Chinese onderzoekers zeggen krachtigste quantumcomputer te hebben ontwikkeld

Chinese wetenschappers claimen de krachtigste quantumcomputer tot nu toe te hebben gemaakt. In een publicatie zeggen de wetenschappers een rekensom te hebben opgelost in 1,2 uur met 56 qubits, waarmee de computer krachtiger zou zijn dan die van Google.

De resultaten werden gehaald op de Zuchongzhi-quantumcomputer die is gemaakt door een Chinees team van de Universiteit van Wetenschap en Technologie in Shanghai. De onderzoekers beschrijven hun resultaten in een paper op ArXiv. Daarin staat hoe ze Zuchongzhi de outputdistributie van willekeurige quantum circuits lieten berekenen. Volgens de wetenschappers is die rekensom 'honderd keer ingewikkelder' dan de berekening die Google in 2019 liet uitvoeren. Dat gebeurde met een computer die een Sycamore-quantumprocessor had met 54 qubits. Tot nu toe gold dat als de snelste quantumcomputerberekening tot nu toe.

De computer van de Chinese wetenschappers zou maximaal 66 qubits hebben, maar voor deze berekening zouden er 56 zijn gebruikt. De wetenschappers zeggen dat een oefenberekening in 1,2 uur werd uitgevoerd, iets waar 'de krachtigste supercomputer zeker acht jaar over zou doen'. Volgens de wetenschappers toont de berekening aan hoeveel de kracht van de quantumcomputer exponentieel groeit als er meer qubits worden ingezet.

Een eerdere quantumcomputer van de Chinese wetenschappers, Jiuzhang, maakte in 2019 ook al berekeningen op 53 qubits, maar die computer was maar voor één taak geschikt. Zuchongzhi kan worden geprogrammeerd om verschillende soorten taken uit te voeren.

Door Tijs Hofmans

Redacteur

08-07-2021 13:58

08-07-2021 • 13:58

Wetenschap China Quantumcomputer Quantummechanica

Reacties (72)

-Moderatie-faq
-172057+134+23+30Ongemodereerd12
Wijzig sortering
+1Vulcanic
8 juli 2021 14:03
Zijn deze quantum PC's voor alle doeleinde sneller, of zijn ze erg geschikt voor een bepaald type berekening?
+2DamirB
@Vulcanic8 juli 2021 14:07
https://youtu.be/Vo6txGA84Ws (Uitleg van Linus, Techquickie)

https://youtu.be/JhHMJCUmq28 (Uitleg van Kurzgesagt) geen zorgen, is Engels.

Beide erg goeie video's die het helder uitleggen.
+2db112nl
@Vulcanic8 juli 2021 14:08
Bepaalde berekeningen.
Dit is een goed filmpje van microsoft met programmeurs i.p.v. natuurkundigen als doelgroep.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_Riqjdh2oM
+1hooibergje
@Vulcanic8 juli 2021 14:07
Ze zijn heel erg geschikt voor specifieke berekeningen, zoals het oplossen van vergelijkingen met heel veel lokale optima.

