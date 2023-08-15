Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 5 is op Debian 11 gebaseerd en onder meer OpenPGP is vervangen door Kleopatra. In versie 5.16.1 is de Linux kernel bijgewerkt, wat enkele kwetsbaarheden in Intel- en AMD-processoren moet verhelpen.
Changes and updates
- Update the Linux kernel to 6.1.38.
This updates fixes:
- Downfall on Intel processors (CVE-2022-40982)
- Inception on AMD processors (CVE-2023-20569)
These vulnerability could allow a malicious application running in Tails to access and steal data from another application in Tails, for example passwords stored in KeePassXC or private keys stored in Electrum.
This attack is unlikely, but could be performed by a strong attacker, such as a government or a hacking firm. We are not aware of this attack being used in the wild.