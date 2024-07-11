Versie 4.2.6 van de opensource protocolanalyzer en packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is te downloaden voor 64bit-uitvoeringen van Windows en macOS. De broncode is beschikbaar voor gebruik op Linux, Solaris en *BSD. In versie 4.2.6 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Bug Fixes
The following vulnerability has been fixed:
- If you are upgrading Wireshark 4.2.0 or 4.2.1 on Windows you will need to download and install Wireshark 4.2.6 or later by hand.
- A regression in the TCP Stream Graph "Time Sequence (tcptrace)" receive window line behavior introduced in 4.2.6 and 4.0.15 has been fixed. Issue 19846
The following bugs have been fixed:
- wnpa-sec-2024-10 SPRT dissector crash. Issue 19559.
Updated Protocol Support
- RADIUS dissector’s dictionary loading broken in many ways. Issue 6466.
- 3.4 → 3.6.5 ASCII display is broken on CentOS 7. Issue 18096.
- Funnel/Lua: Closing child window disconnects buttons of parent. Issue 18386.
- Lua detection fails with Alpine Linux: missing: LUA_LIBRARIES. Issue 19841.
- vnd.3gpp.5gnas payloads of type SMS not decoded inside HTTP2 5GC. Issue 19845.
- TCP Stream Graphs green sliding window line not displayed correctly. Issue 19846.
- Wireshark window doesn’t fully fit on screen on small resolutions and can’t be resized properly on Russian language. Issue 19861.
- Wireshark started from command line doesn’t set gui.fileopen_remembered_dir correctly on Windows. Issue 19891.
- Wireshark expects wrong length for DHCP Relay Agent Information Source Port Suboption. Issue 19909.
- SIP P-Access-Network-Info header not correctly decoded. Issue 19917.
New and Updated Capture File Support
- DHCP
- E.212
- MySQL
- NAS-5GS
- PKT CCC
- ProtoBuf
- RADIUS
- RLC-LTE
- RTP
- SIP
- SPRT
- Thrift
- Wi-SUN
- log3gpp
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Wireshark 4.2.6 voor Windows (64bit)
Wireshark 4.2.6 voor Windows (Arm)
Wireshark 4.2.6 voor PortableApps
Wireshark 4.2.6 voor macOS (Arm, 64bit)
Wireshark 4.2.6 voor macOS (Intel, 64bit)
Wireshark 4.2.6 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD