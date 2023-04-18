IPFire is een opensourcefirewall voor i586-, x86_64- en ARM-systemen. Het bevat onder andere een intrusion detection/prevention system, deelt het netwerk op in zones, doet stateful packet inspection en biedt vpn-mogelijkheden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.27 Core Update 174 uitgebracht, een stabiele uitgave voor productiesystemen. De bijbehorende aantekeningen zien er als volgt uit:

The next Core Update has been released: IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 174. It is a traditional spring clean release which updates major parts of the core system and comes with a large number of bug fixes throughout.

This update also comes with a number of security patches in Apache, cURL and more, but none of them have been assessed as being exploitable on IPFire. Nevertheless, we intend to bring those updates to all of our users as soon as possible, and encourage speedy installation of Core Update 174.

The "toolchain" includes the most basic parts to build software and consists of GCC as the compiler, Binutils as the assembler and linker, and glibc as the C standard library. They have been updated to their latest versions improving performance for all generated code and fixing bugs. Although they are not as exciting for our users, they are the building blocks IPFire is founded on and make it the modern, fast and secure distribution that it is.