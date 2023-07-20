RAR Labs heeft de eerste bètarelease van versie 6.23 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New in WinRAR 6.23 bèta 1
Bugs fixed:
- Added extraction of XZ archives utilizing ARM64 filter.
- Rar$LS* temporary files, created when extracting or testing multiple archives from Windows context menu, are now deleted immediately. Previously they were deleted only on next WinRAR runs and only if they were at least 1 hour old.
- A security issue involving out of bounds write is fixed in RAR4 recovery volumes processing code.
- WinRAR could start a wrong file after a user double clicked an item in a specially crafted archive.
- If both NTFS and Unix time extra fields were available for a file in ZIP archive, extraction command ignored the second extra field even if it provided more time fields than first one;
- Interface themes were applied to archive icons even if "Apply to archive icons" option in "Organize themes" dialog was turned off.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
WinRAR 6.23 bèta 1 (32bit)
WinRAR 6.23 bèta 1 (64bit)
RAR 6.23 bèta 1 voor Linux (32bit)
RAR 6.23 bèta 1 voor Linux (64bit)
RAR 6.23 bèta 1 voor FreeBSD (32bit)
RAR 6.23 bèta 1 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
RAR 6.23 bèta 1 voor macOS (64bit)
RAR 6.23 bèta 1 voor macOS (Arm)