Voor de meeste doeleinden voegt het niet zo veel toe.
+1Lapjespoes
@hooibergje8 juli 2021 15:38
Nog niet althans. Maar des te wijdverspreider quantumtechnologie wordt, des te meer applicaties worden ontwikkeld die specifiek van deze eigenschappen gebruik maken. Dit zal ook bestaande functies omvatten, die nu op een andere (snellere) manier berekend zullen worden. En daar waar dit niet het geval is, worden macro- en quantumtechnologie zodanig gecombineerd dat we het beste van beide werelden krijgen, met een zeer significante gemiddelde vooruitgang.
+1tedades
@Lapjespoes8 juli 2021 18:47
Lijkt me dat je net als CPU en GPU ook quantum kunt inzetten om specifieke problemen sneller op te lossen. En daarom zou het niet je CPU/GPU vervangen maar juist aanvullen. Hoewel ik gok dat we nog een tijdje moeten wachten voordat we quantum berekeningen lokaal op ons mobieltje kunnen uitvoeren.
0Lapjespoes
@tedades9 juli 2021 12:31
Dat is inderdaad een optie. Het hangt er vanaf of 'klassieke' berekeningen niet ook met quantum algoritmes uitgevoerd kunnen worden.
0Zeerob
@Lapjespoes8 juli 2021 16:27
Wat is macro technologie?
#define ...
Of bedoel je iets anders?
+1MicBenSte
@Vulcanic8 juli 2021 14:31
Quantum *computers* (je hebt het nu over prototype computers, nog lang niet over PCs) zijn heel erg goed in parallele berekeningen. Wanneer het gaat over consequentiele berekeningen dan hebben ze geen tot nauwelijks prestatiewinst.
+1_Thanatos_
@MicBenSte8 juli 2021 16:15
consequentie + sequentieel = consequentieel? :)
+1jj71
@Vulcanic8 juli 2021 14:15
Zijn deze quantum PC's ...
Het is niet bepaald een PC (personal computer)... maar een zeer gespecialiseerd apparaat wat je niet zomaar even op of onder je buro zet.
+1Mushroomician
@Vulcanic8 juli 2021 14:15
PC = Personal Computer. Dat zijn dit niet.
0_Thanatos_
@Mushroomician8 juli 2021 16:14
Meer een CC (corporate computer) :P
0massareal
@_Thanatos_9 juli 2021 02:07
Dat zou dan meer op een aerver duiden.
QC
+1cnieuweboer
@Vulcanic8 juli 2021 14:58
Er zijn zover bekend 2 dingen die een quantum computer veel sneller kan: Factorisatie en quantum systemen simuleren.
Factorisatie is interessant om veel van de encryptie technieken te kraken die nu op het internet gebruikt worden.
Quantum systemen simuleren is interessant om nieuwe medicijnen of materialen te ontwerpen.
0360Degreez
@cnieuweboer8 juli 2021 19:14
En zou het in games een realistiesche (random) AI kunnen verzorgen door van alle mogelijke acties snel de uitkomst te kunnen berekenen en hierna te acteren?
0Politicfrustati
@Vulcanic8 juli 2021 20:13
Deze schijnen ook zeer goed te zijn om mining van coins en tevens ook een gevaar hiervoor !
+1DarkeasterB
8 juli 2021 14:15
Ben ik de enige die skeptisch is als de Chinezen zoiets claimen?
Prestige is super belangrijk daar, maar de waarheid spreken niet perse.
+2WCas
@DarkeasterB8 juli 2021 15:33
Ik was wel benieuwd naar wat nu eigenlijk de cijfers zijn omtrent het percentage teruggetrokken publicaties voor verschillende landen, een snelle zoektocht leverde dit op:

https://www.sciencedirect...cle/pii/S003960601830031X en dan voornamelijk deze grafiek: https://www.researchgate....f-articles_fig2_323638439

De eerlijkheid gebiedt te zeggen dat ik niet het hele artikel heb gelezen, maar het lijkt erop dat in ieder geval in de chirurgie het percentage teruggetrokken Amerikaanse en Chineze publicaties een stuk hoger ligt dan de meeste andere landen. Daarbij moet natuurlijk wel gezegd worden dat de claim waarover dit artikel gaat nog helemaal niet gepubliceerd is in een peer-reviewed journal, arXiv is bedoeld als een archief voor open access maar is expliciet niet peer-reviewed. Het komt, in ieder geval in mijn vakgebied, vaak voor dat een paper eerst op arXiv wordt gezet voordat hij op een peer-reviewed conferentie of journal verschijnt, soms is dat zelfs een vereiste, dus zal dat hier ook nog wel gebeuren, maar voor nu zou ik dit niet beschouwen als een betrouwbare bron.
+1MicBenSte
@DarkeasterB8 juli 2021 14:24
Normaal, ja. Maar de UvS heeft al eerder een ontdekking gedaan met betrekking tot het manipuleren van de staat van atomen re quantumentanglement welke bevestigd was door onafhankelijke derden als ik het me goed herinner van een paar jaar terug.

Zelf neig ik er naar deze claim te geloven, maar totdat men meer bewijs levert is het gezond om sceptisch te blijven.
0bilbob
@MicBenSte8 juli 2021 23:27
claim geloof in nooit. Ik wil bewijs en feiten zien.
0djmexxc
@DarkeasterB8 juli 2021 17:15
Was het eerste wat ik dacht toen ik het las.
En dan moeten nog allee voorwaarden om aan bepaalde snelheden en eisen te voldoen niet net zo gebogen zijn dat ze binnen bepaalde specs vallen en kunnen claimen wat ze claimen.

