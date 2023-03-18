Er is met versienummer 8.4 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.882 titels wat er 55 meer zijn dan twee weken geleden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Initial step of the Wayland graphics driver.

Cleanups in IME support.

A number of test fixes. Bugs fixed in 8.4 (total 51): #7585: Thief: the dark project hangs on 'esc' keypress in game if X in 24bpp mode

#47407: Hard Truck 2: King of The Road (GOG) movies aren't played

#49266: Amazon Games installs but won't start (needs WindowsFormsApplicationBase startup code?)

#51848: Multiple applications have very poor performance after 4261369e5d8 (Secondhand Lands, SPORE)

#52912: t2embed:t2embed fails on Windows with the UTF-8 codepage

#52948: gdi32:font - test_EnumFonts() fails on Arial Bold on Windows in Russian

#53172: advapi32:registry - test_enum_value() has a pair of rare failures in UTF-8 system locales

#53182: shell32:shelllink - A save(NULL, TRUE) fails randomly in test_load_save() on Wine

#53236: d3d9:device - test_wndproc() sometimes gets an unexpected WM_DISPLAYCHANGE in Wine

#53270: test_WSARecv() fails when using wow64 thunks [Wow64ApcRoutine() overwrites return value set by NtContinue()]

#53488: The dxgi:dxgi output is too big on debiant

#53526: kernel32:sync - test_timer_queue() occasionally fails to delete the timer on Windows 10

#53528: ntdll:info - test_query_kerndebug() fails on Windows 8 to 10 1709

#53818: foobar2000 v1.6 crashes shortly after startup on Wine 7.19 or higher

#53974: d3drm:d3drm sometimes crashes after failing to create the IDirect3DRMDevice* interface in Wine

#53975: d3drm:d3drm sometimes fails to create an immediate mode device in Wine

#54003: vbscript:run sometimes fails on Windows UTF-8 locales

#54008: d3d9:device sometimes fails to create a D3D object in Wine, crashes

#54019: The 64-bit ntdll:wow64 fails on Windows 11

#54020: The 32-bit ntdll:wow64 fails on Windows 11

#54052: winhttp:notification times out randomly in Wine

#54058: user32:input - test_ToAscii() fails in the Hindi UTF-8 locale

#54078: ntdll:pipe - test_blocking() sometimes fails in Wine when the pipe is not signaled

#54168: kernel32:console - test_wait() sometimes fails on Windows 8+

#54298: d3d12:d3d12 - test_desktop_window() fails on Windows 10 1709

#54299: d3d12:d3d12 - test_create_device() gets an unexpected 0 refcount on Windows 10 1909+

#54313: HS_hevo_gc 8.8.1.1 fails to launch

#54379: since wine 8.0 print doesn't work any more

#54449: nethack crashes

#54491: regedit/regproc.c - export_key() is unable to return TRUE

#54495: Motorola Ready For Assistant does not start, needs ext-ms-win-networking-wlanapi-l1-1-0.dll

#54504: dbghelp:dbghelp, ntdll:wow64 & psapi:psapi_main fail on Windows 11 due to notepad.exe path remapping

#54505: psapi:psapi_main - The 64-bit test_EnumProcessModules() gets unexpected Notepad case on Windows 11

#54506: psapi:psapi_main - The 64-bit test_EnumProcessModulesEx() gets pcs-6464 and pcs-6432 failures on Windows 11

#54507: psapi:psapi_main - The 32-bit test_EnumProcessModulesEx() gets many pcs-3232 failures due to partial copy errors on Windows 11

#54509: psapi:psapi_main - The 64-bit test_EnumProcessModules() gets unexpected third module on Windows 11

#54531: jsproxy:jsproxy crashes on Windows 11

#54539: Starcraft Remastered Game Initialization Failed

#54553: mmdevapi:propstore - The 32-bit test_setvalue_on_wow64() fails on Windows 10 2004+

#54563: The gif is displaying wrongly, with weird backgrounds of various colors

#54593: gdi32:dc - The SetDeviceGammaRamp() tests fails on Windows 10 1909

#54605: The 32-bit dbghelp:dbghelp cannot run on Windows <= 10 1607 due to IsWow64Process2() call

#54617: KakaoTalk IM text edit window leaves artifacts when the text overflows and scroll bar appears

#54621: Wine 8.3 64-bit is missing in the Debian bookworm repo

#54637: riched20:txtsrv - test_TxGetNaturalSize fails if system GUI font's glyph widths are wider than expected by the test

#54645: TextPad 9.1 installation fails in Wine 6 from Linux Mint repo

#54649: windows.perception.stub:perception - Windows 10 1607 does not have ISpatialSurfaceObserverStatics2

#54657: kernel32:loader - test_import_resolution() gets bad tls data on Windows 7

#54663: ldp.exe crashes on unimplemented function wldap32.dll.ldap_set_dbg_flags

#54669: imm32:imm32 - ime_install() fails in some locales on Windows

#54690: ldp.exe crashes when attempting to connect to an invalid host