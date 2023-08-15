MikroTik heeft versie 7.11 van RouterOS uitgebracht. RouterOS is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan bandbreedtemanagement, een firewall, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What's new in 7.11: api - disallow executing commands without required parameters

bfd - fixed "actual-tx-interval" value and added "remote-min-tx" (CLI only)

bfd - improved system stability

bluetooth - added "decode-ad" command for decoding raw Bluetooth payloads (CLI only)

bluetooth - added "Peripheral devices" section which displays decoded Eddystone TLM and UID, iBeacon and MikroTik Bluetooth payloads

bluetooth - added new AD structure type "service-data" for Bluetooth advertisement

bridge - added more STP-related logging

bridge - added warning when VLAN interface list contains ports that are not bridged

bridge - fixed MAC learning on "switch-cpu" port with enabled FastPath

bridge - fixed MSTP BPDU aging

bridge - fixed MSTP synchronization after link down

bridge - prevent bridging the VLAN interface created on the same bridge

certificate - allow to import certificate with DNS name constraint

certificate - fixed PEM import

certificate - fixed trust store CRL link if generated on an older version (introduced in v7.7)

certificate - improved CRL download retry handling

certificate - removed request for "passphrase" property on import

certificate - require CRL presence when using "crl-use=yes" setting

certificate - restored RSA with SHA512 support

conntrack - fixed "active-ipv4" property

console - added ":convert" command

console - added default value for "rndstr" command (16 characters from 0-9a-zA-Z)

console - fixed incorrect date when printing "value-list" with multiple entries

console - fixed minor typos

console - fixed missing "parent" for script jobs (introduced in v7.9)

console - fixed missing return value for ping command in certain cases

console - fixed printing interval when resizing terminal

console - improved flag printing in certain menus

console - improved stability and responsiveness

console - improved stability when canceling console actions

console - improved stability when using fullscreen editor

console - improved timeout for certain commands and menus

console - improved VPLS "cisco-id" argument validation

container - added IPv6 support for VETH interface

container - added option to use overlayfs layers

container - adjust the ownership of volume mounts that fall outside the container's UID range

container - fixed duplicate image name

container - fixed IP address in container host file

defconf - do not change admin password if resetting with "keep-users=yes"

dhcp-server - fixed setting "bootp-lease-time=lease-time"

discovery - fixed "lldp-med-net-policy-vlan" (introduced in v7.8 )

dns - improved system stability when processing static DNS entries with specified address-list

ethernet - fixed forced half-duplex 10/100 Mbps link speeds on CRS312 device

ethernet - improved interface stability for CRS312 device

fetch - improved timeout detection

firewall - added warning when PCC divider argument is smaller than remainder

firewall - fixed mangle "mark-connection" with "passthrough=yes" rule for TCP RST packets

firewall - improved system stability when using "endpoint-independent-nat"

graphing - added paging support

health - added more gradual control over fans for CRS3xx, CRS5xx, CCR2xxx devices

health - fixed configuration export for "/system/health/settings" menu

hotspot - allow number as a first symbol in the Hotspot server DNS name

ike1 - fixed Phase 1 when using aggressive exchange mode (introduced in v7.10)

ike2 - improved SA rekeying reply process

ike2 - improved system stability when closing phase1

ike2 - improved system stability when making configuration changes on active setup

ike2 - log "reply ignored" as non-debug log message

ipsec - fixed public key export (introduced in v7.10)

ipsec - fixed signature authentication using secp521r1 certificate (introduced in v7.10)

ipsec - improved IKE2 rekey process

ipsec - properly check ph2 approval validity when using IKE1 exchange mode

l3hw - changed minimal supported values for "neigh-discovery-interval" and "neigh-keepalive-interval" properties

l3hw - fixed /32 and /128 route offloading after nexthop change

l3hw - fixed incorrect source MAC usage for offloaded bonding interface

l3hw - improved system responsiveness during partial offloading

l3hw - improved system stability during IPv6 route offloading

l3hw - improved system stability

led - fixed manually configured user LED for RB2011

leds - blink red system-led when LTE is not connected to the network on D53 devices

leds - fixed system-led color for "GSM EGPRS" RAT on D53 devices

lora - added new EUI field

lora - added uplink message filtering option using NetID or JoinEUI

lora - moved LoRa service to IoT package

lora - properly apply configuration changes when multiple LoRa cards are used

lora - updated LoRa firmware for R11e-LR8, R11e-LR9 and R11e-LR2 cards

lte - added "at-chat" support for Dell DW5821e-eSIM modem

lte - added "at-chat" support for Dell DW5829 modem

lte - added "at-chat" support for Fibocom L850-GL modem

lte - added "at-chat" support for SIMCom 8202G modem

lte - added "band" info to the "monitor" command for MBIM modems that support serving cell info reporting over MBIM

lte - added extended support for Neoway N75 modem

lte - fixed Dell DW5221E "at-chat" support

lte - fixed LtAP mini default SIM slot "down" changeover to "up" after an upgrade (introduced in v7.10beta1)

lte - fixed NR SINR reporting for Chateau 5G

lte - fixed R11e-LTE, R11e-LTE6 legacy 2G/3G RAT mode selection

lte - fixed Telit LE910C4 "at-chat" support

lte - improved initial interface startup time for SXT LTE 3-7

lte - improved system stability when changing the "radio" state for MBIM modems

lte - only listen to DHCP packets for LTE passtrough interface in auto mode when looking for the host

modem - added initial support for BG77 modem DFOTA firmware update

modem - changed Quectel EC25 portmap to expose DM (diag port), DM channel=0, GPS channel=1

modem - fixed missing sender's last symbol in SMS inbox if the sender is an alphabetic string