En het is alleen maar een claim verder, iedereen kan van alles claimen.
0PvdVen777
@DarkeasterB8 juli 2021 19:20
Nee, maar dat geld zeker niet alleen voor Chinese claims. Elke claim waarbij het hoofddoel eerder lijkt te zijn dat men in het nieuws komt moet je met een gezonde scepsis benaderen en een korreltje zout nemen.

Voorbeeldjes : Hoe vaak heeft men inmiddels leven en water pp Mars gevonden en hoe regelmatig is er weer de nieuwste revolutionaire accu technologie aangekondigd !?

Neemt niet weg dat de Chinezen echt wel capabel zijn en met hun mentaliteit lopen ze soms erg snel in als ze hun zinnen ergens op hebben gezet.
+1tomhelmer
@DarkeasterB8 juli 2021 14:22
Bij mensenrechten en bijvoorbeeld de miljoenen doden die Mao op zijn geweten heeft vinden de Chinezen waarheid een lastig begrip. Op het gebied van technologische ontwikkeling en verduurzaming staan ze veel sterker. Daar maken ze juist méér waar dan ze verkondigen.
+1BadRespawn

@tomhelmer8 juli 2021 19:11
Op het gebied van technologische ontwikkeling en verduurzaming staan ze veel sterker. Daar maken ze juist méér waar dan ze verkondigen.
Niet helemaal.

Inside the 'shadowy world' of China's fake science research black market
https://www.abc.net.au/ne...rch-black-market/10238730

Fraud Scandals Sap China’s Dream of Becoming a Science Superpower
https://www.nytimes.com/2...ience-fraud-scandals.html
0Zyphlan

@tomhelmer8 juli 2021 14:41
Helaas heeft hij een punt. Kunnen we allemaal nog made in China 2025 herrineren?

Ik ben ook nogal sceptisch want de claims wanneer het aankomt op Microprocessors zoals @ELD meldt bleek vooral heel veel grote woorden te zijn, maar 0 inhoud.

Het probleem in China is dat als ze zoiets publiceren ze door de CCP op het stokpaardje worden gezet en dan weer extra funding krijgen.
On March 5, Wuhan Hongxin (HSMC), a Chinese semiconductor and chip-manufacturing company with a total planned investment of more than 15 billion USD, officially announced its bankruptcy and laid off 240 employees. The project was the largest chip-manufacturing project in China, twice the size of the New York-listed SMIC. It was launched in November 2017 and was once seen as the future and hope of China's chip industry. But it fell apart in just 4 years.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uQ-4Iw8OsCg

Sidenote : Als het onafhankelijk geverifieerd kan worden dan zeg ik goed gedaan maar helemaal bij china door het verleden ga ik toch voor : trust, but verify.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zyphlan op 8 juli 2021 14:51]

0mae-t.net
@Elefant9 juli 2021 02:33
Dat Mao dood is, klopt. Dat ze hem daarna afgevallen zijn opzich ook nog wel, maar de rest van je post... Voor een fatsoenlijke debunk verwijs ik naar hierboven. Voor degenen die dat niet helemaal willen lezen geef ik als tldr dat je de propaganda wel heel netjes napraat.
+1Zyphlan

@Elefant8 juli 2021 17:41
Alvast excuses aan de lezers voor de superlange post alleen vereist Elefant ze post zoveel correctie omdat er zoveel propaganda gedeeltes op elkaar gegooid worden dat ik het wel bijna een boekwerk moet maken. Ik reageer nu alleen op ze eerste 2 punten mocht die niet met -1 weg gecijferd worden dan kan ik de andere 5 alineas ontkrachten met feiten maar elke alinea kost 1-2 uur aangezien ik bij de feiten blijf, dus moet alle bronvermeldingen er weer bij zoeken :)

-------
Ok Elefant dit wordt een lang betoog want we gaan even de feiten van mening onderscheiden in je stuk hierboven :).

Gelieve in het vervolg ook bronvermelding te gebruiken want dit is letterlijk de CCP staatspropaganda wat je hier staat na te praten op zon beetje alle punten en de meeste lezers gaan niet alles na lopen zoeken en gokken dat het wel zou kloppen omdat je het wel met veel overtuiging brengt, gelukkig voor jou doe ik wel me due dilligence en me bronvermeldingen.

First off:

Het afdoen van tientallen miljoenen doden en dingen zoals organ harvesting , genocide , dictatuur , verplichte abortus , hongernood met het argument : ja dat is niet dezelfde regering noem ik absoluut walgelijk, als het niet dezelfde regering is waarom wordt mao dan nog steeds als een keizer geeerd door de CCP.

1: Hij staat op al het geld
2: Dat schilderij van 10x10 meter bij tianenmen square zullen we maar negeren? :)

Je kunt niet beweren dat het een andere partij is zo werkt het simpelweg niet.
De CCP is de CCP al 100 jaar lang, het is niet een CCP 2.0 geworden of een CKP of een andere naam en ze onderschrijven nog steeds alles waar ze voor gestaan hebben de laatste 100 jaar.

Ok voorwoord klaar : Nu gaan we in op je stuk :)
In the West, Mao is known for the tremendous suffering his policies caused: the tens of millions who perished during the Great Leap Forward and the millions persecuted during the Cultural Revolution. Chinese citizens are not unaware of Mao’s follies, but many see Mao as a national hero nonetheless — someone who successfully liberated the country from Japanese occupation and from Western imperialist exploitation dating to the 19th-century Opium Wars.
Dit is hoe de inwoners van China het leren maar kijken we naar de feiten dan had de CCP zo goed als niks te maken met de oorlog tegen Japan. De KMT heeft de oorlog gewonnen van de japanners de CCP heeft zich afzijdig gehouden zodat ze later de macht konden overnemen.
As it turned, he needn’t have worried as the CCP under Deng Xiaoping decided it was not in the Party’s interest to acknowledge it had nearly destroyed the county many times over in its first 25 years in power. Instead, the CCP has devoted considerable resources to systematically rewriting history — or at the very least burying it. Unlike in Japan, where history is distorted by hardline leaders, in China distorting history is the official state policy. Meanwhile, taking the correct view of history is illegal — which is why books like Tombstone are banned..
However, along with criticizing Japan, Xi and the PBSC also used the Victory Day celebrations to praise the CCP itself. As Shannon writes, the Victory Day holiday “also served as a celebration of the Chinese Communist Party’s role in defeating Japan — and more than that, in saving China from its century of humiliation…. Xi credited the CCP with spearheading the movement to unite all of China’s people in opposition to Japan. To Xi Jinping, the deciding factors in the war were the ‘great national spirit’ of the Chinese people — particularly, their patriotism — and the leadership of the CCP.”
While the KMT were busy uniting the country and fighting the Japanese military, CCP forces spent much of the early part of the war hiding in the mountains to avoid battle. As the KMT was decimated by the Japanese military, it was forced to retreat further south. At the same time, the Japanese forces largely focused on securing control of Chinese cities and strategic infrastructure, while ignoring China’s massive countryside. Thus, the KMT’s efforts to actually defend China created a power vacuum in rural areas, which the CCP came out of hiding to seize. It used its control over these villages to perfect its propaganda and political efforts, and hid among the population to avoid fighting the Japanese army. According to Soviet military advisers stationed in CCP-controlled areas at the time, the CCP also used this land to grow opium to fund its growing operations.
Opium vinden ze dan niet zo erg als ze er geld aan kunnen verdienen om het land over te nemen ;)

https://thediplomat.com/2...perial-japan-the-kmt-did/

De 2de wereldoorlog series in China zijn nogal populair om te laten zien hoe heldhaftig de CCP was tegen japan terwijl ze vooral heel goed waren in de KMT te laten vechten.

Helaas met zon beetje alle propaganda is dat feiten niet van belang zijn en het is natuurlijk ook wel handig als je kinderen vanaf de kleuterschool nationalisme gebaseerd op propaganda door de strot kan duwen en andere meningen resulteert in een bezoekje van de public security office.


---
Volgende punt : De opiumoorlog

De opiumoorlog betreft een periode zelfs voordat de CCP opgericht werd en ook daar is het gewoon geschiedvervalsing wat de klok slaat in je stuk.

