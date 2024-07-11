Software-update: xd-AntiSpy 4.0.6

xd-AntiSpy logo (79 pix) Versie 4.0.6 van xd-AntiSpy is uitgekomen. Dit programma is de spirituele opvolger van XP-AntiSpy, waarmee diverse opties voor het verzenden van informatie naar Microsoft kunnen worden uitgeschakeld, waaronder automatische update- en legitimatiefuncties. Xd-AntiSpy wordt primair voor Windows 11 ontwikkeld, maar is grotendeels ook bruikbaar onder Windows 10. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

xd-AntiSpy 4.0.6

The last stable version of XP-Antispy was 3.98-2. I am now continuing with version 4.0 (even though this is the very first public release of the app)

Alright, I've now activated the multilingual interface ahead of schedule. This version includes a German language option (machine-translated due to my laziness). If you're interested, you can check it out here. I'll also explain in the post how you can adjust the translation if you find the machine translation unsatisfactory. This applies to all other languages as well. Plugins and the debloater DB have not been translated by me and won't be. If the community is interested, you're welcome to contribute. After a few more final test runs, I'll soon push the entire code into the repo.

How do I integrate the language file?
Simply download the language (german-de) asset and copy it into the directory where the xd-AntiSpy.exe is located.

More changes:
  • Plugins can now be added to specific categories during creation
  • Core optimization and new UI control buttons added to the "toolsDebloater" (search for crappy apps) plugin, like selecting/deselecting all apps
  • Updated symbol reference/help
  • Many other small improvements

xd-AntiSpy

Versienummer 4.0.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website xd-AntiSpy
Download https://github.com/builtbybel/xd-AntiSpy/releases/tag/4.0.6
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-07-2024 12:00 13

11-07-2024 • 12:00

13

Bron: xd-AntiSpy

Update-historie

08-'24 xd-AntiSpy 4.11.34 4
07-'24 xd-AntiSpy 4.1.0 4
07-'24 xd-AntiSpy 4.0.6 13

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Macron 11 juli 2024 12:12
Wat doet dit nou anders dan O&O ShutUp?
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @Macron11 juli 2024 12:47
In principe niets tot niet veel. Er zijn veel verschillende tools die hetzelfde doel nastreven, vaak met wisselend resultaat. De ene tool probeert zich te onderscheiden door extra diensten / mogelijkheden aan te bieden. De ander gaat uit van een zo schoon mogelijke interface zonder bloat.
TheVivaldi @Bor11 juli 2024 12:54
In dit geval zal het de historie zijn. xd-AntiSpy is al veel langer bekend in de gemeenschap dan O&O ShutUp, eerder als XP-AntiSpy, en had altijd een goede reputatie. Niet dat de tool daarmee per se beter is, maar het kan voor sommigen een reden zijn om er alsnog voor te kiezen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 22 juli 2024 13:29]

Dielangeman 11 juli 2024 13:26
Zo! Heb zojuist 799 scripts toegevoegd! Waaronder het verwijderen van co-pilot op 23h2 & 24h2. Ik zelf gebruik naast antispy ook, privacy sexy.
Globefrotter @Dielangeman11 juli 2024 13:59
Heb zojuist 799 scripts toegevoegd! Waaronder het verwijderen van co-pilot op 23h2 & 24h
En heb je dat dan gedaan met het hier besproken xd-AntiSpy 4.0.6? Ik wil Win10 ook graag 'uitdunnen', maar weet niet precies wat de beste en gemakkelijkste weg is.....
Dielangeman @Globefrotter11 juli 2024 14:06
Ik gebruik een custom OS "Ghost Spectre" met bijde tools zoals hier boven vernoemd. Ik heb 0% memory als ik niks aan heb staan en CPU usage is tussen de 14/17%.
Verwijderd @Dielangeman11 juli 2024 14:40
Debloated in de zin dat (security) updates e.d. ook niet meer binnenkomen en qua performance in games hoef je het niet te doen, gezien dit geen merkbaar verschil met standaard installatie geeft.

Wellicht dat dit op een krakkemikkig apparaat met zeer lage specs nog iets biedt, maar dan kan je net zo goed een Linux distro erop gooien die ervoor gemaakt is.
Dielangeman @Verwijderd11 juli 2024 14:51
Helemaal fout! Ik raad eerst maar eens informatie te gaan benutten over "Ghost spectre" daar komen de updates gewoon binnen als jij dat toe laat. Daarom slaat jouw antwoord nergens op :+
Verwijderd @Dielangeman11 juli 2024 15:21
Het wordt anders door heel veel mensen afgeraden die Ghost Spectre gebruiken omdat dit meuk zoals Edge herinstalleert tijdens updaten en andere 'tweaks' terugzet naar standaardinstellingen.

Als je updates aanzet, wordt het nut van deze debloated custom OS weggenomen.

https://www.reddit.com/r/...es_on_or_off_on_ghost_11/

https://www.reddit.com/r/...ghost_spectre_windows_11/

Dus het slaat wel ergens op.
Dielangeman @Verwijderd11 juli 2024 22:43
Klopt. Drm gebruik je dus privacy sexy. Die verwijderd al die meuk weer of de nieuwe update installeren, bij ghost spectre wordt er gebruikt van moment 1,2,3 ect, zitten nu op 5. Ik vind het nog altijd beter dan alles zelf er af halen.

Mijn mening natuurlijk!
dehardstyler @Globefrotter11 juli 2024 14:32
Ik las laatst iets over Windows 10 / 11 Enterprise Government (Enterprise G). Misschien iets te uitgedund, maar dan heb je echt een debloated versie. Zelfs geen Notepad of Edge meer. Gewoon echt helemaal niks. :)
Het is overigens wel voor de Chinese overheid bedoeld, maar dat mag de pret niet drukken toch?
Globefrotter @dehardstyler11 juli 2024 15:25
Voor de Chinese overheid? Dat is grappig: de Chinese overheid die achter veel spyware zit, is zelf dus doodsbenauwd voor Amerikaanse software? 8-)
dehardstyler @Globefrotter11 juli 2024 15:29
Dit is even een compleet zelf bedachte reden, maar ik weet dat Microsoft en andere softwarebedrijven volledige source code toegang als je maar een dikke NDA tekent en uiteraard genoeg betaald. Tot beide is de Chinese overheid wel in staat, dus misschien dat ze de source code hebben gezien, aangegeven wat ze niet nodig hebben en een nieuwe complete debloated versie was geboren?

Misschien ziet er nog wel een NSA verrassing in hoor, maar die zitten in de normale Windows ISO's ook wel. ;)

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