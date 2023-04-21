Malwarebytes heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Features and improvements Show Browser Guard statistics in Monthly Summary details

Notification settings option added to Scan new download notifications Issues fixed Security Advisor alerting when Chrome is up to date

Duplicate Trial notifications showing when device returns from sleep

Web protection domain blocking