Chinese onderzoekers zeggen krachtigste quantumcomputer te hebben ontwikkeld

Ok Elefant dit wordt een lang betoog want we gaan even de feiten van mening onderscheiden in je stuk hierboven
Gelieve in het vervolg ook bronvermelding te gebruiken want dit is letterlijk de CCP staatspropaganda wat je hier staat na te praten op zon beetje alle punten en de meeste lezers gaan niet alles na lopen zoeken en gokken dat het wel zou kloppen omdat je het wel met veel overtuiging brengt, gelukkig voor jou doe ik wel me due dilligence en me bronvermeldingen.
First off:
Het afdoen van tientallen miljoenen doden en dingen zoals organ harvesting , genocide , dictatuur , verplichte abortus , hongernood met het argument : ja dat is niet dezelfde regering noem ik absoluut walgelijk, als het niet dezelfde regering is waarom wordt mao dan nog steeds als een keizer geeerd door de CCP.
1: Hij staat op al het geld
2: Dat schilderij van 10x10 meter bij tianenmen square zullen we maar negeren?
Je kunt niet beweren dat het een andere partij is zo werkt het simpelweg niet.
De CCP is de CCP al 100 jaar lang, het is niet een CCP 2.0 geworden of een CKP of een andere naam en ze onderschrijven nog steeds alles waar ze voor gestaan hebben de laatste 100 jaar.
Ok voorwoord klaar : Nu gaan we in op je stuk
In the West, Mao is known for the tremendous suffering his policies caused: the tens of millions who perished during the Great Leap Forward and the millions persecuted during the Cultural Revolution. Chinese citizens are not unaware of Mao’s follies, but many see Mao as a national hero nonetheless — someone who successfully liberated the country from Japanese occupation and from Western imperialist exploitation dating to the 19th-century Opium Wars.
Dit is hoe de inwoners van China het leren maar kijken we naar de feiten dan had de CCP zo goed als niks te maken met de oorlog tegen Japan. De KMT heeft de oorlog gewonnen van de japanners de CCP heeft zich afzijdig gehouden zodat ze later de macht konden overnemen.
As it turned, he needn’t have worried as the CCP under Deng Xiaoping decided it was not in the Party’s interest to acknowledge it had nearly destroyed the county many times over in its first 25 years in power. Instead, the CCP has devoted considerable resources to systematically rewriting history — or at the very least burying it. Unlike in Japan, where history is distorted by hardline leaders, in China distorting history is the official state policy. Meanwhile, taking the correct view of history is illegal — which is why books like Tombstone are banned..
However, along with criticizing Japan, Xi and the PBSC also used the Victory Day celebrations to praise the CCP itself. As Shannon writes, the Victory Day holiday “also served as a celebration of the Chinese Communist Party’s role in defeating Japan — and more than that, in saving China from its century of humiliation…. Xi credited the CCP with spearheading the movement to unite all of China’s people in opposition to Japan. To Xi Jinping, the deciding factors in the war were the ‘great national spirit’ of the Chinese people — particularly, their patriotism — and the leadership of the CCP.”
While the KMT were busy uniting the country and fighting the Japanese military, CCP forces spent much of the early part of the war hiding in the mountains to avoid battle. As the KMT was decimated by the Japanese military, it was forced to retreat further south. At the same time, the Japanese forces largely focused on securing control of Chinese cities and strategic infrastructure, while ignoring China’s massive countryside. Thus, the KMT’s efforts to actually defend China created a power vacuum in rural areas, which the CCP came out of hiding to seize. It used its control over these villages to perfect its propaganda and political efforts, and hid among the population to avoid fighting the Japanese army. According to Soviet military advisers stationed in CCP-controlled areas at the time, the CCP also used this land to grow opium to fund its growing operations.
Opium vinden ze dan niet zo erg als ze er geld aan kunnen verdienen om het land over te nemen
https://thediplomat.com/2...perial-japan-the-kmt-did/
De 2de wereldoorlog series in China zijn nogal populair om te laten zien hoe heldhaftig de CCP was tegen japan terwijl ze vooral heel goed waren in de KMT te laten vechten.
Helaas met zon beetje alle propaganda is dat feiten niet van belang zijn en het is natuurlijk ook wel handig als je kinderen vanaf de kleuterschool nationalisme gebaseerd op propaganda door de strot kan duwen en andere meningen resulteert in een bezoekje van de public security office.
Volgende punt : De opiumoorlog
De opiumoorlog betreft een periode zelfs voordat de CCP opgericht werd en ook daar is het gewoon geschiedvervalsing wat de klok slaat in je stuk.
In de kern ging het erom dat China wel wou exporteren maar weigerde om hun eigen markt open te stellen ondanks meerdere aanvragen van de britten gesloten thuismarkt maar wel exporteren om oneerlijke voordelen te behouden ( blijkt er toch weinig veranderd te zijn in 180 jaar
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_Opium_War
In the 18th century the demand for Chinese luxury goods (particularly silk, porcelain, and tea) created a trade imbalance between China and Britain. European silver flowed into China through the Canton System, which confined incoming foreign trade to the southern port city of Canton. To counter this imbalance, the British East India Company began to grow opium in Bengal and allowed private British merchants to sell opium to Chinese smugglers for illegal sale in China. The influx of narcotics reversed the Chinese trade surplus, drained the economy of silver, and increased the numbers of opium addicts inside the country, outcomes that seriously worried Chinese officials.
Maar met jouw redenatie dit betreft iets van 180 jaar geleden (toen bestond de CCP trouwens ook nog niet), wij gaan ook niet bij elk argument met de duitsers lopen schreeuwen over iets wat letterlijk onze oudere generatie nog heeft meegemaakt of welke regel mogen we hanteren?
Mogen we schadevergoeding eisen en alle slechte dingen van Nederland de schuld geven aan de italianen omdat de romeinen ons hebben overgenomen of de spanjaarden dat was ook paar honderd jaar geleden?
Waar trek jij de lijn?
Het is het verleden en elk land heeft oorlogen verloren en gewonnen en op 1 of andere manier is het taiwan wel gelukt ondanks dat die ook de 100 years of humiliation zoals ze het zo mooi noemen heeft meegemaakt?
Komt het de CCP misschien wel harstikke mooi uit om de buitenlanders de schuld te geven van alles helemaal omdat taiwan ook han-chinezen betreft en het hun wel gelukt is door democratie om niet in de middle income trap te vallen.
Het betrof dus chinese smokkelaars die het aan hun eigen volk verkochten en niet britten die in china het verkochten alhoewel als je wilt dat ik hem zo oppak kan het ook maar dan kan amerika nu ook een oorlog starten omdat China maar al te graag fentanyl verkoopt aan drugsdealers
For years, China has been a primary source of fentanyl trafficked into the United States. It is a powerful prescription drug for severe pain that's made and sold illegally. It led to more than 37,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2019, part of a national opioid crisis that has worsened this year during the coronavirus pandemic, according to federal health authorities.
Under international pressure, China's government banned the production and sale of fentanyl and many of its variants in May 2019, resulting in a significant reduction in the country's illicit fentanyl trade.
Mocht je op dit gedeelte alvast besluiten om te antwoorden dan zie ik toch graag wat goede bronvermeldingen ( en nee CGTN of de chinese staatskrant is niet een bron ) want ik zie toch vooral een mening die je verkondigt als feit ( wat het dus niet is) .
Organ Harvesting: Nee doen we niet maar dan lees je de laatste alinea en je moet ze uiteraard op hun blauwe ogen geloven.
https://en.wikipedia.org/...ng_practitioners_in_China
The Chinese government long denied all accusations of organ harvesting.[10] However, the failure of Chinese authorities to effectively address or refute the charges has drawn attention and public condemnation from other governments, international organizations and medical societies. The parliaments of Canada and the European Union, as well as the House of Representatives, have adopted resolutions condemning the forced organ harvesting from Falun Gong prisoners of conscience.[1] United Nations Special Rapporteurs have called on the Chinese government to account for the sources of organs used in transplant practices, and the World Medical Association, the American Society of Transplantation and the Transplantation Society have called for sanctions on Chinese medical authorities. Several countries have also taken or considered measures to deter their citizens from travelling to China for the purpose of obtaining organs. A documentary on organ harvesting from Falun Gong practitioners, Human Harvest, received a 2014 Peabody Award recognizing excellence in broadcast journalism.[11] China eventually admitted that it had engaged in systematic organ harvesting from death row prisoners,[10] though it denies that such an organ harvesting program is ongoing.[1]
https://www.newstatesman....a-has-abused-uighur-women
A report published in June used official Chinese documents and survivor testimonies to show that the state has enacted a policy of mass sterilisation and compulsory intrauterine device (IUD) use on ethnic minority women. Just 1.8 per cent of China’s population live in Xinjiang, yet 80 per cent of the country’s new IUD placements were performed in the mostly Uighur region. Birth rates collapsed and natural population growth fell 84 per cent in the two largest regional prefectures from 2015-18.
Zeker ook allemaal propaganda van het westen alhoewel hoe verklaar je dan dat er in 1 klap een stuk minder kinderen zijn. Moslims staan er nou ook niet om bekend een hele grote fan van IUD te zijn
