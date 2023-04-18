Paramount Software heeft een nieuwe versie van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt. Paramount Software heeft overigens bekendgemaakt per 1 januari 2024 te stoppen met de gratis versie. In versie 8.1.7469 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Disk Images We've improved the speed of mounting images in Windows File Explorer on some systems.

When imaging a FAT32 partition with a very large FAT table, If the backup target ran out of space while saving the FAT table Reflect could crash. This has been resolved.

Reflect now uses the improved Write method to calibrate the target disk write speed. While it may take slightly longer to perform the test than previously, the results are more realistic and closely match the image write performance.

Drives encrypted with BitLocker would show as unformatted if the Windows BitLocker WMI component was not registered correctly. This has been resolved.

Reflect could crash when an image restore was initiated from Explorer Context Menu, or via command line option. This has been resolved. SQL Backups SQL backups could sometimes not honor retention settings for password protected network shares and for unnamed SQL Server instances. This has been resolved. viBoot In extremely rare circumstances the MRVMDK driver could generate a buffer overflow. This has been resolved.

viBoot may incorrectly display “No bootable drive detected error” when launched from Reflect. This has been resolved. CBT After resizing a volume, CBT will not re-enable on the volume until after a system restart. This has been resolved.

MRCBT failed to attach to some partitions created with legacy MS-DOS tools. This has been resolved. General We've added a new theme that compliments the currently selected Windows theme. Take the ‘Other Tasks’ > ‘Change Theme…' menu option and select 'Windows Color Theme’

We've improved device driver compatibility with Microsoft DirectStorage.

On some Windows 7 systems, due to third party DLL injection, Reflect could become unresponsive. This has been resolved.

Email parameters {BACKUPFILENAME} and {BACKUPFILEPATH} would contain incorrect data for skipped backups as no file is generated. This has been resolved by replacing the parameters with empty text.

The password ‘Reveal’ button has been removed from the default settings for the SMTP Server password field in the custom email configuration. This was highlighted as a potential security concern for our MSP customers that configured Macrium Reflect for their own customers. Various Various other minor fixes and changes to improve Macrium Reflect.