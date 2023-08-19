Software-update: Wine 8.14

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 8.14 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 29.046 titels, wat er percies vijftig meer zijn als twee weken geleden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • PCSC framework used on macOS for smart card support.
  • Dumping of Windows registry files in WineDump.
  • Fixes for Wow64 window messages.
Bugs fixed in 8.14 (total 30):
  • #28603: Winedbg sometimes receives invalid parameters
  • #30655: DiRT 2 Demo: Low (13) FPS during race, but not in in-game menus.
  • #34678: Not all serial port work in wine
  • #36564: 'Candytron' demo: certain objects are black with GLSL enabled
  • #44546: The Settlers II: 10th Anniversary runs very slow when CSMT enabled
  • #44816: Cygwin/MSYS2 `script -e` exit status forwarding randomly returns zero for non zero child process
  • #48621: Civilization 6 crashes on startup.
  • #52474: ws2_32:sock
  • test_connect() fails intermittently with 'Test failed: expected timeout'
  • #52492: stack overflow from GdipFlattenPath
  • #52889: Freelancer with Crossfire mod crashes on startup
  • #53171: advapi32:registry
  • test_performance_keys() sometimes fails due to time going backwards!
  • #54073: ws2_32:sock
  • test_close_events() sometimes fails in Wine
  • #54074: ws2_32:sock
  • test_empty_recv() sometimes gets an ERROR_IO_PENDING error in Wine
  • #54413: ws2_32:sock
  • DuplicateHandle(socket) sometimes look like a socket in test_WSAGetOverlappedResult() on Windows
  • #54546: ws2_32:sock
  • test_write_watch() gets unexpected write counts on Windows 11
  • #54676: winetricks --verify dotnet20 (AutoHotKey) fails in a wow64 build
  • #54720: Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions
  • dialogue audio doesn't play
  • #54748: Greenshot crashes when drawing rectangle to make screenshot ("GDI+ status: PropertyNotFound")
  • #54831: GStreamer gst_init_check() crashes when called from winegstreamer on recent macOS, also Wine crashes on macOS Sonoma
  • #54866: ieframe:webbrowser
  • test_SetQueryNetSessionCount() sometimes gets an unexpected session count on Windows
  • #55127: httpapi:httpapi
  • test_v2_bound_port() sometimes succeeds in connecting on Windows 10
  • #55152: Crash in Notepad++ processing a WM_DRAWITEM message
  • #55231: Warframe: camera/mouse stuck in X-axis
  • #55258: steam: small window floating on top of all windows even in fullscreen mode
  • #55283: amstream:amstream systematically crashes and times out on gitlab-debian-32
  • #55291: gdi32:dc
  • print_something() gets a bad signature on fg-deb64-*
  • #55331: ntdll:file
  • The 64-bit test_file_disposition_information() gets unsupported error on Windows 10 1607 and 1709
  • #55344: Yuzu fails to start (needs MSVCP140_CODECVT_IDS.dll)
  • #55367: Trying to run WatchFaceStudio with wine 8.0 and Ubuntu 23 (lunar)
  • #55422: mfmediaengine:mfmediaengine
  • test_GetDuration() fails in Wine

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 8.14
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://wiki.winehq.org/Download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Wine HQ

Odious Trident 19 augustus 2023 23:17
Hmm, is WINE een emulator?
Marctraider @Odious Trident20 augustus 2023 20:13
Neem aan dat dit gewoon een joke is.

Maar voor anderen: Een emulator vertaald instructies van een architectuur naar een andere. (CPU)

Wat het WINE team doet is libraries en functies van Windows reverse engineeren en hun eigen implemenatie schrijven (die op en met de linux kernel werkt). (Aangezien ze weinig tot geen broncode mogen gebruiken of lukraak jatten)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marctraider op 29 juli 2024 06:45]

Magic Power
@Odious Trident20 augustus 2023 00:05
In de stricte definitie van Emulator is Wine dat niet.

Zoals hier Wiki:Emulator uitgelegd, is een emulator hardware of software die zich voordoet als een ander systeem, zodat je op 'systeem A' software van 'systeem B' kunt draaien.

Normaal zijn verschillende systemen niet direct compatible met elkaar, omdat de CPU en/of de rest van het systeem verschillend zijn. Daarom kun je bijvoorbeeld een Setup.exe van een Windows systeem niet zomaar uitvoeren op een Amiga.

Wat een emulator normaal gesproken doet, is het programma 'regel voor regel' inlezen, en het commando dat hij tegenkomt dan vertalen naar hoe het andere systeem hem wil zien. Dit is best een arbeidsintensief traject, en daarom zijn emulators normaal gesproken niet erg snel. Gelukkig zijn de meeste emulators voor het emuleren van wat oudere systemen, zoals Dos, Amiga, Commodore en dergelijke. Om die te kunnen emuleren zijn de huidige PC's sterk zat.

Maar, omdat een Windows PC en een Linux PC in principe dezelfde soort systeem zijn, hoef je voor het uitvoeren van Windows software op een Linux PC niet een complete vertaalslag te doen. Het volstaat om de hoofdcommando's die op Windows worden uitgevoerd, af te vangen en door te sturen naar hoe Linux die wil hebben.

Een simpel voorbeeld is het tekenen van een plaatje op het scherm. In Windows is daar een commando voor: Je geeft de locatie op het scherm, de grootte, en het te tekenen plaatje wordt via een commando op het scherm getekend. Wat Wine hier nu doet, is als het het commando voor het tekenen van een plaatje tegenkomt, dat zelf tekenen. Dan worden die locatie, grootte en het plaatje doorgegeven aan het Linux commando voor het tekenen van een plaatje op het scherm.

Omdat dit soort afvangen van commando's best snel zijn, merk je daar normaal gesproken niet zo veel van in snelheidsverlies bij dit soort vertaal actie. Het kan zijn dat er een paar procent performance verloren gaat door dit soort vertaallagen, maar het is ook mogelijk dat je zelfs performance winst krijgt op Linux, omdat je op Linux niet de overhead van Windows erbij krijgt.
batjes @Magic Power20 augustus 2023 10:32
En toch, WINE emuleert Windows op Linux. Emulatie is weinig meer dan "X doet zich voor als Y". De gebruikte methode is niet zo belangrijk.

Niet elke emulator werkt volgens jouw beschrijving. Er zijn er zat die hetzelfde doen als WINE, calls opvangen en vertalen.
Magic Power
@batjes20 augustus 2023 11:53
Klopt, in het algemeen is emuleren het kunnen draaien van software (of hardware) in een omgeving waar het niet voor is gemaakt. Ongeacht van hoe de emulatie werkt.

Ik wilde vooral aangeven dat de emulatie van Wine een lage overhead heeft, en dus snel kan werken.

Daarnaast, zelfs in de huidige systemen zitten emulatie-lagen. Zo heeft Windows en Linux een emulatielaag om 32-bit software te kunnen draaien, en heeft een Mac M1 een emulatielaag om de 'oude' Mac software te kunnen draaien.
Dutchzilla @Odious Trident19 augustus 2023 23:44
Meer een sandbox voor mijn gevoel. Aangezien het voor elk programma. Een nieuwe map met executables aanmaakt.

Vraag me af wat beter is, dit of proton voor games?
beerse
@Dutchzilla19 augustus 2023 23:59
Let op: Wine is beslist GEEN sandbox. Er zit in wine beslist geen bescherming of zo iets. Het zorgt er zo ongeveer voor dat msWindows applicaties onder linux kunnen werken. Daar kunnen ze dan ook meteen 'alles' wat een linux programma ook zou kunnen.
MrMonkE @beerse20 augustus 2023 07:53
*uche* Behalve stabiel werken met clipboards. *kuch*
beerse
@MrMonkE20 augustus 2023 11:26
Welke clipboards bedoel je? En hoe kan en mag daar mee omgegaan worden?

Welke linux omgeving gebruik je? Er is onder linux niet zomaar 1 clipboard, er zijn er meerdere en afhankelijk van instellingen worden de inhoud van die buffers al dan niet overgezet. Denk aan het selectie-buffer en het copy-buffer.

Als daar dan gegevens in staan waar de andere kant anders mee om gaat, dan kan er wel eens wat mis gaan. Denk bijvoorbeeld aan een bestand, dat staat daar niet in haar geheel, maar alleen de bestands-referentie. Dat kan een relative naam zijn en een absolute naam. Wie verandert daar dan de '\' in '/' en dergelijke?

En wat had je msWindows applicatie verwacht van het clipboard? Of wat heeft ze er in gestoken?

Ohja, heb je nog clipboard managers draaien die daar ook in roeren?
Magic Power
@Dutchzilla20 augustus 2023 00:18
Voor games, Proton. Wine is een allesomvattende vertaal-laag om Windows software op een ander/Linux systeem te kunnen uitvoeren. Die is dus niet alleen voor games gemaakt, maar ook voor ander soort software.

Proton is een versie van Wine die specifiek door Valve voor games is doorontwikkelt. Hierin zitten ook gelijk alle tooltjes en drivers die nodig zijn om een complete game-omgeving aan te kunnen bieden, iets wat Wine standaard niet heeft.

