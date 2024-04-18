Bitwarden is een crossplatform- en opensourcewachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals het kunnen opslaan van totp-codes, inloggen met een YubiKey en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. Sinds versie 2024.2.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bitwarden 2024.3.1

With recent migrations to a new permissions structure that brings greater collections management flexibility to your organization, vault items that are not assigned to a specific collection are now no longer displayed in your Password Manager All vaults view. Learn how to access these items.

New languages available for Bitwarden apps: With the contributions of community translators, new language options are now available across Bitwarden apps! See a complete list of languages here. Learn more about contributing to Bitwarden localization here.

Desktop app hardware acceleration: Bitwarden desktop apps now have an option to turn on or off hardware acceleration to optimize performance. This setting is enabled by default.

Bulk assign items to collections: Organization items can be assigned to collections in bulk from the Admin Console. Learn more here.

Bitwarden 2024.3.0

This release includes: