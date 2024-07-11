Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 24.1.10 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Today a number of security advisories in third party software are being addressed. Also, a bad dhcp6c patch has been reverted which requires a manual reboot to take full effect. Here are the full patch notes: