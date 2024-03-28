Versie 4.2.4 van de opensource protocolanalyzer en packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is te downloaden voor 64bit-uitvoeringen van Windows en macOS. De broncode is beschikbaar voor gebruik op Linux, Solaris en *BSD. In versie 4.2.4 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Note:
If you are upgrading Wireshark 4.2.0 or 4.2.1 on Windows you will need to download and install Wireshark 4.2.4 or later by hand.The following vulnerabilities have been fixed:
- wnpa-sec-2024-06 T.38 dissector crash. Issue 19695. CVE-2024-2955.
Additionally, CVE-2024-24478, CVE-2024-24479, and CVE-2024-24476 were recently assigned to Wireshark without any coordination with the Wireshark project. As far as we can determine, each one is based on invalid assumptions and we have requested that they be rejected.The following bugs have been fixed:
Updated Protocol Support
- Extcap with configuration never starts; "Configure all extcaps before start of capture." is shown instead. Issue 18487.
- Packet Dissection CSV Export includes last column even if hidden. Issue 19666.
- Inject TLS secrets closes Wireshark on Windows. Issue 19667.
- Fuzz job issue: fuzz-2024-02-27-7196.pcap. Issue 19674.
- Wireshark crashes when adding another port to the HTTP dissector. Issue 19677.
- Fuzz job issue: fuzz-2024-03-03-7204.pcap. Issue 19685.
- Fuzz job issue: randpkt-2024-03-05-8004.pcap. Issue 19688.
- When adding a new row to a table an error report may be inserted. Issue 19705.
- '--export-objects' does not work as expected on tshark version later than 3.2.10. Issue 19715.
- Fuzz job issue: fuzz-2024-03-21-7215.pcap. Issue 19717.
Updated File Format Decoding Support
- 5GLI
- 6LoWPAN
- AFP
- AllJoyn
- AMQP
- ASAP
- Babel
- BACnet
- Banana
- BEEP
- Bencode
- BFCP
- BGP
- BT BNEP
- BT SDP
- BT-DHT
- BVLC
- CFLOW
- CIP
- CMIP
- CMP
- COROSYNC/TOTEMSRP
- COSE
- CQL
- CSN.1
- DAP
- DCCP
- DCOM
- DHCPv6
- DICOM
- DISP
- DOCSIS MAC MGMT
- DOF
- DVB-S2
- E2AP
- EDONKEY
- ENRP
- ErlDP
- Etch
- EXTREME MESH
- FC-SWILS
- GIOP
- GLOW
- GNW
- GOOSE
- GQUIC
- Gryphon
- GSM A-bis OML
- GSUP
- GTPv2
- H.223
- H.225.0
- H.245
- H.248
- H.264
- H.265
- HSMS
- ICMPv6
- ICQ
- IEEE1609dot2
- IPP
- IPPUSB
- ISAKMP
- iSCSI
- ISIS LSP
- ISO 7816
- ISUP
- ITS
- JSON 3GPP
- JXTA
- Kafka
- KINK
- KNX/IP
- LDAP
- LDP
- LISP
- LISP TCP
- LLRP
- LwM2M-TLV
- M2UA
- M3UA
- MAC-LTE
- MBIM
- MMS
- MONGO
- MPEG PES
- MPLS Echo
- MQ PCF
- MQTT-SN
- MS-WSP
- MSDP
- MsgPack
- NAS-5GS
- NETLINK
- NHRP
- OpenFlow
- OpenWire
- OPSI
- OSC
- P22
- P7
- PANA
- PIM
- PNIO
- ProtoBuf
- PROXY
- Q.2931
- QNET
- RDP
- RESP
- RPL
- RSL
- RSVP
- RTLS
- RTMPT
- RTPS
- S7COMM
- SCTP
- SIMULCRYPT
- SMB2
- SML
- SNA
- SNMP
- Socks
- SolarEdge
- SOME/IP
- SoulSeek
- SUA
- T.38
- TCAP
- TEAP
- TFTP
- Thread
- Thrift
- TN5250
- USBHID
- USBVIDEO
- VP9
- WASSP
- WiMAX ASN CP
- WLCCP
- WTP
- X.509IF
- X.509SAT
- XML
- XMPP
- YAMI
- Z39.50
- ZigBee ZCL
- BLF
- JPEG
- RBM
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Wireshark 4.2.4 voor Windows (64bit)
Wireshark 4.2.4 voor Windows (Arm)
Wireshark 4.2.4 voor PortableApps
Wireshark 4.2.4 voor macOS (Arm, 64bit)
Wireshark 4.2.4 voor macOS (Intel, 64bit)
Wireshark 4.2.4 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD