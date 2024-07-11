xd-AntiSpy 4.0.6

Versie 4.0.6 van xd-AntiSpy is uitgekomen. Dit programma is de spirituele opvolger van XP-AntiSpy, waarmee diverse opties voor het verzenden van informatie naar Microsoft kunnen worden uitgeschakeld, waaronder automatische update- en legitimatiefuncties. Xd-AntiSpy wordt primair voor Windows 11 ontwikkeld, maar is grotendeels ook bruikbaar onder Windows 10. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The last stable version of XP-Antispy was 3.98-2. I am now continuing with version 4.0 (even though this is the very first public release of the app)

Alright, I've now activated the multilingual interface ahead of schedule. This version includes a German language option (machine-translated due to my laziness). If you're interested, you can check it out here. I'll also explain in the post how you can adjust the translation if you find the machine translation unsatisfactory. This applies to all other languages as well. Plugins and the debloater DB have not been translated by me and won't be. If the community is interested, you're welcome to contribute. After a few more final test runs, I'll soon push the entire code into the repo.

How do I integrate the language file?

Simply download the language (german-de) asset and copy it into the directory where the xd-AntiSpy.exe is located.