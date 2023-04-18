IPFire is een opensourcefirewall voor i586-, x86_64- en ARM-systemen. Het bevat onder andere een intrusion detection/prevention system, deelt het netwerk op in zones, doet stateful packet inspection en biedt vpn-mogelijkheden. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.27 Core Update 174 uitgebracht, een stabiele uitgave voor productiesystemen. De bijbehorende aantekeningen zien er als volgt uit:
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 174 released
The next Core Update has been released: IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 174. It is a traditional spring clean release which updates major parts of the core system and comes with a large number of bug fixes throughout.
This update also comes with a number of security patches in Apache, cURL and more, but none of them have been assessed as being exploitable on IPFire. Nevertheless, we intend to bring those updates to all of our users as soon as possible, and encourage speedy installation of Core Update 174.Updated Toolchain
The "toolchain" includes the most basic parts to build software and consists of GCC as the compiler, Binutils as the assembler and linker, and glibc as the C standard library. They have been updated to their latest versions improving performance for all generated code and fixing bugs. Although they are not as exciting for our users, they are the building blocks IPFire is founded on and make it the modern, fast and secure distribution that it is.Bug Fixes
Miscellaneous
- The OpenVPN CGI will now display the expiry date of certificates.
- Duplicate address issuance by the DHCP server in case of overlapping fixed leases has been corrected (#10629).
- Customizing the Snort/VRT GPLv2 Community IPS ruleset has been fixed (#12948).
- The logs of
apcupsdare now accessible through the system log viewer (#12950), as are the logs of the HAProxy add-on (#12922).
- Several CGIs have received CSS cleanups, resulting in better appearance (#13024, #13039).
- The Content-Type header of e-mails generated by the core system itself and various add-ons has been changed from
multipart/mixedto
multipart/alternativeto avoid useless attachment icon display in some MUAs (#13040).
- Faulty CGI behaviour after toggling logging of dropped packages by the IP blocklists firewall component has been fixed (#12979).
- An overly permissive regular expression for parsing
unboundlog data has been corrected.
- The external traffic status page will now always use the correct interface to display traffic data from.
-
efivaris now properly instructed to adjust instructions to the target architecture rather than that of the build host.
- The CPU graph has been redesigned for systems with large numbers of processor cores (#12890).
- Reloading IP blocklists after an update has been fixed (#13072).
-
rng-toolshas been moved from the core system to an add-on (#12900).
- Conversely,
perl-TimeDateis now part of the core system, since it became a dependency of the OpenVPN CGI.
- Arne has worked a lot on bringing the RISC-V build up to speed.
- IPFire's trust store has been synced against Mozilla's current trusted CA certificate bundle.
- Useless Qualcomm Bluetooth firmware files are no longer shipped (IPFire dropped Bluetooth support a long time ago due to security reasons), saving a couple of megabytes on new and existing IPFire installations alike.
- Updated packages:
apache2.4.56,
apr1.7.2,
bind9.16.38,
binutils2.40,
boost1.81.0,
curl7.88.1,
elinks0.16.0,
ethtool6.2,
freetype2.13.0,
gcc12.2.0,
glibc2.37,
gnutls3.8.0,
grep3.9,
harfbuzz7.0.1,
intel-microcode20230214,
iproute26.2.0,
libtirpc1.3.3,
liburcu0.14.0,
linux-firmware20230210,
lmdb0.9.30,
logwatch7.8,
lsof4.98.0,
pango1.50.13,
poppler23.03.0,
poppler-data0.4.12,
qpdf11.3.0,
rust1.67.0,
squid5.8,
strongswan5.9.10 (fixes CVE-2023-26463, which is not exploitable on IPFire unless heavily customized IPsec connections have been configured using the CLI rather than the IPsec web interface),
sudo1.9.13p3,
tzdata2022g,
wireless-regdb2023-02-12,
zstd1.5.4
- Updated add-ons:
cups2.4.2,
dbus1.14.6,
epson-inkjet-printer-escpr1.7.23,
fetchmail6.4.36, HAProxy 2.7.4,
htop3.2.2,
make4.4.1,
monit5.33.0,
pcengines-apu-firmware4.19.0.1,
python3-setuptools67.5.1,
samba4.17.5