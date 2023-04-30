Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 76 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This is a slightly bigger one in terms of the number of fixed bugs & implemented improvements. Due to the change wrt. the handling of BlockAddition elements (which is required for HDR content for WebM, VP9, AV1`) I strongly recommend users to upgrade.

mkvmerge: removed the option --blockadd . Removing block additional data is not possible anymore, as it is often required for proper decoding. Part of the implementation of #3511.

mkvmerge: JSON file identification: added a child element called num_index_entries to the properties track element containing the number of index entries found for a track. Currently only implemented for Matroska files where it contains the number of cue points. See #3510.

to the track element containing the number of index entries found for a track. Currently only implemented for Matroska files where it contains the number of cue points. See #3510. mkvmerge: the maximum block addition ID track header value is now calculated automatically from both the existing mappings & the actually used block additions in the block groups. Part of the implementation of #3511.

mkvmerge: Matroska reader: when reading WebM files that use block additions with ID 4 (HDR for VP9) an appropriate block addition mapping will be created automatically. Part of the implementation of #3511.

mkvmerge: MP4 reader: the title/movie name meta data (content of the udta.meta.ilst.©nam atom) will now be copied over as the segment title track header attribute. Part of the implementation of #3475.

atom) will now be copied over as the segment title track header attribute. Part of the implementation of #3475. mkvmerge: MP4 reader: the comment & encoder meta data (content of the udta.meta.ilst.©cmt & ….©too atoms) will now be copied over as global tags COMMENT & ENCODER respectively. Part of the implementation of #3475.

& atoms) will now be copied over as global tags & respectively. Part of the implementation of #3475. mkvmerge, MKVToolNix GUI’s multiplexer: added an option to stop processing after the primary video track ends called --stop-after-video-ends . This discards any remaining packets of other tracks. Part of the implementation #3506.

. This discards any remaining packets of other tracks. Part of the implementation #3506. MKVToolNix GUI: only on Windows: the GUI now uses Qt’s “Fusion” style instead of the deprecated “Windows Vista” style. The advantage is that as of Qt 6.5 the “Fusion” style properly supports Windows 10’s & 11’s dark application mode. The Windows binaries are now built with said Qt version. Therefore the option to disable the dark mode has been removed. Fixes #3264 and likely others.

MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: automatically setting the destination file name: added an option in the preferences for using the first source file’s directory name instead of its file name as the basis for the destination file name. Implements #3512.

MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: double-clicking on certain columns in the “tracks” view will now toggle them directly (columns “Default track” & “Forced track”) or activate the corresponding control (columns “Language”, “Name” & “Delay”). Double-clicks on other columns will do what they’ve done before, too: toggling the “Copy item” state. Implements #3513 & others.

MKVToolNix GUI: the dialog for editing language tags is now created only the first time the user wants to edit a language tag & cached afterwards instead of creating a new instance each time. This makes subsequent uses instant.