Software-update: Tails 5.16.1

Tails logo (79 pix) Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 5 is op Debian 11 gebaseerd en onder meer OpenPGP is vervangen door Kleopatra. In versie 5.16.1 is de Linux kernel bijgewerkt, wat enkele kwetsbaarheden in Intel- en AMD-processoren moet verhelpen.

Changes and updates
  • Update the Linux kernel to 6.1.38.
    This updates fixes:

    These vulnerability could allow a malicious application running in Tails to access and steal data from another application in Tails, for example passwords stored in KeePassXC or private keys stored in Electrum.

    This attack is unlikely, but could be performed by a strong attacker, such as a government or a hacking firm. We are not aware of this attack being used in the wild.

Tails 5.0 desktop

Versienummer 5.16.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Tails
Download https://tails.boum.org/install/index.en.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 15-08-2023 16:27
0 • submitter: Munchie

15-08-2023 • 16:27

0

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: Tails

Update-historie

29-05 Tails 6.16 0
21-05 Tails 6.15.1 0
01-05 Tails 6.15 7
17-04 Tails 6.14.2 0
04-04 Tails 6.14.1 0
06-03 Tails 6.13 0
06-02 Tails 6.12 4
09-01 Tails 6.11 0
28-11 Tails 6.10 0
31-10 Tails 6.9 0
Meer historie

Tails

geen prijs bekend