Omdat Proton open source is, zit je niet vast aan Valve om te kunnen gamen op Linux. Zo zijn er bleeding edge versies van Proton zoals Proton-GE. En Proton versies los van Valve, zodat je Steam-loze spellen kunt spelen. Zo heb je de software Bottles en Lutris, waarmee je beiden Windows games kunt spelen op Linux.
beerse
@Odious Trident19 augustus 2023 23:57
Wine is praktisch gezien een library, een bibliotheek. En ja, het biedt aan de programma's een interface aan die ze normaal onder het msWindows platform vinden. In dat opzicht is het een emulator. Dus voor die programma's is het een emulator.

Maar nee, het is geen msWindows emulator. Er zitten van zichzelf geen msWindows onderdelen in zoals IE en Edge en zo. Voor jou is het geen emulator, voor jou is er niets te halen...
Dragony @Odious Trident20 augustus 2023 00:04
De afkorting van Wine zegt al genoeg, toch? ;)
PJJ @Odious Trident20 augustus 2023 00:37
WINE staat voor : Wine Is Not an Emulator
MrMonkE @PJJ20 augustus 2023 07:54
De auteur had kennelijk een vooruitziende blik.
blorf @Odious Trident20 augustus 2023 13:35
Het emuleert een software-platform.
ultimate-tester @Odious Trident21 augustus 2023 08:51
Niemand die 'em maakt? Wine Is Not An Emulator :*)
Oja toch wel al gemaakt...

[Reactie gewijzigd door ultimate-tester op 29 juli 2024 06:45]

ChevyVanDude @Odious Trident21 augustus 2023 13:50
Als je alleen uit gaat van naam; het is een recursief acroniem; WINE:Is Not Emulator > W:INE>>Wine

Het is geen emulator omdat alles binnen je bottle draait, en dat staat niet los van je huidige omgeving.
Sandbox is het eveneens niet; je draait alles in je bottle (een 'folder' ), als je iets verkrengt dan verkrenk je de omgeving.
Maar omdat het alleen een compatibiliteitslaag is doet het niet veel met je Linux installatie zelf....

En gebruik Bottles, wat een soort WINE met GUI is (en makkelijk dependencies downloaden en installeren, zoals DirectX en VCRuntime etc.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ChevyVanDude op 29 juli 2024 06:45]

Anoniem: 58485 20 augustus 2023 03:16
#30655: DiRT 2 Demo: Low (13) FPS during race, but not in in-game menus.
Ik keek ff uit interesse naar de Bugzilla maar die bug was er al sinds 2012 ingeschoten. Gewoon ff 11 jaar om een bug (niet belangrijk) op te lossen. Alsof iemand die demo nog speelt tegenwoordig :P
ultimate-tester @Anoniem: 5848521 augustus 2023 08:54
Volgens mij is die gewoon "per ongeluk" opgelost. Gebeurt heel veel omdat een andere bugreport of algemene verbetering tot een oplossing heeft geleid die ook het andere probleem oplost.
De bugreports van Wine zijn een beetje tricky. Het zijn probleembeschrijvingen waardoor men gaat onderzoeken welke APIs niet juist zijn geimplementeerd. Ze doen zelden een game-specifieke fix. Het fixen van zo'n API kan (en zal) dus ook impact hebben op andere applicaties/games. Het duurt vaak ook even om te bevestigen dat een bug inmiddels is opgelost, en dat kan in dit geval 11 jaar duren omdat niemand die Dirt 2 Demo heeft gedraaid in de afgelopen 11 jaar en nu wel weer toevallig.
ChevyVanDude @ultimate-tester21 augustus 2023 14:00
En vooral tijdens 2017/2018 heeft Wine (dacht v4.9/ anders > v5) hele grote stappen gemaakt.
En dat komt voornamelijk door Steam/Valve die Proton heeft doorontwikkeld (Proton is een "Wine++"), i.s.m CodeWeavers.

En dan denken sommige mensen nog steeds dat Linux een CLI/tekst OS is, whahaha.
Als ze eens de ramen open doen (no pun intended) en eens naar buiten kijken... Dan zien ze dat er veel veranderd is.

Volgens mij hebben alle DiRT games nu prima ondersteuning. En volgens mij heb ik een tijd geleden DiRT 2 gedraaid... Dat heerlijk stabiel liep (en uiteraard via Wine)

+++ > https://www.protondb.com/search?q=dirt

En als je Proton/Wine i.c.m GE ziet staan; dat is de GloriousEggroll editie. Iemand die zelf allerhande patches en improvements ingebakken heeft.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ChevyVanDude op 29 juli 2024 06:45]

