling gradually towards 2030, as shown by the pink in the chart below.
Dit komt uit 2022 en zoals helaas vaak het geval is bij China willen dingen nog wel is snel veranderen.

https://theconversation.c...the-climate-crisis-207933
We found average daily carbon emissions increased substantially between the two periods. In the first four months of 2019, China’s transport, industry, energy and residential sectors together emitted an average 28.2 million tonnes of CO₂ a day. In the first four months of 2023, daily emissions from those sectors were an average 30.9 million tonnes.
Emissions from the residential and transport sectors didn’t change much. This is mildly good news – it’s better than emissions going up. But these are the two smallest sectors, together accounting for only 18% of China’s emissions.
Emissions from China’s transport and residential sectors didn’t change much.
Rather, the increase was driven by emissions from China’s industrial and energy sectors. Average daily emissions from industry rose between 2019 and 2023 by 1.1 million tonnes or 11%. From energy, which includes electricity generation, they rose by 1.75 million tonnes or 14%.
Energy production from solar and wind in China did increase substantially between the two periods. But the growth was outweighed by electricity generated from fossil fuels.
De werkelijkheid is net weer anders.
Nu is het een hoog-industriële grootmacht die haar piek fossiele-uitstoot al heeft bereikt. Dat is tamelijk indrukwekkend, en zo slecht is China dus helemaal niet bezig met de energietransitie.
Ze hebben hun piek uitstoot dus niet bereikt en zoals het artikel ook zegt waarom het vooral logisch is dat ze inzetten op renewables aangezien ze voor grondstoffen grotendeels afhankelik zijn van externe partijen.
Als China inderdaad over een jaartje piekt, dan zit het qua uitstoot/capita ongeveer gelijk aan waar
Een beetje een drogredenering want je gaat nu uitstoot van x aantal jaren vergelijken met uitstoot in 20-30 jaar. 1 wijntje kun je ook wel elke avond drinken maar ga jij elke avond 2 flessen wijn naar binnen werken dan is je lichaam het er toch niet mee eens helemaal nu het algemeen bekend is wat de gevolgen zijn.
Integendeel, op tal van vlakken neemt China het voortouw. Qua zonnepanelen, hydro en wind bouwen ze dit jaar in één keer evenveel als de VS in haar hele geschiedenis bij elkaar heeft gebouwd.
Klopt maar dat doet toch niks af dat ze ook degene zijn die ook het meest negatief bijdragen met het blijven bijbouwen van kolencentrales en zoals de werkelijkheid laat zien is het helemaal niet zo zeker dat ze hun piek gaan halen in 2030 :).
hogesnelheidstreinen
Ja prachtig echter dit kan het westen ook zo doen. zo moeilijk is dit niet echter alleen is het ook economisch houdbaar?
Professor Zhao points out that, except for a few high-earning lines, vast swathes of HSR’s transportation capabilities are idle and yielding severe losses. For instance, the line connecting the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region’s capital Urumqi with Lanzhou, the capital of Gansu Province, has the capacity to operate 160 round trips per day, yet it runs only four. “The ticket income is not even enough to cover the cost of the power needed to run the trains.”

To make matters worse, Professor Zhao calculates that the HSR’s total ticket revenues are not even enough to pay the interest on China Railway’s debt. By the time it began borrowing money to refinance its debt in 2019, it seems likely that the company has been barely managing to stay afloat
.

https://japan-forward.com...ains-a-ticking-time-bomb/
productie EVs
https://www.bloomberg.com/features/2023-china-ev-graveyards/
https://insideevs.com/new...-car-graveyard-byd-geely/

Productie cijfers in China altijd nachecken.
Maar klopt wat je zegt ze doen het inderdaad netjes echter ook weer de kant tekening hoe deze bedrijven zijn ontstaan.

https://www.csis.org/anal...trys-internationalization
Wat ook bijna niemand weet is dat China op jaarbasis evenveel aan herbebossing doet als de rest van de wereld bij elkaar - en dat is net zoveel als er aan Amazone in Brazilië verdwijnt: een kleine 2 miljoen hectare per jaar.
Dit klopt maar ook hier weer duik je er iets dieper in :).
In 1998, severe flooding caused by heavy rains and exacerbated by deforestation killed more than 4,000 people in southern China. To reduce the chances of such an event happening again, China instituted ambitious reforestation policies in the hopes that planting trees would help stabilize soil and sop up deluges.

At a glance, it seems to have been a success. By 2013, China’s Grain-for-Green Program had convinced famers to plant more than 69.2 million acres of trees on what once was cropland and scrubland. By 2015, the country’s tree cover had increased by 32 percent.

But a closer look reveals that all this new tree cover isn’t actually forest, according to a recent study. It finds most reforestation efforts simply planted one tree species, making a plot of reforested land ecologically akin to a monoculture plantation.
https://news.mongabay.com...sts-arent-really-forests/
Al met al is China echt goed bezig qua energietransitie.
Klopt China is goed bezig maar je mag toch ook wel vermelden dat ze ook de grootste uitstoter zijn?
Het 1 sluit het andere niet uit en ik ben het met je eens dat het slim is om hier veel meer te investeren als Europa.

Het probleem met iets positiefs in de media over China heeft te maken dat het nogal vaak propaganda is en ook niet zelf na te checken is of de data ook echt klopt en zoals ik je in de bronnen laat zien is vaak wat er gezegd word niet echt de realiteit op de grond betreft.

PS: Ik raad je aan is te kijken naar Chinese nieuws websites of weibo en gaan kijken hoeveel positief nieuws over het westen je kan vinden en wil je gewoon harde dagelijke economische feiten dan raad ik China Update aan https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5HZaqwUiOk en ja de titels zijn waardeloos ( zegt die zelf ook ivm youtube waar het algoritme je anders niet oppikt) maar hij meld positief en negatief economisch nieuws.

Op dit moment is het vooral negatief nieuws want het gaat economisch nou eenmaal niet zo goed.

n4m3l355
@Gulpen23 oktober 2023 05:15
Groen China is een leuk iets vooral op social media maar... de praktijk is toch vaak even anders, het wordt ook niet makkelijker dat data vaak niet te vertrouwen is. Zo rapporteerde Caixin enkele jaren geleden dat NOx targets die en vermindering over 5 jaar niet waren behaald sterker nog het was verdubbelt. De reden hiervoor was dat provincies moedwillig foutieve data doorgaven om zo te voldoen aan de eisen en zo wist China mooie data te publiceren. Niks was minder waar en zo ook voor andere initiatieven.

Uiteindelijk is het heel moeilijk om duidelijk inzicht te krijgen wat er precies gebeurd in China, NOx is een mooi voorbeeld maar ook is China op dit moment de grootste uitstoter van ozon. Zelfs zoveel dat onze initatieven van 20 jaar gelden teniet worden gedaan door enkele grote uitstoters in China. En we weten dit enkel doordat Westerse satelieten dit waarnemen.

Tegelijkertijd kun je het China niet kwalijk nemen, wij exporteren onze vervuiling naar China en dan pretenderen dat er niks aan de hand is. Schone lucht en daarmee land en water is in China niet te vinden dankzij onze productie. Tegelijkertijd zie je dat regelgeving wordt opgevoerd maar dankzij corruptie wordt teniet gedaan zodat ze goedkoop kunnen blijven produceren. Wat China ons "verkoopt" in groen zijn dien je breder te zien, zo offshoren wij onze vervuiling maar zo is China gewoon ook een gigantische vervuiler op eigen beweging. Een leuk voorbeeldje wat je aanhaalt hoeveel panelen China installeerd, maar daar vertel je niet bij dat China in dezelfde periode net zoveel cement produceert als de US sinds hun bestaan en dit gewoon jaar op jaar door blijft produceren. Wat zin wat paneeltjes waard wanneer je gigantische bergen vervuiling voor geen doel produceert?

Uiteindelijk willen we een schone planeet dienen we dit samen te doen. Van China hoeven we niets te verwachten, zij willen centjes verdienen en uiteindelijk is het milieu een luxe probleem voor hun. Dus willen wij hun forceren schoon te werken, introduceer een vervuilings belasting van begin tot eind inclusief transport. Dan zul je zien dat of fabrieken schoner gaan werken, of productie weer wordt geonshored, en wij als drijver van de vervuiler betalen ervoor.
Gulpen @n4m3l35523 oktober 2023 11:36
Waarom zou cement nutteloos zijn? Hebben Chinezen geen recht op stevige huizen - moeten ze in bamboe blijven wonen?

China heeft afgelopen 75 jaar meer dan wie ooit gedaan om armoede in de wereld te bestrijden: het heeft namelijk vele honderden miljoenen van haar eigen inwoners uit bittere armoede gehaald - daar hoort cement en staal en andere (nu nog fossiele) techniek bij. Het is makkelijk praten voor ons rijke Westerlingen dat een ander daar geen recht op zou hebben.

Terwijl, als iemand verantwoordelijk is voor het klimaatprobleem, dan zijn wij het wel (68% van alle historische CO2 uitstoot komt van het Globale Noorden, 17% van de wereldbevolking). En dat China “veel” uitstoot is niet gek - haar bevolking is even groot als heel Europa, heel Noord-Amerika én heel Latijns-Amerika bij elkaar.

Verder lijk je toch enigszins bevooroordeeld. Zeker als je rekening houdt met - waar jij ook op wijst - dat veel van onze vervuilende industrie naar o.a. China is verplaatst om onze economie 'op papier' groener te doen lijken dan het is, dan laten de feiten zien dat China echt veel meer doet ter verduurzaming dan het Westen. Maar als China het doet “kan het geen goede intenties hebben”. Dat wij het zo slecht doen is “ondanks dat wij goede intenties hebben”. Dat is gewoon de waarheid verdraaien. We zijn belabberd bezig! Dat moeten we leren erkennen. Niet alleen hebben wij het veroorzaakt, zoals ik elders noem hebben wij ook al 35 jaar geprobeerd te voorkomen dat er überhaupt een bindend akkoord voor CO2-reductie zou komen (terwijl we dat voor Ozon juist zo gepiept hadden!). Dat heeft uitsluitend met egoistische en zelfzuchtige korte termijn belangen van het Westen te maken: winstmarges van onze grote oliebedrijven en MACHT, want wie Olie beheerst, beheerst alle landen, zoals jij ook al zei (en waarom de VS zo nodig Irak moest binnenvallen - en nog steeds deel van Syrië bezet waar olie zit). China - het gehele Globale Zuiden - gaat ook veel harder geraakt worden door klimaatverandering dan wij - het gehele Globale Noorden. Dus wij hebben het het meest veroorzaakt, hebben er het minst last van, en doen het minst aan het oplossen ervan. De geschiedenis zal niet gunstig oordelen over onze rol deze decennia.

Verder eens met groot deel van je geopolitieke typering van China als erg “op zichzelf”, en alles wat je daar op betrekt. Maar ik vind het toch weer te 'zelfgenoegzaam' om daar van te maken dat dat de énige reden is waarom China niet zo oorlogszuchtig is als het Westen. Het enige Aziätische land dat wilde verwestersen (Japan) kreeg ook als enige zulke imperialistische ambities - zo gruwelijk dat het zich aan de kant van Hitler en Mussolini schaarde in WO2. Dat bevestigt juist de uitzondering op de regel: Azië in algemene zin is véél minder imperialistisch en oorlogszuchtig aangelegd dan het Westen.

n4m3l355
@Gulpen23 oktober 2023 16:10
Cement is nutteloos wanneer je miljoenen woningen hebt die hooguit een carcas zijn of veelal leeg blijven zoals we nu zien. Nutteloos cement gebruik is wanneer je duizenden kilometers hoge snelheids trein maakt, lokale gemeentes met onbetaalbare schulden opzadeld terwijl de arme bewoner er nog steeds geen gebruik van kan maken. Nutteloos cement gebruik is wanneer je tienduizenden kilometers snelweg maakt in gebieden waar wederom men geen gebruik van maakt, zo niet al afbreekt voordat het wordt opengesteld.

