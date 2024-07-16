Software-update: xd-AntiSpy 4.1.0

xd-AntiSpy logo (79 pix) Versie 4.1.0 van xd-AntiSpy is uitgekomen. Dit programma is de spirituele opvolger van XP-AntiSpy, waarmee diverse opties voor het verzenden van informatie naar Microsoft kunnen worden uitgeschakeld, waaronder automatische update- en legitimatiefuncties. Xd-AntiSpy wordt primair voor Windows 11 ontwikkeld, maar is grotendeels ook bruikbaar onder Windows 10. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes in xd-AntiSpy version 4.1.0
  • Enhanced XD-Antispy UI: I've optimized the XD-Antispy interface to improve navigation comfort while preserving the classic XP-Antispy look. Future versions will continue to prioritize this aesthetic. I've also launched a survey to gather feedback on how you’d like the XD-Antispy UI to evolve.
  • Improved Windows 11 24H2 Support: I've overhauled and enhanced support for Windows 11 24H2.
  • Massive Code Refactoring: Significant improvements and cleanup in the codebase.
  • JavaScript in Plugins Disabled: In my C++ version, JavaScript code was supported in plugins, but this has now been permanently disabled.
  • Performance Boost: To improve startup and response times, some settings checks now have a timeout and will be skipped if they take too long.
  • Optional Debloater: A feature not found in the original XP-AntiSpy, the optional debloater is now located under the "Applications" tab and has been further refined.
  • Numerous Bug Fixes: I've squashed a bunch of minor bugs for a smoother experience.

xd-AntiSpy

Versienummer 4.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website xd-AntiSpy
Download https://github.com/builtbybel/xd-AntiSpy/releases/tag/4.1.0
Bestandsgrootte 350,00kB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-07-2024 21:00 4

16-07-2024 • 21:00

4

Bron: xd-AntiSpy

Update-historie

10-08 xd-AntiSpy 4.11.34 4
07-'24 xd-AntiSpy 4.1.0 4
07-'24 xd-AntiSpy 4.0.6 13

Lees meer

xd-AntiSpy

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
4
4
3
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
GarBaGe 17 juli 2024 09:06
Microsoft stopt de laatste jaren (weer) een hoop rommel in hun betaalde OS.
Wellicht deze tool ff uitproberen om te zien of ik een en ander kan deactiveren.
opa uche 17 juli 2024 13:13
Alleen al voor Edge dat rijtje vind ik interessant.
Als het allemaal REG-zaken zijn, ga ik die proberen apart te zetten in een reg-bestand en maar eens vrolijk op alle servers toevoegen...
evilution 17 juli 2024 10:38
Dit is nu al de derde update van dit tooltje in krap 2 weken of zo? Je bent meer tijd kwijt met het bijhouden van dit ding dan dat je kwijt bent aan zelf ff door je Windows instellingen lopen.
DoomSayerSantos @evilution17 juli 2024 11:54
The horror ...

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq