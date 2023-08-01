Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 116.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 116 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht, de eerste versie die niet langer ondersteuning biedt voor Windows 7 en 8, en macOS 10.12, 10.13 en 10.14. In versie 116 heeft Mozilla de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om bestanden van de computer te kopiëren en in de browser te plakken. Ook heeft het scherm in een picture-in-picturevideo nu eindelijk een volumeregelaar gekregen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Sidebar switcher allows users to access Bookmarks, History and Synced Tabs panels easily, quickly switch between them, move the sidebar to another side of the browser window, or close the sidebar. Now, keyboard users would be able to do it all with ease too, with or without any assistive technology running, without needing to memorize keyboard shortcuts to access these panels.
  • When an update is available in English locales, users will now have access to the release notes in the update notification prompt in the form of a "Learn More" link.
  • It is now possible to copy any file from your operating system and paste it into Firefox.
  • You asked, and we listened! The volume slider is now available in Picture-in-Picture.
  • We added the possibility to edit existing text annotations.
Fixed
  • The upload performance of HTTP/2 has been significantly improved starting with Firefox 115.0, particularly on those with a higher bandwidth delay product (i.e., networks characterized by both high bandwidth and high latency).
  • Various security fixes.
Changed
  • The keyboard shortcut to reopen closed tabs (Command+Shift+T) now reopens last closed tab or last closed window, in the order items were closed. If there aren't any tabs or windows to reopen, this command restores the previous session. This change is in anticipation of upcoming changes to recently closed tabs.
Enterprise Developer Web Platform
  • This release now supports proper BYOB readers on Fetch and WebTransport, which allows developers to prepare their ArrayBuffer so that it can be reused for read requests and thus saves memory allocation. .getReader({ mode: "byob" }) on Fetch and WebTransport streams was supported on previous releases but without true BYOB support, as new memory allocation still occurred internally.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 116.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 116.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 116.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 116.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 116.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 116.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 116.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 116.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 116.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox - about schem op Windows 11

Versienummer 116.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

01-08-2023 19:59
submitter: 1DMKIIN

01-08-2023 • 19:59

5

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Reacties (5)

Alex3 2 augustus 2023 00:25
Control+Shift+N (laatst gesloten venster heropenen) werkt ook nog. Maar Control+Shift+T heropent het laatst gesloten venster of de laatst gesloten tab. Beetje vreemd. Wat het effect/nut is van bestanden in de browser plakken is me niet duidelijk.
Xfade @Alex32 augustus 2023 04:05
Wellicht een alternatief voor het slepen van een bestand naar de browser om te uploaden. (wat tweakers bijvoorbeeld heeft bij het maken van een advertentie.)

Nu kan een bestand alvast van te voren gecopied worden en dan zonder het hoeven alt tabben of minimaliseren het bestand plakken.
beerse
@Alex32 augustus 2023 09:55
Als het gaat om sleur en pleur resultaat van firefox: Er kunnen steeds meer bestanden gewoon in firefox geopend worden. En het zou mooi zijn als een leeg firefox scherm haar best doet om de inhoud van het bestand te laten zien. Om te beginnen zou ze alles als tekst bestand kunnen openen. En als ze aan de inhoud een bestandsformaat denkt te herkennen, dat ze haar best doet om dat te laten zien.
Rumblebumble 1 augustus 2023 22:53
Blijf het een fijne browser vinden.
Jogai 2 augustus 2023 00:39
Ook de linux builds zijn hiermee wat opgeschoond denk ik, was 25 mb kleiner geworden.