En ja China is vergekomen maar laten we niet vergeten dat ze zichzelf naar de late industriele tijdperk hebben gestuurd ten tijde van Mao door ongekend slecht bestuur waardoor ook tientallen miljoenen mensen zijn overleden en zelfs tot 20 jaar geleden voedsel tekort niet ongewoon was. En zelfs nu nog ja veel mensen hebben het beter, 500 miljoen hebben het zo slecht dat onze grote vriend Xi de ondergrens van armoede zelf bijstelde van 2 dollar per dag naar 1 dollar. Zo zijn er nog steeds honderden miljoenen die 1 mu grond hebben waar ze van moeten leven, soms gaat het, soms niet.

Dat ontwikkelings landen niet veel vervuilen verhoudingsgewijs is natuurlijk niet verwonderlijk, maar maak je geen zorgen ze zijn hard op weg om per persoon dat verschil goed te maken.

China doet bepaalde dingen goed maar het is zoals ik al eerder aangaf alturism om zo onze zonnen paneel industrie kapot te drukken en zijn ze ook hard op weg om onze EV industrie kapot te drukken. Echter een industrie kan niet voor altijd verlies draaien zoals nu het geval is, vroeg of laat betalen wij ervoor, en dan betalen we China, niet onze eigen industrie want die is helaas gezien.

Dat Azie minder imperialistisch is, laat China op dit moment toch wel een ander beeld zien in de South China Sea, zo ook vandaag is het weer slaags om wat eilanden die van de Filipijnen zijn. China heeft daar duidelijk een andere mening over. Het is niet voor niets dat China in de kling ligt met letterlijk iedere buur vanwege hun expansie drift waar het niet voor schuwt om tientallen miljoenen minderheden te onderdrukken om hun glorie terug te doen laten komen.

Het Westen is geen lieveling maar China onderdrukt ieder land dat kleiner is dan hunzelf, dat zien we met Australie, Canada, Japan you name it. Als wij als het Westen ons niet opstellen als een blok, heeft China er helemaal geen moeite mee om hun wil door te drukken om de meest onnozele dingetjes, zelfs een verkeerd vlaggetje kan al een uitspatting veroorzaken.
dasiro @Zyphlan21 oktober 2023 08:18
Geen enkel land is klaar om de overstap te maken en daarom is het op dit moment de beste oplossing om een combinatie van meerdere te doen ( gas / olie / kern / kolen / renewable).
Ik denk dat je wat tunnelvisie hebt, want in 2022 had IJsland volgende mix voor energieproductie:
hydro: 14195GWh (70.55%)
geothermal: 5916GWh (29.40%)
wind: 5GWh (0.02%)
fuel: 4GWh (0.02%)

bron
Zyphlan
@dasiro21 oktober 2023 11:47
Me van tunnelvisie beschuldigen terwijl je zelf nogal belangrijke informatie weglaat :).
In terms of total energy supply, 85% of the total primary energy supply in Iceland is derived from domestically produced renewable energy sources. Geothermal energy provided about 65% of primary energy in 2016, the share of hydropower was 20%, and the share of fossil fuels (mainly oil products for the transport sector) was 15%.[2]

Iceland's unique geology allows it to produce renewable energy relatively cheaply, from a variety of sources. Iceland is located on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, which makes it one of the most tectonically active places in the world. There are over 200 volcanoes located in Iceland and over 600 hot springs.[8] There are over 20 high-temperature steam fields that are at least 150 °C [300 °F]; many of them reach temperatures of 250 °C.[8] This is what allows Iceland to harness geothermal energy, and these steam fields are used for heating everything from houses to swimming pools. Hydropower is harnessed through glacial rivers and waterfalls, both of which are common in Iceland.[8]
Ze hebben dus een unieke combinatie mogelijkheid en het betreft 50% van het aantal mensen dat in amsterdam woont |:( voor het gehele land.

Je kunt niet 1 enkele unieke uitzondering over de wereld uitsmeren en dat als argument gebruiken waarom andere landen ook 100% groen moeten/kunnen is een drogredenering.

Ik geef je gelijk dat er wel landen zijn maar kanttekening voor me uitspraak.

Het gaat ook niet heel moeilijk worden om andorra en wat kleine eilandjes 100% groen te krijgen omdat die te vergelijken zijn met een kleine stad voor zelfs nederlandse begrippen.

Ligt er toevallig een vulkaan naast een stad dan heb je al de technologie om via geothermo 100% groen te gaan maar dat is niet echt een oplossing voor 99% van de andere plekken op de wereld.

dasiro @Zyphlan21 oktober 2023 12:36
Dat doe ik ook niet, maar ik denk niet dat we hier de definitie van een land in twijfel moeten gaan trekken of "speciale" gevallen uitsluiten van een stelling om ze te kunnen bewijzen.

Ik had het specifiek over energieproductie en niet energieverbruik, wat 2 wezenlijk verschillende dingen zijn, om over grondstoffen nog maar te zwijgen, want dan is een land als bvb Noorwegen plots een pak minder "groen" met hun gigantische gas- en olieindustrie (voornamelijk op zee).

Als het niet heel moeilijk is om een regio "groen" te krijgen, dan zal dat uiteindelijk wel gebeuren, maar ik stel nergens dat dit een globale oplossing is die voor elk land haalbaar is.

Net zoals de export van olie en gas kan er wel nagedacht worden om enkel de energie globaal op een andere te transporteren ipv energiedragende grondstoffen of derivaten eenmalig te verplaatsen.
Zyphlan
@dasiro21 oktober 2023 18:28
Ik gaf toch ook toe dat ik te generiek gesproken had en dat er wel landen zijn zoals jij zegt.
Het probleem heb ik met het stukje dat je me van tunnelvisie beschuldigd en daar ben ik het niet mee eens.

De kern van mijn punt was dat je op dit moment eigenlijk wel kunt zeggen dat volledig groen gaan simpelweg geen optie is voor 99% van de landen en dat er op dit moment nog een mix is van fossiel en vernieuwend en dat elk land nog gewoon afhankelijk is van Olie en dat dit echt niet alleen het westen is en China 100% zeker dezelfde problemen heeft.
unglaublich @dasiro21 oktober 2023 08:33
https://app.electricitymaps.com/map

Frankrijk, Noorwegen en Zweden hebben zelfs een nog lagere gCO2eq/kWh dan IJsland op dit moment.

