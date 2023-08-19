Er is met versienummer 8.14 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 29.046 titels, wat er percies vijftig meer zijn als twee weken geleden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: PCSC framework used on macOS for smart card support.

Dumping of Windows registry files in WineDump.

Fixes for Wow64 window messages. Bugs fixed in 8.14 (total 30): #28603: Winedbg sometimes receives invalid parameters

#30655: DiRT 2 Demo: Low (13) FPS during race, but not in in-game menus.

#34678: Not all serial port work in wine

#36564: 'Candytron' demo: certain objects are black with GLSL enabled

#44546: The Settlers II: 10th Anniversary runs very slow when CSMT enabled

#44816: Cygwin/MSYS2 `script -e` exit status forwarding randomly returns zero for non zero child process

#48621: Civilization 6 crashes on startup.

#52474: ws2_32:sock

test_connect() fails intermittently with 'Test failed: expected timeout'

#52492: stack overflow from GdipFlattenPath

#52889: Freelancer with Crossfire mod crashes on startup

#53171: advapi32:registry

test_performance_keys() sometimes fails due to time going backwards!

#54073: ws2_32:sock

test_close_events() sometimes fails in Wine

#54074: ws2_32:sock

test_empty_recv() sometimes gets an ERROR_IO_PENDING error in Wine

#54413: ws2_32:sock

DuplicateHandle(socket) sometimes look like a socket in test_WSAGetOverlappedResult() on Windows

#54546: ws2_32:sock

test_write_watch() gets unexpected write counts on Windows 11

#54676: winetricks --verify dotnet20 (AutoHotKey) fails in a wow64 build

#54720: Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions

dialogue audio doesn't play

#54748: Greenshot crashes when drawing rectangle to make screenshot ("GDI+ status: PropertyNotFound")

#54831: GStreamer gst_init_check() crashes when called from winegstreamer on recent macOS, also Wine crashes on macOS Sonoma

#54866: ieframe:webbrowser

test_SetQueryNetSessionCount() sometimes gets an unexpected session count on Windows

#55127: httpapi:httpapi

test_v2_bound_port() sometimes succeeds in connecting on Windows 10

#55152: Crash in Notepad++ processing a WM_DRAWITEM message

#55231: Warframe: camera/mouse stuck in X-axis

#55258: steam: small window floating on top of all windows even in fullscreen mode

#55283: amstream:amstream systematically crashes and times out on gitlab-debian-32

#55291: gdi32:dc

print_something() gets a bad signature on fg-deb64-*

#55331: ntdll:file

The 64-bit test_file_disposition_information() gets unsupported error on Windows 10 1607 and 1709

#55344: Yuzu fails to start (needs MSVCP140_CODECVT_IDS.dll)

#55367: Trying to run WatchFaceStudio with wine 8.0 and Ubuntu 23 (lunar)

#55422: mfmediaengine:mfmediaengine

test_GetDuration() fails in Wine