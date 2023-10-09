Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. Paramount Software heeft overigens bekendgemaakt per 1 januari 2024 te stoppen met de gratis versie. In versie 8.1.7675 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Security Update CVE-2023-43896 This update applies a security patch to psmounterex.sys. We advise you to install this release to ensure the security of your system. Cloning System Clones made to an empty disk could fail to boot without running 'Fix Windows Boot Problems'. This has been resolved. Imaging Incremental image backup of a dynamic volumes could fail to mount. This has been resolved.

Image backup of the system volume on a dynamic disk using Rescue Media may fail with 'Access is denied'. This has been resolved. Rescue Media Builder If the Rescue Media drivers override settings were modified in a particular sequence, then the Rescue Media Builder could delete drivers from the host system C:\Windows\Inf folder. This has been resolved. General Some files were being left in C:\Users\\AppData\Local\Temp. These are now deleted after use.

When a backup Desktop shortcut was created with the 'Prompt' option, backups were incorrectly running in the background. This has been resolved.

Backup comments added via Desktop shortcuts were not getting saved. This has been resolved.

We have added a new menu option for submitting a support case. After contacting support for a case number, you can now take the 'Help' > Submit Support Ticket…' to provide log and system information to help us to resolve issues. Various Various other minor fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.