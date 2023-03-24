Software-update: AnyDesk 7.1.9

AnyDesk logo (75 pix) Versie 7.1.9 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij tien dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 7.1.8 voor Windows ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 7.1.9 (Windows)

Fixed Bugs
  • Security Bugfix
  • Fixed a bug that cut off some texts in some translations within the install window
  • Fixed a bug that unexpectedly closed connections when clicking on some links
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes ignored Registry keys
  • Fixed a bug that made it possible to sometimes copy text unexpectedly
  • Fixed a bug that made it impossible to connect to custom ports
  • Fixed a bug that made it possible to change overwritten Custom Client alternative screen background settings
  • Fixed a bug that removed the telemetry settings on update
  • Fixed a visual bug that showed the wrong number of seconds left in a session
  • Fixed a bug that made it impossible to invite others via context menu
  • The online state of Windows Terminal Server entries is now properly shown
  • Fixed a bug where the Softkeyboard didn't work as expected when connecting to a Windows 7 or XP machine
Improvements
  • Improved Account related Server communication
  • Better wording of some account related errors
  • Added tooltips to some Address Book elements
  • Added new Combobox to Account Registration

AnyDesk 7.0.0 (Android)

New Features
  • Added outgoing file transfer sessions.
  • Added remote system information.
  • Added remote restart.
  • Added TCP tunnel feature.
  • Redesign of the main UI.
  • Improved interactive access. Now using notifications when the app cannot be opened.
  • Improved support for menu, and recent apps button.
  • Added synchronize clipboard option for incoming connections for manual clipboard synchronization. Also added automatic clipboard synchronization for outgoing connections on Android 10 and higher.
  • Improved prominent disclosure for accessibility service permission.
  • Minor UI improvements.
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed incorrect address when using RTL language.
  • Fixed crash in incoming connections.
  • Fixed closing soft keyboard on some TV devices.
  • Dropped support for Android 4.x.
  • Fixed orientation change on sound settings.
  • Fixed auto disconnect when screen is off.
  • Fixed address book visibility for incoming only clients.
  • Hiding speech recognition button when action is not available.
  • Fixed issue with displaying settings pages on some devices with big screens.
  • Fixed bug in accept window permissions which could lead control permission being not changeable anymore.
  • Added missing context menu to discovery items.
  • Fixed notifications for Android 13.
  • Fixed sending backspace key from Amazon FireTV devices.
  • Fixed bug that caused the permission profile dialog to disappear on orientation change.
  • Minor fixes.

AnyDesk 7.0.1 (macOS)

New Features
  • New option for automatic closing then incoming sessions in case of user inactivity.
Fixed bugs
  • Fixed a bug affecting macOS system sleep schedule.
  • Fixed a bug in displaying AnyDesk clients discovered in the local network.
  • Fixed options in Session commenting dialog.
  • Fixed a bug which prevented setting a custom user picture.
  • Minor UI fixes.
AnyDesk 7.0
Versienummer 7.1.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website AnyDesk
Download https://anydesk.com/platforms
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (16)

Anoniem: 24916 24 maart 2023 14:21
Was oké, nu steeds meer blokkades bij te veel gebruik, nog niet eens als je het over zakelijk hebt.
TeamViewer was al klaar, nu AnyDesk ook...
RustDesk aan het proberen!
Anonymoussaurus @Anoniem: 2491624 maart 2023 14:37
Ik ben ook een tijdje geleden in RustDesk gedoken, voornamelijk omdat het gratis en open-source is. Enige dingetje wat ik wel vervelend vind is dat je geen aparte 'knop' hebt om RustDesk volledig af te sluiten... Daarom maar weer teruggegaan naar AnyDesk.
Anoniem: 24916 @Anonymoussaurus24 maart 2023 17:24
Dat is mij ook opgevallen! Afsluiten betekent niet afsluiten, maar slechts het venster verdwijnt en het blijft op de achtergrond gewoon verder draaien. Geen idee waarom ze dit doen, laat dan op zijn minst zien dat het nog draait met een icoontje.
GeroldM
@Anoniem: 2491624 maart 2023 20:21
AnyDesk doet anders precies hetzelfde. Ook als je de AnyDesk client afsluit, dan draait de AnyDesk service (met bijbehorend icon in de tray) gewoon in de achtergrond door.

Zeg dan gewoon dat RustDesk je niet bevalt en AnyDesk wel. Voor die mening valt ook genoeg voor te zeggen, daar niet van. Maar de reden dat RustDesk doorloopt en AnyDesk niet, dat is een drogreden.

Ben bekend met RustDesk, AnyDesk, TeamViewer, MeshCentral, Apache Guacamole en RPort. Allen hebben hun voor- en nadelen. AnyDesk, wanneer het je niet de oren van de kop zeurt over gebruik, is een van de makkelijkste, zoniet de makkelijkste applicatie om toegang te krijgen tot een remote computer. Ook niet zo technische gebruikers kunnen er vlot mee overweg. Dat is wat AnyDesk duidelijk voor heeft in vergelijking met de andere software-pakketten die ik eerder noemde.

Maar AnyDesk is tegenwoordig ook behoorlijk duur geworden. Zoveel scheelt het niet meer met TeamViewer en als je dan toch dat soort bedragen uit gaat geven, is het dan niet slimmer om via de grotere toko TeamViewer te gaan werken? Deze heeft naar mijn mening betere tooling voor administratie wanneer toegepast in bedrijven.

RustDesk is naar mijn mening wel degelijk een waardig alternatief voor AnyDesk en TeamViewer. zeker als je je eigen relay server opzet.

Aan RPort zou ik niet beginnen, dan is MeshCentral een betere optie, alhoewel MeshCentral wel een oudbollige interface heeft. Guacamole is verrekte handig als een soort van stepstone server. Via VPN daarop inloggen en het het is makkelijk om heel selectief RDP, VNC of SSH connecties naar bedrijfscomputers aan gebruikers te bieden.
Anoniem: 24916 @GeroldM25 maart 2023 12:28
Zeg dan gewoon dat RustDesk je niet bevalt en AnyDesk wel. Voor die mening valt ook genoeg voor te zeggen, daar niet van. Maar de reden dat RustDesk doorloopt en AnyDesk niet, dat is een drogreden.
Wowww, op je teentjes getrapt? Jeetje zeg ;-)
Bij AnyDesk ZIE je dat het draait, bij RustDesk niet. Dat betekent niet dat het niet bevalt, maar dat er verbeter puntjes zijn!
Dus je kan mij een reden opdringen, maar die slaat voor mij nergens op.
RustDesk is naar mijn mening wel degelijk een waardig alternatief voor AnyDesk en TeamViewer. zeker als je je eigen relay server opzet.
Uhhh, wel degelijk? Je doet alsof ik niets moet hebben van RustDesk, maar ik zeg juist dat ik daar nu mee bezig ben...
Anonymoussaurus @Anoniem: 2491624 maart 2023 18:30
Er is ook een issue van op hun GitHub waar ik op heb gereageerd, hopelijk krijgt het aandacht: https://github.com/rustde...2#issuecomment-1457708820.
HakanX @Anonymoussaurus25 maart 2023 01:36
In één van de duplicates heeft Rustdesk op 24 januari gereageerd met "coming soon". Mja wat soon is weet je niet aangezien de eerste open issue er al is sinds juli 2022 en er alweer twee maanden over "soon" voorbij zijn.
Anonymoussaurus @HakanX25 maart 2023 01:38
Die had ik gezien idd. Wel recente commits maar al vele maanden geen nieuwe release.
Brummetje @Anoniem: 2491624 maart 2023 14:31
Welke punten zijn dat bij zakelijk? Wij gebruiken dit nu al een paar jaar en hebben eigenlijk helemaal geen problemen.
Kaler @Brummetje24 maart 2023 16:23
Ik vermoed dat hij bedoelt dat als een zakelijke gebruiker de 'free licence' gebruikt, na verloop van tijd de sessie steeds afgebroken wordt en melding krijgt over licentie voor zakelijk gebruik.

Maar ook steeds meer 'personal use' gebruikers krijgen onterecht deze issues/meldingen. En moeten dan moeite doen en persoonlijke info doorgeven aan AnyDesk om je te laten 'whitelisten', wat ook niet altijd een permanente oplossing blijkt.
Anoniem: 24916 @Kaler24 maart 2023 17:22
Perfect antwoord, thnx!
LurkZ @Anoniem: 2491624 maart 2023 14:56
AnyDesk gaf mij een melding dat ik afgelopen week 79 keer heb ingelogd, dus wellicht een zakelijk gebruiker ben. Ik had AnyDesk nul keer gebruikt omdat ik weer naar TeamViewer gegaan ben.
Bij AnyDesk kun je aangeven dat je echt een prive gebruiker bent.

TeamViewer had ook soortgelijke problemen. Maar zijn ondertussen opgelost.
Anoniem: 24916 @LurkZ24 maart 2023 17:25
En die problemen blijven terugkomen... Lees ook hierboven en de reacties in andere artikelen die hier over gaan.
Anoniem: 352566 @Anoniem: 2491624 maart 2023 14:25
Rustdesk bevalt mij goed met mijn eigen relayserver, betere performance en verder net zo makkelijk te configureren en geen gezeik. Kom alleen niet van een macbook naar een windows PC, dus daar gebruik ik nog even anydesk voor, en filetransfer van veel kleine bestanden werkt niet lekker.
KoalaBear84 @Anoniem: 2491624 maart 2023 19:39
Inderdaad, 3 maanden geleden ongeveer overgestapt op RustDesk. Gaat over het algemeen goed, soms, of ja, best vaak blijft er zogenaamd en shift hangen, en dan moet je even remote een ander programma openen en weer terug.

Bugs worden redelijk snel opgepakt, soms dezelfde dag nog. Heb er stuk of 3-4 gemeld.
El_ByteMaster @KoalaBear8430 maart 2023 17:51
Misschien kijk ik verkeerd voor RustDesk; wat ik zie op github is een stable van May 2, 2022 en een Nightly van Oct 20, 2022? Je kan best bugs snel "oppakken" maar als je dan geen nieuwe nightly beschikbaar maakt, is het niet erg nuttig...

