Software-update: WinRAR 6.23 bèta 1

WinRAR logo (80 pix) RAR Labs heeft de eerste bètarelease van versie 6.23 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New in WinRAR 6.23 bèta 1
  • Added extraction of XZ archives utilizing ARM64 filter.
  • Rar$LS* temporary files, created when extracting or testing multiple archives from Windows context menu, are now deleted immediately. Previously they were deleted only on next WinRAR runs and only if they were at least 1 hour old.
Bugs fixed:
  • A security issue involving out of bounds write is fixed in RAR4 recovery volumes processing code.
  • WinRAR could start a wrong file after a user double clicked an item in a specially crafted archive.
  • If both NTFS and Unix time extra fields were available for a file in ZIP archive, extraction command ignored the second extra field even if it provided more time fields than first one;
  • Interface themes were applied to archive icons even if "Apply to archive icons" option in "Organize themes" dialog was turned off.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*WinRAR 6.23 bèta 1 (32bit)
*WinRAR 6.23 bèta 1 (64bit)
*RAR 6.23 bèta 1 voor Linux (32bit)
*RAR 6.23 bèta 1 voor Linux (64bit)
*RAR 6.23 bèta 1 voor FreeBSD (32bit)
*RAR 6.23 bèta 1 voor FreeBSD (64bit)
*RAR 6.23 bèta 1 voor macOS (64bit)
*RAR 6.23 bèta 1 voor macOS (Arm)

WinRAR 5.6.0 screenshot (623 pix)
Versienummer 6.23 bèta 1
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website RAR Labs
Download https://www.rarlab.com/download.htm
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 20-07-2023 14:42
47 • submitter: BlueInk

Bron: RAR Labs

24-03 WinRAR 7.11 29
26-02 WinRAR 7.11 bèta 1 16
17-02 WinRAR 7.10 53
17-01 WinRAR 7.10 bèta 3 16
04-12 WinRAR 7.10 bèta 2 15
07-11 WinRAR 7.10 bèta 1 8
05-'24 WinRAR 7.01 10
04-'24 WinRAR 7.01 bèta 1 11
02-'24 WinRAR 7.00 26
01-'24 WinRAR 7.00 bèta 4 30
WinRAR

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

AibohphobiA BoB 20 juli 2023 15:16
Wat is de meerwaarde t.o.v. 7zip of gewoon Windows 11?
twiFight @AibohphobiA BoB20 juli 2023 16:12
Bij mij gebruikt rar veel meer cpu, waardoor het inpakken veel, veel sneller gaat (factor 4).
De bestandsgrootte verschilt heel erg per geval. Soms gelijk, soms iets beter, soms slechter. Ze zullen verschillende algoritmes hebben met verschillende voor en nadelen.
En winrar is makkelijk gratis te gebruiken (zonder nag screen) via total commander, dus daar zit voor mij ook geen verschil.
Klauwhamer @twiFight21 juli 2023 16:12
Volgens mij valt 't allemaal wel mee en ontloopt het elkaar niet veel (in ieder geval niet bij standaard ZIP-formaat). Hier een link van wat benchmarks.
Lebans @twiFight20 juli 2023 17:41
Total Commander kan alleen rar's uitpakken. Unrar.exe en unrar.dll (plus 64 bit versies) zijn vrij te gebruiken.
twiFight @Lebans20 juli 2023 18:08
Ik heb via settings en packer gewoon gelinkt naar de winrar.exe en als je dan in TC archiveert en de rar optie kiest dan start hij gewoon de winrar frontend. Ik vermoed dat winrar.exe met de nodige parameters aangeroepen wordt en winrar dan zelf de nag screen overslaat. Werkt al meer dan 20 jaar. Of het volgens de eula mag weet ik niet, maar je hoeft er geen enkel bestand voor aan te passen en je gebruikt dan de winrar.exe die je zelf van rarlabs download.
Robertdw @twiFight20 juli 2023 18:45
Die winrar.exe gebruik je dus inderdaad illegaal als je geen licentie heb gekocht. O-)
sellh @Robertdw21 juli 2023 10:18
Voor Software dat ik met plezier gebruik, betaal ik over het algemeen. Ook al staat de maker toe dat de software ook gratis gebruik mag worden (met of zonder beperkingen). Mijn mening is namelijk dat tegenover het maken en beschikbaar stellen van een product of dienst een betaling of tegenprestatie hoort te staan.

Voor WinRAR heb ik destijds ook een sleutel gekocht.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sellh op 24 juli 2024 04:48]

Lebans @twiFight20 juli 2023 23:01
Inderdaad, even mijn sleuteltje er uit gehaald, inpakken zonder nag-screen. Vreemd, maar handig om te weten.
Navi @twiFight20 juli 2023 18:46
Kies een ander compressiealgoritme, dan pakt 7zip ook gewoon alle cores.
Rinzwind @Navi20 juli 2023 20:30
Zoals
Robertdw @AibohphobiA BoB20 juli 2023 18:43
Die kunnen alleen rar bestanden uitpakken, niet maken. Verder is winrar meestal sneller en efficiënter.
AibohphobiA BoB @Robertdw20 juli 2023 20:09
Ja fijn, maar rar wordt vaak niet geaccepteerd, dus onbruikbaar.
Robertdw @AibohphobiA BoB20 juli 2023 20:30
Haha, jij komt blijkbaar nooit op usenet :?
AibohphobiA BoB @Robertdw20 juli 2023 21:30
Jij hebt zeker niet gelezen dat uitpakken met alles kan? 😊
En dat is hobby, professioneel is rar zinloos.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AibohphobiA BoB op 24 juli 2024 04:48]

Krulliebol @AibohphobiA BoB21 juli 2023 00:10
Als alle software professioneel bruikbaar moet zijn, kan er een hoop spul de prullenbak in...
AibohphobiA BoB @Krulliebol21 juli 2023 09:26
Het hoeft natuurlijk niet de prullenbak in, ik vroeg mij alleen af wat de meerwaarde was van een betaald product t.o.v. de gratis mogelijkheden.
Uit de reacties blijkt dat er geen enkel steekhoudend argument is om rar te kopen. Tenzij je nostalgie, een paar sympathieke ontwikkelaars steunen of een onderbuikgevoel als argument wil beschouwen natuurlijk.
Robertdw @AibohphobiA BoB21 juli 2023 10:34
Gelukkig zijn er heel veel die daar sinds 1995 anders over denken. :)
AibohphobiA BoB @Robertdw21 juli 2023 10:41
Iedereen heeft het recht om in het verleden te blijven hangen.
Robertdw @AibohphobiA BoB21 juli 2023 12:40
En iedereen heeft het recht om altijd het laatste woord te willen hebben, ook al is het totaal geen argument meer. :)
AibohphobiA BoB @Robertdw21 juli 2023 13:21
Zeker, ga je gang.
Robertdw @AibohphobiA BoB20 juli 2023 22:11
Zullen die bestanden toch eerst gemaakt moeten worden of komen die uit een boom vallen? Verder weet je blijkbaar weinig over het maken van archieven met reparatie bestanden. :)
AibohphobiA BoB @Robertdw21 juli 2023 09:23
Ik ben blij dat jij mijn kennis in twijfel trekt. Par maken kun je gewoon met Quickpar doen en dat kun je met elk willekeurig formaat doen. Het staat compleet los van rar.
Dat het veel met rar gedaan wordt is iets anders.
Nogmaals, in een een professionele omgeving komt rar nauwelijks voor. Toevallig moest ik laatst iets groots opsturen en daar stond zelfs expliciet bij dat rar niet gebruikt kon wordt.
Klaarblijkelijk hadden ze nogal eens te maken met overenthousiaste hobbyisten.
i-chat @Robertdw21 juli 2023 01:33
sneller dan winzip zeker, sneller dan lmza2 zeker weten, maar effcienter absoluut niet, zowel als je kijkt naar cpu gebruik per bespaarde MB als naar de absolute besparing is lmza in zijn conservatieve setting (default) al compacter dan rar en dat kan met increased wordsize (ram) gebruik alleen maar toenemen.

bovendien zoals hierboven staat is het nagware en koop je bovendien steeds een licentie per versie dus upgrades kosten je steeds weer... en dat voor een toeltje waar er inmiddels duizenden van zijn.

zelfs al zou 7zip trager en marginaal slechter zijn (wat het niet is) dan nog zou het besparen van die licentiksten (per machine) niet opwegen tegen dat laatste beetje extra performance op onze hedendaagse hardware.
BlueInk
@i-chat21 juli 2023 08:02
bovendien zoals hierboven staat is het nagware en koop je bovendien steeds een licentie per versie dus upgrades kosten je steeds weer..
Je stelling is niet juist. Een aangekochte licentie blijft werken, ook als er updates, upgrades of nieuwe versies uitkomen. Je hoeft dus maar éénmalig • een licentie aan te schaffen.
• een uitzondering kan gelden voor licenties die met een promo zijn aangekocht. Die kunnen versieafhankelijk zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door BlueInk op 24 juli 2024 04:48]

Ablaze @AibohphobiA BoB20 juli 2023 16:42
Weinig meerwaarde t.o.v. 7-Zip, WinRar bestaat gewoon al veel langer (sinds 1995) en heeft trouwe volgers.

T.o.v. de Windows default zijn beiden veel uitgebreider en sneller.
IrBaboon79 @Ablaze20 juli 2023 21:34
Fatsoenlijk multi-volume support, GUI die niet primitief is, flexibele SFX installers, en nog wel een paar leuke dingen tov 7zip… allemaal niet super spannend maar wel pluspunten. Niks mis met 7zip verder.
i-chat @IrBaboon7921 juli 2023 01:41
waar heb je in godsnaam nog multi-volume support voor nodig - we leven niet meer in het flopy-tijperk,

en nieuwsnet - tja, ik heb een tijdje gespeeld met de vraag waarom mensen zo achterlijk doen om binairy files te vernagelen naar een soort textbased gedoe zodat het via newsnet (dat duidelijk text-only bedoelt was met iedereen kan worden gedeeld, terwijl we gewoon zoiets als torrent hebben.

kortom logischer zou zijn om gewoon een gratis of minder dan 1 euro kostende text-only account te nemen en daar via een zeker kanaal hashes van torrents te gaan delen. niks gegeen gelul meer met retentie. ook geen noodzaak meer om bestanden in een miljoen part te verkrachten en gaan met die banaan...
IrBaboon79 @i-chat21 juli 2023 08:28
Dat ligt dan aan jou - Multi volume support is heel handig om grote files over slechte verbindingen binnen te halen - ja, dat bestaat nog (zelfs in NL, maar daar valt het gelukkig mee)…

Je wilt niet weten bij hoeveel internationale klanten je nog vrij beperkte, gammele vpn verbindingen hebt en dan is zoiets enorm handig als je een paar tiental GB kunt verdelen in volumes van een paar honderd m’n zodat je niet weer uren kwijt bent als die boel eruit vliegt.
Robertdw @i-chat21 juli 2023 10:26
Het grote verschil met torrents is, dat je daarmee tegelijkertijd zowel up- als download. Met usenet doe je alleen de download. Bij torrents ben je dus altijd afhankelijk van hoeveel en met welke snelheid anderen die thread delen. Stopt iedereen tijdens jouw download heb je dus voor jan joker zitten downloaden. En op torrents staat veel meer virus rotzooi.
Klauwhamer @i-chat21 juli 2023 16:23
Vanuit professioneel oogpunt heb ik nog wel eens te maken met trage en onbetrouwbare verbindingen waardoor bestandsoverdracht door bijvoorbeeld reverse SSH-tunnels loopt op 300kB/s. Dan is het fijn dat je kunt splitten en nadien rsync aanzwengelt.

Waarom die infrastructuur zo kut is? Omdat wij dienstverlening doen op 1) andere continenten waar 2) de infrastructuur domweg niet heel goed of betrouwbaar is.
AibohphobiA BoB @Ablaze20 juli 2023 17:37
Oké, blijf ik bij gratis 7-Zip. 👍
Krulliebol @AibohphobiA BoB21 juli 2023 00:11
Psst: wist je dat je bij WinRAR het trialvenster gewoon kunt wegklikken en dat de software daarna gewoon werkt? Zonder te betalen! Niet verder vertellen, hoor.
AibohphobiA BoB @Krulliebol21 juli 2023 09:27
Psst, wist je dat 7-Zip en Windows 11 dat alles kan zonder zo'n venster en een interface uit de kruikentijd?
badnews.nl @AibohphobiA BoB20 juli 2023 16:10
Meerwaarde tov Windows11? Het werkt ook op Windows 10 (en ouder)…
tedades 20 juli 2023 20:07
Windows 11 zou binnenkort native RAR ondersteuning krijgen. Maar aan de reacties te lezen was dit er mogelijk al.
Robertdw @tedades20 juli 2023 20:32
Moet nog komen dacht ik, maar waarschijnlijk alleen voor uitpakken. Anders gaat ze dat een hoop licenties kosten.
IrBaboon79 @Robertdw20 juli 2023 21:37
Dat komt er nog aan - waarschijnlijk in de 23H2 / oktober update voor iedereen - zit nu in de insiders build en idd, alleen uitpakken (via een of andere open source library die ook tar en nog een aantal andere zaken support). Rar blijft zelf een proprietary formaat immers.
Visgek82 20 juli 2023 14:57
Ik heb toendertijd wel een license gekocht. en die gebruik ik nu nog :)
Vibonacci 20 juli 2023 17:41
Veel illegale content van torrents en Usenets gebruiken dit compressieformaat. Daarom is het zo populair.
Anoniem: 454358 20 juli 2023 15:08
Dit moet toch een hobby project van iemand zijn? Het kan toch niet dat hier een heel team al vele jaren full time aan werkt?
Tielenaar @Anoniem: 45435820 juli 2023 15:12
De gemiddelde changelog ziet er in ieder geval uit alsof het door 1 persoon gedaan kan worden. Zo veel nieuwe features heeft dit tooltje nou ook weer niet nodig. Er werken daar geloof ik 5 man of zo.
zanza006 @Anoniem: 45435820 juli 2023 15:21
De broers Eugene Roshal en Alexander Roshal
CappieL 20 juli 2023 14:49
Moet je tegenwoordig al een licentie kopen om WinRAR te mogen gebruiken?
Vurenvos @CappieL20 juli 2023 14:55
Dat is altijd al zo geweest, alleen was de trial onbeperkt eigenlijk, na de trial krijg je wel steeds een scherm om een licentie te kopen en de ontwikkelaar te steunen, maar over het algemeen kan je het gewoon gratis blijven gebruiken.
Aerkhanite @Vurenvos20 juli 2023 16:13
De term hiervoor is nagware, voor wie dit niet weten :).
Rayman30 20 juli 2023 20:48
Heeft het eindelijk ondersteuning voor dark mode? Of zit dar er nog (steeds) niet in?

