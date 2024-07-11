Software-update: Wireshark 4.2.6

Wireshark logo (79 pix) Versie 4.2.6 van de opensource protocolanalyzer en packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is te downloaden voor 64bit-uitvoeringen van Windows en macOS. De broncode is beschikbaar voor gebruik op Linux, Solaris en *BSD. In versie 4.2.6 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Bug Fixes
  • If you are upgrading Wireshark 4.2.0 or 4.2.1 on Windows you will need to download and install Wireshark 4.2.6 or later by hand.
  • A regression in the TCP Stream Graph "Time Sequence (tcptrace)" receive window line behavior introduced in 4.2.6 and 4.0.15 has been fixed. Issue 19846
The following vulnerability has been fixed: The following bugs have been fixed:
  • RADIUS dissector’s dictionary loading broken in many ways. Issue 6466.
  • 3.4 → 3.6.5 ASCII display is broken on CentOS 7. Issue 18096.
  • Funnel/Lua: Closing child window disconnects buttons of parent. Issue 18386.
  • Lua detection fails with Alpine Linux: missing: LUA_LIBRARIES. Issue 19841.
  • vnd.3gpp.5gnas payloads of type SMS not decoded inside HTTP2 5GC. Issue 19845.
  • TCP Stream Graphs green sliding window line not displayed correctly. Issue 19846.
  • Wireshark window doesn’t fully fit on screen on small resolutions and can’t be resized properly on Russian language. Issue 19861.
  • Wireshark started from command line doesn’t set gui.fileopen_remembered_dir correctly on Windows. Issue 19891.
  • Wireshark expects wrong length for DHCP Relay Agent Information Source Port Suboption. Issue 19909.
  • SIP P-Access-Network-Info header not correctly decoded. Issue 19917.
Updated Protocol Support
  • DHCP
  • E.212
  • MySQL
  • NAS-5GS
  • PKT CCC
  • ProtoBuf
  • RADIUS
  • RLC-LTE
  • RTP
  • SIP
  • SPRT
  • Thrift
  • Wi-SUN
New and Updated Capture File Support
  • log3gpp

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Wireshark 4.2.6 voor Windows (64bit)
*Wireshark 4.2.6 voor Windows (Arm)
*Wireshark 4.2.6 voor PortableApps
*Wireshark 4.2.6 voor macOS (Arm, 64bit)
*Wireshark 4.2.6 voor macOS (Intel, 64bit)
*Wireshark 4.2.6 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD

Wireshark 3.6.0

Versienummer 4.2.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Wireshark
Download https://www.wireshark.org/download.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-07-2024 14:00
0 • submitter: danmark_ori

11-07-2024 • 14:00

0

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Wireshark

Update-historie

13-08 Wireshark 4.6.8 7
10-07 Wireshark 4.6.7 0
20-05 Wireshark 4.6.6 1
30-04 Wireshark 4.6.5 0
26-02 Wireshark 4.6.4 2
15-01 Wireshark 4.6.3 0
04-12 Wireshark 4.6.2 0
20-11 Wireshark 4.6.1 0
10-'25 Wireshark 4.6.0 5
08-'25 Wireshark 4.4.9 0
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