Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.79.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het al juni is, wordt deze versie als de meiuitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de aankondiging:
May 2023 (version 1.79)
Welcome to the May 2023 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:
- Read-only mode - Mark specific files and folders in your workspace as read-only.
- 'Paste as' options - Choose how you'd like item links pasted into the editor.
- Automatic copy of external files - Drag or paste to Markdown adds new files to your workspace.
- Default Git repo branch name - Use "main" as the default or override via a user setting.
- Notebooks rich content search - Search based on Notebook output or filter on cell type.
- Linked editing for JSX tags - Simultaneously change opening and closing JSX tags.
- Preview: GitHub Copilot Chat improvements - Easily manage your chat session history. Inline chat "live preview."
- VS Code at Microsoft Build 2023 - Catch up on the sessions in the YouTube playlist.
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.