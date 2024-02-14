Software-update: Visual Studio 2022 17.9.0

Visual Studio logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 17.9.0 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar in de smaken Community, Professional en Enterprise, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.9 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden; dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen van deze uitgave:

Visual Studio installation now requires .NET Framework 4.7.2

Starting with Visual Studio 17.9.0, you will need to have .NET Framework 4.7.2 or above installed on your machine to install Visual Studio. To avoid any installation issues, we recommend that you download and install .NET Framework 4.7.2 before installing Visual Studio 17.9 or later.

Support for MCD (Multi-Column Distribution) in SSDT

Users will be able to set the DW compatibility level during export now.

  • We have added a new database option in the Database Settings under the "Operational Tab". It is named as "DW Compatibility Level".
  • Possible values are Auto|10|20|30|40|50|9000 and it is only valid for Target - Microsoft Azure SQL Data Warehouse
Generated Commit Messages

Use the new generated Git commit message feature to help you describe your set of changes. To try it out, you'll need an active GitHub Copilot subscription and the preview GitHub Copilot Chat Extension.

Click on the “Add AI Generated Commit Message” sparkle pen icon in the Git Changes window to generate a suggestion. GitHub Copilot will look at the file changes in your commit, summarize them, and then describe each changes. You can then "Insert AI Suggestion" or "Discard." Share your feedback on this feature here. We've already resolved the following issue with the icon appearing. See details.

Open a Pull Request in Visual Studio or in Browser

To support GitHub and Azure DevOps users who prefer to use the browser view for creating pull requests, we've added a secondary link to help maintain current user flows.

Responsive Ref Labels in the Git Repository Window

Your branch and tag labels now resize responsively to make it easier to see which branches you're looking at in the Git graph.

Discover and Activate Subscriber Benefits

Your subscription comes with many additional benefits outside of the IDE. To discover and activate your benefits, you can now use the new diamond icon in the Visual Studio toolbar on the top right. This feature is only available for logged in Visual Studio Enterprise and Professional subscribers. When you click on the icon, you'll see the top benefits that developers love the most. You can also easily access your subscriber portal to find additional benefits such as training resources, support, and product downloads.

Microsoft Teams development tools (Teams Toolkit)

New AI Bot project template

Create a GPT-like chat bot for Teams using the Teams AI Library.

Teams App Test Tool

A new debug profile to debug, preview, and test your bot apps in a web browser experience with quick ways to mock Teams activity and chat experiences.

Adaptive Card Previewer

Select the new Preview button that appears when editing an Adaptive Card JSON file to get a side-by-side preview that live updates as you edit.

Run YAML steps with CodeLens

Select the new CodeLens triggers in teamsapp.yml or teamsapp.local.yml to quickly run a single lifecycle step.

Teams Toolkit documentation quick-link

View Teams Toolkit docs using a new menu in Project > Teams Toolkit > Teams Toolkit Documentation

Preview Features

This version of Teams Toolkit adds new project templates and features to support developing for Microsoft Copilot. Select Teams Toolkit: Develop Copilot Plugin in the Tools > Options > Preview Features menu.

Extend Copilot with a Message extension

After enabling the Preview features, use the new Custom Search Results project template to build a bot-based Message extension that is setup to extend Copilot as a plugin.

Teams Toolkit will check if your Microsoft 365 account has access to Copilot and warn you before you run your project.

AI Assistant Bot project template

Create a chat bot that connects to the OpenAI Assistants API using the Teams AI Library and build your own copilot-like experience.

Enhancements
  • Improved the account dialog for managing your Microsoft 365 identity for your apps with better recommendations for creating new M365 Developer accounts.
  • Updated Tab template to use the new interactive server rendering for Blazor in .NET 8.
  • Updated all project templates to support .NET 8.
Full text support in Code Search

In the all-in-one Code Search (Ctrl+T or Ctrl+,, you can now search for any word or string of characters across your solution, supplementing file and symbol results from your codebase. You can now search for local variable names, words in comments, parameter names, or any other string of characters across your codebase.

