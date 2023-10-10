Mozilla heeft een tweede updatew voor versie 118 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser, die sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15 vereist, kan in deze uitgave onder meer webpagina's automatisch vertalen. Verder kunnen video-effecten, zoals blur, nu worden gebruikt in Google Meet en kunnen in de privémodus alleen systeemlettertypes en fontpacks worden gebruikt om zo de privacy beter te waarborgen. In versie 118.0.2 zijn de volgende problemen verholpen.
Fixed
- Fixed games not loading on betsoft.com (bug 1856145)
- Fixed printing issues for some SVG images (bug 1853727)
- Fixed CORS XHR with authentication no longer working (bug 1855650)
- Fixed h264 WebRTC video not working in some contexts (bug 1855636)
- Fixed Firefox Translations not working on some pages (bugs 1841656 - 1855307)
- Stability fixes (bugs 1851991 - 1799326 - 1856637)
