Software-update: Wireshark 4.2.1

Wireshark logo (79 pix) Versie 4.2.1 van de opensource-protocolanalyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is te downloaden voor 64bit-uitvoeringen van Windows en macOS. De broncode is beschikbaar voor gebruik op Linux, Solaris en *BSD. In versie 4.2.0 treffen we onder andere een donkere modus onder Windows aan, is er een download voor de Arm-versie van Windows en zijn er weer heel veel protocollen toegevoegd of bijgewerkt. In versie 4.2.1 zijn verder de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The following vulnerabilities have been fixed: The following bugs have been fixed:
  • Capture filters not saved to recently used list. Issue 12918.
  • CFM dissector does not handle Sender ID TLV correctly when Chassis ID Length is zero. Issue 13720.
  • OSS-Fuzz 64290: wireshark:fuzzshark_ip: Global-buffer-overflow in dissect_zcl_read_attr_struct. Issue 19490.
  • Overriding capture options set by preference by command line arguments (like -S) doesn’t work. Issue 14549.
  • Segfault when enabling monitor mode on wireless card that falsely claims to support it. Issue 16693.
  • Documented format of temporary file name is out of date in the Wireshark User’s Guide. Issue 18464.
  • Selection highlight lost when interface list is sorted. Issue 19133.
  • HTTP3 malformed packets. Issue 19475.
  • Capture filter compilation fails with obscure error message. Issue 19480.
  • XML: Parsing encoding attribute failed when standalone attribute exists. Issue 19485.
  • Display filter expressions where the protocol name starts with digit and contains a hyphen are rejected. Issue 19489.
  • diameter.3GPP-* display filters not working after upgrade to version 4.2.0. Issue 19493.
  • GigE-vision: Control Protocol shows \"unknown\" as value for ASCII character set. Issue 19494.
  • The HTTP/3 Request Header URI is not correct. Issue 19497.
  • QUIC/TLS not extracting \"h3\" from ALPN in a capture. Issue 19503.
  • Documentation on system requirements should be updated. Issue 19512.
  • 4.2.0: init.lua in subdirectories not loaded anymore. Issue 19516.
  • Malformed SIP/SDP messages: components are not decoded properly. Issue 19518.
  • heuristic_protos do not reset on profile swap. Issue 19520.
  • Wireshark 4.2 crashes on Apply As Column. Issue 19521.
  • NFLOG timestamp is incorrect. Issue 19525.
  • Qt6 Crash (Double Free) When Attempting to Save TCP Stream Graph. Issue 19529.
  • Fixed parsing display filter expressions containing literal OID values, e.g. snmp.name == 1.3.6.1.2.1.1.3.0.
New and Updated Capture File Support
  • pcapng: the if_tsoffset option is now supported.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Wireshark 4.2.1 voor Windows (64bit)
*Wireshark 4.2.1 voor Windows (Arm)
*Wireshark 4.2.1 voor PortableApps
*Wireshark 4.2.1 voor macOS (Arm, 64bit)
*Wireshark 4.2.1 voor macOS (Intel, 64bit)
*Wireshark 4.2.1 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD

Wireshark 3.6.0

Versienummer 4.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Wireshark Foundation
Download https://www.wireshark.org/download.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-01-2024 09:12 6

04-01-2024 • 09:12

6

Bron: Wireshark Foundation

Update-historie

18-04 Wireshark 4.4.6 4
25-02 Wireshark 4.4.5 0
20-02 Wireshark 4.4.4 0
09-01 Wireshark 4.4.3 3
21-11 Wireshark 4.4.2 0
11-10 Wireshark 4.4.1 0
29-08 Wireshark 4.4.0 1
07-'24 Wireshark 4.2.6 0
05-'24 Wireshark 4.2.5 0
03-'24 Wireshark 4.2.4 2
Meer historie

Lees meer

Wireshark

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
6
6
6
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Cybertinus994 4 januari 2024 18:24
Meer mensen die er last van hebben dat Wireshark 4.2.0 helemaal vast loopt als die 4.2.1 gedownload heeft en je op “Install Update” klikt?
Ik heb het op 2 machines gehad. Een Windows 11 en een Windows 2019 machine.
Ik heb toen de volledige installer gedownload vanaf de website en die geïnstalleerd, en dat werkte wel. Op beide machines.
sambalbaj @Cybertinus9944 januari 2024 22:14
Ja hier ook op Windows 10.
Cybertinus994 @sambalbaj5 januari 2024 07:29
Dan ben ik niet de enige. Ik zit ondertussen op 3 systemen waarop dit gebeurd is. De 2 eerder genoemde systemen draaien bij mijn klant. Het derde systeem is m’n privé Windows 11 laptop.
Dit lijkt dus een bug in Wireshark te zijn
Blabla13 5 januari 2024 08:29
@Cybertinus994 @sambalbaj
Op de wireshark download pagina is ondertussen 4.2.2 te vinden.
Zal er wel mee te maken hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Blabla13 op 22 juli 2024 16:50]

Whatts @Blabla135 januari 2024 08:37
Staat inderdaad in de release notes voor 4.2.2: Updater for 4.2.1 hangs. Issue 19568.
https://gitlab.com/wireshark/wireshark/-/issues/19568
Cybertinus994 @Whatts5 januari 2024 11:27
Ah, top. 2 van de 3 systemen heb ik meteen maar geupdate naar 4.2.2. De installer bleef in 4.2.1 ook hangen, dus ik heb de installer zelf maar weer gedownload.
Ik ben benieuwd wat er gebeurd als straka 4.2.3 uit komt, of het updaten dan wel goed gaat. Ik verwacht van wel dan. We gaan het zien!

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq