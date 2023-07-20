Intel heeft nieuwe stabiele videodrivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 31.0.101.4575 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Arc-architectuur of de interne gpu uit de elfde generatie Core-processors of hoger. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart en Remnant II. De changelog laat verder een aantal bugfixes zien en problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.
Gaming Highlights:
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Remnant II
Fixed Issues:
- Halo Infinite (DX12) may experience application freeze or crash after loading to game menu.
- Streaming Dota 2 (DX11) using XSplit Broadcaster may exhibit corruption in Game Capture mode.
Known Issues:Intel Arc Graphics Products:
Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products:
- Shadow of The Tomb Raider (DX11) may experience an application crash after loading to game menu.
- System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.
- GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.
- Topaz Video AI may experience errors when using some models for video enhancement.
- Blender 3.6 may experience an application crash during render operations when Hardware Ray Tracing is enabled.
- Adobe After Effects may experience an application crash during render operations.
Intel Core Processor Products:
- Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation.
Intel Arc Control Fixed Issues:
- Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on certain light sources such as fire.
Intel Arc Control Known Issues:
- Arc Control may become unresponsive after a driver upgrade. A workaround is to perform a clean driver installation using Display Driver Uninstaller.
Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning (BETA):
- Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.
- With Intel Arc Control installed, systems may experience slightly higher than expected power consumption during system sleep or hibernate.
- The Camera on-screen preview may incorrectly persist when switching between Desktop and Overlay modes.
- The “Connector” type in the Display page may incorrectly show DP when using an HDMI display connection.
- May observe “stream has already ended” pop-up after the power events with Capture/Highlights/Broadcast toggle on.
- Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave unexpectedly. Intel will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases.