Serato heeft versie 3.0.1 van zijn diskjockeysoftware Serato DJ Pro en Serato DJ Lite uitgebracht. Beide zijn de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato DJ en Serato DJ Intro, die op hun beurt weer de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato Scratch Live en ITCH waren. Een overzicht van de mogelijkheden en de verschillen tussen de Pro- en Lite-uitgaven is op deze pagina te bekijken. De changelog voor Serato DJ Lite is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de changelog voor Serato DJ Pro:

Serato DJ Pro 3.0.1 Added support for the Hercules DJControl Inpulse 300MK2

Added support for the Numark Mixstream Pro and Mixstream Pro +

Denon MC7000 now supports the “Replace Pad Mode with Stems” feature

Reloop Ready now supports the “Replace Pad Mode with Stems” feature

Fixed an issue where the “Stems analysis is initializing” notification popup does not always display

Fixed an issue where engaging Stems after instant doubling could cause playback of incorrect stem audio and waveform

Fixed an issue where the DJ-202 does not prompt for driver install when on M1 running mcOS Ventura

Fixed an issue where the Rane 12 Pitch Range could randomly switch to 8%

Fixed an occasional issue with the Rev-1 Loop Roll Pad Mode values