Versie 6.9.0 van Enpass voor Windows is uitgekomen. Enpass is een wachtwoordmanager voor Windows, macOS, Linux en diverse mobiele platforms. Het programma stelt je in staat om eenvoudig bij websites in te loggen en je wachtwoorden te beheren. Zo kunnen nieuwe wachtwoorden worden gegenereerd, en laat het programma weten of een wachtwoord zwak is, oud is, of vaker wordt gebruikt. Data wordt versleuteld lokaal opgeslagen, maar synchroniseren via diensten als iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive en OneDrive is ook mogelijk. Enpass is gratis te gebruiken op de desktop; voor gebruik op een mobiel apparaat of met verschillende gebruikers zal een abonnement afgesloten moeten worden. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Enpass Business Users: Introducing Enpass Hub! Uncovering the most-demanded features for Enpass Business enterprise clients, that include: Access Recovery for users who have lost their Master Password And enhanced Admin Console tools that make it easy to… Oversee vaults in organization’s cloud (Microsoft 365) Monitor password health of your organization overall Identify employees whose weak or compromised passwords are a security risk Streamlined vault sharing that enables… Sharing vaults without sharing the vault passwords Sharing directly from the Enpass app (no extra steps in OneDrive) Adding shared vaults to your Enpass app with a single click Easy permissions management for the vaults you’ve shared

Vault sharing can now be initiated from within Enpass Settings > Vaults. Choose a vault and click the Share icon to start For Everyone: Added template for storing Cryptocurrency wallets (under Finance in the Add New Items screen)

Added an option to restore vaults on welcome screen via Folder Sync location Improvements: Strengthened the security of your vaults by optimizing the key generation process. The encryption key derived from your master password, which is used to secure your data, will now undergo 320K rounds of PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA512 iterations, a substantial increase from the previous 100K rounds. All existing vaults (excluding backups) will be upgraded. (Note: May require a second authorization for using biometrics) Fixes: Business users having different Primary Email address and Username, were getting error while trying to connect to OneDrive if license is assigned to username. Fixed.

Sidebar and Items List width will no longer revert to previous sizes after restarting Enpass

Searching for password that contains the “%” symbol works again

Hidden text in credit card fields will now remain hidden

The Copy button should be working again when adding items via the browser extension

When the Enpass backup location is changed, this should no longer lead to multiple backup sub-folders

Quitting Enpass from an error page should no longer disconnect Folder Sync

Having a space in a WebDAV folder name should no longer produce a 906409 error

A rare problem saving changes to Items has been resolved

A rare problem with the browser extension freezing has been resolved