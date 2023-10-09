Software-update: Macrium Reflect 8.1.7675

Macrium Reflect logo (75 pix) Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. Paramount Software heeft overigens bekendgemaakt per 1 januari 2024 te stoppen met de gratis versie. In versie 8.1.7675 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Security Update
  • CVE-2023-43896 This update applies a security patch to psmounterex.sys. We advise you to install this release to ensure the security of your system.
Cloning
  • System Clones made to an empty disk could fail to boot without running 'Fix Windows Boot Problems'. This has been resolved.
Imaging
  • Incremental image backup of a dynamic volumes could fail to mount. This has been resolved.
  • Image backup of the system volume on a dynamic disk using Rescue Media may fail with 'Access is denied'. This has been resolved.
Rescue Media Builder
  • If the Rescue Media drivers override settings were modified in a particular sequence, then the Rescue Media Builder could delete drivers from the host system C:\Windows\Inf folder. This has been resolved.
General
  • Some files were being left in C:\Users\\AppData\Local\Temp. These are now deleted after use.
  • When a backup Desktop shortcut was created with the 'Prompt' option, backups were incorrectly running in the background. This has been resolved.
  • Backup comments added via Desktop shortcuts were not getting saved. This has been resolved.
  • We have added a new menu option for submitting a support case. After contacting support for a case number, you can now take the 'Help' > Submit Support Ticket…' to provide log and system information to help us to resolve issues.
Various
  • Various other minor fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.

Macrium Reflect

Versienummer 8.1.7675
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Paramount
Download https://www.macrium.com/reflectfree
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Julian 9 oktober 2023 23:04
De website stelt dat er nu al geen echt gratis versie meer is, maar alleen een trial van 30 dagen, die eventueel verlengd kan worden.

Ik hou het maar bij de versie die ik heb dan.
MrMonkE @Julian10 oktober 2023 07:13
Same. Goed om dit te lezen.
\Wel goed programma.

Zal wel een subscription model worden gok ik.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@MrMonkE10 oktober 2023 07:58
Zal wel een subscription model worden gok ik.
Voor zover op dit moment bekend gewoon de aanpak die ze tot nu toe al kiezen; een versie kopen en daarmee alleen free minor upgrades. Dan moet je ongeveer jaarlijks opnieuw betalen voor de nieuwste versie. Zoals je nu ziet bieden updates niet alleen nieuwe features maar ook fixes voor security lekken.
josg137 @Bor10 oktober 2023 17:49
Ze komen niet jaarlijks met een major versie. Versie 8 kwam rond 2021 uit en de licentie daarvoor werkt dus al een paar jaar. Versie 9 is nog niet aangekondigd voor zover ik weet, maar dan moet je een upgrade fee betalen.
marcop82 10 oktober 2023 08:20
Voor de CVE-2023-43896 vind ik geen verdere info terug, voor welke versies dit van toepassing is en dus of installaties met 8.0 (toen het nog Free was) ook kwetsbaar zijn.

Ik zal uit voorzorg de software maar verwijderen tot hier duidelijkheid over komt.
pimjoosten @marcop8212 oktober 2023 19:55
Inmiddels is v8.0.7690 van de Free versie verschenen, welke dit veiligheidsprobleem oplost, net als het hierboven genoemde Rescue Media Builder probleem. Je kunt het downloadprogramma hier direct bij Macrium downloaden.
egelalexander 10 oktober 2023 09:18
Deze tool gebruik ik al jaren. Ik zou het niet erg vinden om er wat geld voor neer te leggen als deze niet meer gratis is. Een subscription zou ik niet zo fijn vinden, aangezien ik het echt maar eens in de zoveel tijd een keer nodig heb.

Zijn er nog mensen die een gratis gelijkwaardig alternatief hebben voor deze tool ?

powerboat @egelalexander10 oktober 2023 13:37
Als je een nasje of servertje hebt is UrBackup wellicht een optie. Deze maakt periodiek een backup via internet.
egelalexander @powerboat11 oktober 2023 00:09
Ik gebruik deze tool alleen om clones te maken van een oude naar nieuwe SSD. Dus weet niet of daar een alternatief is, NAS of server heb ik helaas niet.
powerboat @egelalexander11 oktober 2023 12:59
Als je alleen maar cloned, is clonezilla of resquezilla iets voor je :)
Faloude 9 oktober 2023 22:41
System Clones made to an empty disk could fail to boot without running 'Fix Windows Boot Problems'. This has been resolved.
Benieuwd of dit het probleem is / was waarbij er een map genaamd "Macrium" achtergelaten werd in boot folder, waardoor booten op de bestemmingsdrive faalde. Door deze map te verwijderen, kon het opgelost worden.
boner 10 oktober 2023 08:25
dd
werkt altijd.
1DMKIIN
10 oktober 2023 11:55
Tipje richting nabije toekomst: deze is elk jaar van de partij met Black Friday/Blue Monday (doorgaans met een bordje -50% onder arm ;) )

