MKVToolnix logo (75 pix) Moritz Bunkus heeft versie 76 van MKVToolNix uitgebracht. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen matroska-bestanden bekeken, bewerkt en worden geconverteerd. Zo kunnen geluidssporen en ondertiteling worden toegevoegd, verwijderd of juist als standaard worden ingesteld. MKVToolNix is een verzameling afzonderlijke commandline-tools, maar er wordt ook een grafische gebruikersinterface meegeleverd. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en diverse Linux-distributies. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

MKVToolNix v76.0 released

This is a slightly bigger one in terms of the number of fixed bugs & implemented improvements. Due to the change wrt. the handling of BlockAddition elements (which is required for HDR content for WebM, VP9, AV1`) I strongly recommend users to upgrade.

Important notes
  • mkvmerge: removed the option --blockadd. Removing block additional data is not possible anymore, as it is often required for proper decoding. Part of the implementation of #3511.
New features and enhancements
  • mkvmerge: JSON file identification: added a child element called num_index_entries to the properties track element containing the number of index entries found for a track. Currently only implemented for Matroska files where it contains the number of cue points. See #3510.
  • mkvmerge: the maximum block addition ID track header value is now calculated automatically from both the existing mappings & the actually used block additions in the block groups. Part of the implementation of #3511.
  • mkvmerge: Matroska reader: when reading WebM files that use block additions with ID 4 (HDR for VP9) an appropriate block addition mapping will be created automatically. Part of the implementation of #3511.
  • mkvmerge: MP4 reader: the title/movie name meta data (content of the udta.meta.ilst.©nam atom) will now be copied over as the segment title track header attribute. Part of the implementation of #3475.
  • mkvmerge: MP4 reader: the comment & encoder meta data (content of the udta.meta.ilst.©cmt & ….©too atoms) will now be copied over as global tags COMMENT & ENCODER respectively. Part of the implementation of #3475.
  • mkvmerge, MKVToolNix GUI’s multiplexer: added an option to stop processing after the primary video track ends called --stop-after-video-ends. This discards any remaining packets of other tracks. Part of the implementation #3506.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: only on Windows: the GUI now uses Qt’s “Fusion” style instead of the deprecated “Windows Vista” style. The advantage is that as of Qt 6.5 the “Fusion” style properly supports Windows 10’s & 11’s dark application mode. The Windows binaries are now built with said Qt version. Therefore the option to disable the dark mode has been removed. Fixes #3264 and likely others.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: automatically setting the destination file name: added an option in the preferences for using the first source file’s directory name instead of its file name as the basis for the destination file name. Implements #3512.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: multiplexer: double-clicking on certain columns in the “tracks” view will now toggle them directly (columns “Default track” & “Forced track”) or activate the corresponding control (columns “Language”, “Name” & “Delay”). Double-clicks on other columns will do what they’ve done before, too: toggling the “Copy item” state. Implements #3513 & others.
  • MKVToolNix GUI: the dialog for editing language tags is now created only the first time the user wants to edit a language tag & cached afterwards instead of creating a new instance each time. This makes subsequent uses instant.
Bug fixes
  • mkvmerge: mkvmerge will now only try to probe for VobSubs if the name of the file to identify ends in either .idx or .sub, preventing mis-identification of other file types if VobSubs with the same base name exist in the same directory. Fixes #3508.
  • mkvmerge: AC-3: mkvmerge will now skip certain types of garbage data (16 bytes starting with 0x01 0x10) that can occur before each sync frame, fixing the file not being identified as AC-3. Fixes #3484.
  • mkvmerge: Matroska reader: when reading files that use block additions with IDs other than 1 (e.g. 4 for HDR for VP9) the IDs will now be kept & written to the output file. Before no ID would be written, effectively using 1 as that’s the default value for the corresponding element. Part of the implementation of #3511.
  • mkvmerge: mkvmerge will no longer write block addition mappings or the max block addition ID track header elements when creating a WebM file as those elements aren’t supported there. Part of the implementation of #3511.
  • mkvpropedit: fixed replacing chapters & tags in files that don’t contain tracks. Fixes #3498.

