Software-update: moOde audio player 8.3.1

moOde audio player logo (79 pix)Versie 8.3.1 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

moOde 8.3.1 is available

This release is based on RaspiOS Bullseye Lite most recent packages as of 2023-04-17, Linux kernel 6.1.21, our suite of custom drivers and patches, and important updates and bug fixes as listed below.

Highlights
  • Bump to Linux kernel 6.1.21 build #1642
  • Bump to upmpdcli 1.7.7
  • Add Volume range option for CamillaDSP volume type
  • FIX: Rpi Imager WiFi credential import fail due to race condition
  • FIX: CamillaDSP volume restore after renderer ends
  • FIX: CamillaDSP volume proxy high CPU utilization
  • Add I2S entries for the Raspberry Pi branded audio devices
  • Add new FluxFM stations
  • Update playable URL's for FluxFM station group, 2BOB and Czech Radio Classical
Security

The ISO image does not contain the userid pi, SSH service, WiFi SSID or
Access Point password. Refer to the moOde Setup Guide for details on how
to set these up.

In-place update

There is an in-place update available via the "CHECK for software update" button in System Config. Click the VIEW button to read about the contents of the update package. Be sure to BACKUP your system before applying the update.

moOde audio player

Versienummer 8.3.1
Releasestatus Final
Website moOde audio
Download https://moodeaudio.org/#download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-04-2023 14:48
10 • submitter: bitlab

18-04-2023 • 14:48

10

Submitter: bitlab

Bron: moOde audio

Update-historie

01-06 moOde audio player 10.2.2 0
24-05 moOde audio player 10.2.1 3
08-05 moOde audio player 10.2.0 2
03-03 moOde audio player 10.1.2 7
20-02 moOde audio player 10.1.1 3
30-01 moOde audio player 10.1.0 0
29-12 moOde audio player 10.0.3 0
21-12 moOde audio player 10.0.2 0
10-12 moOde audio player 10.0.1 1
23-11 moOde audio player 10.0.0 8
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moOde audio player

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Design en multimedia

Reacties (10)

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i_like_scotland 18 april 2023 15:45
Ik hoop dat ze wat werk gaan maken van de GUI schaling, die is echt slecht (op mobieltjes en kleine schermen) en voor mij een reden om op Volumio te blijven. Op mijn mobiel valt regelmatig artiest informatie van het scherm af.
Falco
@i_like_scotland18 april 2023 15:59
Wat gek, ik heb deze ervaring helemaal niet. Welke scherm resolutie heb je en met welke browser probeer je de toegang?

Ik ben een tijd geleden overgestapt van Volumio naar MoOde, en zoals genoemd door @Hoover geeft MoOde je veel meer vrijheid. Daarbij was mijn ervaring dat MoOde veel stabieler is en ook een betere audio kwaliteit geeft op dezelfde hardware (dat denk ik althans te horen).
Hoover @Falco18 april 2023 16:11
Mo0de lijkt hier ook stabieler.
Ik heb volumio op diverse rpi's gehad met diverse SD kaartjes en sinds dit jaar ook via SSD.Meerdere malen gehad dat de boel was gecrasht.
Na enkele maanden met Mo0de bezig te zijn, dit nog niet gehad. (afkloppen :P).

Beter geluid kan ik nog niet echt zeggen. ik heb tot nu toe alleen spotify geluisterd en dat klinkt... als spotify. Binnenkort eens wat sa-cd's gaan testen en vergelijken.
Magicbas @Hoover18 april 2023 19:05
Je kunt wel in de settings wat tweaken met de bitrate en andere zaken rondom Spotify.
bitlab
@i_like_scotland18 april 2023 15:57
Heb je hierbij over de huidige versie of een wat oudere?
Want een aantal updates geleden is dat aangepakt en een stuk beter geworden.
i_like_scotland @bitlab19 april 2023 10:02
Ik heb 2 SD kaartjes 1 met Volumio en de ander met moode 8.3.0. De schaling op mijn iphone maar ook op mijn laptop scherm (1920x1080) werk niet goed. Daarnaast is het cover art ook vaak niet zo scherp in de bibliotheek weergave, terwijl de netwerkverbinding naar mijn NAS perfect is. Volumio heeft bij mij geen scaling issues of cover art problemen. Ik heb al verschillende moode versies gebruikt en voor mij blijft de interface de zwakke schakel. Ben het wel eens dat je iets meer opties hebt in moode die bij Volumio achter de betaalde versie zijn gestopt. Ik gebruik echter geen spotify of andere functionaliteit waarvoor je moet betalen, dus dit is voor mij persoonlijk geen issue. Bij mij zijn beide spelers heel stabiel (op raspberry 3b+).

Geluidskwaliteit is bij beide gelijk, want gaat bij Volumio als moode via MPD bitperfect naar mijn USB dac (op mijn bewierookte Naim set).
Gezien het bitperfect/HW is en er geen software mixer tussen zit kan er ook geen verschil zijn, anders zou je geknetter horen (als je weet hoe digitale audio werkt).

[Reactie gewijzigd door i_like_scotland op 23 juli 2024 04:14]

bitlab
@i_like_scotland19 april 2023 12:28
Wat je dan bedoelt met 'schaling werkt niet goed' is mij niet geheel duidelijk?

Dat je coverart niet scherp is in de library weergave, heeft waarschijnlijk te maken met de setting in Preferences / Library/ Thumbnail resolution. Zet deze op bv een fixed waarde van 500px ipv auto.
Als je deze setting wijzigd moet je wel je thumbnails opnieuw genereren in Configure / Library / Thumbnail Generator / Regenerate.
i_like_scotland @bitlab19 april 2023 14:47
Met scaling doel ik op het wegvallen van interface onderdelen aan de onderkant van de interface, in dit specifieke geval artiest informatie.

Ik heb de setting van cover art op 500px gezet en ga eens kijken of dat verbetering geeft. Ik blijf er echter bij dat Volumio 'out of the box' gewoon een beter werkende GUI heeft. Het is jammer dat zich nog niemand zich op een alternatieve GUI heeft gestort die op Volumio lijkt, dat kan mij dan zeker over de streep trekken.
Hoover 18 april 2023 15:55
Tijdje geleden overgestapt van volumio naar Mo0de.
Volumio vind ik in sommige aspecten beter (gui en bv implementatie van spotify) , echter de vrijheid die ik met Mo0de heb, heb je gewoon niet met volumio.

Zo heb ik er een service op draaien welke de minidsp ontsluit via het netwerk.
Dit betekend dat Mo0de de minidsp gewoon als DAC kan blijven gebruiken en ik deze via de officiele app en REST kan besturen/beheren zonder steeds alles los te koppelen etc.
bitlab
18 april 2023 19:03
Als je de Raspberry Pi Imager gebruikt om je SD kaartjes te schrijven, is het installeren van moOde eenvoudiger geworden. Je hoeft niet meer zelf de image voor moOde te downloaden. Je kan daar in de categorie "Media player OS" zowel moOde de laatste 32 als 64bits versie terugvinden.

Zie voor meer info pi imager

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