(Frankrijk heeft natuurlijk de winnende kaarten door zich niet bang te laten maken door kernenergie fearmongering van de olieindustrie, en heeft daardoor gegarandeerd een enorm lage CO2 afdruk voor de komende decennia).

Daar komt bij dat Polen ontzettend triest er voor staat. Een hogere CO2 productie dan India en Oost Rusland en andere 2ewereld landen. Zal nog wel ernstiger worden met klimaatsceptische populisten zoals de PiS.

Tommy_K @unglaublich21 oktober 2023 10:58
Zoals wel vaker heeft publieke opinie niet zoveel te maken met wat er gebeurd.
Frankrijk had via de oud kolonie Niger toegang tot Uranium voor een spotprijsje, meen dat ze iets van 1,5 euro per kilo betaalden ipv de gebruikelijke 200.
Kernenergie was dus veel goedkoper voor Frankrijk als voor de rest van de wereld.
Na die Coup in Niger een aantal maanden terug is deze regeling van de baan dus het is afwachten hoe de energie ontwikkeling nu verder uitpakt Frankrijk.
Durandal @Tommy_K21 oktober 2023 12:36
Als dat een probleem had geweest hadden ze er wel een leger heen gestuurd. De fransen zijn daar niet zo moeilijk in.

Maar 200eur per kg is niet zo veel voor een land. Je hebt niet zo veel nodig.
peli @unglaublich21 oktober 2023 12:21
Noem fearmongering gewoon paniekzaaierij.
HSG @unglaublich21 oktober 2023 21:20
Natuurlijk niet. Zolang olieboeren een flinke vinger in de pap hebben en regeringen hebben die te angsthazerig zijn gaat er niks veranderen.
amigob2 @Zyphlan20 oktober 2023 22:11
De US gebruikt het argument nationale security, De Chinezen doen dat niet, dat maakt de westerse media er van.
En dat zelfs Smart phone socs en Google android als nationale security issues gezien worden, door de US, maken we ons niet druk over.
Z100 @amigob220 oktober 2023 22:54
We maken ons wel druk over andere zaken m.b.t. China, die in de kern met hetzelfde te maken hebben. Wat Europa en de VS gemeen hebben, is dat wij beide niet economisch afhankelijker van China willen worden.

Onze grootste zorgen zijn de Nieuwe Zijderoute en het overnemen van onze haventerminals of mogelijk zelfs hele havens door Chinese bedrijven (CCP).

Overigens zie je via de achterdeur dat China dealtjes sluit met Putin. Wat de Russische oorlog alleen maar verlengt en daarmee ook onze economische situatie verslechtert. Dit is dubbele winst voor China. Onze staatskassen en bedrijven worden zwakker, terwijl de Chinesen lekker profiteren van spotgoedkope Russische olie en gas.
Aldy @Z10021 oktober 2023 16:02
Wat Europa en de VS gemeen hebben, is dat wij beide niet economisch afhankelijker van China willen worden.
Het artikel toont duidelijk aan dat wij voor bepaalde grondstoffen afhankelijk zijn van China. Vaak zijn deze grondstoffen ook in het Westen te ontginnen, maar willen wij daar om diverse redenen niet aan of zijn wij voorlopig nog niet in staat om deze grondstoffen op een milieuvriendelijke manier te ontginnen en te verwerken.
Overigens zie je via de achterdeur dat China dealtjes sluit met Putin. Wat de Russische oorlog alleen maar verlengt en daarmee ook onze economische situatie verslechtert. Dit is dubbele winst voor China. Onze staatskassen en bedrijven worden zwakker, terwijl de Chinesen lekker profiteren van spotgoedkope Russische olie en gas.
Achterdeurtjes duiden erop dat dit stiekem gebeurt, maar dit gebeurt gewoon openlijk. Wat betreft dat dit onze economische situatie verslechtert is kort door de bocht. De wapenindustrie en alle toeleveranciers draaien op volle toeren. Ik weet ook niet waar jij vandaan haalt dat daardoor onze staatskassen en bedrijven zwakker worden. Er worden nog steeds megawinsten behaald. En dan je laatste stelling over olie en gas. Volgens mij duurt het nog heel lang voordat die pijpleidingen daadwerkelijk in gebruik kunnen worden genomen.

Ik vind dat je hier veel optimistischer naar moet kijken en kijk eens wat er van de grond komt, juist om minder afhankelijk te zijn van China.
Zyphlan
@amigob220 oktober 2023 22:14
Wel enigzins hilarisch zelfs als ik als persoon die constant uitgemaakt word als ANTI-CHINA ( door sommige mensen ) reageer dat het wel wat duidelijker opgeschreven mag worden om een 100% eerlijk beeld te vormen.

En nog probeer je incorrecte informatie te verkopen |:( |:(
China's commerce ministry said the move on graphite was "conducive to ensuring the security and stability of the global supply chain and industrial chain, and conducive to better safeguarding national security and interests".
Het staat letterlijk in de reuters bron en laat dat whataboutism achterwege alsjeblieft.

2green @amigob221 oktober 2023 10:10
Je beseft hopelijk dat china al jaren anti westers is? En de laatste jaren nog sterker met hun China-Rusland coalitie?

Je zou daar eens de propaganda in de media moeten volgen, nog los van al hun acties in de loop van jaren om met oneerlijke handel of geldstromen naar China te creëren.

Ben blij dat Europa en de US eindelijk wakker worden. Veel kennissen die werken in dat soort sectoren klagen er al jaren over. Waaronder economen bij grote multinationals die ik ken via mij werk.
jmsaow @Zyphlan21 oktober 2023 10:51
Boontje komt om zijn loontje. Darwinisme: actie is reactie.
Zyphlan
@jmsaow21 oktober 2023 11:49
https://itif.org/publicat...-wto-commitments-and-its/
Nearly 20 years after joining the World Trade Organization, China remains woefully short of meeting a broad range of commitments and responsibilities, to the detriment of both its trading partners and the international economic system.

