Software-update: Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.0.1

Serato DJ logo (79 pix)Serato heeft versie 3.0.1 van zijn diskjockeysoftware Serato DJ Pro en Serato DJ Lite uitgebracht. Beide zijn de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato DJ en Serato DJ Intro, die op hun beurt weer de verdere ontwikkeling van Serato Scratch Live en ITCH waren. Een overzicht van de mogelijkheden en de verschillen tussen de Pro- en Lite-uitgaven is op deze pagina te bekijken. De changelog voor Serato DJ Lite is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de changelog voor Serato DJ Pro:

Serato DJ Pro 3.0.1
  • Added support for the Hercules DJControl Inpulse 300MK2
  • Added support for the Numark Mixstream Pro and Mixstream Pro +
  • Denon MC7000 now supports the “Replace Pad Mode with Stems” feature
  • Reloop Ready now supports the “Replace Pad Mode with Stems” feature
  • Fixed an issue where the “Stems analysis is initializing” notification popup does not always display
  • Fixed an issue where engaging Stems after instant doubling could cause playback of incorrect stem audio and waveform
  • Fixed an issue where the DJ-202 does not prompt for driver install when on M1 running mcOS Ventura
  • Fixed an issue where the Rane 12 Pitch Range could randomly switch to 8%
  • Fixed an occasional issue with the Rev-1 Loop Roll Pad Mode values

Serato DJ Pro

Versienummer Serato DJ Pro 3.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Serato
Download https://serato.com/dj/pro/downloads
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 01-02-2023 06:57
1 • submitter: Choenzer

01-02-2023 • 06:57

1

Submitter: Choenzer

Bron: Serato

Update-historie

09-05 Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.3.2 1
04-04 Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.3.1 1
25-03 Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.3.0 8
10-12 Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.2.4 4
30-10 Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.2.3 0
10-10 Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.2.2 3
07-'24 Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.2.0 4
03-'24 Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.1.2 0
08-'23 Serato DJ Pro 3.0.10 0
06-'23 Serato DJ Lite / Pro 3.0.8 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

Serato DJ Pro

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia Nokia

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
1
1
1
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
Luchtbakker 1 februari 2023 11:41
Moet zeggen, als oud DJ, heb ik weinig feeling gehad met Serato, maar wel veel met Ultramixer: https://ultramixer.com/

Serato voelde erg als een huis-tuin-kinder dj software. Veel te veel gimmicks.

Kan het iedereen aanbevelen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Luchtbakker op 23 juli 2024 01:47]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq