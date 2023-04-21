Er is met versienummer 8.0.1 een nieuwe stabiele uitgave van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.906 titels, evenveel als verleden week. In deze uitgave treffen we geen nieuwe mogelijkheden aan, wel zijn er de nodige verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Fixes for macOS Ventura 13.3 on Apple Silicon