Fermion @Zyphlan21 oktober 2023 13:10
Telsa fabriceert zelf lithium door hun gebouwde fabriek, zij zien dit natuurlijk all aankomen dat China dwars gaat liggen en gebrek aan dat materiaal:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/05/08/teslas-new-t
AJediIAm @Fermion21 oktober 2023 15:09
Lithium wordt in voldoende hoeveelheden in onderandere de US gewonnen en geen limiterende factor voor EV productie. Lithium winnen is relatief eenvoudig. Zelf doen houdt de kosten laag.
Zyphlan
@Fermion21 oktober 2023 18:30
Ja diversificatie is gewoon heel erg slim.
Je wilt niet afhankelijk zijn van 1 land.

BYD is bijv zo groot geworden omdat ze oorspronkelijk in de batterij technologie zaten en vanuit daar gegroeid zijn en batterijen nogal een grote kostenpost betreft.
MrCuddles @Fermion23 oktober 2023 10:02
Hopelijk wordt het geen beperkende factor voor Duitse autofabrikanten dan. Persoonlijk ben ik meer een voorstander van deze Europese automerken tegenover het Amerikaanse Tesla.
klakkie.57th 20 oktober 2023 20:14
We moeten gewoon zelf opnieuw mijnen openen. Je kan niet verwachten dat je wel de grondstoffen hebt maar niet de vervuiling.
meathome @klakkie.57th20 oktober 2023 21:30
liever niet, is zo ongezond en eindig..misschien beter doorontwikkelen van alternatieven voor anodes, zoals lignin. is een restproduct van de houtindustrie.
bv:
https://www.storaenso.com...make-batteries-from-trees

al is van dit restproduct niet genoeg om Europa te elektrificeren, gaan we misschien zelfs bomen kappen om 'groen' te rijden....maar nog steeds beter dan afgraven.
en natuurlijk, ondertussen investeren in andere mogelijkheden.

Roel1966 @klakkie.57th20 oktober 2023 22:17
Ik vermoed dat je niet uit een stad komt waar mijnen waren want ik kan je vertellen dat dit zeker niet prettig wonen is. Hier in mijn stad lag de staatsmijn Maurits wat later dan DSM ( Dutch States Mines ) is geworden maar oke, dat waren dan wel steenkool mijnen. Evenzogoed zijn er nu nog huizen die mijnschade opgelopen hebben door verzakkingen in de grond. En ja daarnaast wat het ook allemaal met het milieu doet en vooral ook de gezondheid van mensen die in de mijnen moeten werken.
klakkie.57th @Roel196620 oktober 2023 22:52
Maar je zegt nu precies wat ik zei “not in my backyard”, daar zijn we met z’n allen goed in. Dus moeten onze wetenschappers aan de slag om dingen uit te vinden die ons niet afhankelijk maken en niet vervuilend zijn.
Roel1966 @klakkie.57th20 oktober 2023 23:04
Maar je zegt nu precies wat ik zei “not in my backyard”, daar zijn we met z’n allen goed in.
Nou nee zo denk ik dan niet dat je het daarom maar naar een ander moet verschuiven.
Dus moeten onze wetenschappers aan de slag om dingen uit te vinden die ons niet afhankelijk maken en niet vervuilend zijn.
Absoluut mee eens maar ik denk dat daar vooral de hele commercie een belangrijke rol in speelt en dit zoveel mogelijk tegen probeerd te houden. Maar ook wij als consumenten zullen daarin mee moeten gaan en dingen moeten gaan veranderen. Het bekende vraag en aanbod verhaal, zo lang er vraag naar is zal er weinig veranderen.
ultimasnake @klakkie.57th20 oktober 2023 20:21
Makkelijker gezegd dan gedaan… voor je een mijn open hebt ben je jaren verder, daarnaast moeten de grondstoffen er wel zijn en de ruimte om te delven. Zelfs als er een enorme ader ligt onder Berlijn zullen de de straten/wijken daarvoor niet laten wijken
DarkForce @ultimasnake20 oktober 2023 21:29
En dan heb je het alleen nog over de termijn, tel daar bovenop personeel dat je nodig hebt om te delven, de veiligheidsnorm die wettelijk moet worden vastgelegd, het salaris dat het met zich meebrengt.

De vraag is daarnaast dan ook nog, wie wilt als investeerder zijn vingers branden op het risico dat de grondstoffen genoeg geld zullen opleveren. Als in, hoeveel consumenten zullen überhaupt producten gaan kopen met een verveelvoudiging van de huidige prijzen die men voor producten betaalt.

Men vergeet nogal eens dat China niet alleen de grootste delver is van (veel) grondstoffen, maar ook nog eens de goedkoopste is.
rijnsoft @klakkie.57th20 oktober 2023 20:28
Probeer maar eens een investeerder te vinden. Op het moment dat je productie op gang is laat China opeens de exportbeperkingen op grafiet los en beperken ze iets anders dat je nodig hebt. Alleen een overheid kan dit risico nemen, omdat zij immers ook importbeperkingen kunnen opleggen.
klakkie.57th @rijnsoft20 oktober 2023 20:53
Tuurlijk is het aan de overheden
DarkForce @klakkie.57th20 oktober 2023 21:29
Diezelfde overheden die tegenstander zullen zijn vanwege klimaat, gebrek aan geld etc. etc.
Kerngezond @DarkForce20 oktober 2023 23:33
Dat kon nog weleens meevallen. Klimaatargumenten zijn juist de argumenten die je gebruikt om dit te rechtvaardigen aangezien al die grondstoffen juist nodig zijn voor de klimaattransitie. En gebrek aan geld is natuurlijk ook onzin. We behoren tot de rijkste landen ter wereld en dat weet elke bestuurder dondersgoed. Misschien zijn overheden tegenstander omdat ze de bevolking niet tegen de haren in wil strijken die in de buurt van zo’n locatie woont, maar de argumenten die jij geeft zijn onzin.
AJediIAm @klakkie.57th21 oktober 2023 15:18
Wat niet in de grond zit kan je niet mijnen.
klakkie.57th @AJediIAm21 oktober 2023 16:20
Er zit meer in de europese bodem dan je denkt ..
Splorky 20 oktober 2023 19:42
Was ergens wel te verwachten dat China zo reageert op beperkingen vanuit het westen
litebyte
@Splorky20 oktober 2023 21:05
Ja actie-reactie. Velen vergeten dat door minder aanbod en grotere vraag grafiet duurder zal worden.

