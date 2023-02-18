Software-update: Wine 8.2

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 8.2 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.818 titels wat er 11 meer zijn dan verleden week. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • Better debug information in Wow64 mode.
  • Wow64 thunks in the WPCAP library.
  • Indeo IV50 codec support.
  • Monitor names set from EDID data.
Bugs fixed in 8.2 (total 22):
  • #48528: The Void crashes with builtin d3dx9_36 (needs D3DXFillCubeTextureTX() to return S_OK)
  • #51345: Regression: Visual Studio 2005 "package load failure"
  • #51545: STDOUT lost from a forked program on Cygwin/MSYS2
  • #53747: SubLab VST3 plugin fails to register (needs Windows.System.Profile.SystemManufacturers.SmbiosInformation)
  • #53926: New typelib marshaller depends on IID_IDispatch support from target interface
  • #54103: opengl32:opengl - test_copy_context() crashes on w11pro64_nv
  • #54150: d3dcompiler_43:hlsl_d3d11 & d3dcompiler_47:hlsl_d3d11 - test_trig() fails on w11pro64_nv
  • #54234: vbscript fails to compile when colon follows Else in If...Else
  • #54318: Rich Edit inserts newly composed text at wrong position when system IME composition ends while a selection is active
  • #54371: loader won't launch from PATH unless named "wine"
  • #54384: GOG Heroes of Might and Magic IV crashes on launch
  • #54431: Switching active window (alt+tab or otherwise) away from Final Fantasy XI causes keyboard keys to remain pressed
  • #54456: vbscript memory leak in For Each with SafeArray as group
  • #54457: vbscript memory leaks in interp_redim_preserve
  • #54458: vbscript memory leaks in Global_Split
  • #54463: Wrong version value is returned from win32_operatingsystem on win10 (regression)
  • #54465: dbghelp:dbghelp - The 64-bit test_modules() fails on Windows 7
  • #54477: user32:msg - test_message_conversion()'s broadcast test fails on Windows 7 and 10
  • #54486: getenv_s returns the wrong value
  • #54489: VarAbs() does not handle BSTR arguments correctly
  • #54490: vbscript fails to compile when statement follows ElseIf
  • #54493: vbscript fails to compile concat when used without space and expression begins with H

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 8.2
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://wiki.winehq.org/Download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Wine HQ

Wine

NitSuA 19 februari 2023 20:11
Prima, zo’n super technische changelog. Maar zolang ms office 2016(!), toch wel een van de meest gevraagde zakelijke Ms programma’s, nog steeds op bronze staat, vraag ik mij toch wel af wat de waarde van dit initiatief is.. er zal echt een hoop werk in zitten, maar wil het echt van waarde zijn, dan zou ik mij meer op de zakelijke applicaties richten tov de games.
sspiff @NitSuA19 februari 2023 21:12
Ach, meningen zullen verschillen. Mijn mening is dat er voor Office 2016 zat andere oplossingen zijn, onder de vorm van alternatieve Officesuites, of Office 365.

Naast het feit dat veel zakelijke omgevingen voor een groot deel overgegaan zijn op web gebaseerde oplossingen voor Office, is er ook de vraag wie hier de tijd en moeite gaat insteken.

Je hebt vrijwilligers, maar de twee grootste commerciele partijen die hier aan werken, zijn CodeWeavers en Valve. Valve zal zich uiteraard uitsluitend op games richten.

CodeWeavers ondersteund Office 2016, maar wanneer ze deze ondersteuning naar Wine terugbrengen, verliezen ze wellicht ook een groot deel van hun zakelijke klanten.
Drumar @sspiff19 februari 2023 22:07
Zakelijke klanten willen ondersteuning. Die kan en zal wine niet leveren. Verder zoals je zegt: meeste office is web of cloud based en anders een Libre Office of ander open source product.

Een verouderde Office suite (2016 is al heel oud) ga je niet veel effort in steken.
NitSuA @Drumar19 februari 2023 22:20
Van mij hoeft Office 2016 ook niet (meer) ondersteund te worden, maar alle versies erna staan op categorie ‘garbage’.. dat bedoel ik meer..
Drumar @NitSuA22 februari 2023 20:34
maar het is toch ook garbage? ;-) just kidding.
moet eerlijk zeggen dat ik al heel lang niet meer naar MS Office heb gekeken; ik vermijd het als de pest. Vrijwel elk office pakket overigens. Niet specifiek die van Microsoft.

Wine gebruik ik met name om te gamen. Sinds pakweg 2005 heb ik mijn gehele rig omgezet naar Linux, daarvoor dual-boot. Om te gamen gebruikte ik dus Wine. Met wisselend succes, dat moet gezegd, maar steeds vaker zonder problemen en met prima prestaties.
BeosBeing @sspiff20 februari 2023 12:17
Naast het feit dat veel zakelijke omgevingen voor een groot deel overgegaan zijn op web gebaseerde oplossingen voor Office, is er ook de vraag wie hier de tijd en moeite gaat insteken.
CodeWeavers ondersteund Office 2016, maar wanneer ze deze ondersteuning naar Wine terugbrengen, verliezen ze wellicht ook een groot deel van hun zakelijke klanten.
Dat laatste is denk ik het goede antwoord, al hoop ik dat ze inmiddels ook de nieuwere versies ondersteunen. Ik denk er al jaren over om hen actief te steunen met een aanschaf, maar ik draai al te lang geen Linux meer. Op Windows was Minecraft (voor de kinderen) veel makkelijker aan de praat te krijgen, en inmiddels is er daar veel meer bij gekomen. Het enige dat ik zelf privé nog regelmatig gebruik is de Epson scansoftware voor het scannen van transparanten met mijn 4490, en incidenteel een copy+paste van een website-tekst in Word of Writer om zonder alle frames met franjes, menu's en/of reclame en met toevoeging van paginanummers daarna te printen. De rest gaat via de smartphone.

Dat er andere oplossingen zijn klopt. Uiteraard is het een kwestie van gewenning, maar ten opzichte van LibreOffice vind ik Ms Office net wat fijner werken (al kan het nog steeds niet tippen aan WP/QuattroPro)

Zakelijk zijn er uiteraard steeds meer omgevingen waar men web-based werkt, en voor velen is dat prima. Ook terminal servers (met Windows) of remote workplace oplossingen kun je meestal benaderen vanaf een Linux device. Dan betaal je dus alleen nog je client access licenties en de terminal licentie, of je remote workplace abonnement.

Wat al bij die web-based oplossingen, ook bij Office 365 én Office Mac ontbreekt zijn Access en ondersteuning voor VBA. Beiden gebruik ik dagelijks, en in de financiële wereld is er heel veel dat in Excel op VBA werkt.Dat lukt dus alleen met die terminal server, Citrix en misschien met een remote workplace zoals die van KPN.

Wat behalve bij die eerste (mits zelf beheerd) dan vaak ontbreekt is specifieke branche-gerichte of functie-gerichte software, zoals bv voor audiobewerking, videobewerking, OCR-software, CAT-tools (Wordfast, Wordbee, memoQ, Trados), CAD-software, IDE-tools. Voor veel kleine bedrijven zijn dat soort applicaties onmisbaar.

