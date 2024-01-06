De vierde release candidate van Wine versie 9.0 is verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 29.243 titels, wat er 31 meer zijn dan twee weken geleden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze. Bugs fixed in 9.0-rc3 (total 35): #51314: vulkan-1:vulkan crashes on Windows with recent Radeon drivers

#51478: dinput:device8 breaks user32:input's test_keyboard_layout_name() in some locales ()

#52971: HardWest 2 (playtest) is broken with OpenGL/Vulkan backend

#53166: Star Wars : Fallen Order crashes at launch

#53726: Silent Hill 4: The Room low res videos are not played (needs CLSID_CMpegVideoCodec)

#54381: tightvnc viewer crashes on connection

#54878: WinSCP 5.21.1.12643 doesn't list files when Windows version is set to 10

#55005: Program Treecomp - some widgets are not drawn

#55061: Starcraft Remastered: blurry graphics / low resolution

#55161: IrfanView full screen mode creates an unneeded and uncalled for permanent overlaying panel

#55288: advapi32:registry & ntdll:reg - The 32-bit test_redirection() fails if run after the 64 WineTest

#55306: Cannot double click in the server browser in Worms Armageddon

#55327: user32:input - test_ActivateKeyboardLayout() fails on Windows 7 for the Spanish locale

#55328: user32:input - test_keyboard_layout_name() fails on Windows 7 for the Spanish locale

#55394: comctl32:listbox - test_LBS_NODATA() fails in Wine for the Hindi locale

#55439: RPG Maker game crashes

#55446: Using C run-time for unicode strings comparison breaks case insensitive LB_FINDSTRING

#55578: kernel32:loader - test_section_access() sometimes fails on Windows 8

#55582: Civilization 2 crashes when setting up new game

#55655: user32:dialog - test_IsDialogMessageA_proc() fails in the Hindi locale on Wine

#55667: kernel32:file - test_MapFile() fails on macOS

#55773: Railroad Tycoon 2 Platinum (Steam, GOG) crashes when changing to 800X600 resolution

#55903: Falcon BMS 4.37u3: game randomly fails to load 3D models

#55942: Crazy Chicken Approaching - Nebula Assertion and Visual C++ Runtime Library Errors

#55962: Program that mixes 32-bit and 64-bit typelibs fails to find a referenced typelib

#55967: app regression; SWATH stops working at all as of 8.18

#56001: Some shortcut keys don't work with winewayland when focus is lost and restored

#56015: SysTray doesn't work for (and crashes) WiseReminder

#56022: Wine 9.0-rc1 wayland: Cursor does not move on some surfaces

#56026: Wine 9.0-rc1 Wayland: Mouse buttons 3-6 do not work

#56033: winewayland.drv: Alt-shift to change the input language appears like Shift is pressed all the time

#56039: winecfg does no longer run after export WINEARCH=win32

#56046: Pegasus Mail 4.80 regression: Pointer does not change

#56048: winedbg --auto: shows incomplete modules list

#56053: Regression on fallout 3 in the new wow64 mode Bugs fixed in 9.0-rc4 (total 17): #4291: The menubar & toolbar of TresED are not displayed correctly.

#7106: Need for Speed 3 autorun crashes when starting setup

#26142: Civilization 4: Screen turns black on turn end with built-in msxml

#38039: linux console leaves in stty echo off mode after executing bash.exe from Wine

#40011: git-gui crashes on start

#45242: winedbg Internal crash when debugging win32

#51738: Bioshock Infinite crashes after intro with "mmap() failed: Cannot allocate memory"

#52159: cygwin/msys2: Unhandled page fault in 64-bit gdb.exe and python3.8.exe

#54256: Compile for wine under arm macOS (for running aarch64 windows apps) fails

#55540: IS Defense hangs after gameplay begins or has rendering glitches

#55637: dmime:dmime - test_performance_pmsg() sometimes fails due to bad timing on Windows and Wine

#55961: Multiple VST plugins have an invisible cursor

#56021: Wine 9.0-rc1 Wayland: In Sway full screen games don't run on full screen

#56023: Wine 9.0-rc1 Wayland: DPI problems

#56032: winedbg --gdb: gets terminated when target process exits

#56047: Won't build on FreeBSD, error: 'F_GETPATH' undeclared

#56110: Bejeweled 3: can't enable 3D acceleration