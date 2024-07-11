Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor mfa, OpenVPN, IPsec, CARP en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 24.1.10 uitgebracht en de releasenotes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
OPNsense 24.1.10 released
Today a number of security advisories in third party software are being addressed. Also, a bad dhcp6c patch has been reverted which requires a manual reboot to take full effect. Here are the full patch notes:
- interfaces: improve DHCPv6 requirement rules on WAN interface
- interfaces: support reading more attributes in ifconfig output parser
- interfaces: correct logic of resolve flag in ARP table (contributed by Kevin Pelzel)
- reporting: add NetFlow IPv6 support for destinations
- kea-dhcp: add description field to subnets
- kea-dhcp: add next-server option to subnets (contributed by Harm Kroon)
- wireguard: fix IP protocol detection for manual gateway
- ui: remove aria-hidden from dialogs (contributed by Jason Fayre)
- ui: properly break out selectpicker options in modals
- plugins: os-bind 1.32
- plugins: os-caddy 1.6.0
- plugins: os-ddclient 1.22
- plugins: os-nginx 1.33
- plugins: os-theme-cicada 1.36 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
- plugins: os-theme-vicuna 1.46 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
- plugins: os-zabbix-agent 1.14
- plugins: os-zabbix-proxy 1.11
- ports: dhcp6c 20240710 reverts faulty Debian patch
- ports: krb5 1.21.3
- ports: nss 3.101
- ports: openssh 9.8p1
- ports: suricata 7.0.6
- ports: openvpn 2.6.11