Software-update: Calibre 6.16

Calibre logo (75 pix) Versie 6.16 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels.

In versie 6.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Qt 6 gemaakt. Dit betekent echter wel dat het programma alleen werkt op computers uitgerust met een 64bit-processor en er minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 11 wordt vereist. Verder kan er nu gezocht worden in alle boeken in de bibliotheek in plaats van alleen in het huidige boek, en zijn er ook versies voor Arm- en Apple Silicon-processoren. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

New features
  • Allow storing extra data files with a book.
    Right click the Add books button to add arbitrary files as "data files" to a book record. These are managed by calibre along with the book files, but cannot be used for conversion/viewing. Select a book and press the "O" key to view the data files in your file explorer.
  • Allow undoing the deletion of books from the calibre library
    Now deleted books are stored in a calibre "Trash bin" from which they can be restored with a single click. To view the trash bin, right click the "Remove books" button.
  • Kobo driver: Add support for the new Kobo Elipsa 2E. Closes tickets: 2016070
  • Book details: if an item has an associated link then offer that link in the item's context menu.
Bug fixes
  • Content server viewer: Fix end of chapter content being occasionally skipped when scrolling by screen full with multiple pages. Closes tickets: 2015617.
  • E-book viewer: Fix a regression that caused notes from a different highlights to be shown in some situations. Closes tickets: 2017130.
  • E-book viewer: Show an error if the user tries to search for only punctuation or spaces in the search modes that ignore these. Closes tickets: 2015795.
  • Fix custom columns not showing in Book details links from other libraries.
New news sources
  • Bar and Bench by unkn0wn
  • The Washington Post Print Edition by unkn0wn
Improved news sources
  • Frontline
  • Outlook Magazine

Calibre 6.0

Versienummer 6.16
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Calibre
Download https://calibre-ebook.com/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-04-2023 10:58 4

21-04-2023 • 10:58

4

Bron: Calibre

Update-historie

09-05 Calibre 8.4 3
18-04 Calibre 8.3 1
04-04 Calibre 8.2.1 0
28-03 Calibre 8.1.1 1
21-03 Calibre 8.0 10
14-02 Calibre 7.26 4
07-02 Calibre 7.25 9
10-01 Calibre 7.24 0
20-12 Calibre 7.23 0
29-11 Calibre 7.22 18
Meer historie

Lees meer

Calibre

geen prijs bekend

3.5 van 5 sterren
Design en multimedia

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
4
4
4
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
ibead 21 april 2023 13:43
Fijn al die updates, maar eerlijk gezegd zijn er wel heel erg frequent updates beschikbaar van Calibre. Waarom doen ze dit niet bijv. maximaal 1x per maand?
Jeldert @ibead21 april 2023 13:52
Je hoeft toch niet elke update te installeren als je het niet wilt?
En waarom zouden ze niet regelmatig een nieuwe versie uitbrengen? Er wordt blijkbaar flink ontwikkelt aan dit programma. Mooi toch :)
P_Tingen @ibead21 april 2023 15:32
Volgens mij adviseert de ontwikkelaar zelf ook om daar een beetje relaxed mee om te gaan en niet persé elke update te willen installeren. Ik vind het wel knap dat hij er zo ongeveer elke twee weken een nieuwe versie uitpoept, zeker als ik per keer de changelog zie; die man zit zeker niet stil!
Jogai 21 april 2023 13:39
Voor de mensen die hem nog niet kennen, de plugin om data van BOL.com te halen: https://www.mobileread.com/forums/showthread.php?t=139472

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq