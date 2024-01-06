Software-update: Wine 9.0-rc4

Wine logo (75 pix) De vierde release candidate van Wine versie 9.0 is verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 29.243 titels, wat er 31 meer zijn dan twee weken geleden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • Bug fixes only, we are in code freeze.
Bugs fixed in 9.0-rc3 (total 35):
  • #51314: vulkan-1:vulkan crashes on Windows with recent Radeon drivers
  • #51478: dinput:device8 breaks user32:input's test_keyboard_layout_name() in some locales ()
  • #52971: HardWest 2 (playtest) is broken with OpenGL/Vulkan backend
  • #53166: Star Wars : Fallen Order crashes at launch
  • #53726: Silent Hill 4: The Room low res videos are not played (needs CLSID_CMpegVideoCodec)
  • #54381: tightvnc viewer crashes on connection
  • #54878: WinSCP 5.21.1.12643 doesn't list files when Windows version is set to 10
  • #55005: Program Treecomp - some widgets are not drawn
  • #55061: Starcraft Remastered: blurry graphics / low resolution
  • #55161: IrfanView full screen mode creates an unneeded and uncalled for permanent overlaying panel
  • #55288: advapi32:registry & ntdll:reg - The 32-bit test_redirection() fails if run after the 64 WineTest
  • #55306: Cannot double click in the server browser in Worms Armageddon
  • #55327: user32:input - test_ActivateKeyboardLayout() fails on Windows 7 for the Spanish locale
  • #55328: user32:input - test_keyboard_layout_name() fails on Windows 7 for the Spanish locale
  • #55394: comctl32:listbox - test_LBS_NODATA() fails in Wine for the Hindi locale
  • #55439: RPG Maker game crashes
  • #55446: Using C run-time for unicode strings comparison breaks case insensitive LB_FINDSTRING
  • #55578: kernel32:loader - test_section_access() sometimes fails on Windows 8
  • #55582: Civilization 2 crashes when setting up new game
  • #55655: user32:dialog - test_IsDialogMessageA_proc() fails in the Hindi locale on Wine
  • #55667: kernel32:file - test_MapFile() fails on macOS
  • #55773: Railroad Tycoon 2 Platinum (Steam, GOG) crashes when changing to 800X600 resolution
  • #55903: Falcon BMS 4.37u3: game randomly fails to load 3D models
  • #55942: Crazy Chicken Approaching - Nebula Assertion and Visual C++ Runtime Library Errors
  • #55962: Program that mixes 32-bit and 64-bit typelibs fails to find a referenced typelib
  • #55967: app regression; SWATH stops working at all as of 8.18
  • #56001: Some shortcut keys don't work with winewayland when focus is lost and restored
  • #56015: SysTray doesn't work for (and crashes) WiseReminder
  • #56022: Wine 9.0-rc1 wayland: Cursor does not move on some surfaces
  • #56026: Wine 9.0-rc1 Wayland: Mouse buttons 3-6 do not work
  • #56033: winewayland.drv: Alt-shift to change the input language appears like Shift is pressed all the time
  • #56039: winecfg does no longer run after export WINEARCH=win32
  • #56046: Pegasus Mail 4.80 regression: Pointer does not change
  • #56048: winedbg --auto: shows incomplete modules list
  • #56053: Regression on fallout 3 in the new wow64 mode
Bugs fixed in 9.0-rc4 (total 17):
  • #4291: The menubar & toolbar of TresED are not displayed correctly.
  • #7106: Need for Speed 3 autorun crashes when starting setup
  • #26142: Civilization 4: Screen turns black on turn end with built-in msxml
  • #38039: linux console leaves in stty echo off mode after executing bash.exe from Wine
  • #40011: git-gui crashes on start
  • #45242: winedbg Internal crash when debugging win32
  • #51738: Bioshock Infinite crashes after intro with "mmap() failed: Cannot allocate memory"
  • #52159: cygwin/msys2: Unhandled page fault in 64-bit gdb.exe and python3.8.exe
  • #54256: Compile for wine under arm macOS (for running aarch64 windows apps) fails
  • #55540: IS Defense hangs after gameplay begins or has rendering glitches
  • #55637: dmime:dmime - test_performance_pmsg() sometimes fails due to bad timing on Windows and Wine
  • #55961: Multiple VST plugins have an invisible cursor
  • #56021: Wine 9.0-rc1 Wayland: In Sway full screen games don't run on full screen
  • #56023: Wine 9.0-rc1 Wayland: DPI problems
  • #56032: winedbg --gdb: gets terminated when target process exits
  • #56047: Won't build on FreeBSD, error: 'F_GETPATH' undeclared
  • #56110: Bejeweled 3: can't enable 3D acceleration

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Uruk-Hai 6 januari 2024 23:04
Wine is voor mij de reden om niet alleen naar Linux Mint te kijken, maar ook naar alternatieven waarmee Wine makkelijker te installeren en te gebruiken is. Ik ben wat dat betreft tot nu toe uit gekomen bij Manjaro en ZorinOS.
Aegir81 @Uruk-Hai7 januari 2024 00:35
Hoezo? Wine staat toch los van de distro die je gebruikt. Zo ver ik weet, werkt Wine gewoon op elke distro?
Uruk-Hai @Aegir817 januari 2024 07:50
Jij snapt mijn behoefte niet. Ik heb het over "makkelijker". D.w.z. makkelijker dan eerst online op moeten zoeken hoe ik het op Linux moet installeren en gebruiken, omdat het me als vanzelf vanuit mijn hoofd niet lukt.

Hier staat het online uitgebreid voor verschillende distributies beschreven:
https://wine.htmlvalidator.com/

Daar staat telkens: "Gebruik de terminal om de volgende tien commando's in te voeren..."

Maar dat WIL ik helemaal niet meer.

Ik wil gewoon een Software Center opstarten, Wine aanklikken, makkelijk installeren (via dat Software Center) en dan via de GUI kunnen gebruiken om Windows applicaties te installeren. Die GUI is er toch niet voor niets?

De makers van ZorinOS snappen dat. De makers van Linux Mint en heel veel anderen niet. Die denken zoals jij: "Oh, het werkt toch gewoon? Waar maak je je dan druk om?"

Het is niet dat ik niet technisch genoeg onderlegd genoeg ben, het is dat ik aan ZorinOS kan zien dat het allemaal niet meer zoals 20 jaar geleden via de terminal hoeft, maar dat het nu gewoon simpelweg een kwestie kan zijn van een paar muisklikken. Dat dat met de meeste distributies nog steeds niet kan is wat mij betreft een van dé redenen waarom Linux nog steeds niet aanslaat bij het grote publiek.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 27 juli 2024 12:24]

Magic Power
@Uruk-Hai7 januari 2024 13:20
Dit is trouwens ook 1 van de redenen dat ik Lutris of Bottles in deze post heb aangeraden, zeker als je gebruikmaakt van Flatpak.

Voorheen had ik inderdaad een script die voor mij de juiste versie van Wine installeerde, de juiste parameters klaarzette, zodat ik bij een herinstallatie dit script kon runnen die voor mij de game omgeving direct bruikbaar maakt.

Een tijd terug deed ik een herinstallatie, om de laatste versie van Linux Mint (21.2) te installeren. Ik hoefde alleen maar Lutris via Flatpak te installeren, en al mijn Windows games daarin werkte meteen* weer. Ik doe niks meer als Lutris (of Bottles) installeren via Flatpak, wat gewoon via de software center / Store / Programmabeheer kan**. Flatpak zorgt voor de afhankelijkheden, dus ik hoef niks te doen met Wine, alles werkt direct nadat ik het via Flatpak heb geinstalleerd.

Edit: En voor de volledigheid, alles hier beschreven kan ik gewoon via de GUI doen, lekker makkelijk.

* = Ik heb mijn systeem zo ingericht dat mijn Home map op een aparte partitie is, zodat ik bij een herinstallatie gewoon mijn Home map kan behouden. Dus onder andere mijn hele Lutris omgeving werkte meteen weer.

** = Flatpak werkt 'out of the box' in in ieder geval Linux Mint. Als het niet direct werkt, kun je alsnog flatpak gewoon via je Store installeren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Magic Power op 27 juli 2024 12:24]

Uruk-Hai @Magic Power7 januari 2024 20:52
Bedankt voor je tips over Lutris en Bottles.

Ik heb de flatpack van Bottles net getest in een Linux Mint 21.2 live sessie samen met Hurrican (freeware versie van de van C64 en Amiga bekende game Turrican) en die werkte qua controls beter in de gaming mode van Bottles dan met de Wine+PlayOnLinux installatie op ZorinOS, dus bedankt daarvoor _/-\o_

Ik ben weer een frustratie armer :)
kuurtjes @Uruk-Hai7 januari 2024 17:29
Dat van die commands volg ik totaal niet mee. Hier zijn bijvoorbeeld de commands voor Ubuntu: https://wiki.winehq.org/Ubuntu Als je de commands hebt gedaan voor je Distro blijft het trouwens gewoon up to date via jou Software Center, welke je ook gebruikt.

Wat zeer grappig is is dat het gewoon in de "Gnome Software" store staat, die waarschijnlijk meekomt met elke distro dat Gnome gebruikt. ZorinOS gebriukt de Gnome Software store in een eigen jasje. (Eigenlijk gebruiken ze Ubuntu Software die dan op hun beurt Gnome Software gebruikt)

Je bent dus niet correct met wat je zegt. Alleen als je Linux gaat aanraden aan Jan met de pet, maar als die Wine wilt gaan installeren is hij een beetje meer de technische kant aan het op gaan.
Magic Power
@Uruk-Hai7 januari 2024 02:22
Ik denk dat je op zoek bent naar programma's die het hele Wine gebeuren zo simpel en transparant mogelijk maken. Dat kan op zich op elke Linux versie, want dat zijn gewoon losse programma's. Het kan alleen mogelijk zijn dat sommige Linux versies, ook wel distributies genoemd, het default aanbieden en/of je het makkelijker maken om het te gebruiken.

Ik raad aan om ofwel Lutris of Bottles te installeren vanuit de Store / Programmabeheer. Beide programma's regelen en vereenvoudigen het installeren van Windows programma's/spellen voor je. Als je kunt, raad ik de Flatpak versies eerst aan, die worden meer uptodate gehouden. Of je installeert de Flatpak versies direct voor Lutris en Bottles via deze links.

Bottles lijkt makkelijker in gebruik. Ik heb zelf onder andere UPlay via Lutris geïnstalleerd, en een snelkoppeling naar UPlay op de desktop gezet. Gebruik die om Far Cry mee te spelen.
Uruk-Hai @Magic Power7 januari 2024 07:58
Het kan alleen mogelijk zijn dat sommige Linux versies, ook wel distributies genoemd, het default aanbieden en/of je het makkelijker maken om het te gebruiken.
Dat is precies wat ik bedoel. ZorinOS bied Wine op zo'n manier in zijn software center aan dat ik het niet op de verkeerde manier kan installeren. Ik kan niet per ongeluk de verkeerde Wine package installeren. PlayOnLinux wordt volgens mij automatisch mee geïnstalleerd.

Kijk, dat soort service is wat mij betreft een echte toegevoegde waarde van een nieuwe Linux distributie en niet alleen maar allerlei grafische toeters en bellen.

Als al die distributies het net als ZorinOS zouden aanpakken zou ik niet meer afhankelijk hoeven zijn van andere tweakers en websites en noem maar op om iets (in dit geval Wine) even te installeren en te gebruiken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 27 juli 2024 12:24]