In de kern ging het erom dat China wel wou exporteren maar weigerde om hun eigen markt open te stellen ondanks meerdere aanvragen van de britten gesloten thuismarkt maar wel exporteren om oneerlijke voordelen te behouden ( blijkt er toch weinig veranderd te zijn in 180 jaar |:( )
In the 18th century the demand for Chinese luxury goods (particularly silk, porcelain, and tea) created a trade imbalance between China and Britain. European silver flowed into China through the Canton System, which confined incoming foreign trade to the southern port city of Canton. To counter this imbalance, the British East India Company began to grow opium in Bengal and allowed private British merchants to sell opium to Chinese smugglers for illegal sale in China. The influx of narcotics reversed the Chinese trade surplus, drained the economy of silver, and increased the numbers of opium addicts inside the country, outcomes that seriously worried Chinese officials.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/First_Opium_War

Maar met jouw redenatie dit betreft iets van 180 jaar geleden (toen bestond de CCP trouwens ook nog niet), wij gaan ook niet bij elk argument met de duitsers lopen schreeuwen over iets wat letterlijk onze oudere generatie nog heeft meegemaakt of welke regel mogen we hanteren?

Mogen we schadevergoeding eisen en alle slechte dingen van Nederland de schuld geven aan de italianen omdat de romeinen ons hebben overgenomen of de spanjaarden dat was ook paar honderd jaar geleden?

Waar trek jij de lijn?

Het is het verleden en elk land heeft oorlogen verloren en gewonnen en op 1 of andere manier is het taiwan wel gelukt ondanks dat die ook de 100 years of humiliation zoals ze het zo mooi noemen heeft meegemaakt?

Komt het de CCP misschien wel harstikke mooi uit om de buitenlanders de schuld te geven van alles helemaal omdat taiwan ook han-chinezen betreft en het hun wel gelukt is door democratie om niet in de middle income trap te vallen.

Het betrof dus chinese smokkelaars die het aan hun eigen volk verkochten en niet britten die in china het verkochten alhoewel als je wilt dat ik hem zo oppak kan het ook maar dan kan amerika nu ook een oorlog starten omdat China maar al te graag fentanyl verkoopt aan drugsdealers :)
For years, China has been a primary source of fentanyl trafficked into the United States. It is a powerful prescription drug for severe pain that's made and sold illegally. It led to more than 37,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2019, part of a national opioid crisis that has worsened this year during the coronavirus pandemic, according to federal health authorities.

Under international pressure, China's government banned the production and sale of fentanyl and many of its variants in May 2019, resulting in a significant reduction in the country's illicit fentanyl trade.
Mocht je op dit gedeelte alvast besluiten om te antwoorden dan zie ik toch graag wat goede bronvermeldingen ( en nee CGTN of de chinese staatskrant is niet een bron ) want ik zie toch vooral een mening die je verkondigt als feit ( wat het dus niet is) .

Organ Harvesting: Nee doen we niet maar dan lees je de laatste alinea en je moet ze uiteraard op hun blauwe ogen geloven.
The Chinese government long denied all accusations of organ harvesting.[10] However, the failure of Chinese authorities to effectively address or refute the charges has drawn attention and public condemnation from other governments, international organizations and medical societies. The parliaments of Canada and the European Union, as well as the House of Representatives, have adopted resolutions condemning the forced organ harvesting from Falun Gong prisoners of conscience.[1] United Nations Special Rapporteurs have called on the Chinese government to account for the sources of organs used in transplant practices, and the World Medical Association, the American Society of Transplantation and the Transplantation Society have called for sanctions on Chinese medical authorities. Several countries have also taken or considered measures to deter their citizens from travelling to China for the purpose of obtaining organs. A documentary on organ harvesting from Falun Gong practitioners, Human Harvest, received a 2014 Peabody Award recognizing excellence in broadcast journalism.[11] China eventually admitted that it had engaged in systematic organ harvesting from death row prisoners,[10] though it denies that such an organ harvesting program is ongoing.[1]
https://en.wikipedia.org/...ng_practitioners_in_China
A report published in June used official Chinese documents and survivor testimonies to show that the state has enacted a policy of mass sterilisation and compulsory intrauterine device (IUD) use on ethnic minority women. Just 1.8 per cent of China’s population live in Xinjiang, yet 80 per cent of the country’s new IUD placements were performed in the mostly Uighur region. Birth rates collapsed and natural population growth fell 84 per cent in the two largest regional prefectures from 2015-18.
https://www.newstatesman....a-has-abused-uighur-women

Zeker ook allemaal propaganda van het westen alhoewel hoe verklaar je dan dat er in 1 klap een stuk minder kinderen zijn. Moslims staan er nou ook niet om bekend een hele grote fan van IUD te zijn

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zyphlan op 8 juli 2021 18:11]

+1DrWaltman
@Elefant9 juli 2021 00:50
"Waar haal je die informatie vandaan? Dat zweeft vooral rond in Christelijke kringen die China zien als het rijk van het kwaad."