MKVToolnix

Versienummer 76.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Moritz Bunkus
Download https://mkvtoolnix.download/downloads.html#windows
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

30-04-2023 • 14:27

30-04-2023 • 14:27

14

Bron: Moritz Bunkus

Update-historie

26-04 MKVToolnix 92.0 0
17-03 MKVToolnix 91.0 7
09-02 MKVToolNix 90.0 4
28-12 MKVToolNix 89.0 3
19-10 MKVToolNix 88.0 4
07-09 MKVToolNix 87.0 7
07-'24 MKVToolnix 86.0 0
06-'24 MKVToolnix 85.0 0
04-'24 MKVToolnix 84.0 19
03-'24 MKVToolnix 83.0 0
Meer historie

MKVToolnix

geen prijs bekend

Reacties (14)

Roel1966 30 april 2023 18:29
De naam van deze tool komt mij wel bekend voor maar eigenlijk nooit echt gebruikt of beter gezegd nodig gehad. Maar laatst had ik wel een probleem met mkv's met NL ondertiteling die niet ingebakken was, dus toch maar eens kijken met deze tool of dat toe te voegen valt.
SuperDre @Roel196630 april 2023 19:23
Ingebakken is toch niet nodig. Zelf gebruik ik het regelmatig om onnodige treacks, zoals russische dub, er uit te verwijderen.
Roel1966 @SuperDre30 april 2023 19:31
Ingebakken is toch niet nodig
Als ik ze niet inbak dan ziet die ze gewoonweg niet vreemdgenoeg.
dennis_rsb @Roel19661 mei 2023 09:20
Als je subs niet inbakt maar wel toevoegd, dan is het vaak een soort optie om hem aan te zetten. Via vlc of kodi bv kun je dan kiezen welke subs je wil.

Dat is dus het verschil tussen subs inbakken en subs toevoegen. Dat laatste is veel fijner, want ingebakken subs is niet altijd fijn vind ik.
Roel1966 @dennis_rsb1 mei 2023 18:12
Via vlc of kodi bv kun je dan kiezen welke subs je wil.
Via VLC pakt ie automatisch NL subs maar via mijn DuneHD pakt ie ze niet en kan ik ook geen subs kiezen want er staat gewoon helemaal niets.
dennis_rsb @Roel19661 mei 2023 19:39
Dan lijkt het op soort van incompatibiliteit of niet ondersteuning qua file met die dune speler. Immers werkt hij bij jou via vlc wel.
Roel1966 @dennis_rsb1 mei 2023 21:19
Zoiets moet het wel zijn maar dus wanneer ik de sub via Handbrake erin bak en er een mp4 van maak dan pakt de DuneHD het wel. Trouwens de mkv zelf speelt de Dune wel gewoon af maar het is puur de subs die die niet pakt.
Damic @Roel196630 april 2023 18:33
Jup werkt goed, als dat voor op een tv te tonen is vergeet dan de taal naam niet mee tegeven (Track Name), sommige merken gebruiken dat om dat weer tegeven op tv :F

Ooi huidige talen en audio stream kun je verwijderen :)
Roel1966 30 april 2023 18:42
als dat voor op een tv te tonen is vergeet dan de taal naam niet mee tegeven
Ik speel het af via een HD Dune mediaplayer maar het probleem was dat de NL ondertitels er wel in zitten maar niet ingebakken. Via b.v. VLC player kan ik ze wel selecteren op de pc maar via de mediaplayer vind ie ze niet. Wel als ik ze dus via Handbrake erin bak dan is het geen probleem maar lijkt mij toch gemakkelijker via deze tool.

Oeps, was als rectie op @Damic bedoeld.

SuperDre @Roel196630 april 2023 19:26
Heb je de subtitles dan dan wel met de exacte naam naast de mkv staan? Of met bv .dut.srt? Werkt bij moj bij alle mediaspelers. Tegenwoordig zie je vaak een map \subs erbij staan,waarin dan de subtitles staan, maar dat werkt bij lang niet alle spelers.
Roel1966 @SuperDre30 april 2023 19:36
Heb je de subtitles dan dan wel met de exacte naam naast de mkv staan?
Nee de subs zitten in de mkv en ik daarin verder nog niet gekeken heb, maar ik dat wel eens wil gaan doen met MKVToolnix. Zou best eens kunnen dat misschien toch de namen van de srt files niet gelijk zijn, maar in b.v. Handbrake kan ik wel gewoon NL sub aanvinken. Wanneer ik er dan een mp4 van brand met dus ingebrande subs werkt het wel, beetje vaag.
Damic @SuperDre1 mei 2023 11:39
is het niet .nl.srt? Dat gebruik ik altijd en dan weten de meeste spelers wel dat het Dutch/Nederlands is
SuperDre @Damic1 mei 2023 11:59
maakt niet uit, ik gebruik juist altijd .dut.srt en dat werkt bij mij ook altijd dat het als nederlands herkend wordt.
Robertdw 30 april 2023 21:51
Met MKVtoolnix worden ze niet ingebrand, ze worden ingebed.
Je kan bronbestanden/sporen zoals video audio en subs toevoegen, verwijderen en weer samenvoegen. Je kan bij de sub aangeven welke taal en welke het standaard sub spoor is. Externe subs moeten exact dezelfde naam hebben met .srt

