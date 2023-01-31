Software-update: LanSweeper 10.4.0.2

Lansweeper logo (35 pix)Om de apparaten in je netwerk in kaart te brengen, kun je gebruikmaken van Lansweeper. Dit programma werkt op een Windows-machine en is in staat om de aanwezige software en hardware te inventariseren in het netwerk zonder daarvoor op elke computer een clientprogramma te installeren. Alle informatie is vervolgens via een webinterface te raadplegen. Lansweeper is beschikbaar als freeware voor kleine omgevingen en voor grotere omgevingen zal betaald moeten worden. In Lansweeper uitgave 10.4.0.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added:
  • LAN-10734 Added support for credential management in the Lansweeper Cloud environment.
  • LAN-14104 Enabled Extended Protection for Exchange EWS mailing.
  • LAN-14208 Added support for the Cloud-first installer.
  • LAN-14226 Added sections to the web console that link to Cloud features.
  • LAN-14359 Added the option to auto enable TLS 1.2 if the Cloud prerequisite check fails.
Changed:
  • LAN-14311 The rights of the “View assets” role have been reworked.
  • LAN-14473 Software normalization takes place before syncing to Cloud.
Fixed:
  • LAN-12644 Outgoing mails in the helpdesk could give errors when using MS Graph credentials.
  • LAN-13287 SSL Decryption was not supported.
  • LAN-13408 A deadlock could occur if assets that were not completely scanned yet were deleted.
  • LAN-14005 Assets could be duplicated if they were managed by multiple SCCM servers.
  • LAN-14011 Configuring MSGraph strictly for outgoing mails in the helpdesk gave errors.
  • LAN-14016 Duplicate entries were shown in deployment logs.
  • LAN-14203 Mails in the helpdesk with large attachments could not be sent using MS Graph credentials.
  • LAN-14240 The “Software” and “Version” columns in the Reports section were not working as expected.
  • LAN-14244 The “Last successful scan” field was updated even though the asset did not exist or was offline.
  • LAN-14257 Toner information for Xerox B210 printers was not fetched.
  • LAN-14263 Forwarded mails were cut off in the helpdesk when using MS Graph credentials.
  • LAN-14278 AD information was not always added to offline assets.
  • LAN-14313 The “Printerstatus” column was too short to contain certain printer messages.
  • LAN-14317 Changes to agent options were not applied in the old layout.
  • LAN-14319 Autocomplete has been disabled in the reports search field.
  • LAN-14342 A number of issues following a Fing OID import into SNMP OID lookup have been fixed.
  • LAN-14355 Certain characters were replaced by code after translation in the helpdesk.
  • LAN-14378 Mail settings could not be saved in the helpdesk due to the encrypted client secret being too long.
  • LAN-14389 Sending an empty message in the helpdesk would break the interface.
  • LAN-14435 The sync server internet access check failed when connecting via a proxy.
  • LAN-14484 Exchange Mailboxes were not correctly scanned.
  • LAN-14497 Object reference errors could occur when opening a local user page.
  • LAN-14512 IP Locations that were in use could not be deleted after a Cloud link had been established.

Lansweeper

Versienummer 10.4.0.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Lansweeper
Download https://www.lansweeper.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 31-01-2023 21:32
5 • submitter: tminos

31-01-2023 • 21:32

5

Submitter: tminos

Bron: Lansweeper

Update-historie

07-05 Lansweeper 12.4.1 5
01-11 Lansweeper 12.0.0.10 4
06-'24 Lansweeper 11.2.1.2 0
03-'24 Lansweeper 11.1.8.0 2
01-'24 Lansweeper 11.1.6.0 0
01-'24 LanSweeper 11.1.5.1 0
11-'23 Lansweeper 11.1.3.0 4
11-'23 Lansweeper 11.1.2.1 0
10-'23 Lansweeper 11.1.1.3 4
09-'23 Lansweeper 10.6.2.0 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Lansweeper

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
5
5
5
1
0
0
Wijzig sortering
olson 1 februari 2023 02:18
Nou, je hebt ook tweakers @work. :+ Het hoeft toch niet altijd voor de thuis omgeving te zijn?

[Reactie gewijzigd door olson op 23 juli 2024 22:44]

Ashketchum22 @olson1 februari 2023 07:25
Sinds 1 jaar hebben we dit op kantoor draaien. Primair was het idee als Asset monitoring systeem.
Inmiddels gebruiken we het ook volwaardig als Knowledgebase voor eindgebruikers en als ticketsysteem voor de ICT helpdesk. (Prima als je maar met een ICT Teams zit van 5 man.)

Ideaal om hier voorbij te zien komen als er een nieuwe versie beschikbaar is. Want daar is Lansweeper niet duidelijk in op het moment dat deze vrij komt.
jvdben @Ashketchum221 februari 2023 08:25
Zit een functie in die automatisch checkt voor updates ;) krijg je netjes een pop-up met de vraag OF je hem wilt installeren.
friend 31 januari 2023 22:50
Voor echte tweakers dus niet echt een optie, gratis versie: Scan up to 100 Assets
Betaalde versie vanaf € 2000 per jaar.
Roy23 1 februari 2023 09:30
Wij hebben LanSweeper als proef gedraaid en kregen een offerte voor 500 assets, wat voor ons al te veel was maar de software was het wel waard. Dus wij gaven akkoord op de offerte en kregen prompt te horen dat ze hun licenties hebben aangepast en dat je tenminste 2000 assets moest afnemen. Oftewel, offerte ging met 400% omhoog.
We hebben aangegeven dat het heel vreemd is dat je een offerte uitbrengt en vervolgens zelfs nog binnen de geldigheidsduur van de offerte opeens je offerte met 400% verhoogd.
Op /r/sysadmin kwamen op dat moment heel veel vergelijkbare klachten binnen.
Echt een heel onprofessionele organisatie.

Uiteraard geen zaken meer gedaan met LanSweeper en nu zeer tevreden met Action1.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq