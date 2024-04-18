Software-update: Bitwarden 2024.4.1

Bitwarden logo (79 pix) Bitwarden is een crossplatform- en opensourcewachtwoordbeheerdienst die persoonlijke gegevens in een versleutelde digitale kluis opslaat. Het is in de basis gratis te gebruiken en voor een klein bedrag per jaar is er toegang tot diverse extra's, zoals het kunnen opslaan van totp-codes, inloggen met een YubiKey en opslagcapaciteit voor bijlagen. Bitwarden is beschikbaar online, als desktopclient, als mobiele app en als plug-in voor diverse webbrowsers. Sinds versie 2024.2.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bitwarden 2024.3.1

With recent migrations to a new permissions structure that brings greater collections management flexibility to your organization, vault items that are not assigned to a specific collection are now no longer displayed in your Password Manager All vaults view. Learn how to access these items.

Password Manager
  • New languages available for Bitwarden apps: With the contributions of community translators, new language options are now available across Bitwarden apps! See a complete list of languages here. Learn more about contributing to Bitwarden localization here.
  • Desktop app hardware acceleration: Bitwarden desktop apps now have an option to turn on or off hardware acceleration to optimize performance. This setting is enabled by default.
Admin Console
  • Bulk assign items to collections: Organization items can be assigned to collections in bulk from the Admin Console. Learn more here.

Bitwarden 2024.3.0

This release includes:

Self-hosting
  • New logs functionality for Linux deployments: Linux deployments using the standard bitwarden.sh shell script can now use a new option to download compressed log files (see here).

Bitwarden

Versienummer 2024.4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Bitwarden
Download https://bitwarden.com/download
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

18-04-2024 07:08
submitter: Munchie

18-04-2024 • 07:08

30

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: Bitwarden

Reacties (30)

jcbvm 18 april 2024 07:14
Wellicht interessant om te vermelden, bitwarden is op dit moment bezig om haar Android en iOS apps volledig te herschrijven in native formaat.

Ze gebruiken nu Xamarin, echter liepen ze daar tegen beperkingen aan bij het implementeren van passkeys. Ze stappen daarom tijdelijk eerst over op Maui (opvolger van xamarin) waarin passkey support zit. Later dit jaar volgt de overstap op native apps.

De Maui app is als het goed is in beta op dit moment voor iOS via TestFlight.
maartenvdezz @jcbvm18 april 2024 08:21
Super waardevolle toevoeging, thanks! Kun je ook de bron(nen) delen?
robbinkg @maartenvdezz18 april 2024 08:43
https://www.reddit.com/r/..._of_the_bitwarden_mobile/
AibohphobiA BoB @jcbvm18 april 2024 08:46
Hopelijk wordt het dan ook wat sneller op Android, want nu is het niet vooruit te branden.
Bose321 @AibohphobiA BoB18 april 2024 08:59
Geen last van op de telefoon van mij en mijn vriendin. Bedoel je altijd of het openen in eerste instantie?
AibohphobiA BoB @Bose32118 april 2024 09:01
Bij het invullen van een wachtwoord op een website.
Ik moet eerst 10x heen en weer gaan tussen de naam en wachtwoord voor de opties van Bitwarden komen.
Clevergyno @AibohphobiA BoB18 april 2024 09:05
Oke, ben ik dus niet de enige. Is echt de app, want gebeurd zowel op een 8 gen 3 telefoon en al mijn vorige. Als je de app opent is het ook een drama.
AibohphobiA BoB @Clevergyno18 april 2024 09:14
Maar @Bose321 bracht mij wel op een idee, misschien is het iets anders, de browser bijvoorbeeld.
Zojuist getest met Vivaldi en Firefox en dan is het ineens wel snel.
Maar Chrome en Edge zijn bij mij erg traag.
Jazco2nd @AibohphobiA BoB18 april 2024 09:25
Herken ik totaal niet.
Android 14. Maar ook probleemloos met eerdere versies. Ik gebruik wel alleen maar Firefox browser en niets anders.
Bose321 @AibohphobiA BoB18 april 2024 09:53
Ah dat ja. Dat is volgens mij heel afhankelijk van de browser. Want dat heb ik soms in Edge ook, maar in Firefox bijna nooit.
Jazco2nd @jcbvm18 april 2024 09:29
Ik dacht juist dat ze zouden stoppen met Microsoft .Net development tools..
tojnk 18 april 2024 08:49
Misschien ook nog goed om te vermelden: er is Vaultwarden, een onofficiele server voor Bitwarden. Als je dit zelf host kan je gewoon met de officiele Bitwarden client connecten en hebt je wel gratis totp-codes.
Room42 @tojnk18 april 2024 16:29
Ik vind 10 dollar per jaar echt een belachelijk goeie prijs voor een product als Bitwarden. En Vaultwarden bestaat door het werk dat Bitwarden erin steekt, dus ik zou sowieso adviseren een Bitwarden subscriptie te nemen, ook als je Vaultwarden zelf host.
rally @tojnk18 april 2024 08:58
Ik heb daar altijd een beetje moreel bezwaar tegen. Daar zitten veel mensen hard te werken om een mooi (en veilig) product te maken, en dan er niet voor betalen.

Het is wel een beetje geven en nemen vindt ik.
Jazco2nd @rally18 april 2024 09:27
Huh, wat bedoel je precies?

Als je Vaultwarden wil steunen kan dat gewoon:
https://github.com/sponsors/dani-garcia
rally @Jazco2nd18 april 2024 11:58
Dat klopt, maar is op basis van vrijwilligheid. En dat verdienmodel is aanzienlijk minder gunstig dan op basis van een abonnement.

Maar het uiteindelijk een open source model. Dus een expliciete keuze van de ontwikkelaars.
RobertMe
@rally18 april 2024 12:09
Bitwarden biedt toch ook een gratis product aan. Dus "er niet voor betalen" is sowieso al een keuze die Bitwarden je geeft. En daarmee IMO een rare opmerking v.w.b. "ik heb moreel bezwaar ertegen". En ja, uiteraard doel je primair op het gebruik van premium features, maar toch. En als Bitwarden dat wilde konden ze die premium features vast ook achter een betaalt model in de client zetten, onafhankelijk van de server (implementatie), maar dat hebben ze dus niet gedaan.

Daarnaast was er v.w.b. self hosted niet echt een optie. Bitwarden kon je wel zelf hosten, maar was een draak van een totaalpakket (incl SQL server als database and what not). Met Vaultwarden heb je gewoon een single executable die standaard SQLite gebruikt als database (MySQL & Postgresql kan ook). Dat is dus een stuk makkelijker voor als je het zelf wilt hosten. Echter is er intussen ook een nieuwe implementatie vanuit Bitwarden zelf die ook makkelijker is om zelf te draaien. Neem wel aan dat de betaalde features ook daarin nog steeds betaald zijn.
FeronIT @rally18 april 2024 18:59
Daarom gebruik ik Vaultwarden maar heb ik ook een abo bij Bitwarden
bytemaster460 @rally18 april 2024 20:06
Het wordt toch gewoon legaal gratis aangeboden? Dat is ook een vorm van reclame. Je kunt ook doneren als je dat graag wil.
maevian 18 april 2024 07:38
Ik wacht nog altijd op de ondersteuning voor FIDO in de Linux cliënt. Snap echt niet waarom dit nog altijd niet kan.
The Zep Man
@maevian18 april 2024 08:00
FIDO2 werkt toch gewoon via de web vault en via extensies in browsers? In Linux zijn er andere manieren om FIDO2 in het OS te gebruiken die beter integreren (zoals PAM).

Het enige dat je mist is inloggen op Bitwarden met FIDO2 via de desktopapplicatie, maar alle functionaliteit wordt ook ontsloten via de andere twee genoemde wegen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 22 juli 2024 16:52]

maevian @The Zep Man18 april 2024 14:08
Ik zou toch ook graag kunnen inloggen op de desktop applicatie, nu heb ik specifiek daarvoor TOTP moeten configureren op mijn account
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@maevian18 april 2024 08:22
Dat is inderdaad een gemis. Hopelijk komt dit in de nabije toekomst. Het lijkt helaas niet op de roadmap te staan: public facing roadmap jan 2024
StormRider @maevian18 april 2024 12:15
Kijk je niet blind op Fido. Dit is enkel een 2e Authenticatie stap voor de web server. Stel de Azure DB server van Bitwarden wordt gehackt, dan hebben hackers enkel je wachtwoord nodig.

Stel dus altijd een moeilijke wachtzin in!

Ik dacht icm Fido een wachtwoord van 15 cijfers en letters te kunnen gebruiken, maar helaas.
Fido is handig, maar Bitwarden beschermt de webserver ook echt wel tegen bruto force pogingen. Fido is hier een extra laag op zover ik begrijp. Maar roast mij natuurlijk even ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door StormRider op 22 juli 2024 16:52]

maevian @StormRider18 april 2024 14:10
Gebruik FIDO gewoon als 2FA omdat ik het handiger vind, mijn sleutel heb ik altijd bij me en geraakt nooit zonder batterij.
Heaget 18 april 2024 08:18
Het enige wat ik echt mis tov bijvoorbeeld de kluis van Norton is de login met apparaat optie. Ja Bitwarden heeft een aanmelden met apparaat functie, dat werkt super. Maar als je kluis extensie in de browser bijvoorbeeld vergrendeld moet je altijd met pin, wachtwoord of biometrie ontgrendelen. Persoonlijk vind ik het fijner om dat met mijn mobiel te doen, en aangezien de functie er al deels in zit zou dat relatief makkelijk te realiseren moeten zijn.
beerse @Heaget18 april 2024 08:45
Het is een beetje afhankelijk van je desktop systeem, maar volgens mij zie ik hier en daar 'openen met ander apparaat' staan. Dat is volgens mij in het verlengde van de pass-key integratie: Ik heb bitwarden waar mogelijk ingestreld om de passkey opslag te zijn en op systemen die zelf passkey ondersteunen die passkey te gebruiken om bitwarden te ontsluiten.
Heaget @beerse18 april 2024 11:03
...foutje gemaakt met posten, sorry

[Reactie gewijzigd door Heaget op 22 juli 2024 16:52]

roelofz @Heaget18 april 2024 08:48
Dat kan wel via een omweg met de DUO app, stel je webapp in op afmelden bij time out en login via device, hierna kun je zowel via de IOS app als daarna de DUO app aanmelden. Toegegeven, op hetzelfde IOS device, dus een spof in security optiek, maar wel via 2 bronnen dat je aan moet melden, Bitwarden app en DUO als push app. DUO is hiervoor gratis af te nemen (is onderdeel van Cisco).

Ik zie nu dat je zonder DUO ook al een antwoord hebt op je vraag :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door roelofz op 22 juli 2024 16:52]

Heaget @roelofz18 april 2024 11:05
Goed punt! Een andere app gebruiken zodat ik m'n kluis kan gebruiken gaat me dan weer te ver, maar inderdaad de actie instellen op afmelden in plaats van uitloggen werkt wel goed! Bedankt!

