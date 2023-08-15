Software-update: KiCad 7.0.7

KiCad logo (79 pix)Versie 7.0.7 van KiCad is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van het pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, de voetprint en 3d-modellen. Een Spice-simulator ontbreekt evenmin. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 7.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; de changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

General Schematic Editor Footprint Assignment Tool
  • Fix crash when attempting to use ratsnest settings. #15153
Board Editor Footprint Editor
  • Update new footprint library save path when changing projects. #15102
  • Fix crash when moving a solder paste aperture relative to an existing pad. #15090
  • Prevent crash when typing '${' in text control. #15283
3D Viewer
  • Improve calculation of min and max zoom. #15078
Drawing Sheet Editor
  • Fix saving text with custom font. #15154
Versienummer 7.0.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website KiCad
Download https://kicad.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

