Huawei brengt P60 Pro uit in Nederland voor 1199 en 1399 euro

Huawei brengt P60 Pro-telefoons naar Nederland. Het toestel kost 1199 of 1399 euro. De normale P60 lijkt hier niet te koop.

De Huawei P60 Pro is te vinden op de website van de fabrikant. Het gaat alleen om de Pro-versie en niet om de standaard P60. De P60 Pro kost 1199 voor de 8GB-variant met 256GB opslag. De versie met 12GB ram en 512GB opslag kost 1399 euro.

Huawei presenteerde de P60 in maart in China. Toen leek het erop dat de telefoon alleen in dat land uit zou komen.

Huawei P60Huawei P60 ArtHuawei P60 Pro

Wat een kort bericht, wat is dit?

Tweakers experimenteert tijdelijk met korte nieuwsberichten zoals deze, die nét niet lang genoeg zijn voor een volledig artikel. Wil je meer informatie over dit experiment of wil je feedback geven over de vorm, dan willen we je vragen dat in deze post op Geachte Redactie te doen.

Door Tijs Hofmans

Nieuwscoördinator

Feedback • 16-05-2023 20:19
46 • submitter: Mr-D.

16-05-2023 • 20:19

46

Submitter: Mr-D.

dutchnltweaker 16 mei 2023 20:22
Ik zou hem lekker overslaan, ondersteuning is maar afwachten omdat ze geen Android meer gebruiken zoals voorheen (geen update garantie), je hebt geen 5G en het is een chipset van de vorige generatie. Maar je maar wel minimaal 1200 neerleggen. Van dat geld kan je wel techniek kopen dat meer toekomstbestendig is. Zelf Huawei gehad, erg jammer dat ze er niet meer zo zijn zoals vroeger, maar zal mijn handen er nu niet aan branden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door dutchnltweaker op 24 juli 2024 14:23]

Vlizzjeffrey @dutchnltweaker16 mei 2023 20:25
De toestellen draaien nog steeds op Android, ze hebben enkel geen google diensten.

De-googled smartphone dat op Android draait dus.
dutchnltweaker @Vlizzjeffrey16 mei 2023 20:32
Ik geef aan, niet Android gebruiken als voorheen. Ze gebruiken nu harmoney OS, dat hun eigen OS zou zijn. Maar uiteindelijk is het gewoon op basis van Android. Niks mis mee, maar verkoop het dan niet als een 100% eigen os in het begin. Om daarna niet met een duidelijk verhaal te komen (heb zelf Huawei gehad).
Uiteindelijk is het Android, met een onbekende Android versie dat draait op Huawei Services.

[Reactie gewijzigd door dutchnltweaker op 24 juli 2024 14:23]

theduke1989 @dutchnltweaker16 mei 2023 21:05
Harmonie os heeft altijd al gedraaid op hun toestellen. Is gewoon een schil zoals alle andere fabrikanten
GekkePrutser @theduke198916 mei 2023 21:11
Nee het is pas in 2020 uitgebracht na de sancties: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/HarmonyOS

Voor die tijd kwamen ze er wel voor uit dat ze gewoon een Android skin hadden maar die heette EMUI. Niet HarmonyOS.

En ze zeggen inderdaad dat het helemaal zelf gemaakt is terwijl het gewoon een AOSP fork is. Ars had er een grappig artikel over: https://arstechnica.com/g...d-killer-is-just-android/

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 24 juli 2024 14:23]

TheVivaldi @GekkePrutser16 mei 2023 21:22
Maar Google doet dat ook door niet te zeggen dat Android een Linuxfork is, ondanks dat ze de Linuxkernel gebruiken.
GekkePrutser @TheVivaldi16 mei 2023 21:27
Google is daar wel duidelijk over. Het is ook de reden dat ze met Fuchsia bezig waren.

Huawei riep in het begin echt dat het helemaal zelf gemaakt was. En deed ook van alles om verwijzingen naar Android weg te poetsen. Het artikel van Ars gaat daar verder op in:
To hear Huawei tell the story, HarmonyOS is an original in-house creation—a defiant act that will let the company break free of American software influence. Huawei's OS announcement in 2019 got big, splashy articles in the national media. CNN called HarmonyOS "a rival to Android," and Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei’s consumer business group, told the outlet that HarmonyOS "is completely different from Android and iOS." Huawei President of Consumer Software Wang Chenglu repeated these claims just last month, saying (through translation), "HarmonyOS is not a copy of Android, nor is it a copy of iOS."
Nou zijn ze niet de enigen hoor. Amazon doet dit ook met FireOS. En andere systemen zoals Oculus en Pico zijn ook niet echt duidelijk over hun Android afkomst.

Al is Amazon er toch wel een stuk duidelijker over als je goed zoekt, weer een quote van dat artikel:
Huawei is basically in the same position as Amazon with FireOS, which is also a fork of Android. Here's how Amazon deals with that: the first two sentences of the "Fire OS Overview" page on developer.amazon.com read, "Fire OS is the operating system that runs Amazon's Fire TV and tablets. Fire OS is a fork of Android, so if your app runs on Android, it will most likely run on Amazon's Fire devices too." A search for "Android" on that first Fire OS page brings up 67 results. As of press time, a search for Android across the entire HarmonyOS documents collection brings up zero results. On the "About" screen of the HarmonyOS emulator, there is an "open source licenses" link, but the page does not load.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 24 juli 2024 14:23]

mjz2cool @TheVivaldi17 mei 2023 07:03
Maar de kernel is niet het OS. Android is dus geen Linux fork.
TheVivaldi @mjz2cool17 mei 2023 10:10
Oké, FireOS dan? Amazon loopt er niet bepaald mee te koop dat het op Android gebaseerd is.
mjz2cool @TheVivaldi17 mei 2023 10:23
Daar heb je meer een punt, maar ze zijn denk ik niet verplicht om te zeggen dat het een Android fork is. Volgens mij zeggen ze in ieder geval niet dat het een eigen os is zoals Huawei dat deed.
blorf @theduke198916 mei 2023 21:47
Ik zat de wikipedia-link daarvan te bekijken. Klinkt als een onbegrijpelijke constructie. Een AOSP-mod met abstractielaag en meerdere (micro) kernels. De vraag is, wie is er nou de baas? Ik vermoed nog steeds Google...
TheVivaldi @dutchnltweaker16 mei 2023 21:22
Als we het zo gaan doen, dan mag Google ook wel stoppen met Android een eigen OS te noemen, want uiteindelijk draait het gewoon op de Linuxkernel.
dutchnltweaker @TheVivaldi16 mei 2023 21:32
De Android zoals we nu kennen was er niet, dus dat moest wel degelijk geschreven worden. Meego os en tizen is toch ook niet hetzelfde als Android? Ook al is het gebaseerd op de Linux kernel. Harmony OS is gebaseerd op android/aosp. Niks mis mee, maar dat is wel degelijk niet compleet iets anders dan bijvoorbeeld een sailfish os.
TheVivaldi @dutchnltweaker16 mei 2023 22:49
Oké, FireOS dan? Amazon loopt er niet bepaald mee te koop dat het op Android gebaseerd is.
GekkePrutser @dutchnltweaker16 mei 2023 21:13
Ik zou er ook niet zulke vorstelijke bedragen voor neer willen tellen. Als ze als compensatie voor de mindere functionaliteit de prijs wat omlaag zouden doen en de bootloader zouden unlocken dan zouden ze juist in kunnen spelen op de markt voor mensen die überhaupt geen Google willen ivm privacy.

Maar nu ruil je gewoon Google spionage in voor die van Huawei dus daar schiet je nog geen reet mee op.

Maar goed ze zijn er kennelijk in berust er 20 per jaar te verkopen. Net als Sony die veel te veel geld vraagt voor toestellen die maar 2 jaar worden geupdate.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 24 juli 2024 14:23]

TheVivaldi @GekkePrutser16 mei 2023 21:25
Maar je moet ook kijken naar de omstandigheden. Huawei heeft het al moeilijk genoeg door die sancties, dus in die zin is de prijs niet zo heel gek. En Sony heeft daar geen last van, maar die zijn dan weer een kleine speler (althans, geworden) op telefoongebied, wat de prijs verklaart.
NeverSettle @dutchnltweaker16 mei 2023 20:36
Android is open-source, de versie die Huawei gebruikt bevatten alleen geen Google services.

5G voor in Nederland is op dit moment niet persé sneller dan 4G, zelf merk ik dat alleen upload sneller is via T-Mobile. Veiling voor de 3,5GHz-band komt later dit jaar, dan kunnen we pas betere resultaten verwachten.
dutchnltweaker @NeverSettle16 mei 2023 20:46
Android is open-source, de versie die Huawei gebruikt bevatten alleen geen Google services.

5G voor in Nederland is op dit moment niet persé sneller dan 4G, zelf merk ik dat alleen upload sneller is via T-Mobile. Veiling voor de 3,5GHz-band komt later dit jaar, dan kunnen we pas betere resultaten verwachten.
Dat weet ik, alleen Huawei bracht het wel als een eigen os. Waar ze zelf best geheimzinnig over waren, later bleek dat het gewoon Android based was. Niks mis mee maar niet heel transparant.

Dat laatste verhaal snap ik en weet ik ook, maar dan nog. Je betaald wel Premium, maar krijgt niet de laatste chipset plus geen 5G. Als je nu een nieuwe telefoon koopt, wil je wel iets met toekomstbestendiger.
Reinier 182 @dutchnltweaker17 mei 2023 10:33
Update beleid is verschrikkelijk goed bij Huawei. Mijn P40 pro en P40 lite hebben allebei de laatste updates van April. Nee updates is geen probleem. Er is geen Google apps aanwezig maar of dat een probleem is?
teron-gorefiend 16 mei 2023 20:47
Ik gebruik zelf de Huawei P50 Pocket en ik heb geen moeite met de toestel.

voor google diensten gebruik ik de app "gbox" en daarmee download ik youtube, ing, digid etc
pjdijkema @teron-gorefiend16 mei 2023 23:17
Dit doet me denken aan de blackberry z10 waarbij je Android apps moest sideloaden en dan maar hopen dat het werkt. Alleen dat toestel was te koop na een tijdje voor 150 euro en dus wel een gokje waard.
teron-gorefiend @pjdijkema16 mei 2023 23:37
Ja van Blackberry is helaas niets meer over. Van Huawei verwacht ik wel dat ze niet failliet gaan of stoppen in deze branche. Ze doen het juist erg goed in Azie.

We zullen maar moeten zien wat HarmonyOS gaat doen. Ik vind het alleen jammer dat Google zoveel invloed heeft op verschillende apps zoals internet bankieren of overheids apps zoals DigiD.

Ik vind dat Europa te afhankelijk is van een Amerikaans commercieel bedrijf.
ianbeeldens @teron-gorefiend16 mei 2023 21:07
Ja gebruik de app ook voor mijn matepad 11. De app werkt voor sommige apps heel goed, helaas dat ze sommige nog niet ondersteunen. Maar zeker een aanrader voor iedereen die een device zonder Google heeft

[Reactie gewijzigd door ianbeeldens op 24 juli 2024 14:23]

WouterL 16 mei 2023 20:42
Sterker nog, persoonlijk zet ik 5g zelfs altijd uit. Zou niet weten wat ik op 4g+ tekort kom.
Jack Flushell @WouterL16 mei 2023 21:12
Waarom zet je het uit?
WouterL @Jack Flushell16 mei 2023 21:16
Omdat 5g meer batterij slurpt.
dutchnltweaker @WouterL16 mei 2023 21:33
Gebaseerd op welke data? Of testen? Of heb je het zelf getest? Ik moet zeggen dat ik verschil in batterij duur niet zie op mijn telefoon.
WouterL @dutchnltweaker16 mei 2023 21:39
Omdat 5g een hogere frequentie gebruikt dan 4g zal 4g vrijwel altijd zuiniger zijn dan 5g, afhankelijk van de zuinigheid van je modem. Dit is vrij algemeen bekende informatie, en zelfs Apple (in dit geval mijn toestel) adverteert in zijn eigen spec sheet dat 5g de batterijduur verkort. Vandaar dat er bijvoorbeeld op de iPhone een autoswitch bestaat (4g only, 5g only en 4g/5g switch). Volgens mij is het effect echter minder merkbaar dan op de eerste 5g mobile modems.

