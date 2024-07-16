Versie 4.1.0 van xd-AntiSpy is uitgekomen. Dit programma is de spirituele opvolger van XP-AntiSpy, waarmee diverse opties voor het verzenden van informatie naar Microsoft kunnen worden uitgeschakeld, waaronder automatische update- en legitimatiefuncties. Xd-AntiSpy wordt primair voor Windows 11 ontwikkeld, maar is grotendeels ook bruikbaar onder Windows 10. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes in xd-AntiSpy version 4.1.0 Enhanced XD-Antispy UI: I've optimized the XD-Antispy interface to improve navigation comfort while preserving the classic XP-Antispy look. Future versions will continue to prioritize this aesthetic. I've also launched a survey to gather feedback on how you’d like the XD-Antispy UI to evolve.

Improved Windows 11 24H2 Support: I've overhauled and enhanced support for Windows 11 24H2.

Massive Code Refactoring: Significant improvements and cleanup in the codebase.

JavaScript in Plugins Disabled: In my C++ version, JavaScript code was supported in plugins, but this has now been permanently disabled.

Performance Boost: To improve startup and response times, some settings checks now have a timeout and will be skipped if they take too long.

Optional Debloater: A feature not found in the original XP-AntiSpy, the optional debloater is now located under the "Applications" tab and has been further refined.

Numerous Bug Fixes: I've squashed a bunch of minor bugs for a smoother experience.