mpls - improved MPLS TCP performance

mqtt - added more MQTT publish configuration options

mqtt - added new MQTT subscribe feature

netwatch - added "src-address" property

netwatch - changed "thr-tcp-conn-time" argument to time interval

ovpn - do not try to use the "bridge" setting from PPP/Profile, if the OVPN server is used in IP mode (introduced in v7.10)

ovpn - fixed OVPN server peer-id negotiation

ovpn - fixed session-timeout when using UDP mode

ovpn - improved key renegotiation process

ovpn - include "connect-retry 1" and "reneg-sec" parameters into the OVPN configuration export file

ovpn - properly close OVPN session on the server when client gets disconnected

package - treat disabled packages as enabled during upgrade

poe - fixed missing PoE configuration section under specific conditions

poe-out - advertise LLDP power-mdi-long even if no power allocation was requested (introduced in v7.7)

pppoe - fixed PPPoE client trying to establish connection when parent interface is inactive

profile - added "container" process classifier

profile - properly classify "console" related processes

qos-hw - keep VLAN priority in packets that are sent from CPU

quickset - correctly apply configuration when using "DHCP Server Range" property

resource - fixed erroneous CPU usage values

rose-storage - added "scsi-scan" command (CLI only)

rose-storage - added disk stats for ramdisks

rose-storage - fixed RAID 0 creation

rose-storage - limit striped RAID element size to smallest disk size

route - added comment for BFD configuration (CLI only)

route - convert BFD timers from milliseconds to microseconds after upgrade

routerboard - fixed "gpio-function" setting on RBM33G ("/system routerboard upgrade" required)

routerboard - improved RouterBOOT stability for Alpine CPUs ("/system routerboard upgrade" required)

routerboard - removed unnecessary serial port for netPower16P and hAP ax lite devices ("/system routerboard upgrade" required)

routerboot - increased etherboot bootp timeout to 40s on MIPSBE and MMIPS devices ("/system routerboard upgrade" required)

sfp - fixed incorrect optical SFP temperature readings (introduced in v7.10)

sfp - improved interface stability for 98DX8208, 98DX8212, 98DX8332, 98DX3257, 98DX4310, 98DX8525, 98DX3255, 98PX1012 based switches

sfp - improved optical QSFP interface handling for 98DX8332, 98DX3257, 98DX4310, 98DX8525 switches

sfp - improved Q/SFP interface stability for 98DX8208, 98DX8212, 98DX8332, 98DX3257, 98DX4310, 98DX8525, 98DX3255, 98PX1012 switches

sfp - reduce CPU load due to SFP interface handling for CCR2116, CCR2216, CCR2004-12S+2XS, CRS312, CRS518 devices (introduced in v7.9)

sms - increased wait time for modem startup

ssh - fixed host public key export (introduced in v7.9)

ssh - fixed private key import (introduced in v7.9)

ssh - fixed SSH key agreement on the client side when ed25519 used under server settings

ssh - fixed user RSA private key import

switch - fixed "reset-counters" for "switch-cpu"

switch - fixed BPDU packet processing on MT7621, MT7531 with HW offloaded vlan-filtering

switch - improved multicast packet forwarding on MT7621

system - disallow setting a non-existing CPU core number for system IRQ

system - increased maximum supported CPU core count to 512 on CHR and x86

system - reduced RAM usage for SMIPS devices

tftp - improved file name matching

user - added "sensitive" policy requirement for SSH key and certificate export

w60g - improved stability for Cube 60Pro ac and CubeSA 60Pro ac devices

webfig - added option to enable wide view in item list

webfig - fixed "Connect To" configuration changes for L2TP client

webfig - fixed gray-out italic font for entries after enable

webfig - use router time zone for date and time

wifiwave2 - added "steering" parameters and menu to set up and monitor AP neighbor groups (CLI only)

wifiwave2 - added more information on roaming candidates to BSS transition management requests (802.11v) and neighbor report responses (802.11k)

wifiwave2 - added option to filter frames captured by the sniffer command (CLI only)

wifiwave2 - automatically add wifi interfaces to appropriate bridge VLAN when wireless clients with new VLAN IDs connect

wifiwave2 - changed default behavior for handling duplicate client MAC addresses, added settings for changing it (CLI only)

wifiwave2 - enabled PMK caching with EAP authentication types

wifiwave2 - fixed "reg-info" information for several countries

wifiwave2 - fixed "security.sae-max-failure" rate not limiting authentications correctly in some cases

wifiwave2 - fixed clearing CAPsMAN Common Name when disabling "lock-to-caps-man"

wifiwave2 - fixed interface hangs on IPQ6010-based boards (introduced in v7.9)

wifiwave2 - improved stability when changing interface settings

wifiwave2 - improved stability when receiving malformed WPA3-PSK authentication frames

wifiwave2 - make info log less verbose during client roaming (some info moved to wireless,debug log)

wifiwave2 - rename "reg-info" country argument from "Macedonia" to "North Macedonia"

wifiwave2 - use correct status code when rejecting WPA3-PSK re-association

winbox - added missing status values for Ethernet and Cable Test

winbox - added warning about non-running probe due to "startup-delay"

winbox - fixed "Storm Rate" property under "Switch/Port" menu

winbox - fixed BGP affinity display

winbox - fixed default "Ingress Filtering" value under "Bridge" menu

winbox - improved supout.rif progress display

winbox - rename "Group Master" property to "Group Authority" under "Interface/VRRP" menu

wireguard - fixed peer connection using DNS name on IP change

wireguard - fixed peer IPv6 "allowed-address" usage

wireless - ignore EAPOL Logoff frames

x86 - updated e1000 driver