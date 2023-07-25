Software-update: Enpass 6.9.0

Enpass logo (75 pix) Versie 6.9.0 van Enpass voor Windows is uitgekomen. Enpass is een wachtwoordmanager voor Windows, macOS, Linux en diverse mobiele platforms. Het programma stelt je in staat om eenvoudig bij websites in te loggen en je wachtwoorden te beheren. Zo kunnen nieuwe wachtwoorden worden gegenereerd, en laat het programma weten of een wachtwoord zwak is, oud is, of vaker wordt gebruikt. Data wordt versleuteld lokaal opgeslagen, maar synchroniseren via diensten als iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive en OneDrive is ook mogelijk. Enpass is gratis te gebruiken op de desktop; voor gebruik op een mobiel apparaat of met verschillende gebruikers zal een abonnement afgesloten moeten worden. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Enpass Business Users:
  • Introducing Enpass Hub! Uncovering the most-demanded features for Enpass Business enterprise clients, that include:
    • Access Recovery for users who have lost their Master Password
    • And enhanced Admin Console tools that make it easy to…
      • Oversee vaults in organization’s cloud (Microsoft 365)
      • Monitor password health of your organization overall
      • Identify employees whose weak or compromised passwords are a security risk
    • Streamlined vault sharing that enables…
      • Sharing vaults without sharing the vault passwords
      • Sharing directly from the Enpass app (no extra steps in OneDrive)
      • Adding shared vaults to your Enpass app with a single click
      • Easy permissions management for the vaults you’ve shared
  • Vault sharing can now be initiated from within Enpass Settings > Vaults. Choose a vault and click the Share icon to start
For Everyone:
  • Added template for storing Cryptocurrency wallets (under Finance in the Add New Items screen)
  • Added an option to restore vaults on welcome screen via Folder Sync location
Improvements:
  • Strengthened the security of your vaults by optimizing the key generation process. The encryption key derived from your master password, which is used to secure your data, will now undergo 320K rounds of PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA512 iterations, a substantial increase from the previous 100K rounds. All existing vaults (excluding backups) will be upgraded. (Note: May require a second authorization for using biometrics)
Fixes:
  • Business users having different Primary Email address and Username, were getting error while trying to connect to OneDrive if license is assigned to username. Fixed.
  • Sidebar and Items List width will no longer revert to previous sizes after restarting Enpass
  • Searching for password that contains the “%” symbol works again
  • Hidden text in credit card fields will now remain hidden
  • The Copy button should be working again when adding items via the browser extension
  • When the Enpass backup location is changed, this should no longer lead to multiple backup sub-folders
  • Quitting Enpass from an error page should no longer disconnect Folder Sync
  • Having a space in a WebDAV folder name should no longer produce a 906409 error
  • A rare problem saving changes to Items has been resolved
  • A rare problem with the browser extension freezing has been resolved

Enpass screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 6.9.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Enpass
Download https://enpass.io/downloads/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 25-07-2023 08:10 29

25-07-2023 • 08:10

29

Bron: Enpass

Update-historie

16-05 Enpass 6.12.1 6
30-04 Enpass 6.11.21 4
25-03 Enpass 6.11.20 5
23-02 Enpass 6.11.19 11
27-11 Enpass 6.11.17 5
12-11 Enpass 6.11.16 0
29-09 Enpass 6.11.15 0
07-'25 Enpass 6.11.13 7
04-'25 Enpass 6.11.10 3
12-'24 Enpass 6.11.7 9
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Beveiliging en antivirus

Reacties (29)

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HSG 25 juli 2023 09:38
Waarom Enpass gebruiken als KeepassXC ook prima werkt?
lenwar
@HSG25 juli 2023 10:02
Ik heb tijden lang KeePass-achtige wachtwoordkluisen gebruikt en op een één of andere manier voelde het voor mij altijd als net niet qua interface enzo. Ook was het in sync houden van kluizen regelmatig problematisch omdat ze de hele kluis synchroniseerden ipv losse velden. ((Volgens mij is dit over de jaren heen veranderd, maar dat weet ik niet zeker))

Toen de makers van KeePass op een bepaald moment weigerden een beveiligingprobleem op te lossen, ben ik verder gaan kijken.

