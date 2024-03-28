Software-update: Wireshark 4.2.4

Wireshark logo (79 pix) Versie 4.2.4 van de opensource protocolanalyzer en packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is te downloaden voor 64bit-uitvoeringen van Windows en macOS. De broncode is beschikbaar voor gebruik op Linux, Solaris en *BSD. In versie 4.2.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Note:

If you are upgrading Wireshark 4.2.0 or 4.2.1 on Windows you will need to download and install Wireshark 4.2.4 or later by hand.

The following vulnerabilities have been fixed:

Additionally, CVE-2024-24478, CVE-2024-24479, and CVE-2024-24476 were recently assigned to Wireshark without any coordination with the Wireshark project. As far as we can determine, each one is based on invalid assumptions and we have requested that they be rejected.

The following bugs have been fixed:
  • Extcap with configuration never starts; "Configure all extcaps before start of capture." is shown instead. Issue 18487.
  • Packet Dissection CSV Export includes last column even if hidden. Issue 19666.
  • Inject TLS secrets closes Wireshark on Windows. Issue 19667.
  • Fuzz job issue: fuzz-2024-02-27-7196.pcap. Issue 19674.
  • Wireshark crashes when adding another port to the HTTP dissector. Issue 19677.
  • Fuzz job issue: fuzz-2024-03-03-7204.pcap. Issue 19685.
  • Fuzz job issue: randpkt-2024-03-05-8004.pcap. Issue 19688.
  • When adding a new row to a table an error report may be inserted. Issue 19705.
  • '--export-objects' does not work as expected on tshark version later than 3.2.10. Issue 19715.
  • Fuzz job issue: fuzz-2024-03-21-7215.pcap. Issue 19717.
Updated Protocol Support
  • 5GLI
  • 6LoWPAN
  • AFP
  • AllJoyn
  • AMQP
  • ASAP
  • Babel
  • BACnet
  • Banana
  • BEEP
  • Bencode
  • BFCP
  • BGP
  • BT BNEP
  • BT SDP
  • BT-DHT
  • BVLC
  • CFLOW
  • CIP
  • CMIP
  • CMP
  • COROSYNC/TOTEMSRP
  • COSE
  • CQL
  • CSN.1
  • DAP
  • DCCP
  • DCOM
  • DHCPv6
  • DICOM
  • DISP
  • DOCSIS MAC MGMT
  • DOF
  • DVB-S2
  • E2AP
  • EDONKEY
  • ENRP
  • ErlDP
  • Etch
  • EXTREME MESH
  • FC-SWILS
  • GIOP
  • GLOW
  • GNW
  • GOOSE
  • GQUIC
  • Gryphon
  • GSM A-bis OML
  • GSUP
  • GTPv2
  • H.223
  • H.225.0
  • H.245
  • H.248
  • H.264
  • H.265
  • HSMS
  • ICMPv6
  • ICQ
  • IEEE1609dot2
  • IPP
  • IPPUSB
  • ISAKMP
  • iSCSI
  • ISIS LSP
  • ISO 7816
  • ISUP
  • ITS
  • JSON 3GPP
  • JXTA
  • Kafka
  • KINK
  • KNX/IP
  • LDAP
  • LDP
  • LISP
  • LISP TCP
  • LLRP
  • LwM2M-TLV
  • M2UA
  • M3UA
  • MAC-LTE
  • MBIM
  • MMS
  • MONGO
  • MPEG PES
  • MPLS Echo
  • MQ PCF
  • MQTT-SN
  • MS-WSP
  • MSDP
  • MsgPack
  • NAS-5GS
  • NETLINK
  • NHRP
  • OpenFlow
  • OpenWire
  • OPSI
  • OSC
  • P22
  • P7
  • PANA
  • PIM
  • PNIO
  • ProtoBuf
  • PROXY
  • Q.2931
  • QNET
  • RDP
  • RESP
  • RPL
  • RSL
  • RSVP
  • RTLS
  • RTMPT
  • RTPS
  • S7COMM
  • SCTP
  • SIMULCRYPT
  • SMB2
  • SML
  • SNA
  • SNMP
  • Socks
  • SolarEdge
  • SOME/IP
  • SoulSeek
  • SUA
  • T.38
  • TCAP
  • TEAP
  • TFTP
  • Thread
  • Thrift
  • TN5250
  • USBHID
  • USBVIDEO
  • VP9
  • WASSP
  • WiMAX ASN CP
  • WLCCP
  • WTP
  • X.509IF
  • X.509SAT
  • XML
  • XMPP
  • YAMI
  • Z39.50
  • ZigBee ZCL
Updated File Format Decoding Support
  • BLF
  • JPEG
  • RBM

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Wireshark 4.2.4 voor Windows (64bit)
*Wireshark 4.2.4 voor Windows (Arm)
*Wireshark 4.2.4 voor PortableApps
*Wireshark 4.2.4 voor macOS (Arm, 64bit)
*Wireshark 4.2.4 voor macOS (Intel, 64bit)
*Wireshark 4.2.4 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD

Wireshark 3.6.0

Versienummer 4.2.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Wireshark Foundation
Download https://www.wireshark.org/download.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-03-2024 10:45
2 • submitter: danmark_ori

28-03-2024 • 10:45

2

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Wireshark Foundation

Update-historie

10-07 Wireshark 4.6.7 0
20-05 Wireshark 4.6.6 1
30-04 Wireshark 4.6.5 0
26-02 Wireshark 4.6.4 2
15-01 Wireshark 4.6.3 0
04-12 Wireshark 4.6.2 0
20-11 Wireshark 4.6.1 0
10-'25 Wireshark 4.6.0 5
08-'25 Wireshark 4.4.9 0
07-'25 Wireshark 4.4.8 2
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Gemmeke 28 maart 2024 11:47
Ik wist niet dat er een protocol "Banana" noemt.. 8)7
beerse
@Gemmeke28 maart 2024 12:49
Toegegeven, ik had ook geen banana protocol op mijn netvlies. DrGoogle biedt uitkomst:
https://opensource.apple....ndbox/warner/banana.xhtml
https://docs.twisted.org/...pecifications/banana.html
http://www.extento.hawaii...n/banana/banprotocol1.pdf
https://www.wireshark.org/docs/dfref/b/banana.html

Daarbij wil ik aantekenen dat DrGoogle veel meer info geeft maar het meeste daarvan heeft meer met echt fruit te maken en niet met zaken waar WireShark iets mee kan.

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