Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.79.0

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.79.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het al juni is, wordt deze versie als de meiuitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de aankondiging:

May 2023 (version 1.79)

Welcome to the May 2023 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:

If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.79.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 09-06-2023 06:53
3 • submitter: Anonymoussaurus

09-06-2023 • 06:53

3

Submitter: Anonymoussaurus

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

05-08 Visual Studio Code 1.132.0 3
29-07 Visual Studio Code 1.131.0 5
23-07 Visual Studio Code 1.130.0 0
16-07 Visual Studio Code 1.129.0 5
25-06 Visual Studio Code 1.126.0 15
18-06 Visual Studio Code 1.125.0 8
10-06 Visual Studio Code 1.124.0 11
05-06 Visual Studio Code 1.123.0 2
29-05 Visual Studio Code 1.122.1 0
20-05 Visual Studio Code 1.121.0 9
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Wbdsgnr 9 juni 2023 07:08
Copilot chat is vanaf deze release dus ook beschikbaar in de stable versie van vscode. Misschien handig voor studenten als peer programmer, maar er zijn ook twijfels.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wbdsgnr op 22 juli 2024 17:29]

Vordreller 9 juni 2023 09:59
Read-only mode lijkt wel handig
Martinspire 9 juni 2023 20:20
Geen hele spannende update deze keer. Kan ook niet elke keer feest zijn haha

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