Mozilla heeft een tweede updatew voor versie 118 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser, die sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15 vereist, kan in deze uitgave onder meer webpagina's automatisch vertalen. Verder kunnen video-effecten, zoals blur, nu worden gebruikt in Google Meet en kunnen in de privémodus alleen systeemlettertypes en fontpacks worden gebruikt om zo de privacy beter te waarborgen. In versie 118.0.2 zijn de volgende problemen verholpen.

