Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 537.42 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de Phantom Liberty-uitbreiding voor Cyberpunk 2077 en de spellen Warhaven, Witchfire en Party Animals. De changelog laat verder weer enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3.5 technology and DLSS Ray Reconstruction including Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Further support for new titles leveraging NVIDIA DLSS technology includes the launch of Warhaven and Witchfire which support DLSS 3, as well as the arrival of Party Animals which supports DLSS Super Resolution and NVIDIA Reflex technology.

[Octane Render]: intersection shaders cause slowdown in performance [4164876]

[Octane Render]: inconsistent behavior and broken motion keys using TLAS with numKeys=2 [4088077]