Versie 7.1.9 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij tien dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 7.1.8 voor Windows ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 7.1.9 (Windows) Fixed Bugs Security Bugfix

Fixed a bug that cut off some texts in some translations within the install window

Fixed a bug that unexpectedly closed connections when clicking on some links

Fixed a bug that sometimes ignored Registry keys

Fixed a bug that made it possible to sometimes copy text unexpectedly

Fixed a bug that made it impossible to connect to custom ports

Fixed a bug that made it possible to change overwritten Custom Client alternative screen background settings

Fixed a bug that removed the telemetry settings on update

Fixed a visual bug that showed the wrong number of seconds left in a session

Fixed a bug that made it impossible to invite others via context menu

The online state of Windows Terminal Server entries is now properly shown

Fixed a bug where the Softkeyboard didn't work as expected when connecting to a Windows 7 or XP machine Improvements Improved Account related Server communication

Better wording of some account related errors

Added tooltips to some Address Book elements

Added new Combobox to Account Registration AnyDesk 7.0.0 (Android) New Features Added outgoing file transfer sessions.

Added remote system information.

Added remote restart.

Added TCP tunnel feature.

Redesign of the main UI.

Improved interactive access. Now using notifications when the app cannot be opened.

Improved support for menu, and recent apps button.

Added synchronize clipboard option for incoming connections for manual clipboard synchronization. Also added automatic clipboard synchronization for outgoing connections on Android 10 and higher.

Improved prominent disclosure for accessibility service permission.

Minor UI improvements. Fixed Bugs Fixed incorrect address when using RTL language.

Fixed crash in incoming connections.

Fixed closing soft keyboard on some TV devices.

Dropped support for Android 4.x.

Fixed orientation change on sound settings.

Fixed auto disconnect when screen is off.

Fixed address book visibility for incoming only clients.

Hiding speech recognition button when action is not available.

Fixed issue with displaying settings pages on some devices with big screens.

Fixed bug in accept window permissions which could lead control permission being not changeable anymore.

Added missing context menu to discovery items.

Fixed notifications for Android 13.

Fixed sending backspace key from Amazon FireTV devices.

Fixed bug that caused the permission profile dialog to disappear on orientation change.

Minor fixes. AnyDesk 7.0.1 (macOS) New Features New option for automatic closing then incoming sessions in case of user inactivity. Fixed bugs Fixed a bug affecting macOS system sleep schedule.

Fixed a bug in displaying AnyDesk clients discovered in the local network.

Fixed options in Session commenting dialog.

Fixed a bug which prevented setting a custom user picture.

Minor UI fixes.