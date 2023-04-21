Versie 6.16 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels.
In versie 6.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Qt 6 gemaakt. Dit betekent echter wel dat het programma alleen werkt op computers uitgerust met een 64bit-processor en er minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 11 wordt vereist. Verder kan er nu gezocht worden in alle boeken in de bibliotheek in plaats van alleen in het huidige boek, en zijn er ook versies voor Arm- en Apple Silicon-processoren. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
New features
Bug fixes
- Allow storing extra data files with a book.
Right click the Add books button to add arbitrary files as "data files" to a book record. These are managed by calibre along with the book files, but cannot be used for conversion/viewing. Select a book and press the "O" key to view the data files in your file explorer.
- Allow undoing the deletion of books from the calibre library
Now deleted books are stored in a calibre "Trash bin" from which they can be restored with a single click. To view the trash bin, right click the "Remove books" button.
- Kobo driver: Add support for the new Kobo Elipsa 2E. Closes tickets: 2016070
- Book details: if an item has an associated link then offer that link in the item's context menu.
New news sources
- Content server viewer: Fix end of chapter content being occasionally skipped when scrolling by screen full with multiple pages. Closes tickets: 2015617.
- E-book viewer: Fix a regression that caused notes from a different highlights to be shown in some situations. Closes tickets: 2017130.
- E-book viewer: Show an error if the user tries to search for only punctuation or spaces in the search modes that ignore these. Closes tickets: 2015795.
- Fix custom columns not showing in Book details links from other libraries.
Improved news sources
- Bar and Bench by unkn0wn
- The Washington Post Print Edition by unkn0wn
- Frontline
- Outlook Magazine