Versie 4.2.4 van de opensource protocolanalyzer en packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is te downloaden voor 64bit-uitvoeringen van Windows en macOS. De broncode is beschikbaar voor gebruik op Linux, Solaris en *BSD. In versie 4.2.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

If you are upgrading Wireshark 4.2.0 or 4.2.1 on Windows you will need to download and install Wireshark 4.2.4 or later by hand.

Additionally, CVE-2024-24478, CVE-2024-24479, and CVE-2024-24476 were recently assigned to Wireshark without any coordination with the Wireshark project. As far as we can determine, each one is based on invalid assumptions and we have requested that they be rejected.

5GLI

6LoWPAN

AFP

AllJoyn

AMQP

ASAP

Babel

BACnet

Banana

BEEP

Bencode

BFCP

BGP

BT BNEP

BT SDP

BT-DHT

BVLC

CFLOW

CIP

CMIP

CMP

COROSYNC/TOTEMSRP

COSE

CQL

CSN.1

DAP

DCCP

DCOM

DHCPv6

DICOM

DISP

DOCSIS MAC MGMT

DOF

DVB-S2

E2AP

EDONKEY

ENRP

ErlDP

Etch

EXTREME MESH

FC-SWILS

GIOP

GLOW

GNW

GOOSE

GQUIC

Gryphon

GSM A-bis OML

GSUP

GTPv2

H.223

H.225.0

H.245

H.248

H.264

H.265

HSMS

ICMPv6

ICQ

IEEE1609dot2

IPP

IPPUSB

ISAKMP

iSCSI

ISIS LSP

ISO 7816

ISUP

ITS

JSON 3GPP

JXTA

Kafka

KINK

KNX/IP

LDAP

LDP

LISP

LISP TCP

LLRP

LwM2M-TLV

M2UA

M3UA

MAC-LTE

MBIM

MMS

MONGO

MPEG PES

MPLS Echo

MQ PCF

MQTT-SN

MS-WSP

MSDP

MsgPack

NAS-5GS

NETLINK

NHRP

OpenFlow

OpenWire

OPSI

OSC

P22

P7

PANA

PIM

PNIO

ProtoBuf

PROXY

Q.2931

QNET

RDP

RESP

RPL

RSL

RSVP

RTLS

RTMPT

RTPS

S7COMM

SCTP

SIMULCRYPT

SMB2

SML

SNA

SNMP

Socks

SolarEdge

SOME/IP

SoulSeek

SUA

T.38

TCAP

TEAP

TFTP

Thread

Thrift

TN5250

USBHID

USBVIDEO

VP9

WASSP

WiMAX ASN CP

WLCCP

WTP

X.509IF

X.509SAT

XML

XMPP

YAMI

Z39.50

ZigBee ZCL