Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 118.0.2

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft een tweede updatew voor versie 118 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. De browser, die sinds versie 116 minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 10.15 vereist, kan in deze uitgave onder meer webpagina's automatisch vertalen. Verder kunnen video-effecten, zoals blur, nu worden gebruikt in Google Meet en kunnen in de privémodus alleen systeemlettertypes en fontpacks worden gebruikt om zo de privacy beter te waarborgen. In versie 118.0.2 zijn de volgende problemen verholpen.

Fixed

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 118.0.2 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 118.0.2 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 118.0.2 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 118.0.2 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 118.0.2 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 118.0.2 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 118.0.2 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 118.0.2 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 118.0.2 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 118.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 10-10-2023 16:28
5 • submitter: danmark_ori

10-10-2023 • 16:28

5

Submitter: danmark_ori

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Mozilla Firefox

Reacties (5)

Cybertinus994 11 oktober 2023 07:49
Fixed h264 WebRTC video not working in some contexts
Fixed dit ook het issue dat video wegviel in Jitsi calls? Daar had ik veel last van de laatste 2, 3weken…
pieterboes 10 oktober 2023 16:31
In twee maanden tijd maar liefst zes updates. Zou wel wat minder mogen.
Jerie @pieterboes10 oktober 2023 16:43
Lol. Nou, dan switch je toch naar ESR? Hoe dan ook zul je security en reliability fixes (dat zijn bij deze reeks de minor revisies) moeten installeren.
gbspeel @pieterboes10 oktober 2023 17:04
Waarom? Als de updates automatisch binnenkomen en ze je werk of andere bezigheden niet verstoren is het toch geen probleem?

Bij m'n vorige werkgever rolden we functionaliteiten, verbeteringen en reparaties stuk voor stuk uit. Nou was dat een eigen dienst, maar vijf releases per dag lagen we echt niet wakker van. Hoe groot of klein ook.
@pieterboes10 oktober 2023 18:17
Hoe sneller hoe beter vind ik ;)

