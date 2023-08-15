Versie 7.0.7 van KiCad is uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van het pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, de voetprint en 3d-modellen. Een Spice-simulator ontbreekt evenmin. Uitgebreide informatie over de vernieuwingen in versie 7.0 kan op deze pagina worden gevonden; de changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
General
Schematic Editor
- Fix build link error when linking nanoodbc. #15081
- Fix broken text shadow offsets. #15019
- Fix bitmap transparency in Cairo GAL.
- Treat undo as backspace and/or escape when drawing polygons. #14961
- Handle some macOS standard keyboard shortcuts in custom text editors. #14973
- Fix text variable auto completion with return key. #15001
- Always show the footprint in the default orientation in the 3D viewer panel.
Footprint Assignment Tool
- Improve search performance.
- Fix printing background fill when paper orientation or size differs.
- Import Altium net label justification.
- Do not arbitrarily zoom when canceling page settings dialog. #15033
- Fix slow warping and zoom reset when searching with find dialog. #14305
- Create correct new wire color when dragging net labels. #15178
- Fix incorrect color when continuing a wire. #15192
- Do not ignore custom fields when updating from text and graphics properties dialog. #15206
- Respect ERC error indicator color setting. #15203
- Fix crash when loading schematic with missing sub-sheet files. #15222
- Sort bus aliases by name to prevent VCS issues. #11890
- Ensure the bitmap exported to the clipboard is valid. #14808
- Fix broken cancel button in export symbols to new library dialog. #15278
- Preserve unit associations when re-annotating. #14918
- Database libraries performance improvements.
- Remove unwanted outline in exported graphics. #15242
- Fix crash when power symbol is connected to hierarchical bus. #15217
- Fix crash when using '/' character in sheet name. #15367
Board Editor
- Fix crash when attempting to use ratsnest settings. #15153
Footprint Editor
- Check for zone to zone overlap.
- Fix EAGLE import footprint text alignment.
- Fix unconnected track end warning for track stubs inside vias and pads. #14211
- Fix crash interpreting malformed rule. #14989
- Fix DRC bug created by broken rounded rule zone fill. #15007
- Fix crash when selecting grouped items. #15021
- Save project when saving the board. #14991
- Tailor object inspector text properties for dimension objects.
- Allow routing to a free pad when it has a hole. #15093
- Add SHORT_NET_NAME processing to footprint variable resolution. #15095
- Fix crash when opening zone properties dialog or object properties panel. #12871
- Fix shorts created by zone fill. #15160
- Fix plotting performance issues when text is on mask layers. #15161
- Make undo of set grid origin restore Y coordinate correctly. #15177
- Fix DRC error indicator position. #15209
- Fix Altium importer orientation of polygons and non copper pads in footprints.
- Fix broken net-tie DRC. #14008
- Do not ignore trace routing clearances. #15162
- Fix incorrect GERBER X3 key word.
- Prevent copper finish setting in board setup dialog from getting reset to none.
- Fix layer preset object visibility regression. #15282
- Do not ignore NPTHs when dragging via in shove mode. #15117
- Allow shoving tracks with attached via on layers other than the top and bottom. #12873
- Fix loading of via drill default sizes and other settings from legacy board files. #15350
- Remove invalid polygons, import holes in non-copper polygons, import solder paste/mask expansion rules, import dashed outlines, and other improvements to the Altium importer.
- Minor router and DRC performance improvements.
3D Viewer
- Update new footprint library save path when changing projects. #15102
- Fix crash when moving a solder paste aperture relative to an existing pad. #15090
- Prevent crash when typing '${' in text control. #15283
Drawing Sheet Editor
- Improve calculation of min and max zoom. #15078
Windows
- Fix saving text with custom font. #15154
- Move kicad-vcpkg forward to pickup new version of OpenCascade.
- Fix 3D model viewer panel height to prevent clipped controls. #13896