Madagascar is nu de 2de producent ter wereld, maar veel locaties zijn in handen van Chinese bedrijven.

Een Brics land als Brazilie heeft ook veel grafiet, maar naast kwaliteitsverschillen schijnt het Brazliaanse grafiet ook nog eens op veel plekken te zitten waar we altijd als het westen om krijsen om daar nu juist niet te gaan graven.

https://www.vinachem.com....1677059141-693360203.html
m_snel @litebyte20 oktober 2023 23:07
Ik moet altijd lachen als iemand begint over Brics landen. Voor mij is het een natte droom van landen die eigenlijk niks gemeen hebben, niet door een deur kunnen. Misschien heb ik het verkeerd maar was dat niet een soort afstudeer opdracht van iemand die bankier wilde worden.
litebyte
@m_snel20 oktober 2023 23:40
Ze hebben zeker veel gemeen op basis van handel en ontwikkeling, kennisuitwisseling.
Het probleem is dat diegene die meestal moet lachen om Brics niet snappen wat het is en de vergelijking maakt met een soort van EU-achtige unie, maar dat is wat BRICS niet is en ook niet beoogt te zijn, het is geen politieke unie.

In 2024 zullen ook Argentinie, Egypte, Ethiopie, Iran, Saudi Arabie en de VAE deelnemen...althans dat ligt nu op tafel.
Losstaande dat twee grote conflicten mogelijk veel roet in het eten gaan gooien, en een aantal landen een andere keuze gaan maken.
m_snel @litebyte20 oktober 2023 23:56
Ach als iemand Argentinie noemt dan moet ik niet allen lachen maar dan ga ik uit mijn bol. Een land dat al vijf keer failliet is gegaan.
Het is bedacht door een student die bankier wil worden.
Er is geen enkel land dat aan deze natte droom mee doet, dat een stabiele achtergrond heeft, laat staan dat ze samen door één deur kunnen lopen.
In tegenstelling tot u begrijp ik het heel goed . Maar vertel eens wat was de uitkomst na 22 jaar van de laatste besprekingen.
litebyte
@m_snel21 oktober 2023 00:04
India en Rusland hebben al vergaande samenwerking, China en Rusland en China en Brazilie hebben goede handelsbetrekknigen (relatief natuurlijk in vergelijking met onze EU) . Dat er iemand in rusland aan de macht is die last heeft van een heel naar tsaar complex zal nog van grote invloed zijn. Heb zo'n idee dat de bijeenkomst komend jaar in rusland niet door zal gaan.
m_snel @litebyte21 oktober 2023 00:49
Nederland heeft al eeuwen goede samenwerking over de hele wereld. En je begint klein, met landen in de buurt. Maar u praat echt over dingen die u niet begrijpt. China is de enige met macht. En gaat ze gewoon leeg zuigen.
GeroldM @m_snel23 oktober 2023 14:58
De 'MercoSur' is iet het success waarop was gehoopt, dat is zeker waar. Maar ht is ook niet de faal waarvoor werd gevreesd. De 'Mucho macho'-cultuur hier houd een boe vooruitgang tegen, maar in de gevallen dat het wel werkte, werkte het best goed voor alle betrokken partijen. Dat is niet onopgemerkt gebleven.

Grootverdieners zagen en zien het nut er niet zo van in, maar kleinere bedrijven hebben door internationale samewerkingsverbanden wel meer in de pap te brokkelen. Brazilie is een groot land met veel grondstoffen en bijbehorende industrie. Ook is het daar zo dat als je als buitenlands bedrijf je produckt(en) in Brazilie wil verkopen, je productiecapaciteit in Brazilie neer moet zetten. Wat je daarmee produceert, mag je in Brazilie verkopen.

Brazilie is een mooi land, gevuld met leuke inwoners, zeker waar de stranden zijn. En er zijn zoveel namen voor sexuale handeleingen, vrijheden en situaties, het is indrukwekkend. maar men is er ook hooghartig en 'mucho macho' is zeer zeker een ding in dit deel van de wereld. Dus ja, je hebt ook gelijk dat Bric een groep landen is welke bitter weinig met elkaar op hebben.

Paraguay was rond de 1800een flink stuk groter dan wat het nu is. Maar door instigatie van GB, gingen een paar landen hier een oorlog aan. Paraguay ging samenwerkingsverbanden aan met andere landen aan om deze oorlog te winnen. Echter andere deelnemende landen hielden een eigen meeting en besloten: matennaaierij. Paraguay werd daardoor van heel veel grondgebied (waarvoor Brazilie nog steeds dankbaar is) en tussen de 60% en 80% van alle mannen verloor. Niet alleen door de oorlog, maar ook door ziektes en personen die niet meer terugkeerden.

Dat is allemaal redelijk lang geleden, maar dat heeft verstrekkende en langdurige gevolgen in de gehele regio gehad. Dat is de piranha-poel Zuid-Amerika voor je.
SuperDre @litebyte20 oktober 2023 23:41
Juist, laten we als het westen niet zaken als de amazone nog verder vernietigen om bepaalde grondstoffen te vergaren omdat een grote leverancier door het westen (US) eigen toedoen dit beperkt. Laat hen maar zorgen dat die leverancier weer gaat leveren door beperkingen terug te draaien en gaan leren om fatsoenlijk met die landen samen te werken.
uiltje @SuperDre22 oktober 2023 14:31
Gaat niet gebeuren. China doet naar buiten toe alleen aan machtspolitiek, dat heeft naar buiten toe niks met idealen ofzo te maken. Bij de US is er iets minder sprake van pure machtspolitiek, maar als je aan hun economische model komt zullen ze actie ondernemen, eventueel met geweld. Vraag maar eens aan een Amerikaan of ze hun goddelijke recht op consumeren willen inperken.
Jeroen hofman @Splorky21 oktober 2023 00:16
Goede Zaak !.
Groningerkoek 20 oktober 2023 20:21
Mooi, zo komen er meer kansen voor de economie van landen als Turkije en Brazilië beide landen hebben een veel grotere voorraad grafiet in de grond dan China. Dan maar wat duurder.
synoniem @Groningerkoek20 oktober 2023 20:34
Klopt. Waarom is China zo'n grote exporteur van grafiet omdat ze staatsgesubsidieerd zo lekker goedkoop zijn. Het wordt tijd dat de echte prijs betaald gaat worden dan is er ineens ook meer concurrentie.
Onbelangrijk @synoniem21 oktober 2023 01:20
De grafiet uit China is zeker niet goedkoop. En door de salarissen daar is China wat goedkoper.

