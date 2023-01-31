Om de apparaten in je netwerk in kaart te brengen, kun je gebruikmaken van Lansweeper. Dit programma werkt op een Windows-machine en is in staat om de aanwezige software en hardware te inventariseren in het netwerk zonder daarvoor op elke computer een clientprogramma te installeren. Alle informatie is vervolgens via een webinterface te raadplegen. Lansweeper is beschikbaar als freeware voor kleine omgevingen en voor grotere omgevingen zal betaald moeten worden. In Lansweeper uitgave 10.4.0.2 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Added: LAN-10734 Added support for credential management in the Lansweeper Cloud environment.

LAN-14104 Enabled Extended Protection for Exchange EWS mailing.

LAN-14208 Added support for the Cloud-first installer.

LAN-14226 Added sections to the web console that link to Cloud features.

LAN-14359 Added the option to auto enable TLS 1.2 if the Cloud prerequisite check fails. Changed: LAN-14311 The rights of the “View assets” role have been reworked.

LAN-14473 Software normalization takes place before syncing to Cloud. Fixed: LAN-12644 Outgoing mails in the helpdesk could give errors when using MS Graph credentials.

LAN-13287 SSL Decryption was not supported.

LAN-13408 A deadlock could occur if assets that were not completely scanned yet were deleted.

LAN-14005 Assets could be duplicated if they were managed by multiple SCCM servers.

LAN-14011 Configuring MSGraph strictly for outgoing mails in the helpdesk gave errors.

LAN-14016 Duplicate entries were shown in deployment logs.

LAN-14203 Mails in the helpdesk with large attachments could not be sent using MS Graph credentials.

LAN-14240 The “Software” and “Version” columns in the Reports section were not working as expected.

LAN-14244 The “Last successful scan” field was updated even though the asset did not exist or was offline.

LAN-14257 Toner information for Xerox B210 printers was not fetched.

LAN-14263 Forwarded mails were cut off in the helpdesk when using MS Graph credentials.

LAN-14278 AD information was not always added to offline assets.

LAN-14313 The “Printerstatus” column was too short to contain certain printer messages.

LAN-14317 Changes to agent options were not applied in the old layout.

LAN-14319 Autocomplete has been disabled in the reports search field.

LAN-14342 A number of issues following a Fing OID import into SNMP OID lookup have been fixed.

LAN-14355 Certain characters were replaced by code after translation in the helpdesk.

LAN-14378 Mail settings could not be saved in the helpdesk due to the encrypted client secret being too long.

LAN-14389 Sending an empty message in the helpdesk would break the interface.

LAN-14435 The sync server internet access check failed when connecting via a proxy.

LAN-14484 Exchange Mailboxes were not correctly scanned.

LAN-14497 Object reference errors could occur when opening a local user page.

LAN-14512 IP Locations that were in use could not be deleted after a Cloud link had been established.