Amnesty international. Het zweeft vooral in jouw hoofd dat dit niet zo is, het gebeurt nu bij oeigoeren in kampen die jij steeds blijft negeren. Altijd weer naar anderen wijzen.

"Waarom zou Mao er niet op staan. " Zelfde reden waarom Duitsland Hitler er niet op heeft staan?

"Alleen al daarom heb ik meer vertrouwen in China. Als je naar de Chinese staatszender gaat wordt er op een nette en inhoudelijke manier gediscussieerd en nodigen ze ook mensen met gevarieerde de meningen uit. Het is dan ook volkomen duidelijk dat de agressie van één kant komt."

Dat komt het inderdaad als je alleen daar naar kijkt. Wederom zeg je niks over oeigoeren, Hong-Kong, Tibet,. Je blijft systematische onderdrukking ontkennen, je blijft het feit negeren dat de hele bevolking gecontroleerd wordt op tegenspraak.

Je blijft constant verwijzen naar hoe slecht anderen zijn maar inhoudelijk reageren op de courante misstanden in China doe je niet.
+1jordynegen11
8 juli 2021 14:03
Dat is wel veelbelovend zeg als dat allemaal waar is. Kwa tijdwinst maar ik denk ook kwa energieverbruik.

Als je een supercomputer 8 jaar moeten laten draaien dan is dit een stukje zuiniger denk?
+1hooibergje
@jordynegen118 juli 2021 14:08
Ongewtijfeld, maar dan is dit rekenwerk voor een specifieke showcase waarin quantumcomputers juist heel goed zijn, en transistorcomputers heel slecht.
+1Alxndr
@jordynegen118 juli 2021 16:18
uit de gelinkte paper (pagina 5):
theoretically it would cost a total of 1.10×10^22 and 2.08×10^24 floating point operations, respectively, to reproduce the same results
11 miljoen tot 2.08 miljard petaFLOPS - allemachtig wat een getallen
+1ELD
8 juli 2021 14:20
Interessant, moeilijk om direct voor waar aan te nemen, wat jammer is. Een paar maanden geleden was er ook een artikel dat China 7nm processors kon maken in haar eigen fabs zonder gebruik te maken van westerse technologie. Bij het lezen van een deep dive artikel hierover bleek de waarheid toch anders te zijn.

Ik wacht wel op een artikel van een betrouwbare bron die verder ingaat op de bevindingen/experiment.
+1janbaarda
@ELD8 juli 2021 14:49
Ja, bij dit soort claims moet je heel voorzichtig zijn. Pas geleden moest een team van TUD nog officieel op een quantum claim terugkomen. Desalnietemin wordt er wereldwijd vooruitgang geboekt.
+1Morkatog
8 juli 2021 15:06
Het artikel mag imo wat duidelijker. De tekst "In een publicatie zeggen de wetenschappers een rekensom te hebben opgelost in 1,2 uur met 56 qubits" alleen zegt bijvoorbeeld niet zo veel. De rekensom 1+1 los ik in minder dan een seconde op, dat zegt ook niet veel.

Nu neem ik vooral uit het artikel mee 'Chinese onderzoekers zeggen de snelste quantumcomputer tot nu toe te hebben ontwikkeld', maar verder weet ik nog weinig zonder zelf de paper van deze wetenschappers en die van Google door te nemen.
+1BadRespawn

@Morkatog8 juli 2021 19:15
De tekst "In een publicatie zeggen de wetenschappers een rekensom te hebben opgelost in 1,2 uur met 56 qubits" alleen zegt bijvoorbeeld niet zo veel.
Er staat meer dan alleen dat: ...iets waar 'de krachtigste supercomputer zeker acht jaar over zou doen'.
+1vinkjb
8 juli 2021 15:06
Kunnen ze nou niet eens zo'n SUPER computer loslaten bij bedrijven die gehackt zijn om de boel te ontsleutelen....dat zou dan toch niet zo moeilijk moeten zijn
+1Empror1
@vinkjb8 juli 2021 16:38
Voor dit soort doeleinden worden altijd algoritmen gebruikt waar die computer goed in is en een 'traditionele' computer juist niet. Vaak worden de prestaties dan ook nog vergeleken met een hypothetische situatie waarin zo'n traditionele computer hetzelfde algoritme zou gebruiken, zelfs als dat voor quantum computers geoptimaliseerd is en voor traditionele juist niet. Het is niet zo dat er daadwerkelijk een supercomputer bijna 8 jaar heeft staan rekenen en een quantumcomputer dit nu even in 72 minuten heeft gedaan.

