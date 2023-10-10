Software-update: SyncBackFree 11.2.5.0

SyncBackFree logo (75 pix) 2Brightsparks heeft versie 11.2.5.0 van SyncBackFree uitgebracht. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een USB-stick, FTP-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 48 en 65 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New:
  • (Pro/SE): XZ and ZStandard compression
  • A new option on Compression -> Compressed settings page to not compress files considered already compressed
Updated:
  • (Pro): Compression filter (already compressed file types) can now be used with PKWare SecureZip encryption
  • Main window column widths, order and visibility immediately saved when changes are made
  • "Stop using screen reader" menu item appears in Preferences main menu if a screen reader is being used
  • (Pro): Added Israel AWS S3 Endpoint
  • Splash screen removed (tray icon animates instead)
Fixed:
  • (Pro): "bad_request: Invalid API request path" error during a file update with Box API
  • (Pro/SE): Failure to scan Zip archives with files over 2GB in size when using LZMA2
  • Loses column widths etc. if start minimized and do not show main window before exiting
  • SyncBack may fail to retrieve information from Scheduler Monitor
  • Internal changes to how windows are minimized and restored

Versienummer 11.2.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website 2Brightsparks
Download https://www.2brightsparks.com/download-syncbackfree.html
Bestandsgrootte 40,60MB
Licentietype Freeware

berhav 10 oktober 2023 16:22
Ik vermoed dat deze versie geen cloud sync kan uitvoeren. Weet iemand dat? Welke open source kan dat wel?
Uruk-Hai @berhav10 oktober 2023 16:56
Het hangt er vanaf wat je precies bedoeld met 'cloud sync'.

Ik sync met FreeFileSync regelmatig naar de cloud, maar daarmee bedoel ik naar mijn stack van TransIP via het SFTP protocol.
berhav @Uruk-Hai11 oktober 2023 07:32
Dank je voor je reactie. Ik bedoel eigenlijk een cloud backup. Ik zal eens kijken naar FreeFileSync!

