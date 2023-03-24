OpenVPN is een robuuste en gemakkelijk in te stellen opensource-vpn-daemon waarmee verschillende private netwerken aan elkaar geknoopt kunnen worden via een versleutelde tunnel over het internet. Voor de beveiliging wordt gebruikgemaakt van de OpenSSL-library, waarmee alle encryptie, authenticatie en certificatie kunnen worden afgehandeld. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.6.2 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New features
Bug fixes
- implement byte counter statistics for DCO Linux (p2mp server and client)
- implement byte counter statistics for DCO Windows (client only)
- '--dns server address ...' now permits up to 8 v4 or v6 addresses
- fix a few cases of possibly undefined behaviour detected by ASAN
- add more unit tests for Windows cryptoapi interface
User visible changes
- sending of AUTH_PENDING and INFO_PRE messages fixed (#256)
- Windows: do not treat "setting IPv6 interface metric failed" as fatal error on "block-dns" install - this can happen if IPv6 is disabled on the interface and is not harmful in itself (GH #294)
- fix '--inactive' if DCO is in use NOTE: on FreeBSD, this is not working yet (missing per-peer stats)
- DCO-Linux: do not print errno on netlink errors (errno is not set by NL)
- SOCKS client: improve error reporting on server disconnects
- DCO-Linux: fix lockups due to netlink buffer overflows on high client connect/disconnect activity. See "User visible changes" for more details of this.
- fix some uses of the OpenSSL3 API for non-default providers (enable use of quantum-crypto OpenSSL provider)
- fix memory leak of approx. 1600 bytes per incoming initial TLS packet
- fix bug when using ECDSA signatures with OpenSSL 3.0.x and pkcs11-helper (data format conversion was not done properly)
- fix 'make distcheck' - unexpected side effect of 'subdir-objects'
- fix ASSERT() with dynamic tls-crypt and --tls-crypt-v2 (GH #272)
- print (kernel) DCO version on startup - helpful for getting a more complete picture of the environment in use.
- New control packets flow for data channel offloading on Linux. 2.6.2+ changes the way OpenVPN control packets are handled on Linux when DCO is active, fixing the lockups observed with 2.6.0/2.6.1 under high client connect/disconnect activity. This is an INCOMPATIBLE change and therefore an ovpn-dco kernel module older than v0.2.20230323 (commit ID 726fdfe0fa21) will not work anymore and must be upgraded. The kernel module was renamed to "ovpn-dco-v2.ko" in order to highlight this change and ensure that users and userspace software could easily understand which version is loaded. Attempting to use the old ovpn-dco with 2.6.2+ will lead to disabling DCO at runtime.
- The client-pending-auth management command now requires also the key id. The management version has been changed to 5 to indicate this change.
- A client will now refuse a connection if pushed compression settings will contradict the setting of allow-compression as this almost always results in a non-working connection.