Versie 4.2.5 van de opensource protocolanalyzer en packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is te downloaden voor 64bit-uitvoeringen van Windows en macOS. De broncode is beschikbaar voor gebruik op Linux, Solaris en *BSD. In versie 4.2.5 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Bug Fixes
The following vulnerabilities have been fixed:
- If you are upgrading Wireshark 4.2.0 or 4.2.1 on Windows you will need to download and install Wireshark 4.2.5 or later by hand.
The following bugs have been fixed:
- wnpa-sec-2024-07 MONGO and ZigBee TLV dissector infinite loops. Issue 19726. CVE-2024-4854.
- wnpa-sec-2024-08 The editcap command line utility could crash when chopping bytes from the beginning of a packet. Issue 19724. CVE-2024-4853.
- wnpa-sec-2024-09 The editcap command line utility could crash when injecting secrets while writing multiple files. Issue 19782. CVE-2024-4855.
Updated Protocol Support
- Flow Graph scrolls in the wrong direction vertically when pressing Up/Down. Issue 12932.
- TCP Stream Window Scaling not working in version 2.6.1 and later. Issue 15016.
- TCP stream graphs (Window scaling) axis display is confusing. Issue 17425.
- LUA get_dissector does not give the correct dissector under 32-bit version. Issue 18367.
- Lua: Segfault when registering a field or expert info twice. Issue 19194.
- SSH can not decrypt when KEX is curve25519-sha256@libssh.org. Issue 19240.
- Wireshark crash related to Lua
DissectorTable.heuristic_new()Issue 19603.
- MATE fails to extract HTTP2 User-Agent header. Issue 19619.
- Fuzz job issue: fuzz-2024-02-29-7169.pcap. Issue 19679.
- Fuzz job issue: fuzz-2024-03-02-7158.pcap. Issue 19684.
- Problem to Decode 5GC-N7 HTTP for payload Application/JSON. Issue 19723.
- Copying data as C String produces incorrect string. Issue 19735.
- Incorrect decoding of supported Tx HE-MCS. Issue 19737.
- reordercap: Fix packet reordering with multiple IDB’s not at the beginning of a pcapng file. Issue 19740.
- Wrong EPB lengths written if existing pcapng file has epb_hash options. Issue 19766.
- On Windows, Export Displayed Packets dialog does not have "include depended upon packets" checkbox. Issue 19772.
- vnd.3gpp.sms binary payload NOT decoded inside HTTP2 5GC. Issue 19773.
- NAS 5G message container dissection. Issue 19793.
- Incorrect interpretation of algorithm name in packet-tls-utils.c. Issue 19801.
- 5co_legacy
- 5co_rap
- BT Mesh
- CQL
- DOCSIS MAC MGMT
- E.212
- EPL
- FC FZS
- GQUIC
- GRPC
- GSM RP
- HTTP2
- ICMPv6
- IEEE 1905
- IEEE 802.11
- IPARS
- JSON-3GPP
- LAPD
- LLDP
- MATE
- MONGO
- NAS 5GS
- NR-RRC
- PER
- PFCP
- PTP
- QUIC
- SSH
- TIPC
- ZBD
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Wireshark 4.2.5 voor Windows (64bit)
Wireshark 4.2.5 voor Windows (Arm)
Wireshark 4.2.5 voor PortableApps
Wireshark 4.2.5 voor macOS (Arm, 64bit)
Wireshark 4.2.5 voor macOS (Intel, 64bit)
Wireshark 4.2.5 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD