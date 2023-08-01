Software-update: Paint.NET 5.0.8

Paint.NET logo (75 pix) Versie 5.0.8 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Het programma is via de website van de maker op te halen, maar kan voor een kleine vergoeding ook via de Windows Store worden verkregen. Versie 5.0 bevat veel prestatieverbeteringen, nieuwe functies, waaronder drukgevoeligheid voor pennen en tekentabletten, en een gloednieuw effectplug-insysteem met gpu-renderingondersteuning. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • You can now use Ctrl+Shift+Page Up/Down to move the current tab left or right
  • Primitive structs (e.g. RectInt32, Vector4Float) now implement IParsable (for plugin developers)
Improved:
  • The primary/secondary dropdown in the Colors window has been removed. The active color is now indicated in the color box itself.
  • The Colors window will now remember whether it's in the expanded state (More vs. Less).
  • Updated the bundled DDSFileTypePlus plugin to version 1.12.1.0, which, which improves support for swizzled BC3/DXT5 normal maps (e.g. DOOM 3), and support for loading textures with an incorrect DDS_PIXELFORMAT size (e.g. FlatOut 2)
  • Updated the bundled WebPFileType plugin to version 1.3.18.0
Changed:
  • The key for centered shape drawing and uniform resizing has been changed from Ctrl to Alt so that it does not collide with zooming with the mouse (Ctrl+Mouse Wheel)
Fixed:
  • In the Colors window, left clicking in the color wheel or the color palette will always set the active color, and right clicking will always set the inactive color. This was not always consistent before.
  • The keyboard shortcut for previous/next tab is now Ctrl+Page Up/Down, to match other applications
  • The printing UI is now run out-of-process, which should fix a slew of reliability problems (hangs, crashes)
  • The "Add Color" button in the Colors window was often showing the wrong color
  • Effects -> Noise -> Median was incorrectly causing transparent pixels (#00000000) to turn into slightly transparent, almost black (#01010101)
  • UnaryPixelOps.Invert now works correctly, which was broken in the 5.0 release (for plugin developers)

Paint.NET

Versienummer 5.0.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Paint.NET
Download https://github.com/paintdotnet/release/releases/tag/v5.0.8
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 01-08-2023 22:04 13

01-08-2023 • 22:04

13

Bron: Paint.NET

Update-historie

20-05 Paint.NET 5.1.8 4
23-03 Paint.NET 5.1.7 0
11-03 Paint.NET 5.1.6 4
15-02 Paint.NET 5.1.4 11
09-02 Paint.NET 5.1.3 16
20-12 Paint.NET 5.1.2 11
05-12 Paint.NET 5.1.1 0
13-11 Paint.NET 5.1 6
03-'24 Paint.NET 5.0.13 0
12-'23 Paint.NET 5.0.12 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Paint.NET

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Design en multimedia

Reacties (13)

-Moderatie-faq
13
13
12
2
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Kpomp33 2 augustus 2023 14:25
Mijn virusscanner herkende het download bestand dat er virus in zit!
Wees gewaarschuwd. Ik heb versie 5.0.7 en helemaal geen probleem.
Bij deze nieuwe update zat wel virus in. Wie heeft dat probleem ook gehad?
Ik heb die verwijderd en niet geopend.

EDIT: Inderdaad probleem en melding gemaakt door Controlled Folder Acces en die staat aan.
Ik vermoed als hij uitstaat en opnieuw starten dat probleem moet verholpen worden.
Ik ga het proberen. Maar ik vond die melding wel opmerkelijk omdat bij voorheen versies geen probleem/melding werd gemaakt.

Hetzelfde wat Dafman380 zegt bij reactie betreft Controlled Folder Acces.

EDIT:
Ik kan hem niet meer wijzigen, omdat in dat download bestand Trojan is aangetroffen en volgens Windows Ernstig is. Ik ga hem niet open maken voor zekerheid.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Kpomp33 op 24 juli 2024 05:10]

Daftman380 @Kpomp332 augustus 2023 15:42
Welke virusscanner en is de scanner up to date?
Je hebt een melding gehad, dat betekent niet meteen dat er daadwerkelijk een virus in zit.
Wees daarom voorzichtig met dergelijke uitlatingen.

Desalniettemin, dank voor de waarschuwing :)

EDIT:
Uit nieuwsgierigheid zelf de update via de applicatie binnengetrokken en geïnstalleerd en Windows Defender slaat inderdaad aan op de nieuw installatie.
Controlled Folder Access heeft een trigger omdat Paint.net toegang zoekt naar %userprofile%\OneDrive\Documents welke als beveiligde map gezien wordt. "Toegang tot de beveiligde map wordt geblokkeerd." is de melding.

Je kan er wel zelf naartoe navigeren en bestanden openen indien gewenst.
Ik ben geen specialist maar ik vermoed dat dit met indexeren van bestanden te maken heeft.
Paint.net werkt daarna overigens wel gewoon.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Daftman380 op 24 juli 2024 05:10]

Kpomp33 @Daftman3802 augustus 2023 18:34
Zie Edit, en ook voor je vraag. Precies hetzelfde als jij wat jij beschreef.
Er is Trojan aangetroffen, volgens windows. En volgens Windows ernstig is. Bij de download van paint net.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Kpomp33 op 24 juli 2024 05:10]

evilution 2 augustus 2023 13:45
Waarom is het van de maker gratis en moet ik in de store betalen? Ik vind 10 euro trouwens ook geen kleine vergoeding.
Kroesss @evilution2 augustus 2023 13:57
Daar heeft de maker zelf uitleg over gegeven toen het voor het eerst in de store kwam:

https://blog.getpaint.net...ble-on-the-windows-store/
Ablaze 2 augustus 2023 08:29
Simpel, snel startend en precies genoeg functionaliteit. Wou dat er ook zoiets was voor Linux.
Polydeukes @Ablaze2 augustus 2023 08:47
Is Pinta niet een Paint.net cloon voor Linux?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Polydeukes op 24 juli 2024 05:10]

MarnickS @Polydeukes2 augustus 2023 09:43
Ik vond Pinta op MacOS toch wel minder goed werken dan Paint.NET
Lennyz @Polydeukes2 augustus 2023 09:44
Ik vind Pinta op een osx M1 geen waardige vervanger. Traag, crasht vaak en nét iets minder simpel dan Paint.NET.
trick2011 @Polydeukes2 augustus 2023 12:56
Pinta heeft voor mij altijd redelijk gewerkt, nu was het alleen de laatste tijd zo dat het onbetrouwbaar werd omdat het zich onstabiel en traag gedroeg. Ik ben dus maar overgestapt op GIMP
Geertvdw 1 augustus 2023 23:29
Heb het onlangs nog gedownload. Opmerkelijk goed en uitgebreid voor een gratis programma, en de leercurve is veel minder steil dan bij The Gimp.
Lennyz @Geertvdw2 augustus 2023 09:45
Ik had precies hetzelfde. Het is veel logischer en daardoor simpeler opgebouwd dan GIMP. Neemt niet weg dat GIMP vele malen uitgebreider is.
Lennyz 2 augustus 2023 09:46
Heerlijk programma om iets snel mee aan te passen. Ik hoop wel dat Paint.NET nog een keer een plugin gaat krijgen voor Stable Diffusion.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq