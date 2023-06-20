Prusa Research heeft een nieuwe versie van PrusaSlicer uitgebracht. Dit programma zorgt ervoor, simpel gezegd, dat een 3d-ontwerp zo goed mogelijk uit een 3d-printer komt. PrusaSlicer is open source en beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het wordt primair ontwikkeld voor Prusa's eigen printers, maar bevat een groot aantal profielen voor printers van andere merken. In versie 2.6.0 treffen we onder meer verbeterde tree supports aan en worden gebieden die ondersteuning nodig hebben automatisch gemarkeerd. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Organic Supports

In this release, we are presenting our significantly improved implementation of tree supports, which we call ‘Organic supports‘. We choose a new name for our supports because of their distinctly smooth shape and several differences in their behavior. Our implementation is an evolution of the tree supports by Thomas Rahm, which are significantly improved tree supports originally from Cura. We would like to thank Ultimaker Cura and Thomas Rahm for the effort they have invested into the problem.

In contrast to the previously common implementation of tree supports, the branching of our Organic supports is smarter and we made them straighter (shorter), smoother, and more stable. The cross-section perpendicular to the branch axis is guaranteed to be circular, and the algorithm automatically uses double perimeter walls for the trees where needed (this is configurable).

The Organic supports are easily removable, do not scar the surface, and are fast and cheap to print. Models can now be printed in orientations that were previously unthinkable (mirroring SLA printing capabilities) and supports for even the most complex shapes are typically easy to remove. Organic supports can be manually enforced or blocked using the Paint-on supports tool.

Automatic FDM Support Painter

PrusaSlicer now has an automatic painting tool for defining areas requiring supports, factoring in various aspects like the model’s center of mass, bed movement, potential extruder collision, material, and bridging. It can also automatically detect if a print requires supports and alert the user in the case they are not enabled.

Text embossing tool

The new Text tool lets you insert, manipulate, and edit text as a 3D object. This provides a convenient way to customize models and add elements such as notes, signs, or serial numbers directly in the slicer.

Texts can be embossed, debossed, or even used as a modifier. However, the tool even offers the ability to make the text follow curved surfaces. To change the text position, you can simply drag it on the object’s surface. The text editor automatically imports the font library installed on your device (all TrueType fonts should work).Even after closing the Text tool, the text remains fully editable. The same goes for re-opening 3MF project files. You can also create and save text styles to reuse them in future projects.

Improved Cut tool

The Planar Cut tool has been available in PrusaSlicer for a long time. It is handy for preprocessing huge models that don’t fit the build volume or which are too complicated to print in one piece. With this release, we are extending its functionality.

You can newly cut the model at any angle. Defining the precise cutting angle can be done both by a 3D gizmo or by simply drawing a cutting plane by dragging the left mouse button while holding down the Shift key. If the cutting plane intersects the model in several different regions, you can select which parts to cut and which to keep connected by right-clicking on them.

You can select if the cut part should be placed on the bed with the newly created flat surface. You can also choose to keep the alignment of the parts, for example, for printing with a multi-tool printer.

Adding connectors and dowel pins

We understand how important it is to assemble the final parts together with an emphasis on precision and simplicity. That’s why we added an option to define various types of connectors. You can control the depth, size, and tolerances of each connector and the negative hole.

Measurement Tool

PrusaSlicer now includes a measurement tool for gauging distances between vertices, edges, and planes. You can also use it to measure angles, and to scale objects uniformly by editing the measure distance.

Dynamic overhang speed (and dynamic fan speed on overhangs)

This feature lets you slow down the print speed when printing overhangs, which enables better cooling when it’s needed. The algorithm calculates extrusion overlap with the previous layer and applies speed calculated from the overhang slowdown function. Users can control the shape of the overhang slowdown function via four input points – each point has an extrusion overlap value expressed as a percentage of the full width, and desired speed on such overlap. The speeds in between the control points are calculated via linear interpolation.

Similarly, users can create custom fan speed curves, so that extreme overhangs get increased cooling. Of course, with some polymers, too much cooling will negatively impact the mechanical properties.

Extending sparse infill

A long-standing issue was connected to bridging solid infill printed over sparse infill. The shape of such infill islands was only determined by what was above, and the infill lines were often inadequately supported as a result, leading to mid-air extrusions and possibly failed prints. PrusaSlicer now extends the lines of the bridge infill so that their ends are supported by the sparse infill on the layer below. The bridge infill is now always using ‘Thick bridges’. The new algorithm works for all infill types. The comparison image below shows exactly the same model (a cube with a counterbored hole in the top face).

PrusaSlicer 2.6 improves the handling of vertical shell thickness on sloping surfaces. Previous versions used rectilinear infill to address thinning walls and potential holes in steeply sloped areas. The latest version now identifies regions where short rectilinear lines could cause vibrations and surface artifacts, replacing them with a concentric infill. This method often leads to 10-15% shorter print times without compromising quality.