For a text-only view, you can filter down to just text results by doing one of the following:

  • Click the "text (x:)" button below the search bar,
  • Prefix your search query with "x:",
  • Use the keyboard shortcut Shift+Alt+F, or
  • Go to the menu option "Edit > Go To > Go To Text".

In the text-only experience, there are also the options to toggle "Match case", "Match whole word", and "Use regular expressions" through the button at the far right of the search bar. Read more about the full text support in Code Search here.

If you don't get the text filter button in the Code Search window, then you can manually enable it by turning on the preview feature "Tools > Options > Environment > Preview Features > Plain text search in All-In-One Search (requires restart)".

Multi-project configuration

Now, you can easily set up and save profiles for launching specific projects within a multi-project solution for streamlined debugging. Simplify working with complex solutions, enhance debugging efficiency, and effortlessly share configurations with your team.

Multi-folder Open Support

Now, you can open multiple folders in Visual Studio! Seamlessly work with a subset of folders or manage workloads spanning across unrelated folders on the same drive. Learn more about opening multiple folders!.

Microsoft Visual Studio

Versienummer 17.9.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

14-02-2024 • 10:18
submitter: danmark_ori

14-02-2024 • 10:18

22

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

29-05 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.3 9
22-05 Visual Studio 2022 17.14.2 1
14-05 Visual Studio 2022 17.14 0
09-04 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.6 0
26-03 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.5 1
12-03 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.3 8
27-02 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.2 0
21-02 Visual Studio 2022 17.13.1 1
12-02 Visual Studio 2022 17.13 2
15-01 Visual Studio 2022 17.12.4 4
Microsoft Visual Studio

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

CodeCaster 14 februari 2024 11:22
Er staat slechts zeven keer "AI" in deze release notes, zou de hype eindelijk afnemen? oOo
Jeldert @CodeCaster14 februari 2024 11:26
Wellicht worden de release notes vanaf nu door AI zelf geschreven.
Ligt er dus aan hoe groot de ego van die AI is :o
CodeCaster @Jeldert14 februari 2024 11:28
Iedereen die Outlook of Teams langer dan een dag heeft gebruikt, weet dat Microsoft niet aan dogfooding doet, dus nah. :+

[Reactie gewijzigd door CodeCaster op 22 juli 2024 18:15]

MeMoRy @CodeCaster14 februari 2024 11:46
Microsoft heeft hun focus op Azure gelegd, want dat brengt het meeste "duiten in het zakje". Ze willen dus maar al te graag dan mensen ML toepassingen gaan draaien op hun serverparken. Ka-ching.
Jeldert 14 februari 2024 10:47
17.8.7 is gisteren ook gereleased.
Voor als je niet direct naar een .0 release wilt.
diedie2 @Jeldert14 februari 2024 10:57
/noob hoe pak je die binnen? Want de VS Installer wil me direct 17.9 geven en ik wacht inderdaad liever op de 17.9.1
HerrPino @diedie214 februari 2024 12:26
Waarom wachten op 17.9.1, 17.9.2 en .3 zullen ook vast komen? Met andere woorden; wat maakt 17.9.0 anders dan iedere andere versie? Ik denk dat je eeuwig kunt wachten als je een product wil zonder issues.
diedie2 @HerrPino14 februari 2024 12:44
Omdat een .0 vaak nieuwe features bevat en als daar problemen mee zijn worden die meestal gefixt in de .1, toch zeker als de dringend/blokkerend zijn.

Als een .1 release lang op zich laat wachten neem ik alsnog de .0 binnen hoor :-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door diedie2 op 22 juli 2024 18:15]

gimbal @diedie214 februari 2024 18:01
Een stukje angst wat 20 jaar geleden wel gegrond was, maar sindsdien zijn de testtrajecten vele malen beter geworden. Je zou jezelf eens het huiswerk kunnen geven om terug de historie in te gaan en te sommeren waar een .1 release je daadwerkelijk geholpen zou hebben. Ik denk dat de lijst heel klein gaat zijn als je echt eerlijk gaat kijken naar welke features je daadwerkelijk gebruikt, wat een minimale subset zal zijn van het geheel.

