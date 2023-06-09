Software-update: SABnzbd 4.0.2

SABnzbd logo (75 pix) Versie 4.0.2 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. Sinds versie 4.0.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Breaking change
  • The Parameters setting of a Notification Script is now passed as
    environment variable SAB_NOTIFICATION_PARAMETERS instead of as a
    command-line parameter. This prevents the possibility of remote code
    execution on systems exposed to the internet without a username/password.
    If you use nzb-notify you need to update it to the latest version.
Bugfixes and changes since 4.0.1
  • Disabling a server during download did not stop it from downloading.
  • Show last line of post-processing script output even if it failed.
  • Prevent crash during Deobfuscate on non-unique paths.
  • Files that could not be parsed were removed from the Watched Folder.
  • Warn if the file system does not support unicode or long filenames.
  • Warn if Scripts Folder is inside the application directory.
  • Prevent output buffering of Python post-processing scripts.
  • The PKG-INFO file was removed from the src release.
  • Correctly decode partially malformed UUencoded posts.
  • macOS: Tray icon could not be disabled.
Bugfixes since 4.0.0
  • Windows: Prevent fatal crash on 32bit Windows.

Versienummer 4.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website SABnzbd
Download https://sabnzbd.org/downloads.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-06-2023 07:00
6 • submitter: zaadstra

09-06-2023 • 07:00

6

Submitter: zaadstra

Bron: SABnzbd

Update-historie

12-06 SABnzbd 5.0.4 8
15-05 SABnzbd 5.0.3 21
01-05 SABnzbd 5.0.0 4
10-'25 SABnzbd 4.5.5 0
08-'25 SABnzbd 4.5.3 17
07-'25 SABnzbd 4.5.2 4
04-'25 SABnzbd 4.5.1 0
03-'25 SABnzbd 4.5.0 18
12-'24 SABnzbd 4.4.1 0
12-'24 SABnzbd 4.4.0 16
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Reacties (6)

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Keiran 9 juni 2023 10:51
Let op!
Bij het updaten via Portainer, op mijn Synology NAS, ging het mis:
https://github.com/linuxserver/docker-sabnzbd/issues/188
Een nieuwe docker via de Container Manager heeft het probleem opgelost.
Dr. Cheeks @Keiran9 juni 2023 18:30
Same here
Nu terug gezet naar een 4.0.1 image... zo werkt het weer.
Straks maar 's kijken hoe het structureler opgelost kan worden :)

Update: container opnieuw 'from scratch' aangemaakt, en nu werkt het ook met de 'latest' 4.0.2 image.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dr. Cheeks op 23 juli 2024 01:23]

Netburst 9 juni 2023 08:02
Gebruik het nog steeds en nog steeds nooit problemen. Gebruik usenet nog haast exclusief. Zeker met die wildgroei van streamingdiensten.
wim1928 9 juni 2023 10:33
Gisteren al geupdate, op mijn Mac en Linux werkt goed en snel
da_PSI 9 juni 2023 07:22
Vroegeh, heel veel gebruikt en eigenlijk nooit enige prolemen gehad. Gebruikt eigenlijk de nieuwsgroepen (en torrents) eigenlijk niet meer. Heb nu een netflix account, welke mij van genoeg entertainment voorziet.
The_Duke 13 juni 2023 17:18
Deze versie werkt niet. Na installatie is SAB niet meer te starten. Ik heb versie 4.0.1 er overheen geinstalleerd en alles werkt weer.
Ik gebruik SABnzbd voor Windows.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The_Duke op 23 juli 2024 01:23]


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