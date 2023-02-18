Er is met versienummer 8.2 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.818 titels wat er 11 meer zijn dan verleden week. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Better debug information in Wow64 mode.

Wow64 thunks in the WPCAP library.

Indeo IV50 codec support.

Monitor names set from EDID data. Bugs fixed in 8.2 (total 22): #48528: The Void crashes with builtin d3dx9_36 (needs D3DXFillCubeTextureTX() to return S_OK)

#51345: Regression: Visual Studio 2005 "package load failure"

#51545: STDOUT lost from a forked program on Cygwin/MSYS2

#53747: SubLab VST3 plugin fails to register (needs Windows.System.Profile.SystemManufacturers.SmbiosInformation)

#53926: New typelib marshaller depends on IID_IDispatch support from target interface

#54103: opengl32:opengl - test_copy_context() crashes on w11pro64_nv

#54150: d3dcompiler_43:hlsl_d3d11 & d3dcompiler_47:hlsl_d3d11 - test_trig() fails on w11pro64_nv

#54234: vbscript fails to compile when colon follows Else in If...Else

#54318: Rich Edit inserts newly composed text at wrong position when system IME composition ends while a selection is active

#54371: loader won't launch from PATH unless named "wine"

#54384: GOG Heroes of Might and Magic IV crashes on launch

#54431: Switching active window (alt+tab or otherwise) away from Final Fantasy XI causes keyboard keys to remain pressed

#54456: vbscript memory leak in For Each with SafeArray as group

#54457: vbscript memory leaks in interp_redim_preserve

#54458: vbscript memory leaks in Global_Split

#54463: Wrong version value is returned from win32_operatingsystem on win10 (regression)

#54465: dbghelp:dbghelp - The 64-bit test_modules() fails on Windows 7

#54477: user32:msg - test_message_conversion()'s broadcast test fails on Windows 7 and 10

#54486: getenv_s returns the wrong value

#54489: VarAbs() does not handle BSTR arguments correctly

#54490: vbscript fails to compile when statement follows ElseIf

#54493: vbscript fails to compile concat when used without space and expression begins with H