Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 76 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
MKVToolNix v76.0 released
This is a slightly bigger one in terms of the number of fixed bugs & implemented improvements. Due to the change wrt. the handling of BlockAddition elements (which is required for HDR content for WebM, VP9, AV1`) I strongly recommend users to upgrade.Important notes
New features and enhancements
- mkvmerge: removed the option
--blockadd. Removing block additional data is not possible anymore, as it is often required for proper decoding. Part of the implementation of #3511.
Bug fixes
- mkvmerge: JSON file identification: added a child element called
num_index_entriesto the
propertiestrack element containing the number of index entries found for a track. Currently only implemented for Matroska files where it contains the number of cue points. See #3510.
- mkvmerge: the maximum block addition ID track header value is now calculated automatically from both the existing mappings & the actually used block additions in the block groups. Part of the implementation of #3511.
- mkvmerge: Matroska reader: when reading WebM files that use block additions with ID 4 (HDR for VP9) an appropriate block addition mapping will be created automatically. Part of the implementation of #3511.
- mkvmerge: MP4 reader: the title/movie name meta data (content of the
udta.meta.ilst.©namatom) will now be copied over as the segment title track header attribute. Part of the implementation of #3475.
- mkvmerge: MP4 reader: the comment & encoder meta data (content of the
udta.meta.ilst.©cmt&
….©tooatoms) will now be copied over as global tags
COMMENT&
ENCODERrespectively. Part of the implementation of #3475.
- mkvmerge, MKVToolNix GUI’s multiplexer: added an option to stop processing after the primary video track ends called
--stop-after-video-ends. This discards any remaining packets of other tracks. Part of the implementation #3506.
- MKVToolNix GUI: only on Windows: the GUI now uses Qt’s “Fusion” style instead of the deprecated “Windows Vista” style. The advantage is that as of Qt 6.5 the “Fusion” style properly supports Windows 10’s & 11’s dark application mode. The Windows binaries are now built with said Qt version. Therefore the option to disable the dark mode has been removed. Fixes #3264 and likely others.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: automatically setting the destination file name: added an option in the preferences for using the first source file’s directory name instead of its file name as the basis for the destination file name. Implements #3512.
- MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: double-clicking on certain columns in the “tracks” view will now toggle them directly (columns “Default track” & “Forced track”) or activate the corresponding control (columns “Language”, “Name” & “Delay”). Double-clicks on other columns will do what they’ve done before, too: toggling the “Copy item” state. Implements #3513 & others.
- MKVToolNix GUI: the dialog for editing language tags is now created only the first time the user wants to edit a language tag & cached afterwards instead of creating a new instance each time. This makes subsequent uses instant.
- mkvmerge: mkvmerge will now only try to probe for VobSubs if the name of the file to identify ends in either
.idxor
.sub, preventing mis-identification of other file types if VobSubs with the same base name exist in the same directory. Fixes #3508.
- mkvmerge: AC-3: mkvmerge will now skip certain types of garbage data (16 bytes starting with 0x01 0x10) that can occur before each sync frame, fixing the file not being identified as AC-3. Fixes #3484.
- mkvmerge: Matroska reader: when reading files that use block additions with IDs other than 1 (e.g. 4 for HDR for VP9) the IDs will now be kept & written to the output file. Before no ID would be written, effectively using 1 as that’s the default value for the corresponding element. Part of the implementation of #3511.
- mkvmerge: mkvmerge will no longer write block addition mappings or the max block addition ID track header elements when creating a WebM file as those elements aren’t supported there. Part of the implementation of #3511.
- mkvpropedit: fixed replacing chapters & tags in files that don’t contain tracks. Fixes #3498.