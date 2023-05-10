Julia is de naam van een high-level, high-performance dynamische programmeertaal voor numerieke wiskunde. Het bevat onder andere een krachtige compiler, distributed parallel execution en een uitgebreide library van wiskundige functies. De kern van Julia wordt onder de MIT-licentie uitgegeven, terwijl verschillende libraries andere licenties gebruiken, zoals gpl, lgpl en bsd. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 1.9.0 is uitgekomen en uitgebreide informatie daarover is op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn in het kort de hoogtepunten:

After 3 betas and 3 release candidates, Julia version 1.9 has finally(!) been released. We would like to thank all the contributors to this release and all the testers that helped with finding regressions and issues in the pre-releases. Without you, this release would not have been possible. The full list of changes can be found in the NEWS file, but here we'll give a more in-depth overview of some of the release highlights: