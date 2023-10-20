China gaat export van batterijgrondstof grafiet beperken

Bedank voor de bron, ik zie maar weinig reacties die het goed onderbouwen het wordt zeer gewaardeerd
We also estimate that emissions could rise by another 3% by 2025. Crucially, however, we find that current policies imply China’s emissions reaching a peak around 2025 before falling gradually towards 2030, as shown by the pink in the chart below.
Dit komt uit 2022 en zoals helaas vaak het geval is bij China willen dingen nog wel is snel veranderen.
https://theconversation.c...the-climate-crisis-207933
We found average daily carbon emissions increased substantially between the two periods. In the first four months of 2019, China’s transport, industry, energy and residential sectors together emitted an average 28.2 million tonnes of CO₂ a day. In the first four months of 2023, daily emissions from those sectors were an average 30.9 million tonnes.
Emissions from the residential and transport sectors didn’t change much. This is mildly good news – it’s better than emissions going up. But these are the two smallest sectors, together accounting for only 18% of China’s emissions.
Emissions from China’s transport and residential sectors didn’t change much.
Rather, the increase was driven by emissions from China’s industrial and energy sectors. Average daily emissions from industry rose between 2019 and 2023 by 1.1 million tonnes or 11%. From energy, which includes electricity generation, they rose by 1.75 million tonnes or 14%.
Energy production from solar and wind in China did increase substantially between the two periods. But the growth was outweighed by electricity generated from fossil fuels.
De werkelijkheid is net weer anders.
Nu is het een hoog-industriële grootmacht die haar piek fossiele-uitstoot al heeft bereikt. Dat is tamelijk indrukwekkend, en zo slecht is China dus helemaal niet bezig met de energietransitie.
Ze hebben hun piek uitstoot dus niet bereikt en zoals het artikel ook zegt waarom het vooral logisch is dat ze inzetten op renewables aangezien ze voor grondstoffen grotendeels afhankelik zijn van externe partijen.
Als China inderdaad over een jaartje piekt, dan zit het qua uitstoot/capita ongeveer gelijk aan waar
Een beetje een drogredenering want je gaat nu uitstoot van x aantal jaren vergelijken met uitstoot in 20-30 jaar. 1 wijntje kun je ook wel elke avond drinken maar ga jij elke avond 2 flessen wijn naar binnen werken dan is je lichaam het er toch niet mee eens helemaal nu het algemeen bekend is wat de gevolgen zijn.
Integendeel, op tal van vlakken neemt China het voortouw. Qua zonnepanelen, hydro en wind bouwen ze dit jaar in één keer evenveel als de VS in haar hele geschiedenis bij elkaar heeft gebouwd.
Klopt maar dat doet toch niks af dat ze ook degene zijn die ook het meest negatief bijdragen met het blijven bijbouwen van kolencentrales en zoals de werkelijkheid laat zien is het helemaal niet zo zeker dat ze hun piek gaan halen in 2030
hogesnelheidstreinen
Ja prachtig echter dit kan het westen ook zo doen. zo moeilijk is dit niet echter alleen is het ook economisch houdbaar?
Professor Zhao points out that, except for a few high-earning lines, vast swathes of HSR’s transportation capabilities are idle and yielding severe losses. For instance, the line connecting the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region’s capital Urumqi with Lanzhou, the capital of Gansu Province, has the capacity to operate 160 round trips per day, yet it runs only four. “The ticket income is not even enough to cover the cost of the power needed to run the trains.”
To make matters worse, Professor Zhao calculates that the HSR’s total ticket revenues are not even enough to pay the interest on China Railway’s debt. By the time it began borrowing money to refinance its debt in 2019, it seems likely that the company has been barely managing to stay afloat
https://japan-forward.com...ains-a-ticking-time-bomb/
https://www.bloomberg.com/features/2023-china-ev-graveyards/
https://insideevs.com/new...-car-graveyard-byd-geely/
productie EVs
Productie cijfers in China altijd nachecken.
Maar klopt wat je zegt ze doen het inderdaad netjes echter ook weer de kant tekening hoe deze bedrijven zijn ontstaan.
https://www.csis.org/anal...trys-internationalization
Wat ook bijna niemand weet is dat China op jaarbasis evenveel aan herbebossing doet als de rest van de wereld bij elkaar - en dat is net zoveel als er aan Amazone in Brazilië verdwijnt: een kleine 2 miljoen hectare per jaar.
Dit klopt maar ook hier weer duik je er iets dieper in
https://news.mongabay.com...sts-arent-really-forests/
In 1998, severe flooding caused by heavy rains and exacerbated by deforestation killed more than 4,000 people in southern China. To reduce the chances of such an event happening again, China instituted ambitious reforestation policies in the hopes that planting trees would help stabilize soil and sop up deluges.
At a glance, it seems to have been a success. By 2013, China’s Grain-for-Green Program had convinced famers to plant more than 69.2 million acres of trees on what once was cropland and scrubland. By 2015, the country’s tree cover had increased by 32 percent.
But a closer look reveals that all this new tree cover isn’t actually forest, according to a recent study. It finds most reforestation efforts simply planted one tree species, making a plot of reforested land ecologically akin to a monoculture plantation.
Al met al is China echt goed bezig qua energietransitie.
Klopt China is goed bezig maar je mag toch ook wel vermelden dat ze ook de grootste uitstoter zijn?
Het 1 sluit het andere niet uit en ik ben het met je eens dat het slim is om hier veel meer te investeren als Europa.
Het probleem met iets positiefs in de media over China heeft te maken dat het nogal vaak propaganda is en ook niet zelf na te checken is of de data ook echt klopt en zoals ik je in de bronnen laat zien is vaak wat er gezegd word niet echt de realiteit op de grond betreft.
PS: Ik raad je aan is te kijken naar Chinese nieuws websites of weibo en gaan kijken hoeveel positief nieuws over het westen je kan vinden en wil je gewoon harde dagelijke economische feiten dan raad ik China Update aan https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5HZaqwUiOk
en ja de titels zijn waardeloos ( zegt die zelf ook ivm youtube waar het algoritme je anders niet oppikt) maar hij meld positief en negatief economisch nieuws.
Op dit moment is het vooral negatief nieuws want het gaat economisch nou eenmaal niet zo goed.
