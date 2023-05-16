Huawei brengt P60 Pro uit in Nederland voor 1199 en 1399 euro

Google is daar wel duidelijk over. Het is ook de reden dat ze met Fuchsia bezig waren.
Huawei riep in het begin echt dat het helemaal zelf gemaakt was. En deed ook van alles om verwijzingen naar Android weg te poetsen. Het artikel van Ars gaat daar verder op in:
To hear Huawei tell the story, HarmonyOS is an original in-house creation—a defiant act that will let the company break free of American software influence. Huawei's OS announcement in 2019 got big, splashy articles in the national media. CNN called HarmonyOS "a rival to Android," and Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei’s consumer business group, told the outlet that HarmonyOS "is completely different from Android and iOS." Huawei President of Consumer Software Wang Chenglu repeated these claims just last month, saying (through translation), "HarmonyOS is not a copy of Android, nor is it a copy of iOS."
Nou zijn ze niet de enigen hoor. Amazon doet dit ook met FireOS. En andere systemen zoals Oculus en Pico zijn ook niet echt duidelijk over hun Android afkomst.
Al is Amazon er toch wel een stuk duidelijker over als je goed zoekt, weer een quote van dat artikel:
Huawei is basically in the same position as Amazon with FireOS, which is also a fork of Android. Here's how Amazon deals with that: the first two sentences of the "Fire OS Overview" page on developer.amazon.com read, "Fire OS is the operating system that runs Amazon's Fire TV and tablets. Fire OS is a fork of Android, so if your app runs on Android, it will most likely run on Amazon's Fire devices too." A search for "Android" on that first Fire OS page brings up 67 results. As of press time, a search for Android across the entire HarmonyOS documents collection brings up zero results. On the "About" screen of the HarmonyOS emulator, there is an "open source licenses" link, but the page does not load.