Voordat quantumcomputers toepasbaar zijn tegen ransomware gaat nog wel lang duren. Misschien ook maar goed, want anders kan je ze ook gebruiken bij de beveiliging van normaal betaalverkeer en het zou toch vervelend zijn als we het internet niet meer kunnen gebruiken voor financiële transacties.
+1Tweddy
8 juli 2021 15:20
In combinatie met de ontwikkeling van AI zal dit soort rekenkracht tot ongelofelijke nieuwe toepassingen gaan leiden.
0MrBasta
8 juli 2021 14:17
Wat is "1,2 uur" een rare manier om tijdsduur te omschrijven. Is het nu 90 minuten (anderhalf uur) of 72 minuten (1 uur en 20% van een uur) of 80 minuten (1 uur en 20 minuten)
+1Generaal Pep
@MrBasta8 juli 2021 14:33
1,2 uur = 72 minuten
+1Tweddy
@Generaal Pep8 juli 2021 15:20
Vrij lastige som ook lijkt me. Dat er zo lang voor nodig is om het op te lossen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tweddy op 8 juli 2021 15:21]

0Patrick_Wolf
@Tweddy8 juli 2021 17:04
In ieder geval duurde het geen 8 jaar
+1Goldwing1973
@MrBasta8 juli 2021 14:26
Het staat ook zo in het bron artikel, "in 1.2 hours but will take at least an unreasonable time for anysupercomputers."
Maar als je een google opdracht doet naar "1.2 hours" dan zie je dat het 72 minuten is, 1 uur + 20% van een uur.
+1WORPspeed
@MrBasta8 juli 2021 14:39
Hoe zou je ooit bij 90 minuten komen?
Dat zou 1,5 uur zijn, niet 1,2 uur

80minuten zou ik nog kunnen snappen. 1uur20minuten (t zou fout zijn, maar een begrijpelijke fout)
0bbob

8 juli 2021 14:08
Het is gewoon technologische ontwikkeling.
Heel eenvoudig kijk naar 100 jaar geleden
50 jaar geleden
25 jaar
15 jaar
10 jaar
5 jaar

Op vele gebieden zijn zaken ook exponentieel sneller geworden.
Dat het dus alleen maar sneller gaat is niet onlogisch.
Over 1 jaar of paar maanden lees je dan weer ander record in ander land met meer qbits, 6 maanden later weer. echt nieuws is dat ook niet, het is gewoon ontwikkeling.

Wat het wel laat zien is dat met deze computers complexe berekeningen veel sneller opgelost kunnen worden. Hierdoor kan men naar andere materialen kijken waardoor op vele gebieden ook weer nieuwe dingen gedaan kunnen worden.

Over 15 jaar loop je dan misschien met zo een supercomputer van nu in je broekzak.
+1boner
@bbob8 juli 2021 14:43
De wet van Moore is ook exponentiele groei
0bbob

@boner8 juli 2021 15:49
pff daar komt die wet van moore weer. Die wet is geen wet van moore het heeft puur te maken met algemene ontwikkeling. Daarnaast qbits past ook helemaal niet in de definitie die moore ooit gegeven heeft.
0BadRespawn

@bbob8 juli 2021 19:29
pff daar komt die wet van moore weer. Die wet is geen wet van moore het heeft puur te maken met algemene ontwikkeling.
In dezelfde hoeveelheid tijd dat computers zo'n beetje een factor 100.000 sneller en zuiniger zijn geworden, zijn bvb auto's bij lange na niet zoveel sneller en zuiniger geworden. Niet alle ontwikkeling gaat exponentieel, en ook dingen die over een periode wel exponentieel toe nemen blijven dat niet altijd doen.
+1Empror1
@bbob8 juli 2021 16:30
Over 1 jaar of paar maanden lees je dan weer ander record in ander land met meer qbits, 6 maanden later weer. echt nieuws is dat ook niet, het is gewoon ontwikkeling.
Ontwikkeling over technologie is wel waar deze site over gaat.
0joo5ty
8 juli 2021 17:12
Zullen de studenten als proef het Bitcoin netwerk aanvallen en gelijk daarmee de hele investering kunnen terugverdienen?
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