Het gedrag van het ontkennen van problemen van geverifieerde CVE’s, als CVE-2023-24055 bevestigd dat dit gedrag er nog steeds is. (De benoemde CVE is ondertussen wel opgelost, maar de maker ging eerst met de hakken in het zand. Dit voelt niet goed voor een tool die al je wachtwoordenbevestigt

Ik was bij Enpass gekomen omdat je die kan ‘kopen’ ipv een abonnement moet nemen. Ook de geïntegreerde mogelijkheid om je kluis op een cloud-opslag te plaatsen zonder allerlei derdepartijplugins was voor mij een pluspunt.
Cyb @lenwar25 juli 2023 12:19
KeePass-achtige wachtwoordkluisen
Door het woord "achtige" te gebruiken, scheer je ze een beetje over één kamp, wat in bepaalde situaties een verkeerd beeld kan geven. Vooral met deze zin die je later gebruikt:
Toen de makers van KeePass op een bepaald moment weigerden een beveiligingprobleem op te lossen, ben ik verder gaan kijken.
De verwarring zit snel in dat "KeePass" de naam is van een programma, maar ook als een soort van familienaam (fork afstammeling) gezien kan worden, maar ook als een database file formaat (kdb, kdbx).
Op KeePass als programma is inderdaad wat kritiek met hoe ze met bepaalde CVE's zijn omgegaan. Die kritiek heb ik ook hier zelf ook op Tweakers geuit, maar de afstammingen van KeePass staan daar in principe los van. Veel gebruikt wordt bijv. KeePassXC, welke ook in PrivacyGuides is opgenomen. Iets dat met Enpass niet zo snel zal gebeuren, omdat het niet open source is. Het niet open source zijn, is een grote reden voor privacy en security minded gebruikers, om Enpass niet te gebruiken.
lenwar
@Cyb25 juli 2023 14:20
Het niet open source zijn, is een grote reden voor privacy en security minded gebruikers, om Enpass niet te gebruiken.
Is dat in z’n algemeen zo?
Ik zou het oprecht niet weten. Ik ben zelf erg bezig met privacy en beveiliging. Open Source voegt wel iets toe, maar het moet niet een doel op zich zijn.
Ik hecht meer waarde aan ‘commerciële/officiele’ audits dan aan het open source zijn van iets of niet. Er zijn zat voorbeelden waar open source producten al jaren lang ‘lek’ bleek te zijn, waar de community nooit achter was gekomen.
Uiteraard geldt hetzelfde voor closed source, dus daar zit, wat mij betreft, niet zo veel verschil in.
Ik hecht meer waarde aan transparantie, alleen is die moeilijker te controleren natuurlijk.

Anyway. Je hebt inderdaad een valide punt dat ik niet KeePass met KeePassXC moet vergelijken.

Onder aan de streep kiest iedereen z’n duivel als het gaat om wie hij of zij vertrouwt.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@lenwar25 juli 2023 10:14
Dat kopen is relatief gezien er toch features worden geïntroduceerd waar je extra voor moet betalen. Daarbij kan je je ook afvragen waar men op termijn het onderhoud van gaat betalen wanneer je slechts 1x betaald. Kosten stijgen maar de waarde van wat je ooit hebt betaald stijgt niet mee maar daalt eerder relatief gezien.
CH4OS @Bor25 juli 2023 10:22
Dat lijkt me het risico van de onderneming, niet het probleem van de klant/koper.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@CH4OS25 juli 2023 10:36
Wanneer hierdoor de veiligheid in het geding kan komen uiteindelijk is het ook een risico voor de klant.
CH4OS @Bor25 juli 2023 10:41
Ik mag hopen dat mijn betaling voor mijn lifetime subscription geen impact heeft op de veiligheid van de app. Dat zou namelijk best krom wezen en nogmaals, dat is het risico van de onderneming. Die had ook kunnen kiezen om de lifetime subscriptions niet meer aan te bieden (aan nieuwe klanten).

