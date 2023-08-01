Mozilla heeft versie 116 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht, de eerste versie die niet langer ondersteuning biedt voor Windows 7 en 8, en macOS 10.12, 10.13 en 10.14. In versie 116 heeft Mozilla de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om bestanden van de computer te kopiëren en in de browser te plakken. Ook heeft het scherm in een picture-in-picturevideo nu eindelijk een volumeregelaar gekregen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Sidebar switcher allows users to access Bookmarks, History and Synced Tabs panels easily, quickly switch between them, move the sidebar to another side of the browser window, or close the sidebar. Now, keyboard users would be able to do it all with ease too, with or without any assistive technology running, without needing to memorize keyboard shortcuts to access these panels.

When an update is available in English locales, users will now have access to the release notes in the update notification prompt in the form of a "Learn More" link.

It is now possible to copy any file from your operating system and paste it into Firefox.

You asked, and we listened! The volume slider is now available in Picture-in-Picture.

We added the possibility to edit existing text annotations. Fixed The upload performance of HTTP/2 has been significantly improved starting with Firefox 115.0, particularly on those with a higher bandwidth delay product (i.e., networks characterized by both high bandwidth and high latency).

Various security fixes. Changed The keyboard shortcut to reopen closed tabs ( Command + Shift + T ) now reopens last closed tab or last closed window, in the order items were closed. If there aren't any tabs or windows to reopen, this command restores the previous session. This change is in anticipation of upcoming changes to recently closed tabs. Enterprise You can find information about policy updates and enterprise specific bug fixes in the Firefox for Enterprise 116 Release Notes. Developer Developer Information

Added support for the dirname attribute to pass text directionality information about input and textarea elements to the server. (learn more)

Firefox now supports CSP3 external hashes.

The Audio Output Devices API now enables sites to redirect audio from media elements to permitted output devices (speakers) other than the system default for the user-agent. Web Platform This release now supports proper BYOB readers on Fetch and WebTransport, which allows developers to prepare their ArrayBuffer so that it can be reused for read requests and thus saves memory allocation. .getReader({ mode: "byob" }) on Fetch and WebTransport streams was supported on previous releases but without true BYOB support, as new memory allocation still occurred internally.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Mozilla Firefox 116.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 116.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 116.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 116.0 voor Windows (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 116.0 voor Linux (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 116.0 voor macOS (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 116.0 voor Windows (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 116.0 voor Linux (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 116.0 voor macOS (Fries)