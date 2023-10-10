2Brightsparks heeft versie 11.2.5.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een USB-stick, FTP-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 48 en 65 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New: (Pro/SE): XZ and ZStandard compression

A new option on Compression -> Compressed settings page to not compress files considered already compressed Updated: (Pro): Compression filter (already compressed file types) can now be used with PKWare SecureZip encryption

Main window column widths, order and visibility immediately saved when changes are made

"Stop using screen reader" menu item appears in Preferences main menu if a screen reader is being used

(Pro): Added Israel AWS S3 Endpoint

Splash screen removed (tray icon animates instead) Fixed: (Pro): "bad_request: Invalid API request path" error during a file update with Box API

(Pro/SE): Failure to scan Zip archives with files over 2GB in size when using LZMA2

Loses column widths etc. if start minimized and do not show main window before exiting

SyncBack may fail to retrieve information from Scheduler Monitor

Internal changes to how windows are minimized and restored