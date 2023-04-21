Malwarebytes heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Features and improvements
Issues fixed
- Show Browser Guard statistics in Monthly Summary details
- Notification settings option added to Scan new download notifications
- Security Advisor alerting when Chrome is up to date
- Duplicate Trial notifications showing when device returns from sleep
- Web protection domain blocking