[Reactie gewijzigd door WouterL op 24 juli 2024 14:23]

dutchnltweaker @WouterL16 mei 2023 22:15
Omdat 5g een hogere frequentie gebruikt dan 4g zal 4g vrijwel altijd zuiniger zijn dan 5g, afhankelijk van de zuinigheid van je modem. Dit is vrij algemeen bekende informatie, en zelfs Apple (in dit geval mijn toestel) adverteert in zijn eigen spec sheet dat 5g de batterijduur verkort. Vandaar dat er bijvoorbeeld op de iPhone een autoswitch bestaat (4g only, 5g only en 4g/5g switch). Volgens mij is het effect echter minder merkbaar dan op de eerste 5g mobile modems.
Huh? Bij kpn en tmobile is de huidige 5G frequentie 700mhz. Dat is toch een lage frequentie, in tegenstelling tot het laagste bij 4G (800mhz).
Swizzler24 @WouterL16 mei 2023 21:42
Slurpt inderdaad meer batterij. Als ik 5G aan heb dan heb ik gemiddeld anderhalf uur minder SOT.
Database freak 16 mei 2023 23:17
Ik heb nu de Mate20X (de enige 7.3" smart phone) en zou die graag vervangen door een 7.3" Mate60X. Helaas heeft Huawei besloten geen Phablets meer uit te brengen en enkel overprijsde normale modellen, die zouden moeten concurreren met Samsung en Apple. Prijzen tussen de 1200-1400 euro slaan werkelijk nergens op voor een telefoon zonder Android van een fabrikant met sterke banden met de Chinese overheid waarvan het maar de vraag is hoe veilig jouw data daar is, Als Huawei zou willen concurreren dan plaatsen ze deze modellen fors onder de prijzen van de topmerken: ergens in de 600-900 range gegeven dat de hardware ook niet helemaal meer up to date is.
OhMyGod 16 mei 2023 21:12
Nog een hoop geld voor een kreupele telefoon.
TheVivaldi @OhMyGod16 mei 2023 21:26
GBox of Aurora er op en dan microG voor de Googlediensten. Dan kom je niks meer tekort en is de telefoon dus ook niet kreupel meer. Misschien niet heel handig voor niet-techies, maar een paar APK'tjes (GBox/Aurora + microG) ligt een tweaker niet wakker van.
Chelseamarre123 @TheVivaldi16 mei 2023 22:31
Voor 1200€ wil je toch niet lopen kloten met custom roms en dergelijke. Dan verwacht ik gewoon een prima werkend top toestel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Chelseamarre123 op 24 juli 2024 14:23]

TheVivaldi @Chelseamarre12316 mei 2023 22:50
Custom roms? Dus twee/drie APK'tjes installeren is tegenwoordig een custom rom? Die paar minuutjes dat dat kost vind ik ook voor €1200 niet erg. Als het nu een overdreven luxe toestel van Caviar voor enkele duizenden euro's was…
Carfanatic @TheVivaldi16 mei 2023 22:57
Maar de realiteit is natuurlijk wel dat dit voor veel mensen wel een dealbreaker is en dat we deze smartphone niet in de verkoopstatistieken terug gaan zien.
TheVivaldi @Carfanatic17 mei 2023 10:09
Ik heb ook nergens gezegd dat geen dealbreaker is. Sterker nog: ik zei in mijn vorige reactie al dat het “niet heel handig voor niet-techies” is. Ik vind alleen dat er door bepaalde tweakers een beetje overdreven gereageerd wordt. Een tweaker ligt niet wakker van een paar APK'tjes om een volledig werkend toestel te krijgen.
dimitrios007 16 mei 2023 23:34
Geen top of the line soc en geen native google support is een no go voor mij. Jammer
kondamin 16 mei 2023 23:57
te duur en die horloge moet ik niet.
Had ik liever een lagere prijs gezien zonder horloge.
nms2003 17 mei 2023 06:23
wellicht een tip vorr Huawei om een copywriter in te huren ipv enkel een vertaling te doen.
PredCaliber2 17 mei 2023 08:04
In geen 1199 en 1399 jaar...
KKose 17 mei 2023 09:27
Ik had vroeger Huawei, heel goeie telefoon. Maar 'helaas' kan
geen centjes meer uitgeven, bewust, moet een kant kiezen.