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 25 juli 2024 15:29]

lenwar
@Bor25 juli 2023 11:08
Ik heb ooit een licentie gekocht, waar ik gebruik van maak. Ik zou niet eens weten welke opties ik bij kan kopen? Ik zie in elk geval niets in m’n iOS-cliënt wat er op hint?

Het feit dat zij een levenslange licentie aanbieden is niet mijn probleem toch? Zij bieden het aan. Ik koop het. Als dat voor hen niet goed kan werken moeten ze het niet aanbieden toch?
MoonRaven @lenwar25 juli 2023 16:23
Eerst was het Enpass Pro, daar kon je een lifetime licentie voor kopen. Toen kwam er opeens Enpass Premium. Het upgrade aanbod kregen sommige mensen (53 euro voor een upgrade) en anderen zoals ik kregen jaar korting op de subscriptie (7.49 voor het eerste jaar en een beetje korting daarna). Dat terwijl de Premium lifetime subscriptie een maand daarvoor voor 25 dollar te koop was.

De feature die ik met Pro mis is breach monitor, die voor een zeer lange tijd als rode banner in de mobiele app bovenaan stond. Deze konden we niet weg halen.

Hou er dus rekening mee dat je mogelijk NIET alles krijgt wat ze ontwikkelen.

Zie eventueel ook: https://discussion.enpass...25218-squeezing-pro-user/

[Reactie gewijzigd door MoonRaven op 25 juli 2024 15:29]

lenwar
@MoonRaven25 juli 2023 20:00
Ah. Op die manier. Ik heb een tijdje terug een Premium Lifetime ding gekocht. Wat ik er van begreep is dat ze een Pro licentie per apparaat type verkochten in het verleden??

Ik ben daar almetal dus niet tegen aan gelopen.
GEi @Bor25 juli 2023 17:52
Het idee van kopen is dat je koopt, of een lifetime license afneemt, van de functies op dat moment. Wordt het programma in de toekomst aangevuld met nieuwe mogelijkheden dan krijg je die niet automatisch.
Het beste kan je dan wachten op een Black Friday aanbieding of andere aanbieding. Dan zit je voor een paar euro weer op de eerste rij.
Ik heb na een lifetime license 1 keer ge-update naar een andere lifetime license omdat ik dan ook gebruik kon, en dus ook kan, maken van automatische invulling van TOTP codes. Ideaal (!). Enpass geeft zelf aan welke van jouw credentials dit ondersteunen. Als de mogelijkheid wordt toegevoegd bij een bestaande credential wordt je hier in het dashboard op geattendeerd. Binnen een minuut toegevoegd.
Ik ben een tevreden Enpass gebruiker :) .
MoonRaven @GEi26 juli 2023 03:11
Als je meer dan het dubbele moet betalen voor die upgrade ten opzichte van een nieuwe gebruiker, dan word je toch echt genaaid. Enpass Premium Lifetime was ongeveer een maand voor de dark web scan te koop voor $25 via stacksocial. De upgrade prijs die mensen kregen was 53 euro.
GEi @MoonRaven26 juli 2023 16:46
Ik heb alles opgeteld nog geen 25 euro betaald voor de meest volledige, actuele versie. Landelijke feestdagen in USA en Black Friday helpen hier bij. Ik kan mij, zo uit mijn hoofd, nog herinneren dat er eens 78 euro werd gevraagd. Dat zou ik er nooit voor betalen. Zoals het nu werkt, met de huidige mogelijkheden, ben ik tevreden. Wellicht als passless wat meer in zwang komt en Enpass dit ook ondersteund, houd ik de prijzen wel weer in de gaten.
HSG @lenwar25 juli 2023 23:36
Ik heb tijden lang KeePass-achtige wachtwoordkluisen gebruikt en op een één of andere manier voelde het voor mij altijd als net niet qua interface enzo.
Dit is iets persoonlijks en zegt niks over hoe KeepassXC functioneert. Voor mij werkt het uitstekend.
Toen de makers van KeePass op een bepaald moment weigerden een beveiligingprobleem op te lossen, ben ik verder gaan kijken.

Het gedrag van het ontkennen van problemen van geverifieerde CVE’s, als CVE-2023-24055 bevestigd dat dit gedrag er nog steeds is. (De benoemde CVE is ondertussen wel opgelost, maar de maker ging eerst met de hakken in het zand. Dit voelt niet goed voor een tool die al je wachtwoordenbevestigt
Maar ik gebruik KeepassXC en geen Keepass.
Ik was bij Enpass gekomen omdat je die kan ‘kopen’ ipv een abonnement moet nemen. Ook de geïntegreerde mogelijkheid om je kluis op een cloud-opslag te plaatsen zonder allerlei derdepartijplugins was voor mij een pluspunt.
Maar dit verder niks over hoe KeepassXC of Enpass functioneert Enpass zal vast en zeker prima werken maar wederom voor mij werkt KeepassXC uistekend.
CH4OS @HSG25 juli 2023 10:14
Waarom KeepassXC gebruiken als Enpass ook prima werkt? ;)

Beetje flauw natuurlijk, maar het is natuurlijk maar net wat je zelf fijn vind werken. Ik kwam via-via in contact met Enpass en met een flinke korting op de Lifetime Premium subscription was Enpass voor mij een no-brainer destijds (zal ergens 2019/2020 geweest zijn denk ik). Uiteindelijk is het hetzelfde wanneer je zou zeggen "Waarom rijd je Skoda/Volkswagen in plaats van Opel?". Het komt allemaal uiteindelijk neer op keuzes en smaak. :)

Waar ik overigens geen moment spijt van heb gehad en gebruik het nog steeds dagelijks, ook voor mijn werk (voor mijn eigen zakelijke accounts, niet voor de gegevens vanuit de zaak, die staan bij een andere password manager). Niet alleen als password manager, maar ook als vault voor facturen e.d. Dat zal met andere tools vast ook kunnen, maar Enpass werkt voor mij prima vooralsnog, dus ik zie (nog) geen reden om over te stappen op iets anders.

In de tijd dat ik de lifetime subscription afsloot bij Enpass waren passwordmanagers ook nog niet dusdanig gemeengoed. Natuurlijk was de wereld wel groter dan Enpass, maar weinigen waren zo uitgebreid (en goedkoop) als Enpass en (zoals iemand reeds al zei) kan je waar je maar wilt de Vault (ook!) opslaan. Primair werkt Enpass altijd lokaal, maar je hebt dus de mogelijkheid om de Vault te synchroniseren, bijvoorbeeld via WiFi of via een (al dan niet eigen gehoste) cloud drive.

Bitwarden/Vaultwarden kwamen bijvoorbeeld later (in mijn herinnering in elk geval) en was dus ook niet zo uitgebreid zoals Enpass was op dat moment. Dat is intussen natuurlijk ingehaald, maar desondanks zie ik (nog) geen reden om van Enpass over te stappen op een van de twee. Mijn voorkeur gaat in principe naar open source uit tegenwoordig, dus ik zou liever dat dan gebruiken als alternatief, boven KeepassXC, die ik verder niet ken anders dan qua naam. Ik begrijp dat KeepassXC ook open source is, dat is verder helemaal top, maar zelf ben ik dus reeds meer dan voldoende voorzien middels Enpass. Maar uiteindelijk is dit, zoals ik eerder ook al aangaf, niet meer dan een "Waarom rijd je Skoda/Volkswagen en geen Opel?" vraag.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 25 juli 2024 15:29]

George Verboven @HSG26 juli 2023 00:05
Of safeincloud wachtwoord manager
Evo94 25 juli 2023 08:25
Heb van ~2016 t/m 2022 gebruik gemaakt van Enpass met een lifetime abbo, fijn dat ze dat nog steeds aanbieden. Prima software geweest in die tijd, doet niet onder in features aan alternatieven (spreek allen uit ervaring als consument, geen ervaring met hun business kant). Ook een pluspunt dat je zelf kunt bepalen waar je je vault opslaat (cloud diensten, lokaal, WebDav, etc.).

Uiteindelijk toch naar Bitwarden overgestapt, heb iets meer vertrouwen in diens beveiliging wegens het open-source karakter en de populariteit (hopelijk daardoor ook veel audits en contributions). Enpass is zover ik weet closed-source maar nog steeds een hele solid keuze wegens het gemak van het zelf kunnen bepalen waar je vaults bewaard.
old_spice @Evo9425 juli 2023 10:05
Is een lifetime abbo dan ook met onbeperkt aantal gebruikers? Of moet je itt de family plan een lifetime abbo afsluiten per gebruiker?
Evo94 @old_spice25 juli 2023 10:21
De lifetime abbo is persoonlijk, dus helaas wel dat laatste.
old_spice @Evo9425 juli 2023 12:20
Ben op zoek naar een password manager die ik lokaal kan draaien, Enpass lijkt dus een goede oplossing.
Weet je toevallig of er ergens een goede kortingscode is voor de lifetime abbo?
pc-freakz @old_spice25 juli 2023 12:30
Gewoon op elk apparaat even met mail bevestigen. 1x kopen voor je gezin dus bijvoorbeeld, gewoon elk met hun eigen vault.
om3ega 25 juli 2023 08:24
Ben zelf een tevreden Enpass gebruiker. Mede ook doordat je de licentie kan afkopen ipv maandelijkse contributie. Ik gebruik het op Android en Linux zonder noemenswaardige issues
PommeFritz @om3ega25 juli 2023 11:14
Ik ook al jaren , ik gebruik het op Apple iOS , Linux en Windows. Erg fijn dat het zo multi platform is, en vooral de mogelijkheid om ook je je eigen server te kunnen gebruiken voor de synchronisatie.
AlainG 25 juli 2023 09:02
Precies hetzelfde bij mij. Was lang heel tevreden van Enpass. Maar dan gingen ze toch nog features toevoegen waardoor je terug moest betalen. Nu Vaultwarden, dus zelf gehoste Open source Bitwarden.
joostman 25 juli 2023 10:02
Hier ook een tevreden gebruiker, al jaren. Prima de synchronisatie en op Mac, Windows, iPhone en iPad te gebruiken. Altijd mijn wachtwoorden voor handen.
Goede waarschuwing voor slechte en “gevonden” wachtwoorden uit de pwnd db.
Nooit de behoefte gevoeld een andere manager te zoeken omdat deze alles heeft.
MoonRaven 25 juli 2023 16:25
Ik was hier altijd tevreden over, maar recent over gegaan op vaultwarden. Ze honoreren hun levenslange subscriptie niet (vroeger stond all-access, nu levenslang pro features en ze hebben dingen achter een premium feature gezet) en je moet opnieuw betalen. https://discussion.enpass...25218-squeezing-pro-user/

Verder is het qua ontwikkeling vrijwel dood. https://discussion.enpass...still-actively-developped
michaelkamen 25 juli 2023 09:28
Totdat ik vanuit m'n werk een 1Password abonnement kreeg, gebruikte ik tot grote tevredenheid Enpass.
Werkt prima, overal toegang tot m'n wachtwoorden met synchronisatie via Onedrive.
En de eenmalige aankoop ipv een verplicht abonnement is ook erg fijn.
witterholt 25 juli 2023 20:25
Ik gebruik dit programma tot volle tevredenheid in Windows 11 en Android met cloud synchronisatie via Onedrive. Ik heb jaren geleden een licentie voor Pro aangeschaft. Het is een goede aankoop geweest. Vandaag een upgrade aangeschaft voor Premium.

[Reactie gewijzigd door witterholt op 25 juli 2024 15:29]


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