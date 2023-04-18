Software-update: IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 174

IPFire logo (79 pix) IPFire is een opensourcefirewall voor i586-, x86_64- en ARM-systemen. Het bevat onder andere een intrusion detection/prevention system, deelt het netwerk op in zones, doet stateful packet inspection en biedt vpn-mogelijkheden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.27 Core Update 174 uitgebracht, een stabiele uitgave voor productiesystemen. De bijbehorende aantekeningen zien er als volgt uit:

IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 174 released

The next Core Update has been released: IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 174. It is a traditional spring clean release which updates major parts of the core system and comes with a large number of bug fixes throughout.

This update also comes with a number of security patches in Apache, cURL and more, but none of them have been assessed as being exploitable on IPFire. Nevertheless, we intend to bring those updates to all of our users as soon as possible, and encourage speedy installation of Core Update 174.

Updated Toolchain

The "toolchain" includes the most basic parts to build software and consists of GCC as the compiler, Binutils as the assembler and linker, and glibc as the C standard library. They have been updated to their latest versions improving performance for all generated code and fixing bugs. Although they are not as exciting for our users, they are the building blocks IPFire is founded on and make it the modern, fast and secure distribution that it is.

Bug Fixes Miscellaneous
  • rng-tools has been moved from the core system to an add-on (#12900).
  • Conversely, perl-TimeDate is now part of the core system, since it became a dependency of the OpenVPN CGI.
  • Arne has worked a lot on bringing the RISC-V build up to speed.
  • IPFire's trust store has been synced against Mozilla's current trusted CA certificate bundle.
  • Useless Qualcomm Bluetooth firmware files are no longer shipped (IPFire dropped Bluetooth support a long time ago due to security reasons), saving a couple of megabytes on new and existing IPFire installations alike.
  • Updated packages: apache 2.4.56, apr 1.7.2, bind 9.16.38, binutils 2.40, boost 1.81.0, curl 7.88.1, elinks 0.16.0, ethtool 6.2, freetype 2.13.0, gcc 12.2.0, glibc 2.37, gnutls 3.8.0, grep 3.9, harfbuzz 7.0.1, intel-microcode 20230214, iproute2 6.2.0, libtirpc 1.3.3, liburcu 0.14.0, linux-firmware 20230210, lmdb 0.9.30, logwatch 7.8, lsof 4.98.0, pango 1.50.13, poppler 23.03.0, poppler-data 0.4.12, qpdf 11.3.0, rust 1.67.0, squid 5.8, strongswan 5.9.10 (fixes CVE-2023-26463, which is not exploitable on IPFire unless heavily customized IPsec connections have been configured using the CLI rather than the IPsec web interface), sudo 1.9.13p3, tzdata 2022g, wireless-regdb 2023-02-12, zstd 1.5.4
  • Updated add-ons: cups 2.4.2, dbus 1.14.6, epson-inkjet-printer-escpr 1.7.23, fetchmail 6.4.36, HAProxy 2.7.4, htop 3.2.2, make 4.4.1, monit 5.33.0, pcengines-apu-firmware 4.19.0.1, python3-setuptools 67.5.1, samba 4.17.5

Versienummer 2.27 - Core Update 174
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website IPFire
Download https://www.ipfire.org/download/ipfire-2.27-core174
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 18-04-2023 16:12 0

18-04-2023 • 16:12

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Bron: IPFire

Update-historie

28-05 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 202 0
02-03 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 200 0
07-01 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 199 7
29-10 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 198 0
20-09 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 197 8
07-'25 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 196 2
06-'25 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 195 7
05-'25 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 194 0
04-'25 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 193 8
03-'25 IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 192 2
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