Ikzelf heb het lang geleden al losgelaten. Ain't gonna happen... to me. En als dat het wel doet dan zet ik een voorgaande versie terug.
diedie2 @gimbal15 februari 2024 08:25
Vroeger was ik net het omgekeerde ;-) draaide vaak beta's en was zelfs een van de eerste om Vista op m'n laptop te hebben. Ik zou niet meer kunnen benoemen sinds wanneer en waarom ik die omslag heb gemaakt, voelt gewoon veiliger.
Jeldert @diedie214 februari 2024 11:24
Via deze pagina kan je de installer voor een specifieke versie downloaden ("Fixed version bootstrappers"): https://learn.microsoft.c...e-dates-and-build-numbers

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jeldert op 22 juli 2024 18:15]

diedie2 @Jeldert14 februari 2024 12:45
Bedankt!
Kevinp @Jeldert14 februari 2024 10:51
Geeft lekker veel vertrouwen in je product ;-). Dit geeft toch wel echt aan dat je een beta tester bent.
JustFogMaxi @Kevinp14 februari 2024 10:54
Geen problemen, ik draai zelf Preview releases...
Rub3s @JustFogMaxi14 februari 2024 13:18
Jij liever dan ik. Heb al wat zwarte sneeuw gehad met .0 releases.
biteMark 14 februari 2024 10:28
Ik wacht nog steeds op de officiele release van VisualStudio.Extensibility, die is al een tijd geleden aangekondigd en is al in preview maar verder hoor, zie of lees je er maar weinig meer over.
Sircuri @biteMark14 februari 2024 10:36
En het werkt ook nog helemaal niet. Je krijgt mega veel exceptions als je een extension in debug start op basis van dit framework.
R3ap4r @biteMark14 februari 2024 11:10
Gisteren nog op Visual Studio YT kanaal gezien :

https://learn.microsoft.c...tensibility/?view=vs-2022

https://www.youtube.com/l...i=vx7P2UzxCxUR8Pzf&t=2366
MeMoRy 14 februari 2024 11:44
Voor mij is het belangrijkste dat in deze versie de XAML in-app toolbar voor WinAppSDK1.4 EINDELIJK gefixt is voor multi-window toepassingen. Hebben we maaaaanden op moeten wachten...
Saven 14 februari 2024 11:20
Voor de mensen met een Mac misschien ook eens de moeite om https://zed.dev/ te checken. Is gigantisch veel sneller dan vscode, met name omdat het een native app is en geen Electron app zoals vscode (of Java zoals IntelliJ). Grappig genoeg komt dit uit de koker van de makers van Atom, waar vscode in feite op gebaseerd is. :)

Helaas nog geen Windows build, maar dat schijnt later wel te komen.
armageddon_2k1 @Saven14 februari 2024 11:48
IntelliJ is wel even een heel ander beest dan VSCode. VSCode is mooi hoor, maar ook die wordt takke langzaam met een beetje een grote repo van een Typescript project. Dan blaast WebStorm het gewoon voorbij, even afgezien van het feit dat dingen als unit-tests en wat al niet meer out-of-the-box werken.

En het idee dat Java traag is vrij 2001.

EDIT: Ben wel even begonnen om Zed te testen en het zit er wel gelikt uit moet ik zeggen. Maar net als in VSCode geen goeie between-package code-navigatie in monorepos. Iets wat al jaar en dag gemeengoed is bij de IntelliJ's.

[Reactie gewijzigd door armageddon_2k1 op 22 juli 2024 18:15]

Oon @Saven14 februari 2024 12:12
Zed is een leuk experiment in performance, maar nog lang geen volwaardige IDE op het niveau van VSCode, laat staan IntelliJ.
Daarnaast zijn IntelliJ en VSCode ook retesnel als je ze zonder plugins draait, die paar ms verschil in het openen van een bestand merk je niet en het grote voordeel van IntelliJ en VSCode is dat alle AI shit als plugins draait en niet ingebouwd zit.

