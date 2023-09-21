Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 537.42 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 537.42 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de Phantom Liberty-uitbreiding voor Cyberpunk 2077 en de spellen Warhaven, Witchfire en Party Animals. De changelog laat verder weer enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3.5 technology and DLSS Ray Reconstruction including Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Further support for new titles leveraging NVIDIA DLSS technology includes the launch of Warhaven and Witchfire which support DLSS 3, as well as the arrival of Party Animals which supports DLSS Super Resolution and NVIDIA Reflex technology.

Fixed General Bugs
  • [Octane Render]: intersection shaders cause slowdown in performance [4164876]
  • [Octane Render]: inconsistent behavior and broken motion keys using TLAS with numKeys=2 [4088077]
Open Issues
  • [Halo Infinite] Significant performance drop is observed on Maxwell-based GPUs. [4052711]
  • [DaVinci Resolve] This driver implements a fix for creative application stability issues seen during heavy memory usage. We’ve observed some situations where this fix has resulted in performance degradation when running DaVinci Resolve. This will be addressed in an upcoming driver release. [4172676]

MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti VENTUS 3X 12G OC

Versienummer 537.42 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 644,41MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-09-2023 17:14
7 • submitter: shaswin

21-09-2023 • 17:14

7

Submitter: shaswin

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

29-07 GeForce Game Ready Driver 610.88 WHQL 7
09-07 GeForce Game Ready Driver 610.74 WHQL 23
17-06 GeForce Game Ready Driver 610.62 WHQL 34
27-05 GeForce Game Ready Driver 610.47 WHQL 37
14-05 GeForce Game Ready Driver 596.49 WHQL 9
28-04 GeForce Game Ready Driver 596.36 WHQL 14
17-04 GeForce Game Ready Driver 596.21 WHQL 9
24-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.97 WHQL 27
10-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.79 WHQL 13
05-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 595.76 hotfix 11
Meer historie

Lees meer

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Overige software Nvidia

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
7
7
4
0
0
2
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
3DEXP 21 september 2023 17:31
DLSS 3.5. Ray Reconstruction review. Better than native.

https://www.techpowerup.c...ss-35-ray-reconstruction/
GekkePrutser @3DEXP21 september 2023 18:19
Ik ben heel erg benieuwd wat dit gaat bieden <3 Heb een 4090 en ik vind de full raytracing (overdrive) mode echt prachtig. Tof dat ze een van de mooiste games tot een soort showcase maken.
Cowamundo @GekkePrutser21 september 2023 19:20
We gaan een hele nieuwe fase in wat betreft game processing/rendering.
Dit zie je ook wel al aankomen in bijvoorbeeld Unreal Engine met lumen, nanite, substrate, sparse volume textures etc. en natuurlijk in DLSS/FSR en Raytracing.

Het zal het mij dan ook niet veel verbazen als zelfs een 4090 of 7900XTX al "snel" verouderd is net zoals de 3xxx serie al geen gebruik kan maken van frame generation.
Niet alleen de kracht die nodig is om al deze pracht en praal op je scherm te toveren maar ook de snel stijgende VRAM benodigdheden gaan hier een flink aandeel in hebben.

Ik denk dat ik binnenkort nog een 7800XT/4070 ga aanschaffen ter vervanging van mijn 1080 en dan over een jaar of 5 wel weer ga kijken voor een topmodel als sommige technieken wat volwassener zijn.

Good but expensive times are coming...
GekkePrutser @Cowamundo21 september 2023 19:23
Ja ik vrees het ook. Aan de ene kant geweldig dat er zoveel moois aan komt. Aan de andere kant heb ik net bijna 2000 euro neergelegd voor de 4090 :)

Nou was dit wel vooral doordat VR zo enorm zwaar is. Vooral met douche simulatoren. En omdat ik ook aan ontwikkelen doe en het spul soms nog niet goed geoptimaliseerd is.
nullbyte @GekkePrutser26 september 2023 19:06
Nou was dit wel vooral doordat VR zo enorm zwaar is. Vooral met douche simulatoren.
Douchen werkt het beste buiten VR, virtuele zeep maakt slecht schoon.
GekkePrutser @nullbyte26 september 2023 19:40
Lol... Autocorrect... Ik weet niet precies welk woord ik daar nou bedoeld had.
micla @3DEXP21 september 2023 18:03
Interesant artikel. Tnx

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.