Software-update: Total Commander 11.00 bèta 8

Total Commander logo (75 pix)De achtste bètarelease van het bestandsbeheerprogramma Total Commander versie 11.00 is uitgekomen. Dit programma kan als vervanging voor Windows Verkenner worden gebruikt en doordat het scherm in tweeën is gesplitst, is het eenvoudig om bestanden te kopiëren. Het programma kan echter veel meer. Zo zijn er diverse manieren om bestanden aan te passen, zijn een ingebouwde ftp-client en een multirename-tool aanwezig, en is er ondersteuning voor een groot aantal compressieformaten. Verder kan de functionaliteit met plug-ins worden uitgebreid. De complete changelog voor de 11.00-serie is op deze pagina in te zien. De belangrijkste veranderingen die we in versie 11 aantreffen, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

What's new in beta 8:
  • Increased max entries in directory hotlist to 2000, show error if section too long. Increased max section size to 128k
General:
  • Show searchable list of all open tabs with Ctrl+Shift+A (as in the Chrome browser) or right clicking on the rightmost edge of the tab headers
  • Ignore list now supports entries for file system plugins and FTP servers (separate syntax)
  • Search with "Everything": Support search in indexed subfolders
  • Show full path with all parents in nested virtual folders, e.g. when accessing a phone
  • Show free and total space of Android devices in the base folder
  • Follow link files (*.lnk) pointing to directories relative to the current location, e.g. %WinDir%\explorer.exe ..\..\content
  • Inform other Total Commander instances on the same PC when the user changes the "Start" menu or button bars
  • In place rename, command line: Stop on Ctrl+Left/Right at extra non-alphanumeric characters
  • Standalone Lister, search, compare and synchronize dirs can be started maximized and minimized
File operations:
  • High speed packing and unpacking of ZIP and GZ files with modified libdeflate library
  • F5 copy: New overwrite mode "Rename older target files, skip newer"
  • F5 copy, ftp/plugin transfers: Show transfer speed of the entire copy operation in the second progress bar when available
  • File system plugins and FTP: Show new option "Finish copying the current file" when aborting copying
  • Unpack ZIP files with ZSTD (by Facebook) compression
  • Unpack .zst (ZSTD) and .br (BROTLI) files
Directory history:
  • New style directory history list which is no longer based on a Windows menu
  • Quick search and quick filter support
  • Quick search in whole path by starting search strings with an asterisk
  • Right click context menu support with many options like opening the directory in the other panel or a new tab
  • Context menu, option to copy path to clipboard
  • Context menu, option to remove entries from history
  • Context menu, option to show all items when history thinning is enabled
  • Keep track of most frequently used directories and show them in the directory history in addition to the history entries
  • Keep list of frequently used directories synchronized between multiple Total Commander instances on the same PC
Lister:
  • Hex mode: highlighting in both text and hex representation of file content
  • Copy the selection to the clipboard as hexadecimal characters, with Ctrl+Shift+C or via the right-click menu
Internal commands:
  • CM_COPY, CM_RENMOV, CM_CREATESHORTCUT support parameters to set dialog box options
  • New tab commands: cm_RenameTab, cm_SetTabOption*, cm_SetAllTabsOption*, cm_OpenNewTabOther, cm_OpenNewTabBgOther
  • New quick search commands: cm_QuickSearch, cm_QuickSearch 1, cm_QuickFilter
  • New drive commands: cm_DriveContextMenu, cm_OpenDriveByIndex
  • New command line commands: cm_ShowCmdLineHistory, cm_AddFileNameToCmdline, cm_AddPathAndFileNameToCmdline
  • New internal command OPENBARMENU opens the passed .bar file as a dropdown menu
Command line parameters in button bar/start menu:
  • New parameter %y (lowercase) keeps other parameters and skips only list file parameters if the list is empty
  • New parameter %a (lowercase) includes all selected files from both panels in list parameters like %L
  • New parameter %|envvar| inserts environment variable envvar, e.g. %|windir| or %|$DESKTOP|

Total Commander

Versienummer 11.00 bèta 8
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Ghisler
Download https://www.ghisler.com/1100_beta.htm
Bestandsgrootte 6,14MB
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-06-2023 18:37
7 • submitter: novice.tweaker

21-06-2023 • 18:37

7

Submitter: novice.tweaker

Bron: Ghisler

Update-historie

29-05 Total Commander 11.58 RC1 1
21-05 Total Commander 11.57a RC1 3
07-05 Total Commander 11.57 26
26-03 Total Commander 11.57 RC1 10
27-02 Total Commander 11.57 bèta 1 8
08-'25 Total Commander 11.56 16
08-'25 Total Commander 11.56 RC1 2
06-'25 Total Commander 11.55 10
06-'25 Total Commander 11.55 RC 7 4
06-'25 Total Commander 11.55 RC 6 3
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SandsOfArrakis 21 juni 2023 19:34
Total Commander. Ooit een licentie gekocht. Het heette toen nog Windows Commander. De key werkt nog steeds.

Na al die jaren is het nog steeds een "must install".
NostraDavid @SandsOfArrakis21 juni 2023 20:13
Ik heb het gevonden via een leraar die het op zijn netbookje draaide; geprobeerd, maar ik vond het niks. Misschien dat ik niet genoeg doe met bestanden om er voordeel uit te slaan.

Zodra ik het open krijg ik het gevoel dat ik gewoon niet weet wat ik er mee moet ;(

edit: ik bedoelde het niet zo boos - ": (" bedoelt "licht verdriet", niet "super boos"... - dat zou "> : (" zijn...

[Reactie gewijzigd door NostraDavid op 23 juli 2024 22:47]

SandsOfArrakis @NostraDavid21 juni 2023 20:17
Ik ben destijds opgegroeid met Norton Commander. En de toetsen combinaties werken ook met TC.

Folder aanmaken -> F7
Alle bestanden selecteren -> *
Kopieren -> F5
Verwijderen -> F8

Na bijna 30 jaar vergeet je dat soort dingen gewoon niet meer. :)
ReTr0d @SandsOfArrakis22 juni 2023 15:02
Verwijderen -> F8
Ik gebruik TC ook al een eeuwigheid maar deze sneltoets heb ik nooit echt begrepen. Je kan ook gewoon op Delete drukken.
Sennuri @NostraDavid22 juni 2023 00:11
Ik snap het wel. Standaard filemanagers worden ook steeds beter. Ik ben opgegroeid met DOpus op de Amiga, dus ik ken de voordelen van de grote pakketten. Maar tegenwoordig heb ik echt geen behoefte meer om een alternatief voor Thunar (=standaard in Xubuntu) te zoeken. Zaken zoals hierboven genoemd (ftp en andere netwerkprotocollen, compressieformaten, multirename) zijn allemaal al aanwezig. Plug-ins niet, maar wel "custom actions", eigenlijk zoals dat in DOpus 4 vroeger ook ging: zet een script of zelfgekozen executable achter zo'n action, en je filemanager is in principe onbeperkt uit te breiden.

Als dat al ingebakken zit in een distro die zichzelf als lichtgewicht verkoopt...

En uiteraard kan je zo veel windows en tabs openen als je zelf wilt. Die vaste dual-pane layout is toch wel een tikje ouderwets.
CAP-Team 21 juni 2023 23:02
Heel leuk al die beta's en release candidates ik wacht wel ff op de final.
Verder perfect programma
ErikX1 23 juni 2023 22:34
Door alle veranderingen in Windows verkenner ga ik Total Commander maar eens proberen. Norton commander was vroeger super. https://nl.hardware.info/...es-in-windows-11-n-update

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