Ik stel voor dat we voor ALLES een eerlijke prijs betalen. Maar dan niet zeuren dat jij niks meer kan kopen. Omdat dan jouw gewone boodschappen pakweg 200% duurder worden.

Omdat de boeren in Peru ook een biefstuk wollen, en de kindarbeiders die de stoffen voor jouw telefoon ook € 3000 per maand willen hebben
synoniem @Onbelangrijk21 oktober 2023 15:54
Overdrijven is ook een vak. Ik stel inderdaad voor dat we voor alles een eerlijke prijs betalen. Te beginnen bij de grote conglomeraten die hoegenaamd geen belasting betalen maar wel die boer in Peru en die kinderen in andere landen uitbuiten. Is het je nog nooit opgevallen hoe ongelijk de welvaart verdeeld is? Tussen werelddelen maar ook in landen en zelfs regio's van landen? Dat gaan we als klein landje als Nederland alleen niet oplossen maar een machtsblok als Europa kan daar wel verandering in brengen.
Onbelangrijk @synoniem22 oktober 2023 00:39
Dat landje als Nederland is juist 1 van de landen die belastingontwijking mogelijk maakt.

Ik stel voor dat we geen grote merken meer kopen in de supermarkt, maar alleen fairtrade spullen.

Dus de grote supers en fabrikanten mijden als de pest. Ik overdrijf nergens, ik ben zelfs erg terughoudend.

Unilever, Nestlé, , Coca cola en dergelijke doen allemaal hetzelfde. Dus een eerlijke prijs voor alles. Dat boodschappen dan veel duurder worden hier vind ik geen probleem. Dan vreten we ons maar niet zo vol.
uiltje @Onbelangrijk22 oktober 2023 14:53
Dit klinkt meer als een amerikaan, oh wee als je aan hun welvaart komt. Natuurlijk moeten we eerlijk voor dingen betalen, blijft geen feest. We kunnen makkelijk met minder en we kunnen zeker veel dingen slimmer doen.

Overigens zou ik die 200% nog wel kunnen betalen. Dat komt vooral omdat bijna alles naar het huis gaat tegenwoordig, en die is vooral van de vraag afhankelijk, niet van de grondstoffen.
Omdat de boeren in Peru ook een biefstuk wollen, en de kindarbeiders die de stoffen voor jouw telefoon ook € 3000 per maand willen hebben
Dit moet wel een van de meest ziekmakende opmerkingen op Tweakers ooit zijn. Alle fatsoen de wereld uit want je vlees en telefoontje moet zo goedkoop mogelijk - twee pure luxe producten.
Onbelangrijk @uiltje22 oktober 2023 15:33
Waarom zouden die mensen niet die €3000 0er maand verdienen? Nu krijgen ze hopelijk €25 per maand. Omdat wij geen €5000 voor een telefoon willen betalen.

Voor die kindslaven in Congo is vlees een luxeproduct. En dan bedoel ik dus gewoon een sukje van se slager, niet de ratten en insecten die ze eten.

Het ziekmakende is het graaigedrag van het westen. Al 500 jaar. 400 jaar slavernij, daarna contractwerkers die nooit hun contract konden volmaken door leugenaars van westerse overheden en bedrijven, en nog steeds weigeren een eerlijke orijs te betalen.
uiltje @Onbelangrijk22 oktober 2023 15:42
Hmm, het lijkt erop dat we het eens zijn. Misschien heb ik een stukje sarcasme gemist in je vorige bericht :P
Onbelangrijk @uiltje22 oktober 2023 15:49
Nee, geen greintje sarcasme. Die kinderen en boeren willen ook een goed salaris. Maar omdat wij alles goedkoop willen hebben zij geen leven.

Dus moeten die grote bedrijven gemeden worden.

Unilever onder andere om de absurde hoeveelheden palmolie in zeep en voeding. Nestlé om de opkoop van waterrechten. Electronicaboeren om het opkopen van grondstoffen voor een habbekrats, en de vernietiging van natuur.
uiltje @Onbelangrijk22 oktober 2023 16:07
We zijn het eens hoor, ik dacht alleen dat jij het allemaal zo goedkoop wilde en geen concessies wilde doen. Da's wat anders dan het probleem benoemen.
Onbelangrijk @uiltje22 oktober 2023 20:33
Ok. Ik snapte het al niet.
litebyte
@synoniem20 oktober 2023 21:25
Er is de komende jaren een groot tekort aan graphite (en dan bedoel ik de graphite die goed genoeg is voor hoog technologische producten) Van concurrentie is nauwelijks sprake want de vraag is zo enorm.
CelisC 20 oktober 2023 20:18
Elektronica is extreem afhankelijk van de halfgeleiderindustrie, alsmede de batterij industrie.
Vooral de eerste kon niet in de huidige (betaalbare?) vorm bestaan zonder globalisatie (van expertise) - ASML in Nederland; Zeiss in Duitsland; Intel, AMD, nVidia, etc in Amerika; TSMC in Taiwan; Samsung in Korea; de vele toeleveranciers en electronic packaging bedrijven verspreid over Azië; etc.

Dit over en weer van beperkingen werkt de industriën alleen maar tegen, waardoor iedereen uiteindelijk alleen maar slechter af is.
litebyte
@CelisC20 oktober 2023 21:28
Erbij aangevend dat China wereldwijd 98% produceert van de noodzakelijke anodes om het te kunnen toepassen in EV batterijen. Dus dit gaat een grote impact hebben.
nst6ldr @CelisC20 oktober 2023 20:30
Dit over en weer van beperkingen werkt de industriën alleen maar tegen, waardoor iedereen uiteindelijk alleen maar slechter af is.
Dat is makkelijk roepen natuurlijk, kom eens met een alternatief?
CelisC @nst6ldr20 oktober 2023 20:52
[...]


