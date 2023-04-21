Software-update: Malwarebytes 4.5.27.262

Malwarebytes 2016 logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime bescherming. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Features and improvements
  • Show Browser Guard statistics in Monthly Summary details
  • Notification settings option added to Scan new download notifications
Issues fixed
  • Security Advisor alerting when Chrome is up to date
  • Duplicate Trial notifications showing when device returns from sleep
  • Web protection domain blocking

Malwarebytes

Versienummer 4.5.27.262
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://downloads.malwarebytes.com/file/mb3/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 21-04-2023 07:14 11

21-04-2023 • 07:14

11

Bron: Malwarebytes

Reacties (11)

HollowGamer 21 april 2023 10:03
Zijn er nog mensen die dit gebruiken? Tegenwoordig vind ik Microsoft Defender prima genoeg, en aangezien er minder wordt gedownload van P2P (exe, games) doordat de markt is veranderd, vraag ik mij wat de meerwaarde is van dit programma?

Malware is ook veranderd, het is steeds moeilijker deze te ontdekken en payloads komen ook op een andere manier binnen.
axe0 @HollowGamer21 april 2023 10:22
Zeker, het is mijn primary AV gezien ik lifetime licentie heb.
cool1971 @axe021 april 2023 10:28
Same here, en in combinatie met Defender werkt het helemaal prima.
da_PSI @axe021 april 2023 11:47
Ik had ook een lifetime licence, totdat ze besloten om het af te sluiten. "Wij kunnen het account niet veriferen, en daarna afgesloten. Via trustpilot geprobeerd, maar ook via daar "we kunnen uw gegevens niet veriferen". Nogal lullig dat ik mijn hotmail account van 20 jaar terug het password vergeten ben, factuur was ook niet geaccepteerd :/
Carlos0_0
@HollowGamer21 april 2023 11:17
Lifetime licentie dus ik heb hem er gewoon op staan, draait prima naast Defender.
Maar premium blokt wel wat meer dan Defender, ook websites wordt je soms op tegen gehouden(blokkade melding).

Nu kom ik inderdaad ook zo goed als niet meer op vreemde websites, en download geen games ofzo meer illegaal.
Maar goed ik download nog steeds 7zip aangezien die niet in de store staat, en vlc player ook bijv(Ja een hele oude die niet meer wordt bijgewerkt).
En zo heb ik nog wel een aantal gratis applicaties, goed die download ik van de officiële website. maar ja die kan ook gehackt zijn.

Maar goed al bij al moet ook zeggen nooit een melding krijg eigenliijk, want ik niet echt verder kom dan de normale nieuws websites enzo.
Xfade @HollowGamer21 april 2023 19:56
Meh hier niet. Standaard defender maar wel glasswire firewall. Als je geen vage sites bezoekt of rare dingen in je mail aanklikt ben je wel safe...
Ra_gdd 21 april 2023 14:31
Ikzelf heb ook lifetime licenties voor m'n 2 PC's maar gebruik Malwarebytes anti-malware in free modus.
Dit omdat ik niet wil dat deze voortdurend op de achtergrond draait.
Ik start ze op on demand 1 keer per week samen met Hitman Pro.

Als vaste beveiliging heb ik betalende Kaspersky anti-virus + Hitman Alert.
2 toppers die elkaar aanvullen en die maken dat ik dicht bij de 100% bescherming zit.
prinsvlad @Ra_gdd21 april 2023 15:26
uhm......je kan toch in malwarebytes' instellingen kiezen voor de optie om 'niet op te starten met windows'? En via msconfig kan je eventueel de service uitschakelen......maar goed, ieder zijn ding
Ra_gdd @prinsvlad21 april 2023 16:21
Klopt, maar er lopen dan services op de achtergrond die niet nodig zijn.
Xfade @Ra_gdd21 april 2023 19:58
Maar waarom wil je deze achtergrond service niet ? Zo zwaar taxerend lijkt me het niet.
Yzord 21 april 2023 11:17
Altijd zo vreemd dat het alleen voor Windows zou zijn aangezien het ook voor macOS beschikbaar is.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

