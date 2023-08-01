Versie 5.0.8 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Het programma is via de website van de maker op te halen, maar kan voor een kleine vergoeding ook via de Windows Store worden verkregen. Versie 5.0 bevat veel prestatieverbeteringen, nieuwe functies, waaronder drukgevoeligheid voor pennen en tekentabletten, en een gloednieuw effectplug-insysteem met gpu-renderingondersteuning. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New: You can now use Ctrl + Shift + Page Up / Down to move the current tab left or right

+ + / to move the current tab left or right Primitive structs (e.g. RectInt32, Vector4Float) now implement IParsable (for plugin developers) Improved: The primary/secondary dropdown in the Colors window has been removed. The active color is now indicated in the color box itself.

The Colors window will now remember whether it's in the expanded state (More vs. Less).

Updated the bundled DDSFileTypePlus plugin to version 1.12.1.0, which, which improves support for swizzled BC3/DXT5 normal maps (e.g. DOOM 3), and support for loading textures with an incorrect DDS_PIXELFORMAT size (e.g. FlatOut 2)

Updated the bundled WebPFileType plugin to version 1.3.18.0 Changed: The key for centered shape drawing and uniform resizing has been changed from Ctrl to Alt so that it does not collide with zooming with the mouse ( Ctrl +Mouse Wheel) Fixed: In the Colors window, left clicking in the color wheel or the color palette will always set the active color, and right clicking will always set the inactive color. This was not always consistent before.

The keyboard shortcut for previous/next tab is now Ctrl + Page Up / Down , to match other applications

+ / , to match other applications The printing UI is now run out-of-process, which should fix a slew of reliability problems (hangs, crashes)

The "Add Color" button in the Colors window was often showing the wrong color

Effects -> Noise -> Median was incorrectly causing transparent pixels (#00000000) to turn into slightly transparent, almost black (#01010101)

UnaryPixelOps.Invert now works correctly, which was broken in the 5.0 release (for plugin developers)