Dat is makkelijk roepen natuurlijk, kom eens met een alternatief?
Vrij flauw gezegd: gewoon ophouden met de beperkingen. Recent werd duidelijk dat China in 37 van 44 kritische technologiën de globale koploper is. Amerika probeert deze vooruitgang tegen te houden onder allerlei mommen, maar China is o.a. groot geworden omdat het 'Westen' zoveel geld die kant op heeft gestuurd vanwege de goedkope arbeid die China zelf aanboodt, nu plukt China daar de vruchten van. Ik ga voor het gemak even voorbij aan hoe ze daar de vruchten van plukken, dat is een can of worms die me niet gepast lijkt bij dit forum.

Ik kan het punt van Amerika daarom eigenlijk niet anders zien dan als grandstanding, waarbij het verlies voor zichzelf kennelijk voor lief neemt. Dus het alternatief dat ik zo kan bedenken: de beperkingen gewoon opheffen, aan alle kanten. Als ze daadwerkelijk effectief waren, dan was er reeds al uitgebreid over gerapporteerd.
nst6ldr @CelisC21 oktober 2023 16:49
[...]

Ik ga voor het gemak even voorbij aan hoe ze daar de vruchten van plukken, dat is een can of worms die me niet gepast lijkt bij dit forum.
Maar dan kijk je dus bewust over een belangrijk aspect heen waar Tweakers juist meer aandacht aan besteed dan een hoop andere media, dus dat is niet heel terecht. Ook is een verslaving - daar heeft deze afhankelijk namelijk veel van weg - het best bestreden door er mee te stoppen.
Als ze daadwerkelijk effectief waren, dan was er reeds al uitgebreid over gerapporteerd.
Vreemde aanname, juist nu we in rusland kunnen zien hoe creatief er met boekhouding omgesprongen kan worden om de pijn te verbergen.
uiltje @CelisC22 oktober 2023 14:45
Als China dit zou bereiken door eerlijk te concurreren zou je een punt hebben. Maar dat is niet zo, ze zijn groot geworden door uitbuiting van de eigen bevolking, protectionisme, staatsinvesteringen en het stelen van informatie.
dutchruler 20 oktober 2023 19:41
Logisch en te verwachten
Roel1966 20 oktober 2023 22:24
Ergens wel een logische reactie van China waarbij ik even in het midden wil laten of dit nu een goede of foute actie is. Wat mij veel meer bezig houd is wat dit weer voor consequenties heeft voor ons als consumenten.

Laten we wel wezen dat EV's nog steeds voor de gemiddelde Nederlander (te) duur zijn, zeker wanneer dan de prijzen van accu's omhoog gaan. En ja ook voor andere elektronika kan dit best wel eens nadelig gaan uitwerken voor ons als consumenten.
jpsch @Roel196621 oktober 2023 07:16
Waarom zouden de accu's van Chinese elektrische auto's duurder worden? Of gaat Europa die zwaarder belasten?
Roel1966 @jpsch21 oktober 2023 18:13
Ik doel niet op Chinese elektrische auto's maar op Europese en Amerikaanse EV's doordat grondstoffen voor de accu's duurder worden of maar beperkt verkrijgbaar.
jpsch @Roel196621 oktober 2023 19:00
BYD Verkoopt al meer auto's dan Tesla. En ja, Tesla zit ook in China.
Roel1966 @jpsch21 oktober 2023 19:23
Ik vind het helemaal prima en ik ook net zo goed gewoon via Ali-Express wel eens bestel want ik heb niets tegen de Chinezen.
Tyrian 21 oktober 2023 00:22
Zolang Nederland meer uit China importeert dan andersom vind ik het onverstandig om exportbeperkingen (Zoals van ASML Chipmachines) door te voeren. Voor je het weet heb je een oplopend handelsconflict of handelsoorlog.
uiltje @Tyrian22 oktober 2023 15:03
Momenteel speelt China nog op grote schaal vals. Dat doen ze juist om die handels (on)balans in stand te houden. Zonder maatregelen hou je dat in stand. Je moet wel gericht actie ondernemen. De misstanden moeten weggenomen worden. Dat zorgt dan uiteindelijk voor een eerlijker balans. Als dat tot een handelsoorlog leid dan is dat maar zo anders verdwijnt die onbalans nooit. Nou ja, behalve als we zelf tot een China verworden.
Blokker 21 oktober 2023 07:26
Start-up Novonix heeft een mooie techniek die uitkomst kan bieden. Die maken van gedolven grafiet, welke niet van voldoende kwaliteit voor batterijen betreft, middels een bewezen methode hiervan een zeer hoogwaardige kwaliteit.

Dit zijn ze nu in rap tempo aan het opschalen, zie:
https://www.novonixgroup....al-production-in-the-u-s/

Verder is Jeff Dahn daarbij betrokken, welke een soort spin in het web lijkt tussen Novonix en Tesla.

Ik vind het persoonlijk (naast Tesla) één van de meest interessante bedrijven van dit moment.

(edit leesbaarheid)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Blokker op 22 juli 2024 20:02]

uiltje @Blokker22 oktober 2023 15:06
Interessant. Natuurlijk valt er wel wat te zeggen over het "high energy, zero submission" gedeelte van de tekst :/ "Induction furnace" klinkt niet enorm goed.
computerjunky 20 oktober 2023 20:31
Gewoon China byppassen! China is niets dan een veredelde reseller. Zij komen het ook gewoon in uit Afrika dus waarom kan de EU/US dat niet ook gewoon?
Richardus27 @computerjunky20 oktober 2023 21:33
China is de afgelopen tijd heel druk bezig met investeren/opkopen in Afrika, dus het lijkt mij niet ondenkbaar dat ze aardig wat invloed gaan uitoefenen wanneer we daar aankloppen
Onbelangrijk @computerjunky21 oktober 2023 01:24
Helaas voor jou heeft China dat al opgekocht.

Dus het spul stelen van de mensen daar kan niet meer.

Omdat China lange termijn denken tot kunst heeft verheven, en het westen niet verder komt dan 6 jaar in een paar landen. Westerse vedrijven denken niet veeder dan de volgende aandeelhoudersvergadering

