Versie 8.3.1 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

This release is based on RaspiOS Bullseye Lite most recent packages as of 2023-04-17, Linux kernel 6.1.21, our suite of custom drivers and patches, and important updates and bug fixes as listed below.

Bump to Linux kernel 6.1.21 build #1642

Bump to upmpdcli 1.7.7

Add Volume range option for CamillaDSP volume type

FIX: Rpi Imager WiFi credential import fail due to race condition

FIX: CamillaDSP volume restore after renderer ends

FIX: CamillaDSP volume proxy high CPU utilization

Add I2S entries for the Raspberry Pi branded audio devices

Add new FluxFM stations

Update playable URL's for FluxFM station group, 2BOB and Czech Radio Classical

The ISO image does not contain the userid pi, SSH service, WiFi SSID or

Access Point password. Refer to the moOde Setup Guide for details on how

to set these up.

There is an in-place update available via the "CHECK for software update" button in System Config. Click the VIEW button to read about the contents of the update package. Be sure to BACKUP your system before applying the update.