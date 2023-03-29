Intel heeft nieuwe stabiele videodrivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 31.0.101.4255 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Arc-architectuur of de interne gpu uit de elfde generatie Core-processors of hoger. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Resident Evil 4 Remake, Elden Ring RT Update, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy en Counter Strike Global Offensive. De changelog laat verder een aantal bugfixes zien en problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Gaming Highlights Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for: Resident Evil 4 Remake

Elden Ring RT Update Performance optimizations on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

D5 Render

Blender in Material Preview viewport mode

Counter Strike Global Offensive on Intel Arc Graphics for Laptops Fixed issues: Intel Arc Graphics Products: Conqueror’s Blade (DX11) may exhibit corruption in benchmark mode.

Portal with RTX (Vulkan) may experience application crash when loading to gameplay. Intel Core Processor Products: Overwatch 2 (DX12) may see lag or freeze while launching the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (DX12) may experience application crash during gameplay. Known Issues: Intel Arc Graphics Products: Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 (DX11) may experience application crash during gameplay.

Diablo 4 (Beta) may exhibit corruption on character during gameplay with ‘Highlight Character When Obscured’ setting enabled.

Sea of Thieves (DX11) may exhibit color corruption on water edges.

System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.

GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.

Blender may exhibit corruption while using Nishita Sky texture node.

Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve may exhibit color corruption with Optical Flow. Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products: Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation. Intel Core Processor Products: Total War: Warhammer III (DX11) may experience an application crash when loading battle scenarios.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on certain light sources such as fire.

Conqueror's Blade (DX12) may experience an application crash during game launch.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (DX12) may experience application instability during gameplay.

Battlefield: 2042 (DX12) may exhibit color corruption at the game menu. Intel Arc Control Fixed Issues: Using Arc Control Studio capture with AVC codec selected may incorrectly use the HEVC codec.

Modifying performance sliders may fail to apply back to their default values. A workaround is to use the "Reset to Defaults" button. Intel Arc Control Known Issues: Windows UAC Admin is required to install and launch Arc Control.

The Live Performance Monitoring page may not apply the desired removal of some performance metric tiles.

The Resizable Bar status may show an incorrect value on systems with multiple Intel Graphics Adapters.

Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files. Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning (BETA): Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave unexpectedly. Intel will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases.