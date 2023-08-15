Downfall on Intel processors (CVE-2022-40982)

Inception on AMD processors (CVE-2023-20569)

These vulnerability could allow a malicious application running in Tails to access and steal data from another application in Tails, for example passwords stored in KeePassXC or private keys stored in Electrum.

This attack is unlikely, but could be performed by a strong attacker, such as a government or a hacking firm. We are not aware of this attack being used in the wild.