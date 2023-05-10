Software-update: Julia 1.9.0

Julia logo (79 pix)Julia is de naam van een high-level, high-performance dynamische programmeertaal voor numerieke wiskunde. Het bevat onder andere een krachtige compiler, distributed parallel execution en een uitgebreide library van wiskundige functies. De kern van Julia wordt onder de MIT-licentie uitgegeven, terwijl verschillende libraries andere licenties gebruiken, zoals gpl, lgpl en bsd. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 1.9.0 is uitgekomen en uitgebreide informatie daarover is op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn in het kort de hoogtepunten:

Julia 1.9 Highlights

After 3 betas and 3 release candidates, Julia version 1.9 has finally(!) been released. We would like to thank all the contributors to this release and all the testers that helped with finding regressions and issues in the pre-releases. Without you, this release would not have been possible. The full list of changes can be found in the NEWS file, but here we'll give a more in-depth overview of some of the release highlights:

Versienummer 1.9.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (7)

merethan 10 mei 2023 23:57
Lijstjes:
https://en.wikipedia.org/...merical-analysis_software : numerieke wiskunde, zijnde een getal of getallen als resultaat
https://en.wikipedia.org/..._computer_algebra_systems : formules manipuleren en simplificeren
merethan 10 mei 2023 23:49
Interessant! Ga ik binnenkort eens bekijken.

Zover schreef ik al m'n numerieke wiskunde met GNU Octave en alle symbolische wiskunde deed ik met wxMaxima. Ben benieuwd hoe dit werkt.
jorikc @denios11 mei 2023 00:28
Er zijn anders weinig programmeertalen die je unicode variabele namen toestaan, dus wat dat betreft is Julia qua REPL best modern hoor!
En idd als je iets gelikters wilt zien op basis van Julia, dan zou ik Pluto.jl aanraden:
https://plutojl.org/
denios @jorikc11 mei 2023 01:38
Interessant, dank je wel!👍
Mel33 @denios10 mei 2023 20:50
Het is open source, Het is dus op github mogelijk een bijdrage te leveren, om zelf een GUi te maken voor dit programma.
Jogai @denios10 mei 2023 21:12
Het gaat over een programmmeertaal he, dus het kan in verschillende omgevingen gebruikt worden. Lijkt me prima om dan een zo minimaal mogelijke screenshot te plaatsen. Ik denk dat met een screenshot van vscode er ook klagers zouden zijn, omdat het artikel niet over vscode gaat.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

