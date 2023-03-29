Driver-update: Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 31.0.101.4255 WHQL

Intel Arc logo (79 pix) Intel heeft nieuwe stabiele videodrivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 31.0.101.4255 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Arc-architectuur of de interne gpu uit de elfde generatie Core-processors of hoger. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Resident Evil 4 Remake, Elden Ring RT Update, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy en Counter Strike Global Offensive. De changelog laat verder een aantal bugfixes zien en problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Gaming Highlights

Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for:
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake
  • Elden Ring RT Update
Performance optimizations on Intel Arc A-series Graphics for:
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • D5 Render
  • Blender in Material Preview viewport mode
  • Counter Strike Global Offensive on Intel Arc Graphics for Laptops

Fixed issues:

Intel Arc Graphics Products:
  • Conqueror’s Blade (DX11) may exhibit corruption in benchmark mode.
  • Portal with RTX (Vulkan) may experience application crash when loading to gameplay.
Intel Core Processor Products:
  • Overwatch 2 (DX12) may see lag or freeze while launching the game.
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (DX12) may experience application crash during gameplay.

Known Issues:

Intel Arc Graphics Products:
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 (DX11) may experience application crash during gameplay.
  • Diablo 4 (Beta) may exhibit corruption on character during gameplay with ‘Highlight Character When Obscured’ setting enabled.
  • Sea of Thieves (DX11) may exhibit color corruption on water edges.
  • System may hang while waking up from sleep. May need to power cycle the system for recovery.
  • GPU hardware acceleration may not be available for media playback and encode with some versions of Adobe Premiere Pro.
  • Blender may exhibit corruption while using Nishita Sky texture node.
  • Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve may exhibit color corruption with Optical Flow.
Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics Products:
  • Driver installation may not complete successfully on certain notebook systems with both Intel Iris Xe + Iris Xe MAX devices. A system reboot and re-installation of the graphics driver may be required for successful installation.
Intel Core Processor Products:
  • Total War: Warhammer III (DX11) may experience an application crash when loading battle scenarios.
  • Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (DX12) may exhibit corruption on certain light sources such as fire.
  • Conqueror's Blade (DX12) may experience an application crash during game launch.
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem (DX12) may experience application instability during gameplay.
  • Battlefield: 2042 (DX12) may exhibit color corruption at the game menu.
Intel Arc Control Fixed Issues:
  • Using Arc Control Studio capture with AVC codec selected may incorrectly use the HEVC codec.
  • Modifying performance sliders may fail to apply back to their default values. A workaround is to use the "Reset to Defaults" button.
Intel Arc Control Known Issues:
  • Windows UAC Admin is required to install and launch Arc Control.
  • The Live Performance Monitoring page may not apply the desired removal of some performance metric tiles.
  • The Resizable Bar status may show an incorrect value on systems with multiple Intel Graphics Adapters.
  • Using Arc Control Studio capture with certain games may incorrectly generate multiple video files.
Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning (BETA):
  • Intel Arc Control Performance Tuning is currently in Beta. As such, performance and features may behave unexpectedly. Intel will continue to refine the Performance Tuning software in future releases.

Intel Arc A770

Versienummer 31.0.101.4255 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Intel
Download https://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/download/726609/intel-arc-iris-xe-graphics-whql-windows.html?
Bestandsgrootte 604,10MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 29-03-2023 20:52 5

29-03-2023 • 20:52

5

Bron: Intel

Update-historie

08-03 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 32.0.101.6647 10
22-11 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 32.0.101.6299 2
06-09 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 32.0.101.5989 2
07-'24 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 32.0.101.5762 5
05-'24 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 31.0.101.5522 0
03-'24 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 31.0.101.537982 7
03-'24 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 31.0.101.5379 0
02-'24 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 31.0.101.5194 / 31.0.101.5252 4
11-'23 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 31.0.101.4953 WHQL 1
09-'23 Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver 31.0.101.4676 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics driver

geen prijs bekend

Overige software Intel

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
5
5
3
0
0
2
Wijzig sortering
tweakkjoost 30 maart 2023 13:29
En ja hoor, op mijn laptop 1x installeren, dan een automatische downgrade via de windows update, dan nog een keer installeren. Dus in totaal 3x installeren om up to date te zijn. Dit moeten ze echt fixen want er zijn er weinig die dit snappen en is zonde van de tijd en moeite. Gewoon in 1 keer moet voldoende zijn..
Sandtman @tweakkjoost30 maart 2023 14:58
Dit is een bekend probleem met OEM (Asus/Gigabyte/Dell/HP, etc.) en Intel GPU drivers, via Windows Update krijgen de OEM-drivers "voorrang"...

Jij installeert zelf de nieuwste Intel drivers maar OEM loopt altijd achter.
Dus kom je in een Loop terecht.

Hier kun je iets aan doen, gelukkig....

zie Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BjdIwxHveoo
tweakkjoost @Sandtman30 maart 2023 16:59
Maar wat gebeurt er dan als er drivers zijn voor andere onderdelen die ik wel zou kunnen willen hebben? Krijg ik ze nog wel aangeboden?

Ook is het wel raar dat na 2 keer installeren de OEM drivers geen voorrang meer krijgen.
SuperDre 29 maart 2023 22:37
Jammer, nog geen fixes voor (stabiel) SteamVR.
smerko 30 maart 2023 09:50
Hmm, nog steeds geen optie voor het aanpassen van de fancurve. Mijn a380 is idle 55 graden zonder dat de fan aan staat.

Edit: korte google later; het is wel mogelijk zie deze youtube video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOZl93SpqG4

[Reactie gewijzigd door smerko op 23 juli 2024 03:06]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq