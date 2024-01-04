Versie 4.2.1 van de opensource-protocolanalyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is te downloaden voor 64bit-uitvoeringen van Windows en macOS. De broncode is beschikbaar voor gebruik op Linux, Solaris en *BSD. In versie 4.2.0 treffen we onder andere een donkere modus onder Windows aan, is er een download voor de Arm-versie van Windows en zijn er weer heel veel protocollen toegevoegd of bijgewerkt. In versie 4.2.1 zijn verder de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
The following vulnerabilities have been fixed:
The following bugs have been fixed:
- wnpa-sec-2024-01 GVCP dissector crash. Issue 19496. CVE-2024-0208.
- wnpa-sec-2024-02 IEEE 1609.2 dissector crash. Issue 19501. CVE-2024-0209.
- wnpa-sec-2024-03 HTTP3 dissector crash. Issue 19502. CVE-2024-0207.
- wnpa-sec-2024-04 Zigbee TLV dissector crash. Issue 19504. CVE-2024-0210.
- wnpa-sec-2024-05 DOCSIS dissector crash. Issue 19557. CVE-2024-0211.
New and Updated Capture File Support
- Capture filters not saved to recently used list. Issue 12918.
- CFM dissector does not handle Sender ID TLV correctly when Chassis ID Length is zero. Issue 13720.
- OSS-Fuzz 64290: wireshark:fuzzshark_ip: Global-buffer-overflow in dissect_zcl_read_attr_struct. Issue 19490.
- Overriding capture options set by preference by command line arguments (like -S) doesn’t work. Issue 14549.
- Segfault when enabling monitor mode on wireless card that falsely claims to support it. Issue 16693.
- Documented format of temporary file name is out of date in the Wireshark User’s Guide. Issue 18464.
- Selection highlight lost when interface list is sorted. Issue 19133.
- HTTP3 malformed packets. Issue 19475.
- Capture filter compilation fails with obscure error message. Issue 19480.
- XML: Parsing encoding attribute failed when standalone attribute exists. Issue 19485.
- Display filter expressions where the protocol name starts with digit and contains a hyphen are rejected. Issue 19489.
- diameter.3GPP-* display filters not working after upgrade to version 4.2.0. Issue 19493.
- GigE-vision: Control Protocol shows \"unknown\" as value for ASCII character set. Issue 19494.
- The HTTP/3 Request Header URI is not correct. Issue 19497.
- QUIC/TLS not extracting \"h3\" from ALPN in a capture. Issue 19503.
- Documentation on system requirements should be updated. Issue 19512.
- 4.2.0: init.lua in subdirectories not loaded anymore. Issue 19516.
- Malformed SIP/SDP messages: components are not decoded properly. Issue 19518.
- heuristic_protos do not reset on profile swap. Issue 19520.
- Wireshark 4.2 crashes on Apply As Column. Issue 19521.
- NFLOG timestamp is incorrect. Issue 19525.
- Qt6 Crash (Double Free) When Attempting to Save TCP Stream Graph. Issue 19529.
- Fixed parsing display filter expressions containing literal OID values, e.g.
snmp.name == 1.3.6.1.2.1.1.3.0.
- pcapng: the if_tsoffset option is now supported.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Wireshark 4.2.1 voor Windows (64bit)
Wireshark 4.2.1 voor Windows (Arm)
Wireshark 4.2.1 voor PortableApps
Wireshark 4.2.1 voor macOS (Arm, 64bit)
Wireshark 4.2.1 voor macOS (Intel, 64bit)
Wireshark 4.2.1 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD