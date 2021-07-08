Chinese onderzoekers zeggen krachtigste quantumcomputer te hebben ontwikkeld

Chinese wetenschappers claimen de krachtigste quantumcomputer tot nu toe te hebben gemaakt. In een publicatie zeggen de wetenschappers een rekensom te hebben opgelost in 1,2 uur met 56 qubits, waarmee de computer krachtiger zou zijn dan die van Google.

De resultaten werden gehaald op de Zuchongzhi-quantumcomputer die is gemaakt door een Chinees team van de Universiteit van Wetenschap en Technologie in Shanghai. De onderzoekers beschrijven hun resultaten in een paper op ArXiv. Daarin staat hoe ze Zuchongzhi de outputdistributie van willekeurige quantum circuits lieten berekenen. Volgens de wetenschappers is die rekensom 'honderd keer ingewikkelder' dan de berekening die Google in 2019 liet uitvoeren. Dat gebeurde met een computer die een Sycamore-quantumprocessor had met 54 qubits. Tot nu toe gold dat als de snelste quantumcomputerberekening tot nu toe.

De computer van de Chinese wetenschappers zou maximaal 66 qubits hebben, maar voor deze berekening zouden er 56 zijn gebruikt. De wetenschappers zeggen dat een oefenberekening in 1,2 uur werd uitgevoerd, iets waar 'de krachtigste supercomputer zeker acht jaar over zou doen'. Volgens de wetenschappers toont de berekening aan hoeveel de kracht van de quantumcomputer exponentieel groeit als er meer qubits worden ingezet.

Een eerdere quantumcomputer van de Chinese wetenschappers, Jiuzhang, maakte in 2019 ook al berekeningen op 53 qubits, maar die computer was maar voor één taak geschikt. Zuchongzhi kan worden geprogrammeerd om verschillende soorten taken uit te voeren.